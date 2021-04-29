Biotechnology

No, Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Will Not Turn the Florida Keys Into Jurassic Park

The goal is to drastically reduce the population of disease-carrying bloodsuckers.

|

bloodsuckerDreamstime
(Pongmoji | Dreamstime.com)

Non-biting male mosquitoes genetically modified to contain a self-limiting lethal gene are finally set to be released by on three islands in the Florida Keys. When the insect control company Oxitec's male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes mate with wild females, they will pass along a gene that overproduces a protein that kills larvae before they mature into biting disease-carrying adults.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes often carry Zika, Chikungunya, and dengue fever viruses. Last year 47 cases of locally acquired dengue fever were reported in the Florida Keys. So Oxitec's creations could be a boon to public health.

Yet it has taken the company 10 years of fending off activist challenges and wending its way through a thicket of state and federal bureaucracies to get permission to launch this project. Some overwrought activists, referring to the 1993 movie in which cloned dinosaurs wreak havoc on an isolated island, have denounced the plan as a "Jurassic Park experiment." But in its May 2020 risk assessment, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency "determined that there will be no unreasonable adverse effects for humans as a result of the experimental permit to release Ae. aegypti OX5034 male mosquitoes."

The plan is to allow about 12,000 of the modified Aedes aegypti males to hatch each week for 12 weeks from six locations: two on Cudjoe Key, one on Ramrod Key, and three on Vaca Key. That species makes up about 4 percent of the Keys' mosquito population but is responsible for virtually all the mosquito-borne diseases transmitted to human beings there.

Prior studies in Brazil, the Cayman Islands, Malaysia, and Panama have found that the technology works, reducing the targeted disease-carrying mosquito populations by as much as 95 percent. And since the larvae hatched with the gene all die before they mature, the modified mosquitoes do not persist in the wild. Oxitec's mosquitoes will not transform the Keys into an out-of-control Jurassic Park, but they will make a walk in the park there safer and more pleasant.

NEXT: Arizona Legislature Passes Bill Requiring Convictions for Asset Forfeiture

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Full Of Buckminster
    April.29.2021 at 3:06 pm

    Sounds good to me. But can we dispense with the hyperbole? Potentially avoiding 47 cases per year of dengue fever is a “boon to public health”? This is the kind of thinking that “experts” are using to lock us down until covid is eradicated entirely.

    1. GertrudeBurford
      April.29.2021 at 3:18 pm

      Diabetes disorders is growing day by day very frequently. these disorders involves, Cardiovascular disease, Nerve nbh damage (neuropathy), Kidney damage (nephropathy), Eye damage (retinopathy), Foot damage, Skin VBYT conditions and many more. but now you don’t have to worry about these depressions. Once year back my uncle is also suffering from these chaos, But now he is fully fit just following some easy tips on this site. You won’t regret it..
      visit the site  here……    Visit Here

    2. mad.casual
      April.29.2021 at 3:18 pm

      Yeah, I strongly suspect that the effort was not funded nor the grounds provided by the 47 victims’ survivors. And that the Ron Bailey who will rail at length about the risks of people voluntarily going around unvaccinated will also tell people who don’t want to fund the killing of mosquitos they don’t have a problem with and risk any potential adverse consequences to go fuck themselves.

      1. Syd Henderson
        April.29.2021 at 3:35 pm

        47 cases in the FLORIDA KEYS. If this experiment works, than it can be used in other places where Dengue occurs, which would save a lot more lives. Doing it in the Florida Keys seems like a good way to have a controlled experiment.

        1. Syd Henderson
          April.29.2021 at 3:37 pm

          And of course, it already works in Brazil and the other places mentioned.

    3. Rossami
      April.29.2021 at 3:43 pm

      Well, it is a boon. The definition of that word does not require it to be a large one – just positive.

      1. Full Of Buckminster
        April.29.2021 at 3:59 pm

        Thanks. I didn’t know that.

  2. mad.casual
    April.29.2021 at 3:11 pm

    Relative to the untreated control area, releases of Friendly™ male mosquitoes achieved* an average of 89% peak suppression across two communities treated with a low release rate of mosquitoes and an average of 93% across two communities treated with a higher release rate. The optimal suppression observed was in one community wherein a 96% peak suppression with the high release rate over a four-week period was achieved.

    Herd immunity says what?

    Is the goal to kill all the mosquitos or to enact a(nother) government-funded environmental control program? Because a peak 89% control ratio suggests a new mechanism will be required within a few generations (of mosquitos). Especially if the targeted population is only 4% of the total population.

    1. mad.casual
      April.29.2021 at 3:22 pm

      Come to think of it, much lower than 80% and this sounds like a great way to get rid of all the mosquito-born pathogens that propagate through passive mating and make way for/select the pathogens that encourage mating.

    2. Kevin Smith
      April.29.2021 at 3:29 pm

      Not necessarily. It would depend on whether the suppression peaks at 89% because the other 11% is somehow immune to the lethal gene, or simply because 11% of the native females never came in contact with a “Friendly™” male

      I suspect it is more likely the latter, in which case the current mechanism can simply be repeated

      1. mad.casual
        April.29.2021 at 3:59 pm

        I suspect it is more likely the latter, in which case the current mechanism can simply be repeated

        But, as with herd immunity, if the goal is to eliminate the herd, each treatment is either going to need to be exponentially larger or it will be proportionally less effective (see *average* 89% vs. ‘optimal’ 96% after 4 weeks at higher release rates). Of note: the goal isn’t to eradicate the herd, the goal is to prevent/eradicate the disease.

        I certainly don’t think all the scientists from Oxitec suffer from the delusion, but it would seem that Bailey and I’d bet a good portion of the ‘test population’ thinks that, with genetic technology, we’ve transcended evolution. Ignoring the fact that you don’t reasonably transcend evoution anymore than you transcend science, you just proceed to the next harder problem (occasionally of your own making) with no guarantee of success.

        1. Kevin Smith
          April.29.2021 at 4:14 pm

          The 89% vs 96% just shows the law of diminishing returns. It doesn’t mean that each treatment needs to be larger. If in fact the reason for a less than 100% rate is due to native females simply not coming in contact with a treated male then a subsequent treatment of the same size as the first can be expected to have same the effectiveness as the first.

          The only real variable would be if the native population hasn’t recovered to the same size as before the initial treatment, then you would expect the treatment to be less effective for the same reason the first wasn’t perfect: females simply not coming into contact with the treated males

      2. mad.casual
        April.29.2021 at 4:03 pm

        Transgenic Aedes aegypti Mosquitoes Transfer Genes into a Natural Population

        So the sterile male mosquitos are, somehow, interbreeding with the wild type. Huh.

      3. mad.casual
        April.29.2021 at 4:06 pm

        Also;

        Prior studies in Brazil

        Approximately 450 thousand males of this strain were released each week for 27 months in Jacobina, Bahia, Brazil.

        So, not only are they interbreeding with the local mosquito population, half a million mosquitos over > 2yrs. was only 95% effective.

        Sounds like a regimented control method rather than an eradication.

        1. Kevin Smith
          April.29.2021 at 4:18 pm

          No one said it was eradication, indeed your own link states population reduction as the intended outcome

  3. Eeyore
    April.29.2021 at 3:18 pm

    Wouldn’t it be kind of cool if we could transform the keys “into an out-of-control Jurassic Park”?

    1. mad.casual
      April.29.2021 at 3:46 pm

      I don’t know what film Ron was watching, but the one I saw had an employee mauled to death within the first minute, decades before the park ever opened. It wasn’t until Lost World that there actually was an ‘in control’ Jurassic Park.

      Pretty cool to have a dinosaur-filled isolated preserve. Not so cool to have a park where administrators, technicians, security personnel, lawyers, research scientists, owners, and guests regularly get eaten.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        April.29.2021 at 4:03 pm

        If somebody want to pay money to go to a park where they may get eaten who are you to tell them they can’t? Slaver

        1. R Mac
          April.29.2021 at 4:13 pm

          Lol.

  4. BestUsedCarSales
    April.29.2021 at 3:22 pm

    I’m more interested in whatever modification gave you the power to see in the future Mr. “Science won’t cause Jurassic Park”.

    1. mad.casual
      April.29.2021 at 3:25 pm

      See “Full Of Buckminster”‘s point above. Bailey’s modification allows him to look right past the “Science created 1984” non-fiction section to the “Science won’t cause Jurassic Park” speculative fiction section.

      1. BestUsedCarSales
        April.29.2021 at 3:30 pm

        I just want an excuse to call him Cassandra.

  5. Longtobefree
    April.29.2021 at 3:22 pm

    Great. Now do pythons.

  6. Rich
    April.29.2021 at 4:05 pm

    The goal is to drastically reduce the population of disease-carrying bloodsuckers.

    Sounds like the punchline to a lawyer joke.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      April.29.2021 at 4:16 pm

      Can it be adapted to progressives?

Please to post comments