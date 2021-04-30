Media Criticism

At The New York Times, Intent Does Not Matter When Someone Uses 'the N-Word,' Except When It Does

The paper let linguist John McWhorter use the racial slur he was discussing but felt a need to explain that decision.

|

mcwhorter
John McWhorter (Reason)

When The New York Times parted ways with veteran reporter Donald McNeil Jr. in February, the decision was based on the premise that using the word nigger, no matter the context, was a firing offense. "We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent," Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet and Managing Editor Joe Kahn said in a memo to staffers. As Reason's Matt Welch noted at the time, "the Grey Lady's management, under public pressure from more than 150 employees, decided that when it comes to speaking certain radioactive words, not only does intent not matter," but "any utterance is potentially a one-strike offense."

Today the Times published an essay by Columbia University linguist (and Reason contributor) John McWhorter, titled "How the N-Word Became Unsayable," that traces the evolution in attitudes underlying the policy that ended McNeil's 45-year career at the paper. McWhorter uses the word 34 times. As Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury and Opinion Politics Editor Ezekiel Kweku explain, the decision to publish the slur repeatedly and in full made perfect sense given McWhorter's subject. In other words, intent matters after all.

McNeil's offense was saying nigger during a 2019 trip to Peru, part of a program for high school students. According to his account, he "was asked at dinner by a student whether I thought a classmate of hers should have been suspended for a video she had made as a 12-year-old in which she used a racial slur." To clarify the context, McNeil said, "I asked if she had called someone else the slur or whether she was rapping or quoting a book title. In asking the question, I used the slur itself." Just as McNeil thought context mattered in assessing the 12-year-old girl's offense, he imagined that "the context in which I used this ugly word could be defended."

McNeil eventually realized the error of his ways, but it was too late. He had inadvertently violated a taboo that was absolute and unforgiving despite its recency. Less than two decades ago, Pantheon published Harvard law professor Randall Kennedy's book Nigger: The Strange Career of a Troublesome Word. As McWhorter notes, it is impossible to imagine a major publishing house allowing such a title nowadays.

Just a year later, a University of Virginia medical school employee provoked outrage with this comment: "I can't believe in this day and age that there's a sports team in our nation's capital named the Redskins. That is as derogatory to Indians as having a team called Niggers would be to blacks." Despite the anti-racist import of that observation, Julian Bond, who taught history at the university and was then the chairman of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, demanded that the employee make a public apology and undergo sensitivity training. Bond said "his gut instinct was that the person deserved to simply be fired," McWhorter notes.

The impulse behind the nigger taboo is understandable. What began as a neutral term derived from the Latin niger ("black") and the Spanish negro became freighted with dehumanizing racism. The most striking example that McWhorter mentions is the juvenile doggerel that begins, "Eeny meeny miny moe…" The word nigger in the original was eventually replaced with tigger (or, as I learned it, tiger) as Americans became less tolerant of blatant bigotry. The rhyme, McWhorter says, is "a window into how brutally casual the usage of 'nigger' once was, happily trilled even by children at play."

Given that history, the expectation that people should avoid gratuitous use of the word is perfectly reasonable. But as Bond's response to the man who was troubled by the racist name of a football team illustrates, the demand that the word should never be uttered or written is completely irrational. And although Kennedy and McWhorter are both black, while McNeil is white, what matters is the intent of the speaker or writer, not the color of his skin.

Kingsbury and Kweku do not claim that only black people get a pass. McWhorter, whose essay is adapted from his new book Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter—Then, Now, and Forever, "traces the history of this particular word from its inception to its current place in our culture," they say. "He argues that the evolution of the use of this slur not only mirrors 'a gradual prohibition on avowed racism and the slurring of groups' but also demonstrates a cultural shift in the concerns of the words our culture considers truly profane: from the sexual and scatological referents of the classic four-letter words to the sociological referents of slurs. While the taboo against using most four-letter words has gradually faded, the taboo against slurs has intensified. We wanted to present our readers with this argument in the clearest and most respectful way."

That explanation is utterly unobjectionable, but the perceived need for it shows how absurd this issue has become. Kingsbury (who is white) not only thought her decision required a six-paragraph defense; she felt compelled to warn readers at the top of McWhorter's essay that "this article contains obscenities and racial slurs, fully spelled out" and refer them to the official justification for allowing a linguist to use the words he was writing about.

Other recent contexts in which the Times thought printing nigger was acceptable include movie dialogue (March 2021), a Frederick Douglass quotation (February 2021), an essay about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre (December 2020), a David Dinkins obituary (November 2020), a review of Barack Obama's book A Promised Land (November 2020), a news analysis comparing Donald Trump to George Wallace (July 2020), and an essay on police reform (June 2020). Yet the paper's executive editor, in explaining why McNeil had to go, claimed "we do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent." If there is any sensible or even consistent standard at work here, it is pretty hard to discern.

Reason's Nick Gillespie interviewed McWhorter in 2019:

NEXT: A Child’s Loss Fuels Mysterious, Riveting The Drowning

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Commenter_XY
    April.30.2021 at 1:57 pm

    Let the Old Grey Hag and her followers commit ideological autophagy. No need to stop them. Besides, don’t they know better? 🙂

    1. KCar
      April.30.2021 at 2:42 pm

      “the demand that the word should never be uttered or written is completely irrational.”

      Its not about rationality, is about power and control.

  2. n00bdragon
    April.30.2021 at 2:06 pm

    what matters is the intent of the speaker or writer, not the color of his skin.

    This is incorrect Mr. Sullum. The only thing that matters is the color of his skin.

    1. Bluwater
      April.30.2021 at 2:36 pm

      Apparently the bigger thing that matters is the political ideology of the speaker. A progressive can get away with saying it so long as he is being patronizing and offended on behalf of some other folks who mostly don’t give a shit. Thank God we have such smart elitists to speak for us.

      As part NA, I have a lot of family and friends who are half or more, and not a damn one of us cares about the Redskins, the Braves, the Indians or the slew of minor league, college, and HS teams with similar names. It’s always some Clorox pasty white half dead looking corpse of a politician or bureaucrat who speaks for us. Yes, they always manage to word things in such a way that some group like the NCAI half-heartedly agrees with the general principle, but the folks really don’t care. And ironically the AI stands for American Indians, which is supposedly just as annoying as CP in the NAACP.

      BTW, how come Lucky the Leprechaun and Mr Clean haven’t been fired from their product gig yet? I’m offended on behalf of all you white guys.

      1. Zeb
        April.30.2021 at 2:41 pm

        From what I’ve heard (not sure how true), a lot of high school teams on Indian reservations are called the Red Skins.

  3. sarcasmic
    April.30.2021 at 2:09 pm

    What about “Stupid wap dago?”

  4. Zeb
    April.30.2021 at 2:12 pm

    Seems to me that a big part of the problem is thinking that “racist language” is a thing at all. It’s just obviously absurd to claim that the mere utterance of a particular word is necessarily racist. You can use language to make a racist statement, but that is all about context and intent, not the words used.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      April.30.2021 at 2:19 pm

      Whatever you say, white boy.

      1. Zeb
        April.30.2021 at 2:42 pm

        Who told you I was white?

    2. Square = Circle
      April.30.2021 at 2:28 pm

      Seems to me that a big part of the problem is thinking that “racist language” is a thing at all.

      One might suggest that the ruling class likes to focus on language because it makes them feel like they’re doing something but in the confidence that it won’t actually make any difference at all.

      1. Taxidermied Cat
        April.30.2021 at 2:47 pm

        I’ve heard that idea with profanity as well – swear words are just words poor people used. Not sure if it’s historically accurate or not.

    3. Bluwater
      April.30.2021 at 2:47 pm

      Sure, but it’s an important part of subjecting every thought and deed to the lens of racism.

      I have known guys who flip everything a woman says into a sexual innuendo and say that it is her who is suggestive. More or less your stereotypic Michael Scott. We know these clowns as depraved morons and those of us who are beyond our college freshman year don’t give them the respect of considering their bullshit. So how is it that we tolerate this same mental deficiency in race-baiters?

  5. The_Unknown_Pundit
    April.30.2021 at 2:24 pm

    We live in very silly, stupid and sad times. Thanks Lefty race-baiters. You’ve done a wonderful job stoking racial animosity these past few decades.

  6. Longtobefree
    April.30.2021 at 2:42 pm

    Jacob, please stop referencing the old grey nag.
    Nothing said by or in or about that particular democratic propaganda machine is worthy of note.

  7. Ken Shultz
    April.30.2021 at 2:43 pm

    “At The New York Times, Intent Does Not Matter When Someone Uses ‘the N-Word,’ Except When It Do”

    Ultimately, making unacceptable thoughts illegal is more important to progressives than anything else. No one at the New York Times is in favor of racism, but this isn’t about the guy who used the word in context. They feel compelled to police our thoughts by example.

    And they want the government to police our thoughts, which is why progressives are America’s most horrible people. They can’t both advocate their totalitarianism and show consideration for context. And being unyielding demonstrates their level of commitment to the cause in their minds.

    Are you against racism or aren’t you?

  8. Shane F
    April.30.2021 at 3:03 pm

    I love John McWhorter the Fifth!!

Please to post comments