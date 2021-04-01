Taxes

Scandinavia Understands the Value of Low Corporate Taxes. Why Doesn't Joe Biden?

The president's proposed tax hike would fall on workers. This isn't a controversial point.

(Illustration: Lex Villena; Lisa Ferdinando, FRED Database)

Scandinavia is supposed to be a democratic socialist model for America: a land of low poverty, free college, and free health care. That comes with higher taxes—but not across the board. The governments of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway all understand that relatively low corporate taxes are better for productivity, and thus better for society.

President Joe Biden disagrees. He wants to raise trillions for infrastructure spending by hiking America's corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. Denmark and Norway, by contrast, have a 22 percent corporate tax rate, while Sweden's sits at 20.6 percent.

Indeed, the U.S.'s current corporate tax rate already puts it right in line with some of the most centralized welfare states—the very same ones that politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) tout as an end goal.

Prior to 2017, the U.S. corporate tax rate was a stratospheric 35 percent, the highest in the developed world. That year's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lowered corporate taxes to the current rate, which many panned as a boon for the wealthy.

It's true that corporate tax cuts likely help the rich get richer. But they also likely help the poor get richer. That is not a particularly controversial point.

"High corporate taxes divert capital away from the U.S. corporate sector and toward noncorporate uses and other countries," wrote Mihir A. Desai, the Mizuho Financial Group Professor of Finance at Harvard Business School, in a 2012 issue of the Harvard Business Review. "They therefore limit investments that would raise the productivity of American workers and would increase real wages. This is the cruel logic of a corporate tax in a global economy—that its burden falls most heavily on workers."

A research paper from the nonpartisan American Economic Association found that workers shoulder approximately 50 percent of the corporate tax burden, with the bulk of that falling on "low-skilled, young, and female employees"—in other words, the most vulnerable groups. As it pertains to Biden's hike specifically, experts estimate that between 66 to 100 percent of the strain will fall on workers.

On the campaign trail, Biden zeroed in on companies like Amazon for paying what he claimed was too little in taxes. Yet the U.S. tax code was specifically reformed over the years to incentivize investment, innovation, and growth, all things that directly impact workers' well-being. The social democrats of Scandinavia understand how that works. Why doesn't Biden?

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. DesigNate
    April.1.2021 at 4:00 pm

    Because he’s a Democrat?

    1. MVP
      April.1.2021 at 4:45 pm

      Oh, yeah, like republicans are any better – they are all human garbage.

      1. Talcum X
        April.1.2021 at 4:52 pm

        Oh, I don’t know about that. I have lived in several blue cities and I have the scars to prove it. I live near a red town now and they leave me alone and taxes are low. I haven’t seen a serious street crime in a decade. I had to watch the BLM riots because I was homesick.

  2. mad.casual
    April.1.2021 at 4:00 pm

    Who voted for Joe Biden because of his understanding of Scandinavian Corporate Tax Law?

    1. Moonrocks
      April.1.2021 at 4:34 pm

      Who voted for Joe Biden?

    2. Gray_Jay
      April.1.2021 at 4:48 pm

      Legit LOL’d, Mad.

    3. ruffsoft
      April.1.2021 at 4:56 pm

      Oil production is 20% of Norway’s economy and the tax rate is NOT 22%: “All upstream petroleum activity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) is taxable to Norway.

      Taxation is based on net income at a marginal tax rate of 78%, which comprises the ordinary 22% CIT rate and a 56% special tax. All income is subject to 22% CIT, while only income from offshore production and pipeline transportation of petroleum from the NCS (offshore tax regime) is subject to the additional 56% special tax.”

      Cherry picking data can support an argument only if someone doesn’t come along and expose the lies of omission.
      Sweden makes up for relatively low corporate tax rates by some of the world’s highest personal income taxes: “The personal dividend tax rate is 30 percent, above the OECD average of 24 percent, and the progressive individual income tax has a combined top rate of 60 percent. ” Is this what we want: lower taxes for corporations made up for by doubling personal income taxes, taxing labor to pay for lowering taxes on profits?

  3. AddictionMyth
    April.1.2021 at 4:07 pm

    Rich people should establish voter colonies in swing states. They would essentially be very low cost living arrangements for people who are likely to vote for libertarians. Just a few thousand would do the trick in many states. Of course you can’t pay people to vote, but you can pretty easily screen for it. Politicians are already spending billions on elections, so this would just be a drop in the bucket.

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.1.2021 at 4:12 pm

    “The president’s proposed tax hike would fall on workers.”

    From a Koch / Reason libertarian perspective, that’s fine. Desirable, even. Because our philosophy is not about improving the financial situation of “workers” or “the 99%” or “the middle class.”

    Instead, our primary objective is to make billionaires (especially our benefactor Charles Koch) even richer. And Biden is already delivering exactly what so many Reason staffers voted for — Mr. Koch is indeed getting richer. (Almost $5,000,000,000 richer already this year, in fact.)

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  5. Sidd Finch v2.01
    April.1.2021 at 4:20 pm

    But they also likely help the poor get richer. That is not a particularly controversial point.

    lol

    with the bulk of that falling on “low-skilled, young, and female employees”

    LOL

  6. The_Unknown_Pundit
    April.1.2021 at 4:32 pm

    Just one more article here that serves as proof that Reason’s writers really know nothing about politics and public policy. Have they not paid attention to what the Democrats have been saying and doing for decades now? Laughable really.

  7. Union of Concerned Socks
    April.1.2021 at 4:45 pm

    ’22 midterms are going to be epic.

    1. Gray_Jay
      April.1.2021 at 4:46 pm

      Yeah, but not for the reason you and I are hoping.

      1. Gray_Jay
        April.1.2021 at 4:47 pm

        Goddamnit! The Globetrotters won again! How do they keep doing it?!

    2. MVP
      April.1.2021 at 4:48 pm

      I think the republicans are going to wipe them out…the only people who think Biden is worth a shit, even with 47 years of proof that he isn’t, are “any blue will do” troglodytes.

  8. Liberty Lover
    April.1.2021 at 4:45 pm

    Joe Biden doesn’t understand why his underpants are wet and smell like ammonia!

    1. MVP
      April.1.2021 at 4:48 pm

      THIS.

