The 'California Dream' Isn't Dead. Yet.

California’s problems are indeed daunting, but even troubled San Francisco is still a lovely city.

(Illustration: Lex Villena)

Chatter about the "California Dream" has always been hyperbolic, but there's little question that our culture here is less tied to fussy traditions than any other place in the country. Writers have waxed poetic about that dream for 170 years—and one can find endless essays that alternately promote or debunk the Golden State as a mythical land of opportunity.

The notion, of course, started in the Gold Rush. "The promise of wealth forever altered the life expectations of the hundreds of thousands of people who flooded California in 1849 and the decade that followed," PBS explained. The idea that one could achieve instant wealth morphed into a less-exciting reality, it noted, where it became tough to find gold and miners ended up working hard-labor jobs for mining corporations.

The California Dream mythology received new life in the 1950s, where "fawning coverage in national magazines and TV ads featured sun-kissed couples playing tennis and cruising in their spectacularly finned sports cars on freeways that paralleled the shimmering Pacific waves," Boom's Rebecca Robinson wrote in a review of Kevin Starr's history books. Plenty of writers have detailed the not-so-shocking alternative world of traffic jams and poverty.

Even Starr shifted between gauzy prose and pessimistic reflection, but best-captured reality in his one-volume history of the state: "There has always been something slightly bipolar about California. It was either utopia or dystopia, a dream or a nightmare, a hope or a broken promise—and too infrequently anything in between." When it comes to California, it's not always easy to find balanced observations.

Here we are again, as the battle over California rages in the context of our divided national politics. Obviously, California is a progressive state where Democratic officials use it as a laboratory for their environmental and social-welfare nostrums. Many of their ideas hope to prod the rest of the country in our direction. They've gotten new life in a Biden administration that's filled with Californians—and plenty of pushback.

"Unless you've been hiding under a rock for the last few years, you've probably noticed that conservatives hate California," wrote Max Taves in The Sacramento Bee. "(A)s they portray it, the Golden State is a Banana Republic. It's a violent, poverty-stricken homeless infernal dystopia overrun by MS-13 and misled by incompetent criminal-coddling politicians whose radical, immigrant-loving, left-wing agenda is horrible for businesses, which are leaving the state in droves."

Certainly, conservatives and libertarians—including this writer—have spent a lot of time dissing California's public policies. I take issue with some of the conservative attacks on the state because they often fail to make necessary distinctions and paint with too broad of a brush. California's problems are indeed daunting, but even troubled San Francisco is still a lovely city. It seems as if many of these critics haven't spent much time here.

Nevertheless, Taves echoes the clichés of lefty writers who insist that California is a model for the nation: "But the fact that we attract more capital, create more wealth, take home higher incomes, have safer streets, die less on the job and live longer contradicts everything GOP orthodoxy predicts," he insists in his own cherry picking of the data.

Some people are oblivious to the word "despite." Sorry, but many of us who criticize California's political approach are not California haters. We love the place and it breaks our heart to see its decline. We live here and have raised families here, but are dismayed at the direction that our policymakers have been taking. There are plenty of statistics to bolster our concerns.

California has the highest poverty rates in the nation. The population has been slowing for years and now is falling. Taves needn't take our word for it, but can check the U.S. Census Bureau's cost-of-living-adjusted poverty statistics and the state Department of Finance's latest population numbers. Businesses really are leaving amid crushing tax burdens and regulations—including the tech firms that skew our higher-than-average personal incomes.

I'm not a Republican and certainly don't subscribe to its orthodoxies, but it's hard to see how our median-home prices—more than $758,000 statewide and $1.3-million in the Bay Area—advance the public's well-being. By almost any measure, California's public schools are performing poorly and our transportation system remains overburdened.

Crime rates aren't as bad as some other states, but are climbing. Our homelessness crisis is severe. Our elected officials have no solutions beyond spending more money. It doesn't please me to point out these verifiable facts because, contra Taves, I'm not a California hater. I'd love to see Americans drawn to Los Angeles rather than Dallas.

Sure, it's foolhardy to promote a California Dream that's more myth than reality and critics are wrong to paint the state as a dystopia. But the state needs to do a lot better. No amount of California boosterism will hide that fact.

This column was first published by The Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. “California has the highest poverty rates in the nation.”

    So the state has plenty of poor people, and we already know it has plenty of rich people — multimillionaire movie stars and other entertainers, tech billionaires, and so on.

    From a Koch / Reason libertarian perspective, severe economic inequality is actually a good thing. Indeed, our celebration of fabulous wealth (especially when it’s contrasted with crushing poverty) is the only thing that separates us from progressive Democrats. This is obvious given our promotion of open borders and a $0.00 / hour minimum wage, which are intended to make the richest people on the planet (like our benefactor Charles Koch) even richer.

    #LibertariansFor50Californias

    1. Jerryskids

      Speaking some sense here! But you could mention that California’s policies are designed to drive human beings out of California because there’s just too damn many people and they’re dirtying up paradise. So far the strategy seems to be working, if they could just tear down a few more dams and power plants to create more droughts and electrical shortages and clamp down a little harder on people trying to clear underbrush and deadwood so they can get more forest fires going, it’ll help drive the horrible, horrible human beings away.

  2. Illocust

    It’d help if Californians didn’t sound like abuse victims. Sure she flips out every time I don’t tell her where I’m going, steals my money, fucks my best friends, then tells everyone I’m the abusive one, but I know if I just work harder she’ll be the caring woman I fell in love with again.

    Ya’ll tend to sound like you have stockholme syndrome, and the things you describe being great about California don’t really factor as a major benefit considering modern luxuries (weather) or are inextricably linked to why the place has gotten so bad in the first place (culture).

    You do you man. I don’t know you personally, so I have no horse in convincing you to move to greener happier pastures. I just never ever want to live there myself.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks

      ^This. And it goes for most of the population of the developed world.

    2. Idaho Bob

      As long as they leave their bullshit leftist policies behind when they find greener pastures. Nothing like seeing a Bernie sticker on a Prius, with CA plates, in the parking lot of the local WalMart.

  3. there’s little question that our culture here is less tied to fussy traditions than any other place in the country.

    A delusion belied by the reality that there is nothing that is as undiscussable as the tax feudalism that CA put in place in 1976 and that will pass on through the generations forever.

    It has always been the risk of frontier cultures that eventually have to grow up. Where the people who moved to the place first gain self-entrenching privileges over later arrivals. So much so that, over time, they can no longer even share self-governance because they become two different societies where governance requires completely different burdens. Where the only option for the later arrivals (eg next generation) is to leave.

    But hey – that’s not a fussy tradition is it.

    California is not a place to live in. The rents are high, the food is bad, the dust is disgusting and the morals are deplorable. Go West, young man, go West and grow up with the country.

  4. Seamus

    I’m not a Republican and certainly don’t subscribe to its orthodoxies, but it’s hard to see how our median-home prices—more than $758,000 statewide and $1.3-million in the Bay Area—advance the public’s well-being.

    Don’t worry. As California slips deeper into the crapper, those housing prices will fall.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks

      And if they don’t fall, we’ll make ’em fall! Price controls FTW!

  5. Longtobefree

    If you don’t like the policies of Republicans (which ones; or do you mean all?), And you don’t like the results of the Democrats, exactly what do you recommend?

    I bailed from L.A. in 1983, because it had become unlivable, and it was clear then what was coming. (for the record, I was a ‘highly paid data processing professional’)
    Once the fascists take over, they don’t leave unless defeated by force of arms.

  6. jimc5499

    The California Dream may not be dead yet, but, I’m pretty sure that I just heard somebody yell “Clear!” and a “thunk!”

  7. Ragnarredbeard

    ‘California’s problems are indeed daunting, but even troubled San Francisco is still a lovely city.”

    Yes, a lovely city if you don’t mind stepping over homeless and avoiding piles of shit on the sidewalks.

    1. Rich

      “Everything is beautiful, in its own way.”

    2. Talcum X

      The locals call it, “San Francisco Hopscotch”. It is a new green technology. If you are forced play fecal matter “Hopscotch” and “Leap Frog” over the homeless, it puts you in touch with your inner child and promotes agility, calf strength, and cardio.

  8. raspberrydinners

    “It seems as if many of these critics haven’t spent much time here.”

    Really? You’re telling me the yokel who probably hasn’t left his city let alone his state hasn’t spent time in the place he’s criticizing so heavily?

    It’s not like these people to hate things they’ve never seen- like California, immigrants, etc. It just can’t be.

    Next you’re going to tell me they don’t have any original ideas and they just simply run on hate of “the other”.

  9. Ken Shultz

    It isn’t just the right wing.

    Here’s Exene Cervenka (of the LA punk band X) on why she’s moving to Austin from LA, as quoted by Reason–back in 2014.

    “The other reason I’m moving, if the creek don’t rise, is that when I moved to California in 1976, Jerry Brown was governor. It was barefoot hippie girls, Hell’s Angels on the Sunset Strip, East L.A. lowriders, the ocean and nature. It was this fabulous incredible place about freedom. Now when I think about California, I think of a liberal oppressive police state and regulations and taxes and fees. I’d rather go someplace and have my own little place out on the edge of town. I’m a country girl at heart. It makes me happy when I see people in Texas open-carrying. It makes me feel safe. I’m not even a gun owner, but I’d like to see a gun rack in every pickup truck, like my boyfriend had when I was fifteen years old in Florida. An armed society is a polite society.”

    She cracks a smile. “Now Jerry Brown’s governor again. He’s done some great things, like balancing the budget and libraries are open on Sundays. But things are getting to the point in this country where people are going to have to fight to survive and fight for their rights.”

    https://reason.com/2014/02/13/exene-cervenka-of-la-punks-x-moving-to-t/

    1. Ken Shultz

      That was seven years ago. The things she was complaining about back then are even worse now.

      And no, she’s not a conservative, and no one moves to Austin because it’s conservative either. She’s just bemoaning the loss of personal freedom, which is what moving to California from the east coast or elsewhere in the country was all about in the 1970s and 1980s. People would move here and reinvent themselves, and no one cared what you wanted to do. And if you failed in Los Angeles–despite all the personal freedom–that was a really sad and bitter thing. They even wrote a song about how bitter, ugly, and sad losing in LA turned people into haters.

      She found it hard to say goodbye to her own best friend
      She bought a clock on Hollywood Boulevard the day she left
      It felt sad

      She had to get out

      —-Los Angeles

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUiZHt6sqg4

      Lyrics NSFW

      She didn’t leave California behind out of failure. She left because California failed.

