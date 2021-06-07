Brickbat: Just Asking Questions

Dracut Public Schools in Massachusetts has placed a high school teacher on leave after the teacher, who wasn't named, gave students the "Sexual Temperament Questionnaire." The survey, which Superintendent Steven Stone called "highly inappropriate," asked students how much they agreed with statements such as "Unless things are 'just right' it is difficult for me to become sexually aroused"; "When I am sexually aroused, the slightest thing can turn me off"; "Having sex in a different setting than usual is a real turn on for me"; and "I get very turned on when someone wants me sexually."