Capitol Riot

Why Would Republicans Want a Credible, Nonpartisan Investigation of the Capitol Riot?

From Mitch McConnell's perspective, an independent commission can only mean trouble.

Mitch-McConnell-5-28-21-Newscom
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Senate Republicans today blocked a bill that would have created an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot by former President Donald Trump's supporters. Six Republicans joined 48 Democrats in supporting the bill, which was not enough to reach the 60-vote threshold necessary to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Thirty-five Republicans supported the commission bill when the House approved it by a vote of 252–175 last week. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.), despite his condemnation of the riot and the Trumpian election fantasy that motivated it, was adamantly opposed to the idea, saying another investigation would be redundant.

"The Department of Justice is deep into a massive criminal investigation," McConnell said before today's vote. "I do not believe the additional, extraneous 'commission' that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing. Frankly, I do not believe it is even designed to."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R–Alaska), one of the six Republicans who supported the bill, yesterday accused McConnell of elevating "short-term political gain" above "understanding and acknowledging what was in front of us on January 6." Sen. Bill Cassidy (R–La.), who also backed the bill, warned: "The investigations will happen with or without Republicans. To ensure the investigations are fair, impartial, and focused on the facts, Republicans need to be involved."

The bill contemplated a commission evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, modeled after the one that investigated the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The idea was that its findings would be more broadly credible than the charges underlying Trump's second impeachment or the conclusions of ongoing congressional investigations led by Democrats. At the same time, the commission would have had a broader ambit than the Justice Department investigation that McConnell mentioned, considering security failures and presidential misconduct as well as potential crimes.

From McConnell's perspective, both of those advantages were reasons to oppose the commission. While McConnell initially seemed genuinely outraged by the riot and the presidential "lies" that "provoked" it, he pretty quickly abandoned any thought of trying to separate the Republican Party from the Trump personality cult.

"Former President Trump's actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful dereliction of duty," McConnell said after voting to acquit him (based on the position that former presidents cannot be tried in the Senate). "There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And their having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth. The issue is not only the president's intemperate language on January 6th….It was also the entire manufactured atmosphere of looming catastrophe—the increasingly wild myths about a reverse landslide election that was being stolen in some secret coup by our now-president."

But McConnell eventually decided that Trump's domination of the GOP was inescapable, which meant there was no political advantage to be gained by dwelling on the former president's reckless conspiracy mongering or the violence it inspired. Based on that assumption, it's better for the party if any further interest in those subjects can be easily dismissed as blatantly partisan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) is happy to help. "Mitch McConnell asked Senate Republicans to do him a 'personal favor' and vote against the January 6th Commission," she says in a statement released today. "In doing so, Mitch McConnell asked them to be complicit in his undermining of the truth of what happened on January 6th. In bowing to McConnell's personal favor request, Republican Senators surrendered to the January 6th mob assault. Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans' denial of the truth of the January 6th insurrection brings shame to the Senate. Republicans' cowardice in rejecting the truth of that dark day makes our Capitol and our country less safe."

I agree with Pelosi (and McConnell) that Trump's phony election grievance encouraged his followers to invade the Capitol in a vain attempt to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. I also agree that Trump's behavior before and during the riot qualified as impeachable conduct. But I still can't read her statement without rolling my eyes. McConnell may be weaselly and unprincipled, but he's not dumb.

NEXT: The FBI Took Their Safe Deposit Box and Everything Inside It. Two Months Later, They're Still Waiting for It To Be Returned.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. ElvisIsReal

    And why would we not want an investigation of the entire Russiagate debacle?

    Also it’s going to be hilarious when the “investigation” starts asking questions about why Pelosi refused to adequately man the ramparts, considering that everybody in the country knew that there was a rally?

    1. Liberty Lover

      Pelosi is why it will never be a “Credible, Nonpartisan Investigation” and why the Republicans are against it. Woke liberal dictatorship supporting Reason will never figure that out. Reason still suffers from TDS .

  2. buckleup

    Are we going to get a commission about the pro abortion folks who invaded the Senate during Kavanaugh’s hearing, they were ginned up by democrats.

    Are we going to get a commission to investigate the so called Squad who stirred up anti Jewish sentiment resulting in street violence.

    What about last years riots egged on by democrats.

    What about the multiple years of lies democrats and their media bootlickers have told about republicans in general and the last four GOP president candidates specifically.

    No investigations of election irregularities are forthcoming from the federal government. But they are all up in police department procedures.

    Priorities.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Just don’t audit the election.
      That’s just a step too far,

      1. BigT

        You can’t audit the election because most states do not have an auditable trail for the votes.
        No election will be uncontested until every vote has an auditable trail. So, never.

  3. DesigNate

    “In doing so, Mitch McConnell asked them to be complicit in his undermining of the truth of what happened”

    Like the truth that the officer wasn’t killed by a blow to the head with a fire extinguisher?

    1. Hoot Smawley

      Or that it’s not remotely similar to 9/11, since the only people murdered on January 6 were killed by the people demanding the investigation.

    2. JesseAz

      White Mike is still claiming 3 police officers were killed by the riots as recently as this morning.

  4. Hoot Smawley

    There are two blatant lies in that headline alone.

    1. Hoot Smawley

      Hey, here’s a thought, Reason bootlickers…how about you write a story about how “Doctor” Fauci just got exposed as funding gain-of-function research to China today? He got exposed both in reports he published and on video. That story needs a credible, non-partisan investigation, and I notice that story is entirely absent from your news feeds.

      Oh, right…because Koch Industries doesn’t want you offending their masters in Beijing, with whom they might want to do business someday. Can’t go doing foolish things like blaming them for the pandemic they unleashed on the world.

  5. chemjeff radical individualist

    “The investigations will happen with or without Republicans. To ensure the investigations are fair, impartial, and focused on the facts, Republicans need to be involved.”

    Yeah this is probably the only type of reasoning that will work on Senate Republicans now.

    But I’m not sure why they are so worried about what this report will say. It’s not like Republican voters actually watch mainstream news anymore. Whatever the report winds up saying, they can count on Fox News to properly sanitize it in a way that helps, or at least doesn’t harm, Republican electoral prospects in 2022.

    1. Don't look at me!

      You just said nobody watches mainstream news.
      Who cares what Fox does?

    2. Hoot Smawley

      To ensure the investigations are fair, impartial, and focused on the facts, Republicans need to be involved.

      The only way they would be fair, impartial, and focused on facts is if Democrats had no involvement with them whatsoever.

    3. JesseAz

      Lol. Shorter jeff. “Join democrat witch hunts so we can pretend they are bipartisan or just let us lie about you anyways “

  6. MatthewSlyfield

    But would the commission the Democrats have proposed actually produce a “credible and non-partisan investigation”? I’m skeptical.

  7. John Gall

    “Why don’t the Republicans want a credible nonpartisan investigation of the Capitol riots?” you rhetorically ask. I answer in the same vein, I don’t know, they’ve never been presented with one?

  8. JesseAz

    Why does sullum think it would be credible? 6 committees are already looking at it. Hundreds of hours of video exist. Yet the biggest outcome so far is government declaring the shooting of an unarmed person was fine and dandy.

    What do you think a committee spending millions of dollars on top of what the doj and fbi spe t would do?

    And if you are for this why not all riots, why only one of them?

  9. floridalegal

    No doubt what happened on January 6th at the Capital was reprehensible. What makes anyone think that the proposed investigation was or had any intention of being nonpartisan or credible. It is foolish to believe that an ” investigation ” of this type would be anything other than partisan, fund raising, bias, and fodder for half truths and slurs. That’s the nature of the entire political/special interests/ media institutional complex.

    1. JesseAz

      Just release the 500 hours of footage the doj has. Let interested parties create their own highlight films. No cost. Same outcome.

  10. DRM

    The only thing about January 6th that needs investigating is why the man who gunned down an unarmed woman still hasn’t been indicted for murder.

Please to post comments