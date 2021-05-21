Television

WandaVision

The show perfectly encapsulates the feelings of grief, confusion, and isolation born of the pandemic.

|

MINIS1
(WandaVision/Disney+)

Wanda Maximoff can't recall exactly how she took over a New Jersey town, mind-controlled its inhabitants, and launched a fake sitcom co-starring her deceased husband and imaginary children. "I only remember feeling completely alone," she confesses. "Empty. Just endless nothingness."

The audience can relate. Disney+'s WandaVision, a new installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entered production before COVID-19 swept the globe, yet it perfectly encapsulates the feelings of grief, confusion, and isolation born of the pandemic. Over the course of nine episodes—most of which mirror a classic sitcom formula, from Bewitched to Modern Family—we learn that Wanda is still mourning the death of her beloved Vision, an android and fellow member of the superhero group the Avengers. Consumed with grief, Wanda uses her considerable telepathic and telekinetic superpowers to create a fantasy world where she can be at peace with a fictionalized version of her ideal family.

S.W.O.R.D., an unyielding government bureaucracy that possesses Vision's remains, adds to Wanda's trauma by refusing to let her give him a proper burial. This echoes the tragic circumstances in which so many people have found themselves recently. Anyone who has felt trapped for the past year, be it from loss or from lockdowns, will have some sympathy for Wanda, even as it becomes obvious that her coping mechanisms are coercive and destructive. Superheroes, like normal people, can suffer only so much. That's something both S.W.O.R.D. and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should keep in mind.

  1. Cyto

    Interesting analogy…

    Of course there is also the specter of children locked in their rooms for months by Wanda, who’s script has nothing for them to do.

    And a town full of people forced to mouth platitudes they do not believe and wear the ‘mask’ of a persona that is not their own….

    Then there is the malevolent force behind the scenes, only building these powers so that she can usurp them for her own purposes once they have reached their fullness….

    Maybe it is more a case of our times being filled with cartoonishly malevolent characters bent on controlling others and dividing the spoils among themselves than it is a case of Wandavision being particularly insightful or prophetic.

    1. Jimbo BTR

      This show wasn’t bad until the final episode; then the writers shat the bed completely.

      The show was funny when the audience didn’t know what was actually happening. Once it was obvious that Wanda was enslaving an entire town of thousands of people, the show lost a lot of its humor.

      They could have saved the show by making Agatha the one doing the enslaving but, in the final episode the writers made it explicit that Wanda created and (mostly) controlled it all.

      They could have saved it again by making Wanda perform an act of redemption or even just say “Sorry” but, instead the writers had the black woman say to the slaver: “They’ll never know what you sacrificed” – “they” being the thousands of people she enslaved. After which Wanda flies off and never looks back, never giving a second thought to all the people whose lives she royally f*cked!

      What an ending! It makes it clear that Wanda is, and always was, an evil bitch with no compassion for any of her victims.

      And don’t get me started on Vision2. He knows what a bitch Wanda is so, he flies away from her as fast as he can – never to be seen again (one would assume, now that white men can only be evil in the MSheU).

      Still, it took them until the final episode to ruin it. That’s better than Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which was f*cked from the start. I’ll never call Falcon the new Captain America; to me he’ll always be Uncle Tom Sam.

  2. Chumby

    Maybe Wanda needs some comic books and collectible action figures.

