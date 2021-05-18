Brickbat: I Hear You Knocking

An Oregon grand jury has indicted Forest Grove police officer Bradley Schuetz for official misconduct after he drove home a fellow officer who "terrorized" a family displaying a Black Lives Matter flag at their home. Steven Teets was off-duty when he allegedly went to the home of Mirella Castaneda, walked up the driveway, kicked the front door, shouted at those inside the home, and banged on the garage door, refusing to leave. When Schuetz and another officer arrived they found Teets "highly intoxicated." They recognized him, but he did not appear to recognize them and squared up to fight. They did not arrest Teets. Instead, Schuetz drove him home and helped him to his front door. Teets was later arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.