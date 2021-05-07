Unemployment

New Jobs Report Shows the Government Gets the Unemployment It's Paying For

High unemployment benefits are getting the blame for disappointing job growth in the midst of a worker shortage

|

reason-biden7
(Tasos Katopodis/CNP / Polaris/Newscom)

A disappointing new jobs report shows that hiring is down and the unemployment is rate is up, even as wages climb and employers complain about a shortage of workers. That apparent paradox has some policy wonks pinning the blame on expanded jobless benefits that pay workers more than what they could expect to earn working.

The economy added 266,000 jobs in April according to today's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), while the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 6.1 percent, from 6 percent.

These numbers are well below forecasts from economists who predicted that April would see the addition of around 1 million jobs, and the unemployment rate falling to 5.8 percent. The BLS report notes that we're still far away from a pre-pandemic labor market, when the jobless rate sat at 3.5 percent.

Despite persistent levels of high joblessness, other metrics show signs of a labor market that's increasingly tight.

"Even though the pace of hiring was disappointing in April, the labor market has still been behaving as if there was relatively little or even no slack left," wrote economists Jason Furman and Wilson Powell III in a blog post for the Peterson Institute for International Economics, noting that job openings and the number of workers quitting their jobs were at record highs and that wages were growing at 2019 levels (when the country's economy was booming).

Employers, meanwhile, find themselves in increasingly dire straits trying to find new workers. "Hiring remained a widespread challenge, particularly for low-wage or hourly workers, restraining job growth in some cases," reads a Federal Reserve report from April, citing a particularly acute shortage of drivers, housekeepers, and skilled tradespeople.

A Wall Street Journal article from yesterday notes that major employers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target are all raising wages to attract workers, while others are offering gift cards and other perks to entice new hires.

So, what's causing this weird mismatch between labor supply and demand?

Furman and Powell cite three possible explanations: continual health concerns about contracting COVID-19 at work encouraging some people to stay home, school closures keeping parents out of the workforce, and generous unemployment benefits.

The $300 weekly unemployment supplement provided as part of the March-passed American Rescue Plan pays some 42 percent of workers more than what they made at their old jobs, according to a University of Chicago analysis.

That $300 supplement will continue until September 2021. Today's jobs report has business interests calling for ending it now.

"The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market," said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "One step policymakers should take now is ending the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit. Based on the Chamber's analysis, the $300 benefit results in approximately one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment than they earned working."

The consensus among economists is that high unemployment benefits were not producing high unemployment rates earlier in the pandemic, when there were so few jobs available, health concerns were more acute, and there was greater uncertainty about when the economy would improve.

Workers who found themselves in that precarious situation would jump at any employment opportunity they could find, even if it paid less than unemployment benefits, the thinking went.

The situation today is much different.

Vaccinations and falling cases and deaths should ameliorate many of the health concerns people have about returning to work. A wealth of job opportunities also means people receiving unemployment benefits now won't automatically take whatever work they can find. Instead, they can afford to hold out for higher wages or a job that's a better fit for them.

The aforementioned Wall Street Journal article quotes Lorne Zaman, who was working in the entertainment industry prior to the pandemic and is deciding to wait for more jobs in his old profession to open back up before reentering the labor market.

"I really enjoyed what I did," Zaman said. "If the government is going to pay you to stay home, you're going to do that unless that job you really want comes along."

A quicker pace of reopenings would likely get workers like Zaman off the sidelines. More industries operating with fewer restrictions would create not just more job openings, but a greater variety of jobs. So would cutting current levels of unemployment benefits.

President Joe Biden, at a press conference today, disputed the idea that generous unemployment benefits were behind today's anemic jobs report, citing the number of jobs the economy did post, while also urging patience about the recovery.

"We knew this wouldn't be a sprint. It would be a marathon. Quite frankly, we're moving a lot more rapidly than I thought we would," he said, according to The Washington Post.

Expectations: managed.

NEXT: Will Biden's '30 by 30' Conservation Plan Protect Both Property Rights and Wild Landscapes?

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Everyone is enjoying legal weed and unregulated craft microbrew beer while watching the fires of destruction slowly rolling towards them.

    1. Chumby

      And Nero played the fiddle.

  2. buckleup

    it was just easier to be furloughed will benefits, or workshare part time, or extended unemployment with bigger payouts and now we are going to pay the price. buckle up

  3. Commenter_XY

    You know, it just could be that POTUS Biden will match his old boss’ performance….slow job growth economy due to spectacularly bad economic policies and stupid spending.

  4. R Mac

    unemployment is rate is up

    Editor!

  5. Chumby

    Has the company that supplies Biden with adult diapers seen an uptick in sales since he took office?

    1. Zeb

      It’s impossible to tell with the amount of pants shitting that has been happening for the past year.

  6. Major7

    Everyone is talking about accountability. For the Police, mostly. What about the Politicians? How come they keep making boneheaded decisions?

    I hope Biden and his ilk will be held accountable for his gratuitous payouts to people for not working. It’s Neanderthal thinking.

  7. Jobs report? Whatever.

    We Koch / Reason libertarians evaluate the economy according to exactly one metric. It’s so simple, it can be phrased as a yes / no question. Here it is — Are the richest people on the planet, in particular our benefactor Charles Koch, growing their fortunes at an acceptable rate?

    Mere months into the Biden Administration, it’s clear the answer is Yes!!!!

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires
    #LibertariansForBiden

  8. ElvisIsReal

    If they want to end the benefits, they have to 100% open up. But they can’t do that because then people would realize there was never a reason to close in the first place.

    Besides, if your small biz folds because it can’t find workers since government is paying them to sit at home, well, that’s a sacrifice Biden is willing to make.

    1. JesseAz

      There were 7.5 million open jobs last month per reports. Only 250k took a job. It isn’t even about opening up at this point, it is about not giving people extra money to stay home.

  9. JesseAz

    Increasing taxes on investment, Increasing corporate taxes, paying people to stay home, giving people extra bonuses, telling people to not go outside without N number of masks…. all will lead to this great booming economy.

    1. JesseAz

      Biden also things the real solution is to spend even more money from the government instead of just opening up the government and stopping excessive UI payments.

      https://www.huffpost.com/entry/biden-economy-unemployment-benefits_n_609543aee4b0aead1b82d6ae

      1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

        And now small businesses can’t find workers and are shutting down. What’s the answer? Another round of “stimulus” for small business owners. The same thing will hold true for the eviction moratorium. No evictions, but another round of stimulus for landlords.

        It’s all a scheme to get everyone addicted to those sweet government checks and it just spirals out from here.

  10. Tony

    Boy have the masks slipped on this bullshit in recent days.

    Businesses can’t find workers? Seems like the opportune time to offer more appealing salaries and benefits. That’s how supply and demand is supposed to work.

    Free-market fundamentalism has never been anything but a desperate plea for affirmative action for existing firms that can’t hack it in a new environment. You people are making capitalism work worse because you’ve only adopted the platitudes of the free market without any of its principles.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      You can’t possibly be this stupid.

      1. Don't look at me!

        Oh, yes she is!

      2. R Mac

        New here?

        1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

          Hahaha…Long time reader, first time commenter. I know Tony thinks he’s clever and can have his little “gotcha” moments. But to argue that a de facto (but notably not de jure) wage floor implemented in the midst of a recovery is almost unbelievable.

          1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

            Should read:

            But to argue that a de facto (but notably not de jure) wage floor implemented in the midst of a recovery is the “free market” is almost unbelievable.

    2. R Mac

      Having to compete with the government paying people to not work is not free market.

    3. “Businesses can’t find workers? Seems like the opportune time to offer more appealing salaries and benefits.”

      LOL

      Exactly wrong. It just means we should import cost-effective foreign-born labor, especially from Mexico. Which is what billionaire employers have advocated for years — and what the modern Democratic Party has finally embraced.

      #OpenBordersWillFixEverything

  11. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

    The average unemployment benefit across the US is roughly $300 a week. Add the feds’ $300 and you’ve got $600 a week

    Does anyone else think it’s a coincidence that that amount is identical to what a full-time $15 minimum wage pays? All these businesses that can’t hire at current rates are going to “voluntarily” raise wages to entice people back to work and *voila* we have a $15 wage floor without any laws, votes or debate. It’s like Bizarro Hanlon’s Razor.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Why work for 40 hours for the same pay as doing nothing?

      1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

        Better than the same pay! No commute, no child care costs, no uniforms or cleaning bills for work clothes, no insurance premiums with Medicaid. If you have two members of the household who got “laid off” during the recession you’re making the US median income without having to get out of bed until September but without all the cost associated with work.

  12. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

    I heard even Reason is having trouble hiring writers. They are now offering a free cocktail from Suderman, hair styling tips from Soave, and you get to wear The Jacket for day.

    1. R Mac

      Sqrlsy saw this coming!

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion

      They get better results with, one free blowjob from one of ENB’s hooker pals. And some coke from Sullum’s stash.

  13. Nardz

    If you’re middle class, small business owner, independent contractor: your government, and their apparatchiks like Reason, are waging war upon you.
    Defend your life, or lose it.

Please to post comments