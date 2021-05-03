Coronavirus

Andrew Cuomo, Ron DeSantis Announce Major Rollbacks of Pandemic Restrictions

Two governors defined by their differing approaches to COVID-19 are both moving in the same direction.

|

reason-desantis
(Joe Burbank/TNS/Newscom)

New York and Florida had famously different responses to the pandemic, the former being especially restrictive, the latter being much more permissive. Today, the governors of both states announced major rollbacks of COVID-19 regulations.

In Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis issued an executive order suspending all local governments' emergency pandemic orders, including mask mandates.

"I think that's the evidence-based thing to do," he said today at a news conference. "I think folks that are saying they need to be policing people at this point, if you're saying that, then you're really saying you don't believe in the vaccines."

DeSantis announced his executive order at a signing ceremony for S.B. 2006. That bill ends all local emergency orders by July 1, as well as amending Florida's laws to make it harder for both states and localities to shut down businesses and schools. The governor's order is meant to bridge the gap between now and when the bill goes into effect.

These moves effectively move Florida, always one of the looser states in terms of COVID restrictions, back to a pre-pandemic state of affairs, combined with a few new checks on government emergency powers.

The governor's order frustrated several local officials who had proactively pushed mask mandates. DeSantis has already canceled fines received by individuals and businesses for violating local emergency orders, prompting some counties to stop enforcing theirs entirely.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that come May 19, New York would be lifting most capacity restrictions, including those on bars and restaurants.

"The tide is turning against COVID-19 in New York, and thanks to our increasing vaccination rates, as well as our successful, data-based regional approach, we're able to take more steps to reopen our economy, help businesses and workers, and keep moving towards returning to normal" he said.

In New Jersey, another Democratic governor—Phil Murphy—announced that his state would be repealing its business capacity restrictions on May 19 as well.

Both Cuomo and Murphy's reopenings come with the proviso that people still need to maintain six feet of distance from each other. Large indoor event venues will be allowed to increase their capacity to 30 percent, up from the current 10 percent. Attendees will also have to show a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

The bill signed by DeSantis today prohibits schools, local governments, and businesses from requiring people show proof of vaccination. The governor had issued an executive order also banning these vaccine "passports" last month.

Other states known for restrictive lockdowns have also started to ease up on their pandemic regulations. That includes California, where embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that all capacity restrictions on businesses will be lifted come June 15, provided COVID-19 deaths remain low in the state and there's enough vaccine supply to meet demand.

Aside from the prohibition on private parties requiring proof of vaccination, these are welcome moves. It's particularly heartening to see both red and blue states moving in the same direction. It's a demonstration not just that pandemic regulations are broadly unpopular, but that they are increasingly seen as unnecessary, given the availability of vaccines and the falling number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

That hope that vaccinations would, at last, remove the justification for these emergency public health restrictions is largely being borne out.

This bipartisan reopening does make the restrictions that still exist more grating. In his remarks today, DeSantis noted D.C.'s ban on people standing at indoor weddings. One hopes that as more states lift their pandemic regulations, those rules too will fall by the wayside.

NEXT: Voters Have Defeated a Texas School District's Plan To Punish Students for Microaggressions

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.3.2021 at 4:19 pm

    Two governors defined by their differing approaches to COVID-19 are both moving in the same direction.

    Well, one has drastically switched direction…

    1. mad.casual
      May.3.2021 at 4:43 pm

      Republican governor repeals emergency orders and checks executive emergency powers, Democratic governors lessen the severity of emergency orders still in place despite signs, including the Republican gorvernor, that the emergency is long over and that their orders were between unnecessary and futile. But… both sides!

      1. Nardz
        May.3.2021 at 5:04 pm

        There was never even an emergency

        1. Dillinger
          May.3.2021 at 5:08 pm

          dear everybody ^^

        2. mad.casual
          May.3.2021 at 5:16 pm

          Whether the disease or the panicked, oppressive lockdowns themselves was the emergency, DeSantis has handled himself categorically different than the two chumps he’s being lumped in with.

    2. Dan
      May.3.2021 at 5:10 pm

      The problem, as i see it isn’t the announcement of implementation or reduction of these unconstitutional edicts. It’s our casual acceptance of either as a legitimate way to govern.

    3. DorothyPayne
      May.3.2021 at 5:15 pm

      Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings A are much better SXK than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
      on this page…. Visit Here

  2. Jerry B.
    May.3.2021 at 4:21 pm

    Of course, DeSantis is completely eliminating restrictions, while Cuomo’s are still some of the harshest in the nation.

  3. Dillinger
    May.3.2021 at 4:45 pm

    >>come with the proviso that people still need to maintain six feet of distance from each other

    >>suspending all local governments’ emergency pandemic orders, including mask mandates

    totes “same direction”

    1. Mark Thrust, Sexus Ranger
      May.3.2021 at 5:10 pm

      Yeah, Cuomo and DeSantis are moving in the same direction………

      FFS, what a ridiculous premise.

      1. Mujo67
        May.3.2021 at 5:17 pm

        They’re moving in the same direction just like me racing Usain Bolt in a 100m sprint, we would both be moving in the same direction. Only in this analogy, DeSantis is Bolt and Cuomo is me.

  4. End Child Unemployment
    May.3.2021 at 4:49 pm

    Meanwhile in Washington state our dear leader Inslee is increasing restrictions by moving counties into more restrictive phases. Even though 33% of people are fully vaccinated and the death rate in last 7 days is 0.2 per 100,000.

    1. ElvisIsReal
      May.3.2021 at 4:54 pm

      He isn’t facing the political pressure that Newsom is so he can afford to stand on our necks long after it’s obvious that it’s not required.

      I knew we were 100% safe the day he dismantled the field hospital at Century Link field. If there was even a 1% chance it would be needed he would have left it there. But throughout this entire year, we’ve seen NO spike in hospital usage at all, regardless of how many covid patients are there. It’s just a long flat like at like 60% total capacity.

      Worst governor except maybe MI at this point.

      1. ElvisIsReal
        May.3.2021 at 4:56 pm

        *flat line

      2. Idaho Bob
        May.3.2021 at 5:08 pm

        The only purpose of traveling into WA is to buy weed. Thanks for all state line pot shops.

  5. Sometimes a Great Notion
    May.3.2021 at 4:52 pm

    Alt Text: ✔ Well governed state ✔ Hot Wife ✔ Normal sized hands 2024 is in the bag

    1. Dillinger
      May.3.2021 at 5:00 pm

      but does he drink water correctly?

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        May.3.2021 at 5:09 pm

        He’s somewhere between Trump and Zuckerberg on that front per my anonymous sources.

  6. Minadin
    May.3.2021 at 5:04 pm

    Our local officials in St. Louis just announced that the mask mandates will be in place through the end of May. Indoor dining capacity limits are removed – BUT! – 6 feet of distance must be maintained between tables (so basically no change). The curfews on hours for bars and restaurants, which previously varied from 9pm to midnight, have been lifted.

  7. Libertymike
    May.3.2021 at 5:17 pm

    We need more states prohibiting publicly traded multination subsidy receiving crony capitalist entities from interfering with the rights of others to patronize such parasites without having to diaper.

  8. Longtobefree
    May.3.2021 at 5:27 pm

    “Aside from the prohibition on private parties requiring proof of vaccination . . . ”

    Just for the record, HIPPA prohibits inquiries concerning medical information to certified medical professionals certified in proper handling of sensitive medical data. Why in the world would I give medical information to some random store owner or waiter? Especially about whether or not I have participated in a large scale non-random drug trial of an experimental vaccine? No vaccine has been approved by the feds; all use is under an emergency use authorization only. No long term studies, no studies on children, no studies on “persons” capable of child bearing, etc.

    1. ElvisIsReal
      May.3.2021 at 5:28 pm

      Yeah they sort of skated over the real “guidance” here — in NY you will have to show your papers to do stuff.

  9. buckleup
    May.3.2021 at 5:35 pm

    Oh don’t worry if you live a blue state they’ll concoct some reason to lock down your ass.

  10. Unicorn Abattoir
    May.3.2021 at 5:40 pm

    Comparing Cuomo to DeSantis doesn’t do anything for Cuomo.

Please to post comments