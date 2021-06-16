Brickbat: She Won't Need That Anymore

A British court has given Ayesha Basharat a suspended sentence of five months in prison after she pleaded guilty to theft and fraud by false representation. Basharat worked as a healthcare assistant on the COVID-19 ward of Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham. She took the bank card of an 83-year-old woman after the woman died. Basharat made six purchases of £1 each on the hospital's vending machine just 17 minutes after the woman's death. Basharat claimed she found the card and confused it with her own. But police say that the cards were different colors and hospital policy required her to turn in lost property.