Americans Oppose Deportations, Remain Skeptical About Asylum Seekers

Plus: SPCA sues for First Amendment rights of pet owners and veterinarians, an epic antitrust battle between Apple and Fortnite's parent company begins, and more...

Americans are largely charitable toward undocumented immigrants already in the U.S. but not toward asylum seekers. Most Americans do not wish to see undocumented immigrants who are already living here be deported, according to the latest Pew Research Center poll of U.S. attitudes toward immigration.

When asked what should happen to people now in the country illegally, only 25 percent of survey respondents said they shouldn't be allowed to stay and there should be a national effort to deport them. Another 5 percent said they don't think undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay—but they also don't want to see a national deportation initiative.

Meanwhile, 69 percent of those polled said there should be a way for undocumented immigrants living here to stay in the country legally if they fulfill certain requirements. And 42 percent of survey respondents said they should be provided with a path to citizenship, while 26 percent preferred a path to permanent residency, but not citizenship.

The findings provide an interesting look at how the Trump administration's immigration rhetoric and policies were out of touch with mainstream American opinion.

But they also suggest that four years under President Donald Trump did shift American opinions rightward on immigration. The 69 percent that now support a way for undocumented immigrants to stay is down from 77 percent in March 2017, "with the decrease being driven by shifting attitudes among Republicans," Pew reports.

Unsurprisingly, Republicans are more divided than Democrats over what should be done regarding undocumented immigrants. A slight majority (51 percent) said they should not be allowed to stay in the country legally, while 48 percent said they should. Pew notes that "there also are age differences within the Republican Party: 62% of Republicans under 35 favor allowing undocumented immigrants to stay, compared with 46% of those ages 35 to 64 and 40% of Republicans 65 and older." Meanwhile, "more than eight-in-ten Democrats … say there should be a way for undocumented immigrants who meet requirements to stay in the country legally."

Not many folks from any political persuasion seem to think the federal government is doing a good job in its immigration policies:

The government receives negative ratings for how it has handled the situation at the border. About two-thirds of U.S. adults (68%) say that the government is doing a very (33%) or somewhat (35%) bad job of dealing with the increased number of people seeking asylum at the country's southern border, while fewer than half as many (29%) say it is doing a very or somewhat good job.

But there's little agreement about what the government should be doing.

And answers to questions about refugees and asylum status suggest the Biden administration—which announced yesterday that it would increase the number of allowed refugees from the 15,000 cap set by Trump to 62,500 for this fiscal year—is also at odds with what Americans want on immigration.

Some 79 percent of people polled by Pew said it's either very (47 percent) or somewhat (32 percent) important to reduce the number of people seeking asylum in the U.S.

A smaller but still significant percentage—57 percent—said it should be harder for asylum seekers to be granted legal status here.

And a full half said it's somewhat or very important for the U.S. to disallow asylum seekers entirely.

The Pew survey was conducted from April 5 to April 11, 2021, and includes data from 5,109 people, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

In other immigration news: The Biden administration is making progress at cutting the number of unaccompanied minors in federal custody. "The number of unaccompanied children held by Border Patrol has plummeted by 88% since late March, when U.S. migrant holding facilities became severely overcrowded as thousands of minors crossed the southern border alone," reports CBS News.

Animal welfare group files First Amendment lawsuit against veterinary board. The San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is suing the California Veterinary Medical Board for allegedly violating pet owners' and veterinarians' right to free speech. The nonprofit is challenging the board's ban on veterinarians talking to people about their pets' health by phone or by online chat unless the vet has met with the pet owner in person first.

"The California Veterinary Medical Board is suggesting they don't trust veterinarians that they licensed to make sound decisions for animals," Brandy Kuentzel, general counsel to the San Francisco SPCA, said in an emailed statement. "The law not only restricts veterinarians and pet owners' constitutional right to free speech, it also restricts a pet's access to veterinary care."

"People can use telemedicine for themselves and their children, so why not for their pets?" Kuentzel added.

Epic antitrust battle between Apple and Fortnite creator begins. Yesterday marked the beginning of a federal antitrust trial involving Epic Games—the company behind the immensely popular video game Fortnite—and Apple. Epic Games is suing Apple, after Epic violated the terms of Apple's app store and Apple dropped it from the store.

Epic violated Apple's rules by offering its own in-app payment system, rather than relying on Apple's in-app payment system. (Google has a similar requirement.) After Apple dropped Epic Games from its app store, Epic sued Apple (and Apple countersued).

"In order to win, Epic has to convince the judge that Apple has a monopoly with its App Store and abused that market power by forcing Epic (and other developers) to use Apple's payment system," notes Axios. "Apple argues that the relevant market isn't iOS, but rather all the different options players have for games, of which it is just one player."

As for the first day of Epic v. Apple trial, it was off to a rocky start, reports Gizmodo:

First, the court had issues getting both teleconference lines up and running, and even when they were humming along fine, everyone's lines seemed to be unmuted. On the main line, one person chanted, "Epic Games! Epic Games!" Another chimed in, "I'm going to tell my mom, just don't pick up the line," while yet another offered this insightful commentary: "Tim Sweeney better know what he's doing. If he messes up once, we won't have iOS back. This call is live, by the way."

The additional line suffered from the same audio issues as well. About 35 minutes into the hearing, while Epic's legal team was still giving its opening statement, the audio suddenly cut out.…But one audience member figured out he was unmuted.

"FORTNITE SUCKS," that person yelled into the mic. "Yo, yo, yo, we can't hear anything, bro. The audio died or some shit."

• How the U.S. government codified patriarchy.

• When fighting "misinformation" is really fighting free speech.

• Facebook's oversight board will have a decision about Trump's suspended account on Wednesday.

• "The European Commission on Monday proposed easing restrictions on non-essential travel for visitors who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19," reports Axios.

• Virginia, Illinois, and Nevada are appealing a ruling that they ratified the Equal Rights Amendment (several decades) too late for it to count.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Moonrocks
    May.4.2021 at 9:33 am

    Americans Oppose Deportations, Remain Skeptical About Asylum Seekers

    According to the same people that claim that 95% of Americans agree with our Dear Leader?

    1. Ken Shultz
      May.4.2021 at 9:44 am

      According to those people, average Americans are the enemy of progress, and those who pander to them are populist insurrectionists.

      They only cite public opinion when they want some politicians to ignore their own constituents. Here’s a poll that says 75% of Republicans believe the 2020 election wasn’t conducted fairly.

      https://www.newsweek.com/75-republicans-believe-voter-fraud-benefited-biden-amid-trumps-refusal-concede-poll-1548569

      Somehow, polls are more important than what Republican constituents want their representatives in Congress to do, but when the Democrats want to do something unpopular, the polls don’t really matter at all.

      1. JesseAz
        May.4.2021 at 10:08 am

        A third of democrats also believe the election wasn’t clean.

        1. Don't look at me!
          May.4.2021 at 10:17 am

          It was fortified!

  2. Rich
    May.4.2021 at 9:35 am

    they should be provided with a path to citizenship

    “Why, it’s already right there in the ‘So You Want To Be A Citizen’ handbook. In Spanish, even.”

    1. Earth Skeptic
      May.4.2021 at 10:07 am

      That path being a bus ride to a combination citizen oath, voter registration, and mail-in ballot workshop.

  3. Ken Shultz
    May.4.2021 at 9:37 am

    “The findings provide an interesting look at how the Trump administration’s immigration rhetoric and policies were out of touch with mainstream American opinion.”

    And yet your findings may be out of touch with the Constitution.

    While it’s true that naturalization policy is within the proper purview of democracy, it can and should only be changed by Congress–not by an opinion poll by Pew, Gallup, or anyone else.

    1. Rich
      May.4.2021 at 9:38 am

      not by an opinion poll by Pew, Gallup, or anyone else.

      “How *dare* you attempt to thwart The Will of The People!”

      1. Earth Skeptic
        May.4.2021 at 10:08 am

        My mob rule is better than your mob rule!

        1. Ken Shultz
          May.4.2021 at 10:23 am

          I can tell the difference between mob rule and naturalization policy properly being set by Congress–because it’s within the proper purview of democracy.

          You can, too.

          We cannot live a free society if the government can inflict wars, taxes, treaties, or naturalization policies on us over our objections and without our consent. That is why these things are within the proper purview of democracy and were granted to Congress in the Constitution.

          Meanwhile, the reaction to naturalization policies inflicted on people by unaccountable politicians is pretty much always the same–whether we’re talking about the UK, France, Germany, or the United States. Either respect democracy on these issues, or you will face a populist backlash like we saw around the world circa 2016. If the EU had respected the proper purview of democracy on immigration policy before then, the UK might still be part of the EU. If Obama had respected the proper purview of democracy on everything from the Paris climate treaty to asylum policy, Trump might never have won in 2016.

          If and when enough of the American people don’t share our views on something within the proper purview of democracy, we need tolerate that policy anyway–even as we try to persuade them to change it. No way the government should be allowed to inflict a war on the American people without their consent by way of Congress, and if the American people support a constitutionally declared war in Iraq, over my personal objections and against my will, that doesn’t mean I need to become an enemy of democracy. That just means I need to persuade my fellow Americans to change their minds.

          Progressives and their fans in the media try to pain democracy as mob rule, when they don’t like what the American people want. No way we should carry water for them. They only care about democracy when it suits them. You know who else cared about democracy when it suited him to do so?!

  4. Rich
    May.4.2021 at 9:37 am

    The ruling could usher in Trump’s return to the world’s biggest social network

    “Well, … OK. But no more mean Tweets, remember.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.4.2021 at 9:52 am

      They need the traffic.

      1. JesseAz
        May.4.2021 at 10:10 am

        Media needs something to have conflict with again. Woth how perfect Biden has been, there is no antagonist for their epic virtue signaling. Comedians are begging for jokes these days. Biden provides them nothing.

        1. Don't look at me!
          May.4.2021 at 10:19 am

          There is plenty of SleepyJoe material, but they can’t use it if they want to keep working.

    2. Longtobefree
      May.4.2021 at 10:18 am

      Exactly how do you tweet on facebook?
      And why would Trump “rejoin”?

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:37 am

    Americans are largely charitable toward undocumented immigrants already in the U.S. but not toward asylum seekers.

    Word is immigrants already in the country are not charitable toward those that follow.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:38 am

    Another 5 percent said they don’t think undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay—but they also don’t want to see a national deportation initiative.

    Local deportations it is.

    1. Mickey Rat
      May.4.2021 at 9:53 am

      Those contradictory responses show that polling is not worth much. A significant number of the respondents do not know what they want or the questions were worded in such a way to encourage this kind of cognitive dissonance.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        May.4.2021 at 10:11 am

        Wording does not matter much to people who want to drink lots of beer and also have bodies like the models in beer ads.

      2. JesseAz
        May.4.2021 at 10:12 am

        They are push polls not based on reality.

      3. Ska
        May.4.2021 at 10:14 am

        That and also the “yeah, they shouldn’t be here, but I don’t want to be the bad guy that says they have to go. Someone else can take care of that.”

    2. Longtobefree
      May.4.2021 at 10:19 am

      Exactly, deport them all to the homes of democrats.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:39 am

    The government receives negative ratings for how it has handled the situation at the border.

    “We don’t know what you should be doing, but you’re doing it badly.”

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:41 am

    The Biden administration is making progress at cutting the number of unaccompanied minors in federal custody.

    The number of angst-ridden immigrant teens can cut themselves without creepy Joe in the mix, thank you very much.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      May.4.2021 at 10:13 am

      And if they need help or advice about cutting, they can ask some 5th generation neurotic American teens.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:42 am

    The number of unaccompanied children held by Border Patrol has plummeted by 88% since late March…

    Turfed them to another agency, huh?

    1. Earth Skeptic
      May.4.2021 at 10:14 am

      NAMBLA?

    2. JesseAz
      May.4.2021 at 10:18 am

      They stopped doing dna checks so they are once again a paid bonus to migrants to get released more quickly as a family unit.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:44 am

    People can use telemedicine for themselves and their children, so why not for their pets?

    The courts are going to remove the right for humans to call their doctors now, aren’t they?

  11. Rich
    May.4.2021 at 9:46 am

    The Biden administration is making progress at cutting the number of unaccompanied minors in federal custody.

    As the weeks and months pass, more and more minors achieve the age of majority.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:46 am

    “FORTNITE SUCKS,” that person yelled into the mic. “Yo, yo, yo, we can’t hear anything, bro. The audio died or some shit.”

    The jury of their peers has spoken.

    1. Mickey Rat
      May.4.2021 at 9:55 am

      The professionalism of these people re as lay stands out, does it not?

  13. Nardz
    May.4.2021 at 9:47 am

    https://twitter.com/EricMMatheny/status/1389543952227909632?s=19

    Washington DC says you can’t dance at a wedding but Biden just authorized 62,500 refugees to enter the US before the year’s end. If you still think this is a legitimate health crisis and not an exercise in fear-based control, you’re probably driving alone with a mask on.

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.4.2021 at 9:56 am

      What is the punishment for dancing at a wedding? (Besides embarrassment.)

      1. JesseAz
        May.4.2021 at 10:20 am

        Kevin bacon movie remakes.

    2. Chumby
      May.4.2021 at 10:09 am

      The pro immigrant crowd will be dancing in the streets. Just not at weddings. In DC.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:49 am

    Hayek offered what remains the defining statement of libertarianism as something distinct from and often in opposition to the political right.

    “Let’s get fuckin’ blazed, boys.”

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:51 am

    How the U.S. government codified patriarchy.

    Did you not see the latest CIA recruitment video?

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:52 am

    When fighting “misinformation” is really fighting free speech.

    Wrong speech isn’t protected speech.

  17. A message about Mother's Lament, Red Rocks, and Nardz
    1. Don't look at me!
      May.4.2021 at 9:57 am

      Cite?

    2. Ken Shultz
      May.4.2021 at 10:05 am

      LOL

    3. Sevo
      May.4.2021 at 10:07 am

      Fuck off, A message about Mother’s Lament, Red Rocks, and Nardz

    4. KillAllRednecks
      May.4.2021 at 10:07 am

      In Soviet Russia you pay Soros!

      1. Chumby
        May.4.2021 at 10:11 am

        In Europe, you use military time. In Soviet Russia, military use your time!

        1. KillAllRednecks
          May.4.2021 at 10:13 am

          That’s a good one!

    5. sarcasmic
      May.4.2021 at 10:08 am

      You lost me when you didn’t put the possessive apostrophe after trolls in the second sentence.

      If you’re gonna do a grandiose manifesto you best get your grammar right.

      idjit

      1. JesseAz
        May.4.2021 at 10:23 am

        It is fairly close to your commentary yesterday morning. So good on you giving tips to others.

        1. sarcasmic
          May.4.2021 at 10:25 am

          My grammar is impeccable unless I intentionally do it wrong for effect. So fuck the fuck off, troll.

    6. Chumby
      May.4.2021 at 10:13 am

      Did you putin much time for this? Seems like you were russian to get this posted. No stalin at all.

      1. KillAllRednecks
        May.4.2021 at 10:19 am

        You’re on a goddamn roll!

    7. JesseAz
      May.4.2021 at 10:22 am

      WK is broken.

  18. Cyto
    May.4.2021 at 9:54 am

    It is odd that we are opinion polling illegal immigration at this point. This debate has already been had. It has already been settled. We already have a solution. We debated it, we compromised, and we passed laws.

    The last amnesty was the pinky promise I totally swear last amnesty. They passed laws that made it impossible for illegal immigrants to obtain work in the United States. This would absolutely become a positively stop all illegal immigration for all time. They double pinky promised that they would enforce it.

    I know that I personally have to provide all sorts of documentation from all sorts of columns to prove that I’m an American citizen when I want to work.

    So what is all this debate about illegal immigration supposed to be accomplishing? Simply enforce the laws as written and that problem is solved.

    There is no illegal immigration problem. There is a law enforcement problem.

    Separately, there is an immigration problem. We have demand for more workers and more citizens. It is clear. There is no other reason that we don’t enforce immigration law. It is not all that difficult.

    So pretending that illegal immigration is the problem is a clever misdirection. The problem is our legal immigration policy. We have quotas in place that are too restrictive. It creates the illegal immigration problem, which results in people protesting enforcement of the law. Imagine that? We actually have groups that blame law enforcement for enforcing the laws as written. Our country really does have mental illness.

    Bush tried to address this problem directly. He proposed immigration quotas and guest workers that would solve all of the problems. Nobody went with him. It didn’t give the Democrats an issue. It robbed them of their once every decade or two infusion of 20 or 30 million new Democrat voters. It robbed Republicans of stable labor prices propped up by illegal immigration. It robbed Republicans of farm workers.

    It was just a non-starter.

    All that goes to show is that we need to stop being dishonest. And pretending that simply allowing people to come here illegally, live here for a while, and then granting them citizenship is a solution is fundamentally dishonest. It is not a solution. It does great evil to people. And it eats away at the soul of our nation.

    Reason has not been at the forefront of fixing this issue either. Simply whining that open borders is a good thing is not a policy position. Not when there are real achievable reforms that could be had at any moment, should this tap dance by the two major parties ever be exposed for the pantomime that it is.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:55 am

    Facebook’s oversight board will have a decision about Trump’s suspended account on Wednesday.

    Like Galileo, Trump’s heterodoxy is just too dangerous to expose to the commoners.

  20. JesseAz
    May.4.2021 at 9:55 am

    ENB has some competition.

    If you honestly think the worst thing that could happen to someone is their kids doing sex work you *are* the problem.

    — Cathy Reisenwitz ???????????? (@CathyReisenwitz) May 3, 2021

  21. Commenter_XY
    May.4.2021 at 9:58 am

    Illegal aliens should be summarily deported. They broke the law, and they dis-incent lawful and correct behavior (to emigrate to USA, you file and application and wait to be admitted) by immigrants. If you fail to punish bad behavior, you will get more of it.

    Cruella DeBrown just doesn’t get it. The flaxen-haired harpy never will.

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 9:59 am

    The European Commission on Monday proposed easing restrictions on non-essential travel for visitors who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    “Ihre Papiere sind in Ordnung nicht!”

  23. Jefferson's Ghost
    May.4.2021 at 10:01 am

    “‘The California Veterinary Medical Board is suggesting they don’t trust veterinarians that they licensed to make sound decisions for animals…”‘

    Note: I generally have a very poor view of the SPCA, but with this they are correct with this lawsuit. If vets and pet owners (or “staff,” in the case of cats), can’t make these decisions, who the hell will? Ronald McDonald?

  24. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2021 at 10:01 am

    Virginia, Illinois, and Nevada are appealing a ruling that they ratified the Equal Rights Amendment (several decades) too late for it to count.

    Insisting that they be held accountable for being late is completely counter to woman power.

  25. JesseAz
    May.4.2021 at 10:01 am

    One of the Chauvin jury members attended protests prior to the trial and was caught in a picture of a telling t-shirt. He apparently lied on his juror questionnaire.

    https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/05/04/the-verdict-should-be-thrown-out-a-chauvin-juror-appears-to-have-lied-about-attending-a-george-floyd-protest-and-check-out-his-t-shirt/

    1. Chumby
      May.4.2021 at 10:22 am

      Just more evidence that it did not meet the standard of a fair trial.

  26. Nardz
    May.4.2021 at 10:03 am

    https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/1389378654027665409?s=19

    Watch how disgustingly this “teacher” treats an LAPD officer.

    This is not the type of person that should be teaching our kids. Period.

    [Video]

  27. buckleup
    May.4.2021 at 10:04 am

    5,109 people were polled but are unelected and don’t get to vote on immigration laws.

    So it’s meaningless except if you’re a squishy politician.

    1. Ken Shultz
      May.4.2021 at 10:07 am

      On the one hand, they say they’re defending democracy from insurrections.

      On the other hand, they denigrate democracy at every turn–even within its proper purview.

      This is another reason why progressives are America’s most horrible people.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        May.4.2021 at 10:23 am

        Not only do the Glorious Ends justify the conniving, authoritarian, and sometimes violent means–those means are the Glorious Ends.

    2. sarcasmic
      May.4.2021 at 10:15 am

      Shorter buckleup: “I know nothing about statistics.”

      1. JesseAz
        May.4.2021 at 10:27 am

        Shorter sarcasmic: i believe all polls without looking at the sample population but accuse others of not knowing statistics.

        Wait. That was longer.

        1. sarcasmic
          May.4.2021 at 10:31 am

          Oh cute. The troll is telling me what I believe. Again.

  28. JesseAz
    May.4.2021 at 10:06 am

    And how many of the poll respondents believe illegal immigrants should be eligible for tax payer programs?

    Wording matters on complex topics.

    Everyone will say yes if you ask them if they want a new car. Answer changes if you ask them if they want to pay for a new car.

    1. Jefferson's Ghost
      May.4.2021 at 10:25 am

      “And how many of the poll respondents believe illegal immigrants should be eligible for tax payer programs?”

      I recall Milton Friedman, one of my favorite libertarian thinkers, and a strong supporter of immigration, saying something about it not being workable with a welfare state.

      Oh here it is: “It’s just obvious you can’t have free immigration and a welfare state.”

      On the other hand, re-distribution of wealth does not necessarily require a “welfare state,” staffed by millions of government minions.

      1. JesseAz
        May.4.2021 at 10:29 am

        This is why I have a problem with the simpleton libertarians that now write for this site. They don’t think deeply on any topic. They approach libertarianism from ideal states without any complex interaction between various issues. The world is not ideal. Approaching and stopping discussions at ideal states is done for introductory level classes.

    2. Chumby
      May.4.2021 at 10:25 am

      Or if they are asked if they want to pay for a new car for an immigrant.

  29. sarcasmic
    May.4.2021 at 10:11 am

    I’m a happy idiot…

  30. Nardz
    May.4.2021 at 10:14 am

    https://twitter.com/emmaogreen/status/1389566672789557255?s=19

    A while ago, I started noticing something strange: Very progressive people, who love to talk about “believing in science,” were adopting COVID restrictions *over and above* CDC guidelines. I thought, is there a story here? And, well, wow, there is.
    [Link]

  31. Jerryskids
    May.4.2021 at 10:27 am

    Meanwhile, 69 percent of those polled said there should be a way for undocumented immigrants living here to stay in the country legally if they fulfill certain requirements.

    I don’t know why that number isn’t nearly 100 percent – of course there should be a way for illegal immigrants to become legal immigrants. Unless you’re against immigration all together, that’s what our immigration laws are for. The catch is the “fulfilling certain requirements” part – do you mean “promising to vote multiple times for Democrats” or “go back home and start over and do it legally this time”?

Please to post comments