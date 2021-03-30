Philadelphia

NIMBY Group Asks Residents To Donate Poop

A Philadelphia activist wants some stool samples, so he can prove a link between "irresponsible development" and colorectal cancer.

(Lex Villena)

A neighborhood group in Philadelphia is asking opponents of a proposed apartment building to mail in poop samples as part of a study on how gentrification impacts cancer rates.

"We understand you may be concerned about the development of 48th Street and Chester Ave," reads a letter signed by West Philly United Neighbors President Ang Sun, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer, referencing a proposed 83-unit development slated for vacant land that was once a dog park.

"To fight gentrification, we are collaborating with biomedical researchers to investigate if development would adversely affect neighbors' microbiota and increase risk of developing colorectal cancer," the letter continues. "For research purposes, could you please donate your fecal sample (fingernail size)?"

Another flyer put out by the group, and posted to Twitter, fleshes out the link between cancer and gentrification by saying that deadly carcinogens could be released by "irresponsible demolition, excavation, and construction."

"Donate Your Fecal/Stool Sample to Help Fight Gentrification & Irresponsible Development In West Philly" reads the title of that particular emoji-covered flier.

The study for which the poop samples would be collected is one proposed by Sun himself, who also works as a cancer researcher at Temple University. A spokesperson for the university told the Inquirer that Sun's research required Institutional Review Board approval given that it involved human subjects—a process that it had yet to undergo.

Sun told the paper that he couldn't comment on his research until it was approved by his employer.

The story of Sun's request for poop samples initially broke on Reddit and Twitter, where people noted the absurdity of the ask, and the potential for violation of ethics guidelines governing scientific research.

While Sun's stool solicitation is unusual, cancer concerns being used to slow down development are not. Frequently, "not in my backyard" (NIMBY) activists in California will argue in environmental lawsuits that the cancer-causing effects of new condos or commercial developments need to be studied further before a particular project can proceed.

Whatever the merits of Sun's proposed study, its merger with his anti-development activism certainly calls into question whether he's truly motivated by the pursuit of scientific truth.

One wonders if his flier got any other local NIMBYs to stop flinging poo at the idea of new development long enough to send some toward Sun.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!
    March.30.2021 at 10:19 am

    What a shitty idea.

    1. Brason Tay
      March.30.2021 at 11:07 am

    2. keposek126
      March.30.2021 at 11:12 am

    3. keposek126
      March.30.2021 at 11:18 am

  2. Quo Usque Tandem
    March.30.2021 at 10:27 am

    This guy just wants you to give a shit.

  3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    March.30.2021 at 10:28 am

    Is Mayor Pete testing the samples too?

  4. Dan_In_Philly
    March.30.2021 at 10:29 am

    The huge medical research industry in and around Philadelphia is always putting out cattle calls for paid research subjects to participate in this or that study.

    Sounds like this Ang guy couldn’t get funding for his study from Temple so he came up with a pretty creative way to collect samples from his neighbors.

  5. Commenter_XY
    March.30.2021 at 10:37 am

    This perfectly encapsulates Philly and Mayor McDrunky…..They’re all shitheads.

  6. JohannesDinkle
    March.30.2021 at 10:49 am

    Just a few blocks away residents are contributing poop samples freely every day. They can be found on stoops and under bushes.
    Thinking about it, they will probably be willing to provide samples for cash.

  7. Bubba Jones
    March.30.2021 at 10:56 am

    This is why we can’t have nice things.

  8. Ken Shultz
    March.30.2021 at 11:05 am

  9. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.30.2021 at 11:12 am

    [A]sking … to mail in poop samples[.]

    I think we finally found SQRLSY’s side hustle. I bet he really enjoys the “sampling” …

  10. Dillinger
    March.30.2021 at 11:25 am

    onion?

