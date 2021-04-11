The Overly Examined Life of Henry David Thoreau

Recommended
Most Read
A Medical Student Questioned Microaggressions. UVA Branded Him a Threat and Banished Him from Campus.
Kieran Bhattacharya's First Amendment lawsuit can proceed, a court said.
Biden's $1.5 Trillion Budget Request Would Fund All Nails Needed for the Coffin of Fiscal Restraint
The White House is proposing an 8.4 percent boost in discretionary spending, which comes on top of Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, and his proposed $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan.
A New Study Finds No Relationship Between Opioid Prescriptions and Unintentional Injury Deaths
The data do not support the conventional wisdom that pain pill prescriptions are driving drug-related fatalities.
Contrary to What Biden Says, Gun Show Sales Aren't Exempt From Background Checks
Plus: GOP gender policing in North Carolina, marijuana legalization mistakes, and more...
Kindergartners Abandoning Public School in Fall 2021, Too
A shocking 12 percent enrollment drop in New York City points to possible long-term structural impacts of the pandemic.