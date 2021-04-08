Brickbat: Is This Thing On?

A teacher in California's Palmdale School district has resigned after her racist remarks were caught on video. Kimberly Newman had a Zoom conference with Katura Stokes, the mother of one of her students, to discuss problems the boy was having with online learning. After the meeting was over, not realizing that Zoom was still on, Newman reportedly complains to someone with her that she and other teachers have tried to discuss the boy's problems with the mother all school year, saying this was "the first time I reached that woman the whole year." "These parents, that's what kinds of pieces of s— they are," Newman said. "Black. He's black. They're a black family."