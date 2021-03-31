Foreign Policy

The U.S.-China Relationship Doesn't Have To Be 'Increasingly Adversarial'

Many U.S. complaints about China aren’t about actions that threaten U.S. security.

|

xnaphotostwo132151
(Liu Dawei / Xinhua News Agency/Newscom)

America's relationship with China can't be reduced to a single label, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Dana Bash in an interview last week. Beijing is not merely a U.S. "adversary," Blinken said. "There are clearly and increasingly adversarial aspects to the relationship," he allowed, and there are "certainly competitive ones. There are also still some cooperative ones."

That nuanced thinking has been evident in a handful of recent remarks from Blinken about China, and it bodes well for the Biden administration's policy in this arena, which just a few weeks ago was couched in more extreme language. But Blinken's comments also evince an unjustified—and pessimistic—determinism grounded in a misguided perspective on China's military situation. The U.S.-China relationship is indeed multifaceted, and it does not have to become "increasingly adversarial."

Blinken didn't speak about Chinese military posturing on CNN, but he did address it in a speech at Brussels one day prior, where he named China first on the list of military threats facing the United States. "Beijing's military ambitions are growing by the year," Blinken said. That includes "efforts to threaten freedom of navigation, to militarize the South China Sea, to target countries throughout the Indo-Pacific with increasingly sophisticated military capabilities," he claimed, and "the challenges that once seemed half a world away are no longer remote."

It's true that Beijing's military might is not to be underestimated. Though its nuclear arsenal is still far smaller than those of the U.S. and Russia, by spending and many measures of conventional strength, China's military is second only to ours. Blinken is likewise correct that Beijing has expanded its maritime power over the past few decades, especially in the South China Sea, and seeks regional preeminence.

Yet this is not the cross-global threat to U.S. security that Blinken suggests, thanks in significant part to unalterable geographic realities. Consider the differences between U.S. and Chinese geography for defense. The United States spans our continent and borders only two neighbors, both close allies. We are insulated from three quarters of the world's nations by the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, the world's greatest natural "moat."

China, by contrast, is surrounded. It borders four nuclear states—Russia, North Korea, Pakistan, and India—and must pass through multiple island chains to reach open ocean. Many of China's regional neighbors have robust militaries of their own, and their military spending rapidly adds up to outmatch Beijing's, whose own spending is substantially directed toward domestic authoritarianism and defense. Some of these neighbors (e.g. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia) are longstanding U.S. partners, but they need no direction from Washington to counterbalance Chinese ambitions.

All this means the United States is neither directly threatened by, nor the only obstacle to, the Chinese regional ambitions Blinken described. "China's is a force hemmed in by geography in a way traditional great naval powers have not been and is also embedded in a region with other powerful states who have their own important maritime capabilities with the wherewithal to further expand them in the years ahead," as Defense Priorities fellow Mike Sweeney has observed. Indeed, "the extent of effort by China to enhance its maritime capabilities is also striking in what it has not achieved," Sweeney notes. "It is little closer to controlling the East, South, and Yellow Seas to the exclusion of other naval forces; nor does it possess the means at this time to decisively invade, occupy, and garrison Taiwan."

Underestimating Chinese power would distort U.S. defense strategy, but overestimating it will produce distortion, too, and that is Washington's characteristic temptation. Believing a military threat from Beijing to be greater and more imminent than it is produces the deterministic thinking Blinken demonstrated when he spoke of the U.S.-China relationship becoming "increasingly adversarial." There is no inherent requirement that this antagonistic dynamic expand. The Thucydides Trap thesis, which postulates that rising and extant great powers must come to blows, is not a law of nature.

It is still possible to steer U.S. engagement with China away from its more adversarial elements—particularly where military conflict is conceivable, as a U.S.-China war would be unthinkably horrific—and toward the cooperative and economically competitive aspects of the relationship to which Blinken also alluded. On one point, at least, the Biden administration is already on the right track: Instead of attempting to "punish" Beijing for the COVID-19 pandemic, for which there is simply no good option, Blinken said the administration is taking a forward-facing approach to "do everything possible to prevent another pandemic."

More broadly, moving away from an adversarial stance means more—and more realistic—diplomacy and cooperation for mutual advantage. It should also mean rejecting calls for risky U.S. military buildup in China's near abroad, as well as Washington's ineffective yet reckless habit of overusing sanctions. China's rise to be a regional power is likely inevitable, but the slide toward an adversarial relationship can and should be reversed.

NEXT: Education Department To Suspend Payments, Refund Garnished Wages and Tax Returns for Student Loan Borrowers in Default

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities, contributing editor at The Week, and columnist at Christianity Today.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 3:06 pm

    That nuanced thinking has been evident in a handful of recent remarks from Blinken about the Nazis, and it bodes well for the Biden administration’s policy in this arena, which just a few weeks ago was couched in more extreme language. But Blinken’s comments also evince an unjustified—and pessimistic—determinism grounded in a misguided perspective on the Nazis’s military situation. The U.S.-Nazi relationship is indeed multifaceted, and it does not have to become “increasingly adversarial.”

    1. Vulgar Madman
      March.31.2021 at 3:10 pm

      “Peace in our.. you know, the thing!”

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.31.2021 at 3:09 pm

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken

    After Fauci, I can’t trust anyone named Anthony.

  3. Illocust
    March.31.2021 at 3:14 pm

    I’m sorry, but the magazine that got pissed about us pulling troops out of Syria doesn’t get to use that headline.

    1. mad.casual
      March.31.2021 at 3:25 pm

      Between Reason’s opposition to killing Soleimani, selling weapons to anti-Iranian interest in the ME, and China’s pact with Iran, their statement would seem to read that sticking your head in the sand or giving up and dying would be preferable to being adversarial.

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.31.2021 at 3:23 pm

    I want an increasingly adversarial relationship with Russia. Their attack on our 2016 election must be understood in the context of earlier atrocities like Pearl Harbor and 9 / 11.

    #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

  5. jank
    March.31.2021 at 3:33 pm

    which US are you talking about? the regular goys born and raised here or these psychotic international jews who have infected and taken over the country from the top, and are being thrown under the bus by the chinese right now?

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      March.31.2021 at 3:49 pm

      Troll, with distinct anti Semitic palaver and likely mental illness.
      Flag, refresh, curl up and die Jew hater.

      [if you are trying to be sarcastic, have to say you suck at it]

  6. Commenter_XY
    March.31.2021 at 3:37 pm

    We will be going to war with those Chinese Commie bastards sooner or later. I’d rather sooner while we can still stomp the living shit out of them. If any other pissant country had loosed a virus that killed over 500K Americans, the troops would already be there.

    Make no mistake. China wants to see America destroyed. Not because of our power, but because of our beliefs and ideas. The idea that liberty matters. The idea that the conscience of an individual is sacrosanct. The belief that our rights are God-given, not government granted.

    This author has her head in the sand.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.31.2021 at 3:41 pm

      It’s almost like communism is a totalitarian political model.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        March.31.2021 at 3:51 pm

        I recall from college polisci class [decades ago] the notion that viewing communist countries as inherently evil was faulty due to “dualistic thinking.” I called bullshit on it then, and I call bullshit on it now.

        1. mad.casual
          March.31.2021 at 3:58 pm

          Interesting that they chose ‘dualistic thinking’ rather than ‘false dichotomy’. Like they really don’t care that there’s a plethora of other options that you’re minimizing or ignoring, the problem is that being afforded two options, you chose wrong.

        2. Red Rocks White Privilege
          March.31.2021 at 4:13 pm

          The New Left were Maoist simps and proceeded to infect Gen-Xers on down with that nonsense. Nixon started the national sell-out process to China that the Clintons accelerated.

          Look where we’re at now. No democratic liberalization of China, despite all those globalist promises. A country that is pretty damn close to being on our level militarily. An aggressive colonization program through its Belt-And-Road initiative that allows them to import their excess population AND take ownership of foreign lands if the countries can’t pay back the construction loans. A cyberwarfare division that is, to be frank, kicking our ass. The Tech Trust insinuating their data harvesting and information control measures to silence undesireables. Corporate America promoting the Woke Cultural Revolution that is almost EXACTLY like the original. Ironically, their greatest growth has come following the suppression of a bunch of uppity college students and young people a generation ago and fully embracing ethno-nationalistic chauvinism.

          1. Commenter_XY
            March.31.2021 at 4:17 pm

            Since I am GenX, it pisses me off mightily to see the naivete of many in my generation.

      2. Commenter_XY
        March.31.2021 at 4:13 pm

        LOL….so true.

  7. buckleup
    March.31.2021 at 4:01 pm

    “China’s rise to be a regional power is likely inevitable, but the slide toward an adversarial relationship can and should be reversed.”

    Just replace that with Japan and see how that sentence tastes.

    Ah well looks like we’ll be repeating the 20th century experiment.

  8. Cronut
    March.31.2021 at 4:13 pm

    The problem with economic cooperation with China is that, when China gets rich, they also get more commie, build aircraft carriers and jets, and get more belligerent. As of right now, they don’t have the naval capacity to beat the US, but we don’t need to help them correct that problem.

    There are more important considerations than cheap iPhones. If China achieves real blue water navy capability, the whole world is screwed.

    1. Commenter_XY
      March.31.2021 at 4:16 pm

      In three years, those Commie bastards have deployed two aircraft carriers. Several more coming on line in the next 5 years. They are going to move on Taiwan.

Please to post comments