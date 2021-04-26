Police Abuse

Colorado Cops Injured a 73-Year-Old Woman With Dementia, Then Joked About It On Video

"Ready for the pop?"

|

karen-garner
(YouTube)

Police officers in Loveland, Colorado, violently arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia and allegedly dislocated her shoulder. Then they watched body camera footage of the incident and joked about it, as video released today by the woman's attorney shows.

Surveillance video from the booking area of the Loveland Police Department shows three officers reviewing the footage of the June 26, 2020, arrest of Karen Garner.

"Ready for the pop?" an officer in the video, identified by Garner's attorneys as Austin Hopp, says to the other officer as they watch the footage.

"What'd you pop?" another officer asks.

"I think it was her shoulder," Hopp responds.

Garner filed a lawsuit on April 14 alleging that Hopp fractured her arm and dislocated her shoulder after stopping her for allegedly shoplifting $13.88 worth of items from Walmart.

According to the lawsuit, Garner suffers from dementia and sensory aphasia, which makes it difficult for her to communicate and understand other people. Garner was walking home and picking wildflowers. She didn't initially respond to Hopp's commands to stop and appeared not to understand him.

"I don't think you want to play it this way," Hopp said as she continued to walk away from him. "Do you need to be arrested right now?"

Body camera footage of the incident, released with the lawsuit, shows Hopp then throwing a disoriented and confused Garner to the ground while twisting her arm behind her. "I'm going home," Garner yells.

The Loveland Police Department has placed Hopp on administrative leave and reassigned Daria Jalali, another officer named in the lawsuit, to administrative duties while it investigates the incident. 

The local district attorney also announced last week that his office is investigating the incident for possible criminal charges.

"I hate it," Jalali says as they watch the body camera footage together.

"I love it," Hopp responds.

"I can't believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground," Hopp says elsewhere in the video.

Garner's lawsuit alleges she did not receive medical care for more than six hours after her arrest.

Loveland police chief Bob Ticer told the Loveland Reporter-Herald last week that police officials did not learn about Garner's injuries until the lawsuit was filed.

"These videos cannot be unseen or unheard. I am sorry to have to share them with the public," Sarah Schielke, Garner's attorney, said in a statement released with the booking video. "But as it often goes with bad police departments, it seems this is the only way to make them change. They have to be exposed. If I didn't release this, the Loveland Police's toxic culture of arrogance and entitlement, along with their horrific abuse of the vulnerable and powerless, would carry on, business as usual."

The Loveland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Cal Cetín
    April.26.2021 at 2:46 pm

    So will various Loveland, CO ministers be fanning out into the community in order to urge people to keep calm?

    1. LisaWaring
      April.26.2021 at 2:58 pm

    2. A Cynical Asshole
      April.26.2021 at 3:45 pm

      Based on what I can see in the picture, the fact there’s no riots mostly peaceful protests going on over this in Loveland, and the fact that even though I live in the Denver area – not too far from where this happened – yet this is the first I’m hearing of it, I think it’s safe to assume she doesn’t have enough melanin in her skin for anyone to give a shit.

  2. Don't look at me!
    April.26.2021 at 2:52 pm

    Heros.

  3. buckleup
    April.26.2021 at 2:54 pm

    Where’s the protestors?

  4. Longtobefree
    April.26.2021 at 2:54 pm

    What, no riot coverage?

  5. Balloon maker
    April.26.2021 at 2:57 pm

    I’m going to have to see 23 and me genealogy reports on everyone involved before I decide whether to care.

  6. BestUsedCarSales
    April.26.2021 at 3:03 pm

    Working with the mentally ill and those with otherwise reduced cognition is very hard. I hope this could have been handled better, particularly at 73 years old, I imagine they could have simply been less rough with her. Though that’s a general improvement needed for certain police interactions. It’s hard though, working with the mentally ill is hard and it’s a common thing. I’ve seen suggestions of specific training for these things, but I’m not clear on the efficacy of them yet.
    Was this woman homeless? She mentioned going home, but I’m not clear if this means she was being taken care of. If so, they probably need to not let her go out unassisted. If not, this raises another big question of mental health care in our nation. As a libertarian type, this is an issue I have a hard time with and haven’t really come to a solid stance on yet. I just don’t know.

    Finally, the cops laughing at the video is cruel, but also I get it. I get gallows humor. I think a lot of attention is going to be put on that, but that’s not really the significant issue here. Maybe he does need to be gotten rid of if he seriously has a thing for hurting people, but the context hasn’t made that clear to me.

    Thanks for reading my blog.

    1. Drake
      April.26.2021 at 3:13 pm

      Meh. I get gallows humor and all, but I’m just gonna “err” on the side of firing their asses and hoping they die in a fire, personally.

      Besides, they’re damaged goods, and once the tape gets out their credit and reputation are totally shot, so it’s too late, anyway. *shrugs*

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        April.26.2021 at 3:50 pm

        Besides, they’re damaged goods

        This. Maybe at one point this cop was a decent, reasonably caring person and the job hardened him into an uncaring psychopath, but if that’s the case he shouldn’t get to be a cop anymore. And if he was always an uncaring psychopath who liked hurting people, then it’s a good thing he got found out before he killed someone. Either way, he shouldn’t be a cop.

    2. Its_Not_Inevitable
      April.26.2021 at 3:23 pm

      “but I’m not clear on the efficacy of them yet.” OK, we’ll wait for your analysis before taking any action.

  7. Drake
    April.26.2021 at 3:05 pm

    LOL. Investigate? What is there to “investigate”? You got the tape, you fucking morons. Just blow their goddamn heads off and be done with it.

  8. R Mac
    April.26.2021 at 3:20 pm

    Don’t want to be arrested like a thug, don’t have dementia like a thug.

    Seriously though, what a fucking scumbag.

  9. Wearenotperfect
    April.26.2021 at 3:36 pm

    “Garner suffers from dementia and sensory aphasia”

    So why the hell was she out and about at Wallyworld and picking daisies all by her lonesome!

  10. A Cynical Asshole
    April.26.2021 at 3:41 pm

    “Ready for the pop?” an officer in the video, identified by Garner’s attorneys as Austin Hopp, says to the other officer as they watch the footage.

    “I love it,” Hopp responds.

    “I can’t believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground,” Hopp says elsewhere in the video.

    I have no problem believing this sociopath threw a 73 year old on the ground. Maybe what he really meant was “I can’t believe I got to throw a 73-year-old on the ground.” I’m pretty sure elder abuse is probably one of the squares on the official d-bag cop bingo card.

    But now, onto the really important question, possibly the only question that matters: what color was her skin? I can’t know how to feel about this story until I know that. /sarc

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    April.26.2021 at 4:00 pm

    “I love it,” Hopp responds.

    They say if you love what you do, you won’t work a day in your life. Hopefully this guy won’t work another day with any kind of authority over another human being.

