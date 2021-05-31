Brickbat: Here Comes the Judge

The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission has charged Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton with multiple violations of judicial ethics. The commission said Blocton delayed ruling on cases involving "disfavored" attorneys and that she has been under the influence of medication in her chambers. The commission also found that Blocton or someone working on her behalf used social media to harass a person who had a case before her after that person complained about her behavior. Her attorney denies all charges.