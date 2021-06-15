Brickbat: Every Picture Tells a Story

Former Minnesota State Patrol trooper Albert Kuehne has pleaded guilty to non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. Kuehne went through the phone of a woman he had stopped for DUI and sent himself three sexually explicit images he found on it. He then deleted the messages from her phone. But the woman's boyfriend found them on a linked device. Kuehne faces up to three years in prison. He has been fired from the State Patrol and has also lost his law enforcement certification.