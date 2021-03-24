Taxes

States Should Choose Tax Cuts Over Federal Bailouts

Don't take the money.

Ohio is in many ways a perfect example of why a federal bailout of states was hardly necessary—and now it will become the focus of a legal battle over a federal power-grab hidden inside that bailout.

Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating and the U.S. economy was being locked down, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said the state might have to drain its entire $2.7 billion rainy day fund to offset expected revenue losses. By this spring, however, things were looking much less bleak. Thanks to some wise spending reductions and a less-severe-than-anticipated revenue decline due to COVID, the state now seems likely to emerge from the pandemic without touching the rainy day fund at all.

The story is pretty similar in most states. Overall, state tax revenue declined by less than 0.1 percent last year, and billions of dollars in federal aid distributed to states remain unspent. Still, Ohio is set to receive more than $5.5 billion—twice as much money as is sitting in the state's untapped rainy day fund—from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this month.

To get it, all Ohio has to do is trade away control over tax policy for the next few years. States that accept the federal bailout are prohibited from using the money to "directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue" from policy changes between now and 2024. It's a provision that is both vague enough and potentially broad enough to block states from cutting taxes or making changes to tax credit programs without first getting permission from the federal government.

That "coercive" provision of the ARP "allows Congress to quietly impose its preferred tax policies without having to pay the full political price for doing so," argues Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in a lawsuit filed in federal court last week. Other states are likely to join the lawsuit. Already, 21 Republican attorneys general signed a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week objecting to what they called "an unprecedented and unconstitutional intrusion" on state sovereignty.

Republicans' objections to the ARP's federal power-grab have merit, but they probably overstate the degree to which the federal money should be considered coercive.

The federal government is allowed to attach strings to grants provided to state governments (and it routinely does so). But the Supreme Court has held that such restrictions must be "unambiguous." In contrast, the ARP's state tax provision is incredibly ambiguous and is made more so by the fact that money is fungible.

"That prohibition on indirectly offsetting a state tax cut is extremely vague and potentially quite expansive," writes Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at The Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan tax policy think tank. "It is very difficult to be sure what sort of uses of state aid might be interpreted as indirectly offsetting a net tax cut, even if the state had the resources to cut taxes in the absence of the federal assistance."

The Treasury Department will draw up its own guidance and enforcement rules, but the courts should be skeptical of laws that grant the executive branch such potentially broad power over state policy. And the courts historically have done so, including striking down the Trump administration's attempt to block federal grants to so-called "sanctuary cities" and blocking the part of the Affordable Care Act that required states to expand Medicaid eligibility in order to continue receiving federal funding for the program.

"If the executive can use vague statutes to impose its own grant conditions on state governments, it would give the president dangerous leverage to pressure the states and usurp Congress' power of the purse, thereby undermining both federalism and the separation of powers," writes Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University.

The ARP's state tax provision seems to be a poorly written policy that rests on shaky constitutional and legal grounds. But Ohio's claim of undue federal coercion is more than a bit disingenuous.

"The Tax Mandate thus gives the States a choice: they can have either the badly needed federal funds or their sovereign authority to set state tax policy," lawyers for the state argue in their lawsuit challenging the ARP. "But they cannot have both. In our current economic crisis, that is no choice at all."

That's overstating things. Unlike, for example, the Affordable Care Act's attempt to arm-twist states into expanding Medicaid by threatening to hold hostage an already-existing and ongoing stream of federal funding, the bailout contained in the ARP is a one-time cash infusion that most states, including Ohio, don't need. In objecting to the string attached to the bailout, Ohio's lawyers are overtly asking federal courts to let the state have the money without the objectionable conditions. Instead, state lawmakers should just say no to the federal funds.

Of course, that should not excuse Congress for including an overly broad and probably unconstitutional provision in the ARP. But the best way for states to maintain control over their sovereignty is for them to assert responsibility for their own budgets by rejecting unneeded federal aid.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. ChronicMasterDebater
    March.24.2021 at 12:43 pm

    ***Spoiler Alert***

    They’re gonna take the money.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.24.2021 at 1:02 pm

      My first reaction to that subhead was “Oh, Eric, you’re so cute!” and my second reaction was to see the comments. Now I’ll go read for my morning laugh.

    2. damikesc
      March.24.2021 at 1:39 pm

      Well, given that the Feds took it at the point of a gun from their citizens, they should. Then cut taxes anyway and dare Congress to do a fucking thing.

  2. Don't look at me!
    March.24.2021 at 12:44 pm

    The vice of power tightens……..

  3. Longtobefree
    March.24.2021 at 12:51 pm

    “Here’s some of your citizen’s money to help in your emergency”
    (that you don’t have).
    By the way, your emergency will last through 2024.

  4. Ken Shultz
    March.24.2021 at 12:56 pm

    The idea that California, Illinois, New Jersey, or New York will stiff their public employee unions on their unfunded pension obligations–in the interests of cutting taxes–is childish and ridiculous.

    In the months leading up to the election, how often did we discuss the bailout of the states in comments–every day? The bail out of the states was not only foreseeable but also foreseen. Opposing a bail out of the states was an excellent reason to reelect Trump and keep the Senate in the hands of the Republicans, and to whatever extent you contributed to those losses, you are complicit in the bail out of the states.

    Some of these people are living in a dream world, where Trump losing, Biden winning, and the Republicans losing control of the senate somehow didn’t mean a bail out of the states, doesn’t mean the Green New Deal, doesn’t mean an assault on our gun rights, doesn’t mean a $3 trillion “infrastructure” bill, etc., etc. They want to dodge their own complicity in the Republicans’ losses.

    It’s fails.

    Buyer’s remorse is for people who are too stupid to see the likely consequences of their choices and people who are too dishonest with themselves to take responsibility for the choices they made. To whatever extent you helped make this bed, you did it on purpose and you are complicit. As the foreseen negative consequences of your complicity keep piling up, persisting in these pathetic dodges for your responsibility in them just makes people think you’re too dumb to learn from your mistakes.

    Grow up.

  5. Sometimes a Great Notion
    March.24.2021 at 1:30 pm

    OT kind of: So the Pope, just cut the salaries of his employees. So when will states and federal employees see paycuts to help offset coronavirus spending?

  6. Minadin
    March.24.2021 at 1:37 pm

    They are right to fight this provision, but they are also going to take the money, for political reasons.

    It’s a lot easier for your political opponents to point out that you (or your party) turned down billions of dollars in ‘free’ federal money in the next election cycle’s attack ads, than it is for you to explain to voters why that money wasn’t ‘free’ at all.

    They can point to the neighboring states that took the cash, and what they used it for. They could create a laundry list of hypothetical goodies this money could have paid for. All you can do is point out the strings attached and why it might turn out to be a bad idea in several years time. That’s not as fun as the unicorn rides that your opponents are selling, not by a long shot.

    If you don’t think the average voter is unsophisticated enough to fall for free giveaways, just look at how many people apparently voted democrat in the last election (and especially the Georgia senate runoffs) because they thought they were getting $2000 checks for doing so. (Some thought it was $2k / week!)

Please to post comments