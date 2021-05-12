Brickbat: It's Official

The Rochester, Minnesota, school board has declared "Black lives matter," "Brown lives matter," "Indigenous lives matter," "Stop Asian hate," and the pride flag to be official "government speech." According to the board's attorney, that means the school system does not have to allow any speech opposing those statements. "So here with adopting the messages that you're adopting as government speech, you're saying these are the messages that we're communicating as a school district and by doing that we're not also creating a forum to allow other types of speech to enter the forum," said board attorney John Edison.