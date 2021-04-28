Vaccines

Congressional GOP Doctors Urge Americans To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Physician Rand Paul is curiously absent.

(Angellodeco | Dreamstime.com)

So far 232 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States. Nearly 142 million Americans (54.2 percent of adults over age 18) have received at least one dose, and almost 97 million (37.4 percent of adults) are fully vaccinated. However, the rate of vaccinations in the United States has recently dropped from the April 13 peak of 3.4 million doses to an average of about 2.7 million per day in the last week.

This slowdown might be because the vaccination campaign is running up against people who are more reluctant to take advantage of the protection offered by the vaccines. In a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, 30 percent of Republican respondents said that they would not take the vaccine and 19 percent answered that maybe they'd get vaccinated.

Ten Republican members of Congress with medical credentials have just released a public service announcement video that urges their fellow Republicans to get vaccinated. The GOP Doc Caucus argues that these are very safe and highly effective vaccines. And importantly, the more Americans who get vaccinated the faster we can all return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

"I look forward to the freedom that I along with my loved ones will regain once the vast majority of Americans are vaccinated," Sen. John Barrasso (R–Wyo.) says in the video. Maryland Rep. John Joyce observes, "Operation Warp Speed brought us safe and effective vaccines, and all in record time." Maryland Rep. Andy Harris declares that "the FDA did not skip any steps," while Texas Rep. Michael Burgess adds that they "cut bureaucratic red tape, not corners."

One Republican medical doctor is a no-show in the video. Perhaps Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) was not invited to participate or had other obligations that prevented him from joining his colleagues in this worthy endeavor. The senator's office did not respond to multiple calls asking those questions.

In any case, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas is right when he says that once Americans are vaccinated, "we can throw away our masks and live life as free as we did before."

 

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Quo Usque Tandem
    April.28.2021 at 4:20 pm

    “This slowdown might be because the vaccination campaign is running up against people who are more reluctant to take advantage of the protection offered by the vaccines.”

    AKA The Wall

    1. mad.casual
      April.28.2021 at 4:27 pm

      Masks were first, this would be Part 2.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        April.28.2021 at 4:50 pm

        At this point, I think we’re just Waiting for the Worms.

    2. Celestina Blackwood
      April.28.2021 at 5:11 pm

      If the vaccine works you needn’t worry about whether the entire population takes part in the world’s largest unsupervised clinical trial along with you. Vaccination rates will also naturally taper off once you’ve forced 2/3 of the population to take it. But you and Ron are braindead bowls of shit so.

  2. mad.casual
    April.28.2021 at 4:22 pm

    One Republican medical doctor is a no-show in the video. Perhaps Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) was not invited to participate or had other obligations that prevented him from joining his colleagues in this worthy endeavor.

    In any case, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas is right when he says that once Americans are vaccinated, “we can throw away our masks and live life as free as we did before.”

    Perhaps, and I know this will be hard to grasp after publishing the Basecamp article but stay with me here Reason; Sen. Paul is an actual libertarian that thinks we shouldn’t be forced to wear masks and live our lives according to government mandates, good or bad, sensible or not, in the first place.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.28.2021 at 5:04 pm

      Sen. Paul is an actual libertarian

      Agreed. Additionally, having already recovered, Paul is probably not planning to get vaccinated, relying on the entire history of immunology prior to 2020 for the conclusion that it is unnecessary.

      For those who don’t remember, Paul, who may have filibustered the first stimulus last year, got COVID just before the vote and was unable to participate.

      1. Celestina Blackwood
        April.28.2021 at 5:09 pm

        Additionally, having already recovered, Paul is probably not planning to get vaccinated, relying on the entire history of immunology prior to 2020 for the conclusion that it is unnecessary.

        There’s early research indicating that vaccinating people who have already had and cleared the virus can dramatically increase the chances of adverse reactions as well.

    2. Doug Heffernan
      April.28.2021 at 5:09 pm

      Right. Paul was busy organizing his mask burning rally.

      1. Celestina Blackwood
        April.28.2021 at 5:12 pm

        Oh no! Not that!

        1. Doug Heffernan
          April.28.2021 at 5:18 pm

          I didn’t mean to imply that mask burning is not important or shouldn’t be given top priority.

  3. buckleup
    April.28.2021 at 4:23 pm

    “I look forward to the freedom that I along with my loved ones will regain once the vast majority of Americans are vaccinated,” Sen. John Barrasso (R–Wyo.) says in the video.

    Where do you think you live man? And do your constituents care more about a shot, or their livelihoods getting wrecked by poorly thought out energy policies of the Biden administration.

    GOP in Congress needs to stop playing by democrat rules and start punching back.

    1. MT-Man
      April.28.2021 at 4:24 pm

      Buckleup that quote looks like it caught my attention at the exact same time.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.28.2021 at 4:44 pm

      Should have never lost our freedoms.

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      April.28.2021 at 4:53 pm

      GOP doesn’t play by Democrat rules. The GOP thinks they’re at a white glove cotillion at a country club, while they’re in a knife fight in a back alley with the Dems.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.28.2021 at 5:22 pm

        I see the GOP attempting to engage in a political debate against a regular headliner at a comedy club on open mike night. They are not understanding why they are getting booed while the mocking and ridicule of the opposition has the audience laughing and playing along. When they express frustration, they look even more like rubes.

        “What’s the deal with these Republicans? They want you to show ID to vote? Like they could tell two black people apart who were standing side by side? Ha!”

  4. MT-Man
    April.28.2021 at 4:23 pm

    “I look forward to the freedom that I along with my loved ones will regain once the vast majority of Americans are vaccinated” maybe make it sound less authoritarian. It makes people want to say f off when you treat folks like this.

    1. Zeb
      April.28.2021 at 5:05 pm

      Yeah, the problem is that that freedom was taken from us by force and government whim, not by the pandemic.
      Vaccines are great and it looks like these ones work pretty well, but the key to regaining our freedoms is to either curtail or ignore government dictates.

  5. Jerry B.
    April.28.2021 at 4:33 pm

    Fake news. All the GQP wants you to not get vaccinated or wear a mask. Just ask any Democrat.

  6. Commenter_XY
    April.28.2021 at 4:36 pm

    Oh look, Bailey shilling again for Team D. Pathetic POS.

    1. mad.casual
      April.28.2021 at 4:48 pm

      And, if not shilling for Team D specifically, then expressing favor for the notion of following politicians of all stripes around asking if we’re allowed to suck their dicks yet.

      “Sen. Barrasso said people should go ahead and suck his dick, I don’t understand why Sen. Paul won’t return my phone calls. As a doctor, you’d think he’d recognize the inherent social and medical benefits of getting your dick sucked.”

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    April.28.2021 at 4:52 pm

    Very few people are saying don’t get vaccinated. They are saying
    1. If you are healthy wait a month or 2 so high risk people can get it first
    2. People should be allowed to choose to get or not get vaccinated
    3. People that don’t get vaccinated shouldn’t be thrown out of society or extorted until they get vaccinated

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      April.28.2021 at 4:59 pm

      4. If you choose to not get vaccinated, and you get sick and [as I have seen myself] die, don’t blame anyone but yourself.

      1. Zeb
        April.28.2021 at 5:07 pm

        The idea would never cross my mind.

      2. Celestina Blackwood
        April.28.2021 at 5:07 pm

        5. If you choose to get vaccinated and die within a week as some 5,000 people already have, or you have a miscarriage or stillbirth, as thousands of women already have, or you lose your hearing or vision or become paralyzed, as hundreds of people already have, don’t worry, because these vaccines with 6 months of clinical trials and only provisional emergency FDA approval that have never been studied for long-term side effects or efficacy are quite literally the best thing that has ever happened to humanity and your death or dismemberment was just a coincidence.

        By the way, I really, REALLY hope that you die you bootlicking piece of shit fascist cocksucker. FUCK YOU.

    2. Zeb
      April.28.2021 at 5:06 pm

      5. Stop telling people who have already had it that they need to get vaccinated.

  8. Dillinger
    April.28.2021 at 4:53 pm

    oh ya I totes believe the (R) guys because (R)

  9. Dillinger
    April.28.2021 at 4:54 pm

    also, John Barrasso (R) Wyoming is an idiot.

  10. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.28.2021 at 4:55 pm

    “I look forward to the freedom that I along with my loved ones will regain once the vast majority of Americans are vaccinated,” Sen. John Barrasso (R–Wyo.) says in the video.

    Maybe you shouldn’t have surrendered it in the first place.

  11. Celestina Blackwood
    April.28.2021 at 5:03 pm

    The GOP Doc Caucus argues that these are very safe and highly effective vaccines.

    The same GOP that was a den of insurrectionist liars the last time you wrote an article you pathetic fucking hack?

    How about this: put your money where your mouth is. If these vaccines are, indeed, utterly without any risk whatsoever and more effective than any other vaccine ever released, give them non-emergency full FDA approval and rescind the PREP Act so that vaccine makers have to face liability for the damage caused by their products like every other purveyor of food and medicine.

  12. Zeb
    April.28.2021 at 5:08 pm

    Hmm. Maybe Rand Paul thinks it’s not the job of a senator to give out medical advice. If so, I’d say that is to his credit. I do not want politicians to be moral leaders, or whatever it is these people think they are doing. Their job is to legislate. Preferably as little as possible.

    1. Celestina Blackwood
      April.28.2021 at 5:16 pm

      It’s the duty of every cretin who scraped through medical school at the bottom of their class and then turned to a career in politics after a few years shoving whatever their local pharmaceutical rep sold them onto their patients to tell us all the proper way to run our lives. After all, if we do exactly as they say they will let us live!

  13. rbike
    April.28.2021 at 5:16 pm

    I ran into a neighbor during my walk this afternoon at lunch. I had worked with him for many years at a previous employer and we talked about the work situation there and how we both were working form home. He has not been vaccinated. Was still deciding. I told him my entire household was. I would have guessed that he would have been one of the first in line, but nope, still deciding.

