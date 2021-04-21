Brickbat: Easiest Arrest Ever

One Loveland, Colorado, police officer has been put on paid leave and another moved to desk duty after a 73-year-old woman sued the department for an arrest in which her attorney says she suffered a broken arm, dislocated shoulder and sprained wrist. The attorney says the woman has dementia. Staff at a local Walmart called cops after Karen Garner reportedly tried to shoplift $13.88 in merchandise. Garner left without the merchandise. Body cam footage shows Officer Austin Hopp calling to her outside the store. When Garner refused to speak to him, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground. As Garner repeatedly says "I am going home," Hopp and Officer Daria Jalili handcuff her.