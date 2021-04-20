George Floyd

Derek Chauvin Trial Judge Thinks Maxine Waters Gave the Defense an Option for Appeal

Plus: All American adults are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and Keith Olbermann briefly returns to the spotlight.

|

sipaphotoseleven650136
(Dominick Sokotoff/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Derek Chauvin's legal team moved for a mistrial on Tuesday following questionable behavior by Rep. Maxine Waters (D–Calif.), who urged protesters to "stay in the street" and become "more confrontational" if the former Minneapolis police officer is acquitted for the killing of George Floyd.

Waters had attended a protest over the weekend in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed by police. It was not far from the location of Chauvin's trial, which led Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, to argue that Waters was prejudicing the jury in favor of conviction, given that an acquittal might lead to rioting.

Judge Peter Cahill denied the motion but granted that Waters "may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned," according to CNN.

House Republicans are attempting to censure Waters over the matter, but it is very unlikely that the Democratic-controlled legislative body will take such an action.

Closing arguments in the trial wrapped up on Tuesday, and the jury began deliberations afterward. In his summary of the trial, Reason's Jacob Sullum persuasively argued that at the very least, Chauvin should be convicted of second-degree manslaughter, which carries with it a presumptive sentence of four years in prison.

Regardless, jurors should hold Chauvin accountable for his role in Floyd's death, to the extent they believe the evidence supports a conviction. They should not feel obligated to convict because far-left rioters are holding the city hostage. Mob justice isn't justice.

FREE MINDS

RealClearEducation has released a new survey of the landscape for free speech within the college Greek system. Some findings:

A plurality of all survey respondents feel pressure for their Greek organizations to be
kicked off campus. Forty-nine percent (49%) disagreed with the statement, "There is
no pressure on my campus for fraternities and sororities to be kicked off campus," while 45% agreed. A majority of fraternity respondents disagreed with the statement
(58% vs. 39%), while a minority of sorority respondents disagreed (43% vs. 51%).

Half of all respondents have felt the need to self-censor. Fifty percent (50%) answered
"Yes" to the question: "Have you personally ever felt you could not express your opinion on a subject because of how students, a professor, or the administration would
respond?"

Among all respondents, 38% say their college's administration would be more likely to
"Punish the speaker for making the statement" than "Defend the speaker's right to
express their views" (23%) if a controversy over offensive speech were to occur on
their campus. A plurality of respondents (39%) were "not sure" how the administration would respond.

More here.

FREE MARKETS

All U.S. adults are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to President Joe Biden.

"For months I've been telling Americans to get vaccinated when it's your turn," said Biden. "Well, it's your turn, now."

Half of all eligible Americans have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to The New York Times.

QUICK HITS

  • Former Vice President Walter Mondale has died. He was 93.
  • One America News Network has fired a producer who admitted that he suspects many of the channel's news stories were fake.
  • The American Humanist Association has withdrawn an award they gave to Richard Dawkins in 1996.
  • In case you missed it: Keith Olbermann (remember him?) called me a fascist and vaguely threatened me for daring to suggest that some government-mandated pandemic restrictions could possibly be relaxed.

NEXT: In Peru, Another Near Miss for Latin American Liberty

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.20.2021 at 9:35 am

    Derek Chauvin’s legal team moved for a mistrial on Tuesday following questionable behavior by Rep. Maxine Waters…

    Insurrection against the judicial branch!

    1. Earth Skeptic
      April.20.2021 at 10:10 am

      Not if Biden appoints Waters to be the 27th Supreme Court justice–and she keeps her seat in Congress.

    2. Unable2Reason
      April.20.2021 at 10:49 am

      Black privilege.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.20.2021 at 9:36 am

    …urged protesters to “stay in the street” and become “more confrontational” if the former Minneapolis police officer is acquitted for the killing of George Floyd.

    If being ignorant of consequences could be a defense for the former president, it certainly could be applied to this genius.

    1. The White Knight III: Army of Canuckness
      April.20.2021 at 10:44 am

      Better answer: Ignorance of consequences should not be a defense for Donald Trump or Maxine Waters. They are two sides of the same coin.

      1. JesseAz
        April.20.2021 at 10:47 am

        Lol. Take note. Wk is trying to change his appearance with tepid attacks on both sides so he can’t be called a leftist hypocrite. He only did this after being called out many times. Jeff tried to do this as well. Lasted a week.

        1. diWhite Knightoxide
          April.20.2021 at 10:52 am

          Donald Trump did not call for “confrontation” or for “staying in the streets”, so it is cowardly both sidesism.

          And, as we all know, none of his followers used any weapons or badly hurt or killed anyone

      2. damikesc
        April.20.2021 at 10:52 am

        Except one called for violence and one did not.

  3. JesseAz
    April.20.2021 at 9:37 am

    However, Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, told The Washington Post on Monday that the autopsy found no evidence that Sicknick suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/d-c-medical-examiner-capitol-police-officer-brian-sicknick-suffered-two-strokes-died-of-natural-causes

    Now I’m not saying someone was hardest hit…. but someone here was hardest hit.

    1. JesseAz
      April.20.2021 at 9:44 am

      Glen Greenwald has a scathing takedown of the media over the Capitol riots.

      https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/04/19/he-was-a-toy-to-them-glenn-greenwald-goes-on-righteous-rant-over-the-media-and-the-sicknick-truther-smear/

      1. mtrueman
        April.20.2021 at 10:31 am

        The press took the police at their word. It’s hardly the first time this has happened. It happens not only in the media but the courts too.

        1. Agammamon
          April.20.2021 at 10:42 am

          But then you took the media at it’s word

          And once the evidence changed you all still stuck to the original narrative.

        2. JesseAz
          April.20.2021 at 10:46 am

          No they didn’t. The narrativr started at cnn from a source in the hospital. The police didn’t join in until jan 20th per a daily mail report.

        3. damikesc
          April.20.2021 at 10:53 am

          But the LEFT HERE did so as well, even with literally zero evidence.

          I cannot think of many cases where the police’s word was enough for progressives. Just this case.

      2. ThomasD
        April.20.2021 at 10:52 am

        A self identified leftist is taking all the ‘free thinking libertarians’ at Reason to the woodshed.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.20.2021 at 9:44 am

      Maybe someone gave him the rona and it was a rona induced stroke.
      The rona is a powerfully virus you know.

    3. JesseAz
      April.20.2021 at 9:45 am

      Remember how the narrative framed this discussion…

      Josh Marshall
      @joshtpm
      There’s now a Brian Sicknick “truth movement” on the right, which suggests Sicknick either died of natural causes or was murdered to tarnish ex-President Trump. Today this new conspiracy theory made its way to National Review. I trace it to its source.

    4. JesseAz
      April.20.2021 at 9:47 am

      Remember… on Jan 8th the family ready told the media that he had died of a stroke. January 8th.

      https://www.propublica.org/article/officer-brian-sicknick-capitol

      1. Claptrap
        April.20.2021 at 9:57 am

        Like South River white trash would know a stroke from an allergic reaction. Who among them has a medical degree, or is a certified journalist, smart guy?

        1. JesseAz
          April.20.2021 at 9:59 am

          Sadly there were tons of responses on Twitter to the report release just like that.

    5. The White Knight III: Army of Canuckness
      April.20.2021 at 10:47 am

      I admit when I am wrong. This is new evidence, and it shows that he died of natural causes.

      1. JesseAz
        April.20.2021 at 10:50 am

        So you missed the Jan pro publica article you had linked to you many times between Jan 8th and now? You literally took 4 weeks to walk back the fire extinguisher after cnn retracted and then immediately jumped to bear spray as the cause. Constantly being told it was a stroke.

        You had zero evidence for either of the prior two stories but stood by both as both collapsed.

        So stop saying you waited for evidence.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.20.2021 at 9:37 am

    House Republicans are attempting to censure Waters over the matter, but it is very unlikely that the Democratic-controlled legislative body will take such an action.

    High ground once again ceded nicely.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      April.20.2021 at 9:55 am

      Never stick your censure in crazy.

  5. JesseAz
    April.20.2021 at 9:39 am

    Lawyer breaks down every charge of the Floyd trial with evidence.

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/04/chauvin-trial-verdict-prediction-of-sorts-on-legal-merits-alone-not-guilty-but-political-dynamics-drive-injustice/

    Long but good analysis. Walks through requirements of each charge and the evidence.

    Of course this is no longer a discussion of law, but one of politics.

    Letting the jury see weeks of violence on their cities by not allowing sequestration and seeing NYT/NBC both say they know the names of the juror….

    Good luck.

    1. mulched
      April.20.2021 at 10:20 am

      That guy knows his stuff. Really enjoyed his coverage. Big step up from the journo analysis at reason.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    April.20.2021 at 9:40 am

    Mob justice isn’t justice.

    Two a-holes collided. In death, one got more punishment than he deserved. The other will likely get less. Justice has got nothing to do with any of it.

  7. JesseAz
    April.20.2021 at 9:41 am

    Derek Chauvin’s legal team moved for a mistrial on Tuesday following questionable behavior by Rep. Maxine Waters (D–Calif.),

    2nd request for mistrial. The first after Dr Tobin presented evidence during rebuttal the prosecution was explicitly told they couldn’t present in rebuttal.

    Ironically the evidence kind of undermines the entire prosecution as Dr Tobin claims Floyd’s O2 levels were 98%, belying Floyd died of being choked.

    1. JesseAz
      April.20.2021 at 9:42 am

      Reason’s Jacob Sullum persuasively argued that at the very least

      Robby… don’t sully yourself.

      1. The White Knight III: Army of Canuckness
        April.20.2021 at 10:50 am

        Yeah, you don’t seem like a dispassionate, neutral observer of this trial.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.20.2021 at 9:43 am

    “For months I’ve been telling Americans to get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” said Biden. “Well, it’s your turn, now.”

    Too late. I don’t want America’s sloppy seconds.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.20.2021 at 9:47 am

      How am I supposed to be excited about it if nothing changes?

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    April.20.2021 at 9:44 am

    One America News Network has fired a producer who admitted that he suspects many of the channel’s news stories were fake.

    Project Veritas strikes again.

    1. Troglodyte Rex
      April.20.2021 at 10:09 am

      Which channel? CNN?

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    April.20.2021 at 9:44 am

    The American Humanist Association has withdrawn an award they gave to Richard Dawkins in 1996.

    Thank God.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.20.2021 at 10:00 am

      His latest statement implies that the identities of transgender individuals are fraudulent, while also simultaneously attacking Black identity as one that can be assumed when convenient.

      The only thing worse than giving that bag of dicks an award is the reasons they gave for taking it away.

      Here is a scientific truth for you: Humanist = Proggie.

    2. Jerryskids
      April.20.2021 at 10:06 am

      We now know what religion the American Humanist Association practices.

      1. NoVaNick
        April.20.2021 at 10:39 am

        Dawkins always has been a huge prick, as are most humanists, but I guess even they have their woke limits.

  11. sarcasmic
    April.20.2021 at 9:45 am

    Boo!

    1. Outlaw Josey Wales
      April.20.2021 at 10:19 am

      How sad.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    April.20.2021 at 9:45 am

    Keith Olbermann (remember him?) called me a fascist and vaguely threatened me for daring to suggest that some government-mandated pandemic restrictions could possibly be relaxed.

    That guy had a nightly show on a major cable news network.

    1. Claptrap
      April.20.2021 at 9:49 am

      And he was doing “BUSH STOLE OHIO!” reports for years after the fact. I bet he was consistent about questioning local vote counting efforts this past year, but I’m too lazy to check.

  13. Claptrap
    April.20.2021 at 9:46 am

    In case you missed it: Keith Olbermann (remember him?) called me a fascist and vaguely threatened me for daring to suggest that some government-mandated pandemic restrictions could possibly be relaxed.

    I long for the days when journalism was about something other than journalists’ personal lives.

    Thanks again for nothing, Twitter.

    1. NoVaNick
      April.20.2021 at 10:41 am

      Olbermann? Thought that guy died several years ago…

  14. Illocust
    April.20.2021 at 9:47 am

    “Regardless, jurors should hold Chauvin accountable for his role in Floyd’s death, to the extent they believe the evidence supports a conviction. They should not feel obligated to convict because far-left rioters are holding the city hostage. Mob justice isn’t justice.”

    Have I mentioned that Reason would have a much better reputation if they had Robby doing the round up every day? It’s shocking the difference in quality that occurrs when someone other than ENB stands in. Hell if Reason changed to even an intern, they might be able to start convincing it’s own readers to stick with libertarianism again. I’ve certainly noticed that my own beliefs in libertarianism have been waining with continued exposure to poorly reasoned, easily disproved, and often hypocritical daily links. The last thing a magazine dedicated to convincing people to switch policy positions should want. Is for anyone who keeps up with them to get used to seeing them get debunked daily.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.20.2021 at 10:00 am

      True but the comments on ENB days are much better.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.20.2021 at 10:05 am

      Why would anyone with integrity want to do the Roundup on a regular basis. Actual libertarian news isn’t clickbait.

    3. End Child Unemployment
      April.20.2021 at 10:10 am

      I agree very much, ENB bugs the shit out of me. Not so much a reporter as a lady who writes like she just got out of college going over her personal interests ad nauseum. Yes, I get it, you are super interested in legalizing sex work, that’s not news!

      1. Illocust
        April.20.2021 at 10:32 am

        She comes off as a libertarian of convenience. Sex work is her pet issue, but Liberals don’t believe women can make the decision to have sex in exchange for cash. If prostitution were made legal in the United States ENB would probably stick with the label libertarian for about a year before she “grew out” of the label and became a bog standard authoritarian Democrat.

  15. Idaho Bob
    April.20.2021 at 9:48 am

    Nothing about the Rittenhouse crowd fund leaks? Reporters are knocking on doors and confronting supporters on film.

    1. Spiritus Mundi
      April.20.2021 at 9:55 am

      Also nothing about Sicknick’s death being completely natural.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.20.2021 at 10:07 am

        There is nothing natural about getting mauled by the bears that the rioters brought with them.

        1. JesseAz
          April.20.2021 at 10:32 am

          I laughed.

          1. The White Knight III: Army of Canuckness
            April.20.2021 at 10:52 am

            Of course you did, because the insurrection is just a big joke to you.

  16. sarcasmic
    April.20.2021 at 9:49 am

    In case you missed it: Keith Olbermann (remember him?) called me a fascist and vaguely threatened me for daring to suggest that some government-mandated pandemic restrictions could possibly be relaxed.

    What a dope. Everyone at Reason voted for Biden and wants endless pandemic restrictions. Jeez. It’s like he thinks Reason is libertarian or something. It’s all Biden, all the time!

    1. Earth Skeptic
      April.20.2021 at 9:52 am

      Biden their time?

  17. Jefferson's Ghost
    April.20.2021 at 9:49 am

    Note to Robby: Keith Olbermann calling you a fascist should be something of which to be proud. Congratulations! A death threat is just icing on the cake.

  18. Earth Skeptic
    April.20.2021 at 9:50 am

    “Mob justice isn’t justice.”

    Come on, Robby, get woke.

    The right-thinking mob justice is the best kind of justice.

  19. Ken Shultz
    April.20.2021 at 9:52 am

    Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick suffered a stroke and died of natural causes, the medical examiner’s office in Washington, D.C., said Monday, weighing in on a question that has lingered since the officer died a day after he was assaulted during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

    The office concluded that Mr. Sicknick’s manner of death was natural, adding in an explanation: “If death is hastened by an injury, the manner of death is not considered natural.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/capitol-police-officer-brian-sicknick-died-of-stroke-d-c-medical-examiner-says-11618864840?

    Many of the things people thought they know about the Capitol riot are turning out to be false, and everyone who publicly drew conclusions about the Capitol riot because of these falsehoods should be made to feel embarrassment.

    Here are some real facts.

    1) Parler referred violent threats to the FBI at least 50 (fifty) times before the Capitol riot, including specific threats that some groups were planning violence at the Capitol on January 6th.

    2) The FBI thanked Parler for being so helpful to them–even days after the Capitol riot was over.

    3) There doesn’t appear to have been more than a few hundred people that stormed the Capitol building, and to the best of my knowledge, none of them have been charged by prosecutors with sedition. The most serious charges appear to be obstruction, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

    4) Ashli Babbitt was unarmed.

    1. Ken Shultz
      April.20.2021 at 9:53 am

      Goddamn italics tags.

      1. Spiritus Mundi
        April.20.2021 at 9:57 am

        That is a good list of things Reason does not give a damn about.

    2. Illocust
      April.20.2021 at 9:59 am

      It doesn’t matter. Euphemisms like deadly riots will continue to be used to justify persecuting political opponents and the base they are trying to convince will never be exposed to the fact the original story they were told was complete fantasy.

      1. Ken Shultz
        April.20.2021 at 10:09 am

        It’s especially important right now, too, because organizing a massive protest in Washington D.C. may be the only the means to resist the Democrats and their authoritarian and socialist policies soon. The only reason they don’t pack the Supreme Court and end the filibuster is because they don’t want to right now, but that could change and probably will.

        Apple reinstated Parler on their app store yesterday, and so there may finally be an effective means to organize a protest. As more Americans become immunized, they should also become less wary of traveling to Washington D.C. for a protest. And the justifications for the Democrats to use the National Guard to lock down D.C. and prevent a protest are falling apart along with the narrative about the Capitol riot.

        The narrative about the Capitol riot was practically designed to prevent protests by refusing to let people organize one on social media and to make people support shutting one down if it should materialize–regardless of whether that was their actual intention. In the meantime, there are bills now pending before the Senate that should provoke a larger protest movement against them than TARP did.

        Libertarians everywhere should be taking an active stand in support of peaceful protest, which is widely recognized everywhere in the world as the best, most effective, and most libertarian form of opposition to a one-party government–anywhere in the world. If they’re reluctant to support a peaceful protest movement against the Democrats for fear that it will turn violent, they have no standing to oppose such reasoning in any other area.

        Should we oppose gun rights for their potential for violence, too?

        1. JesseAz
          April.20.2021 at 10:12 am

          The narrative about the Capitol riot was practically designed to prevent protests by refusing to let people organize one on social media and to make people support shutting one down if it should materialize

          There are almost daily protests in D.C. they had arson and assaults just a few weeks before jan 6th. This isn’t about stopping all protests. Useful protests to the DNC will continue to be allowed. This is a means to a power for the current left. The media hides their violence through narrative.

          Do you even expect a mea culpa at even this site for a wrong narrative? I don’t.

    3. JesseAz
      April.20.2021 at 10:09 am

      Per the DoJ statement, federal cops can kill if they are scared or merely mistaken.

    4. Talcum X
      April.20.2021 at 10:34 am

      You are way off on that “most serious charge claim”. There are assaults on Officers, robbery, etc.
      Those are Fed charges. Even uneducated criminals in Chicago take a break when the FED task force showed up. Even they know that FED charges will get you real time in prison with no parole. They are going to hammer these clowns, you can bet on that.
      https://www.usatoday.com/storytelling/capitol-riot-mob-arrests/

      Just one.
      Kyle James Young

      Age: 37
      Arrested or charged on: April 13, 2021
      Home state: Iowa

      Charges

      Robbery; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; two counts civil disorder; two counts assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds; impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

      Do those charges look serious enough? These clods are going to be facing Federal Prosecutors in Federal Court. If you think that the government is going to show any leniency whatsoever, you are seriously mistaken. Many of these people spent a lot of time on social media making whacko statements about their intent.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        April.20.2021 at 10:54 am

        The only thing they have is disorderly conduct. They tacked on all of the other charges to try and force a guilty plea. Are you in favor of looking at the tapes and arresting everyone that stormed the capitol and Supreme Court during the Kavanaugh hearings?

    5. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.20.2021 at 10:48 am

      Ashli Babbitt was unarmed.

      It’s interesting that most news stories say that she was ‘shot dead’. That is not true.

      https://twitter.com/i/status/1347638418952638468

      Ashli Babbitt was shot in the throat and died slowly, drowning in her own blood.

      Not only was she unarmed, she was not a threat to anyone at the moment she was shot. She never even made it through the window. That anyone could watch this video and find the use of deadly force here justified is beyond understanding. There were 3 police officers standing right behind her. She was executed to show where the line was.

  20. Jerryskids
    April.20.2021 at 9:54 am

    Rep. Maxine Waters (D–Calif.), who urged protesters to “stay in the street” and become “more confrontational” if the former Minneapolis police officer is acquitted for the killing of George Floyd

    I dare say Maxine Waters is not going to like the results of mob justice when you recall what mob justice used to look like.

    It’s like Rashiada Tlaib and her call to abolish the police and incarceration – it is certainly past time to do a cost/benefit analysis on the whole justice system and question whether we might not be better off abolishing it, but you would do well to remember the basic premise of policing wasn’t to protect citizens from criminals but to protect criminals from citizens. If you’re going to abandon the police, pace Ron DeSantis and his “If you riot, you’re going to jail” comment, if you riot, you’re getting shot in the fucking head. Be careful what you wish for.

    1. Illocust
      April.20.2021 at 10:02 am

      True, if incarceration goes away. There is no disincentive for me to hire an armed guard to protect my apartment complex. You try to rob someone. You get shot and your body gets put in the dumpster. What are you going to do arrest us with the cops you don’t have anymore?

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.20.2021 at 10:05 am

      If you think cops don’t act professionally, wait till you see the average Joe in action.

      1. Jerryskids
        April.20.2021 at 10:14 am

        The Wild West wasn’t as wild as it’s generally portrayed, but they did hang horse thieves and cattle rustlers. And sometimes they hanged people merely accused of being a horse thief or a cattle rustler.

    3. mtrueman
      April.20.2021 at 10:39 am

      “I dare say Maxine Waters is not going to like the results of mob justice when you recall what mob justice used to look like. ”

      It might result in fewer deaths like that of Floyd. If it takes a mob to strike fear into the hearts of police and make them think twice about killing people, then mobs away, I say. As long as police believe they can kill without consequences, these sorts of cases will continue.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        April.20.2021 at 10:50 am

        Except the last time this happened, it resulted in the War on Crime and prison populations skyrocketing.

    4. Red Rocks White Privilege
      April.20.2021 at 10:53 am

      I don’t mind abolishing the police in blue areas as long as we put walls up around them and forbid the citizens from moving elsewhere, Escape From New York-style.

      Incidentally, that whole concept came about because NYC was a crime-ridden shithole in the 1970s and doing something like that seemed like a potentially realistic government action to protect the rest of the country, even if that wasn’t Carpenter’s intent.

  21. Rich
    April.20.2021 at 9:59 am

    Racist misogynist House Republicans are attempting to censure Waters over the matter

    FTFY

    1. JesseAz
      April.20.2021 at 10:08 am

      Are you implying they are pouncing?

    2. Jerryskids
      April.20.2021 at 10:19 am

      Maxine Waters merely accused her critics of being racist, she’s too stupid to think of throwing in the misogynist canard. Lori Lightfoot was at least smart enough to take advantage of her sexuality and threw “homophobic” into the mix. When you realize that you’re dumber than the mayor of Chicago it may be time to take stock of your life choices.

  22. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.20.2021 at 10:20 am

    Keith Olbermann is an excellent analyst and a key figure in the progressive / neocon / libertarian / corporate #Resistance. I especially appreciate his fearlessness in denouncing RUSSIAN SCUM!

    #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

  23. Sevo
    April.20.2021 at 10:29 am

    “Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Died Of Natural Causes, Medical Examiner Rules”
    […]
    “It was not immediately clear how the medical examiner’s report would affect ongoing investigations into Sicknick’s death and how it might affect the charges stemming from his alleged assault. But the official ruling of his death from natural causes will likely make homicide charges difficult to justify.”
    https://www.npr.org/2021/04/19/988876722/capitol-police-officer-brian-sicknick-died-of-natural-causes-medical-examiner-ru#:~:text=Capitol%20Police%20Officer%20Brian%20Sicknick%20Died%20Of%20Natural,suffering%20strokes%2C%20Washington%2C%20D.C.%27s%20chief%20medical%20examiner%20says.

    TDS-addled shit WK still hoping to blame the protesters!

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      April.20.2021 at 10:32 am

      So is npr. Natural causes makes proving homicide difficult, but who cares about justice

    2. Mother's Lament
      April.20.2021 at 10:46 am

      Without Sicknick’s death, the whole thing becomes a big puddle of nothing for them. And when compared to the damage at the Kavanagh confirmation incident, which they lauded, it seems like rank hypocrisy.

      I don’t know how they’re going to part with the myth.

  24. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    April.20.2021 at 10:31 am

    I will laugh my ass of if the guy that cleft OAN because of made up stories goes to cnn

  25. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.20.2021 at 10:31 am

    #BidenBoom update.

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $5.94 billion

    Even with Drumpf’s draconian anti-billionaire policies, it took an entire year (January to December 2020) for Mr. Koch to lose $5 billion. Yet Biden’s pro-billionaire policies have helped our benefactor erase that loss in just a few months.

    #LibertariansForBiden
    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

  26. Mother's Lament
    April.20.2021 at 10:41 am

    Goofus:“Reason’s Jacob Sullum persuasively argued that at the very least, Chauvin should be convicted of second-degree manslaughter, which carries with it a presumptive sentence of four years in prison”

    Sullum’s actually been pushing the retarded murder change. I still think that there’s a good case for second-degree manslaughter, but that isn’t what Sullum’s been shilling.

    Gallant:“Regardless, jurors should hold Chauvin accountable for his role in Floyd’s death, to the extent they believe the evidence supports a conviction. They should not feel obligated to convict because far-left rioters are holding the city hostage. Mob justice isn’t justice”

    Amen. Good for you Robby.

  27. John C. Randolph
    April.20.2021 at 10:42 am

    Mad Max is basically Farrakhan in drag. I’m just wondering what it would take for the Democrats to decide she’s more trouble than she’s worth and throw her under the bus.

    -jcr

    1. Sevo
      April.20.2021 at 10:50 am

      She’s get her uses; she makes AOC look ‘respectable’.

    2. Claptrap
      April.20.2021 at 10:51 am

      Two consecutive years of not hitting her fundraising quota, or a whole lot of gentrification in her district.

  28. Jerryskids
    April.20.2021 at 10:55 am

    Keith Olbermann (remember him?)

    Was he the guy who had to pay out several million dollars to a couple of male prostitutes for mental anguish in a case where he had gone seriously overboard in a BDSM session and demanded the male prostitutes do things to him that the male prostitutes were not comfortable doing, or is that somebody else I’m thinking of?

Please to post comments