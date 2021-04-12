Brickbat: Nice Work if You Can Get It

Two days a week, for almost two months, Ken Robison Sr., visited multiple massage parlors in Horry County, South Carolina, and tried to obtain sex in exchange for money. According to the meticulous notes he kept, Robison, a private investigator, often succeeded in getting that sex. Robison's investigation helped local prosecutors and law enforcement shut down 20 massage parlors. In return, his firm, Robison Investigations, was paid $75 per hour, 50 cents per mile driven, $50 a day for food plus other expenses for his work.