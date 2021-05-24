California

California Dems May Put All Their Eggs in the Newsom Basket

Party leaders don't want a replacement on the recall ballot.

When California Gov. Gray Davis faced a recall vote in 2003, then–Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante—like Davis a Democrat—presented himself as a potential new governor should Davis be recalled. The voters recalled Davis, and Bustamante was soundly beaten as a replacement by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Now another Democratic governor is facing a recall election in California. This time party leaders don't seem eager even to hint that they lack confidence in Gavin Newsom's future as governor. According to NBC, no major Democrats within the state are considering doing what Bustamante did and running as a potential replacement:

Newsom can't run to replace himself. And he's pushing that no Democrat run as a "just in case" candidate.

"No and no," said Newsom senior adviser Dan Newman when asked if there will be or should be another Democrat in the race as an insurance policy. "Every significant Democrat has endorsed the governor and opposes the recall. There's little interest or support for it beyond that hardcore Trumpian base. So there's little need for a Plan B."

Perhaps a Newsom adviser is not the best choice to answer the question of whether any Dems are thinking of running. But Newman is correct that, at the moment, Democrats are locking arms and decrying the recall. That's an easy and risk-free decision at the moment, since the most recent polling shows only 36 percent of voters supporting Newsom's ouster.

When voters get their recall ballots, they'll have the option to vote on whether they want to keep or recall Newsom. Regardless of whether they vote for the recall, they'll still get to vote for a replacement, so the decision not to run a big-name Democrat could present a challenge should Newsom's numbers start to plunge or if the polls are off.

As the temperature heats up in California, there's a high likelihood of summer heat waves leading to rolling blackouts, both for safety reasons to prevent wildfires (given that the state has successfully held power companies liable for wildfire deaths) and because of environmental mandates that have made the state's power grid unreliable under stress. California has had an extremely dry year so far, and rain levels are far below normal all across the state.

If and when those blackouts come, the pundits may pay more attention to how it affects Newsom's poll numbers than how it affects the people who lose power. The Los Angeles Times notes that Newsom has said that these blackouts are the "new normal" due to the need to prevent wildfires—but when the backlash hit, he changed his tune and blamed the power companies for not clearing out fire hazards near power lines.

The Times also downplays a bit the effect that these power outages have while not completely dismissing them:

Shut-offs are a key tool to protect Californians and their homes from the threat of utility-caused blazes. But the practice creates other risks to public safety and problems for people who rely on electricity for medical needs. Prolonged outages also aggravate residents as basic services and simple luxuries, such as a cold refrigerator and an air-conditioned home in the sweltering summer heat, are taken away.

There are parts of California where temperatures will hover around 108 when these outages come. Dismissing a refrigerator and air conditioning as a "simple luxury" is a bizarre way of describing the potentially dangerous consequences for people who live in the state's deserts and not the breezy, milder coasts.

In any event, it's not actually the party's call if a candidate decides to run as a Democrat. The recall is essentially a big free-for-all. Any California citizen who meets the requirements to run for office may do so. Wikipedia lists six people who have already declared their intent to run as Democrats. None are remotely notable.

According to the same poll that shows low support for recalling Newsom, 48 percent of registered Democrats say they would like the party to put up an alternative candidates in the event Newsom is recalled. Only 29 percent oppose presenting Democratic alternatives.

The top candidates who have announced thus far aren't exactly burning up the polls. Republicans Kevin Faulconer and John Cox are sitting at 22 percent support each. Caitlyn Jenner's announcement has landed with a massive thud—only 6 percent said they were inclined to support her candidacy. Libertarian candidate Jeff Hewitt was not included in the poll.

Schwarzenegger had higher numbers in the months leading up to the Davis recall. Even so, only 31 percent said they'd consider voting for the actor three months before voters actually decided to vote Davis out. So those summer months matter.

  1. JohnnyAppleseed

    We’ll know for sure who won several weeks after election day when the printing machines are done churning out prefilled ballots.

  2. hojaxos957

  3. Dismissing a refrigerator and air conditioning as a “simple luxury” is a bizarre way of describing the potentially dangerous consequences for people who live in the state’s deserts and not the breezy, milder coasts.

    Do flyover counties even get to vote in California elections?

    1. JohnnyAppleseed

      Of course. How else will urban party bosses determine how many votes they need to manufacture in order to make the outcome believable?

    2. brady949

      Yeah, but like 5 people live there.

    3. justabill

      Flyover counties are not a significant part of the CA population. Gotta get the LA metropolitan area to be at least neutral on the recall election or it has no chance.

  4. DM

  5. buckleup

    “Shut-offs are a key tool to protect Californians and their homes”

    Interesting they convinced many that their serial abuses were good for them. Who’s the real domestic terrorists? The left.

    1. nobody 2

      I lived in California for the first 42 years of my life, and somehow this “key tool” was never used even once during all that time. This business of claiming that the power has to be shut off to protect people is one of those incredibly obvious lies that the government has gotten so fond of. The real question is: why is it really happening?

      1. It’s not the fires. That’s bullshit. It’s about vastly increased population with no new power generation. That’s it in a nutshell. Gray Davis got in trouble simply because he was buying power from professional scam artists (Enron and pals).

        No conceptual problem buying power from out of state, but come the summer months those states will be in the middle of summer as well. We need more power here. We need nuclear power, as we’ve run out of convenient rivers to dam up and windy spots for wind turbines. Afraid of the San Andreas fault? Don’t build on the coast! Duh! All that cheap land inland. Makes cooling water harder to come by, but that’s a minor hurdle.

  6. brady949

    Kevin Falconer was basically running against the SF School Board last I saw.
    John Cox’s grand plan to win an election he lost by 23% last time seems to involve abusing a wild animal and not much else.
    Caitlyn Jenner may or may not be serious, but it’s pretty obvious she’s being scammed by a bunch of the same grifters that were involved in Trump’s campaigns.

    All in all, people who want Newsom gone probably should have lined up a viable challenger before they got this boondoggle on the ballot.

    1. justabill

      As a Californian I find your comment depressing but 100% true.

      1. Ditto. Still, if we can get the recall though, any of the challengers is better than Newsom. Even Caitlyn, forgawdsake.

  7. JohannesDinkle

    The recall is in two parts: if more than 50% vote to recall, then Newsom is out and the candidate with the most votes is in. That would not be Newsom, which is why Gray Davis got more votes than Schwarzenegger but still did not win – he had been effectively blackballed.
    Republicans hope for a whole suite of ‘identity politics’ candidates running as Democrats. This would increase the recall vote past 50% and split up Democrat votes. It is not as hopeless as it would seem.

    1. justabill

      Sorry for being a pessimist but it is pretty hopeless.

      12% chance according to betting markets.
      https://www.predictit.org/markets/detail/7189/Will-Gavin-Newsom-be-recalled-in-2021

      The GOP had to offer a viable choice that can point out what Newsom has done wrong, offer better ways of doing things, and at least appear be willing to compromise with progressives on progressive fanatic causes. I thought Faulconer fit the bill but his campaign is stuck in neutral so far.

  8. I know the week is still young, but still this is the best news all week!

    Still, the Republicans will manage to screw it up, as they always do in California. The adverts I’ve seen so far are dismal. The recall needs to be top and center, pointing out the reasons Newsom needs to go. I’m just not seeing them. All I am seeing are ads with bears, and ads claiming Falcouner is a closet Democrat. Ads about the recall itself are nowhere to be seen.

    1. justabill

      I almost cried when I saw that stupid bear ad. Who would vote for some crazy old geezer running around with a bear? If John Cox wants to star in a Grizzly Adams remake the ad was great – otherwise that was the dumbest ad I’ve ever seen.

Please to post comments