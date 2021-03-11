Meat

Cultivated Meat Projected To Be Cheaper Than Conventional Beef by 2030

And produced with a much lower environmental footprint

|

labbeefnewscom
(CRISTINA PEDRAZZINI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Newscom)

The San Francisco–based company Just Eat grows cultivated chicken nuggets in vats from real chicken muscle and fat cells; you can buy them at restaurants in Singapore. The Israeli startup Aleph Farms recently unveiled its lab-grown ribeye steak. These nuggets and steaks are just the beginning, according to a new life cycle analysis by researchers at the Dutch consultancy CE Delft.

The report seeks to project how the cultivated meat industry will evolve over the coming decade. It specifically focuses on comparing the costs and environmental footprints of conventional and cultivated beef production.

By 2030, the Dutch researchers project, the costs to produce a kilogram of cultivated hamburger will fall to $5.66, which compares favorably with the current wholesale price of  90 percent lean ground beef at $6.20 per kilogram. They also expect cultivated meats to use much less water, land, and nutrients than conventional livestock production, and to emit considerably less greenhouse gas too. Assuming a 30 percent renewable energy use, the overall environmental impact of cultivated beef in 2030 will be about 90 percent lower than for conventional beef, they conclude. For example, cultivated beef is projected to produce 93 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions and to use 95 percent less land for nutrient production.

Meanwhile, animal-free dairy production is moving forward. For example, Perfect Day Foods uses fungi to ferment plant nutrients into proteins identical to the ones found in conventional milk. These proteins can be blended with other ingredients to produce liquid milk, ice cream, yogurt, and cheeses. Perfect Day says its milk proteins are already 40 percent cheaper than those from conventional cow milk. It also releases 80 percent less greenhouse gas emission, and it uses 98 percent less water and almost no land.

Right now, 50 percent of the world's 104 million square kilometers of habitable land is used for agricultural production. Of that land, 77 percent (44 million square kilometers) is used for livestock and dairy production. If cultivated beef and fermented dairy replaced just half the meat and milk the world's people eat and drink, an area nearly the size of North America could be allowed to revert to nature.

NEXT: Biden's Coronavirus Relief Plan Will Probably Cost a Lot More Than $1.9 Trillion

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.11.2021 at 3:16 pm

    Fuck that, Bailey.

    You can eat your bugs and stem cell cultures all you want. I’m sticking to the cloned cows.

    1. some guy
      March.11.2021 at 3:30 pm

      If you’re prepared to pay for it, then so be it. But if they can make a steak that looks, cooks and tastes like the real thing, but for half the price, then I don’t care what it’s made of.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.11.2021 at 3:37 pm

        “But if they can make a steak that looks, cooks and tastes like the real thing …”

        They can’t and they won’t. The only thing that will make it palatable is that you will have eaten it for so long (with a heavy handed helping of government coercion) that you will have forgotten what real meat tastes like.

        See Tofu

        1. Zeb
          March.11.2021 at 3:40 pm

          Well, I’d give it a chance, I guess. Tofu isn’t meat in any way shape or form and is a terrible meat substitute if you want something that remotely resembles meat. So I don’t think that’s a very good benchmark. This fake meat actually is animal muscle cells, so it might have a chance at coming close to the real thing. I’ll believe it when I see it, though.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.11.2021 at 3:43 pm

            “I’ll believe it when I see it, though.”

            You will see it, when you believe it. 🙂

        2. Moonrocks
          March.11.2021 at 3:44 pm

          Just to nitpick, tofu isn’t meat. It’s much, much closer to cheese, both in production and in usage. In any case, substituting anything for tofu is a recipe for disaster, but tofu is pretty good where used as intended.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.11.2021 at 4:04 pm

            The moral dimension of the entire project to replace real meat with lab grown meat is likely to result in a bevy of inane future regulations that will prohibit the manufacturing of lab grown meats that too closely resemble the taste of real meat.

            May 5, 2057

            “Ultimately, for humans to permanently move beyond the consumption of meat, the production of which has historically been devastatingly destructive and insulting to the whims of Gaia, we cannot permit any appetite for meat to remain in the collective human consciousness. Those who consume lab grown meat containing a taste profile adequately analogous to animal derived meats are the last remnants of a hostile, barbaric existence which the majority of the world’s advanced societies have long abandoned. It is time for us to take that next step and join the modern world. Let’s just say it: lab grown meats are not okay. If we are ever to transcend the savagery of the human condition, lab grown meat products must be categorically prohibited. Progress should not be stymied by the objections of a stubborn, dangerous and, quite literally, bloodthirsty minority.”

            – Sen. Loqueeshaw Gonzalez-Shapiro-Cohen-Bridges-Ling Chen III, Jr. (CCP)

            1. Moonrocks
              March.11.2021 at 4:12 pm

              Well yeah, leftists will always seek to impose their moral standards on us (not themselves) by force. It’s the nature of religious zealots. That doesn’t make tofu prepared as tofu (instead of as a meat substitute) bad.

        3. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
          March.11.2021 at 3:52 pm

          You are making an analogous argument to “horseless carriages will never replace horses”.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.11.2021 at 4:06 pm

            But retards will replace intelligent people.

            You are proof.

        4. StackOfCoins
          March.11.2021 at 4:10 pm

          Sounds like a John argument anytime driverless cars came up. Anything that engineers can achieve, it will achieve. It’s practically inevitable. So if it is possible to have meat that’s indistinguishable from a carcass, it will happen.

        5. some guy
          March.11.2021 at 4:11 pm

          They can’t and they won’t

          Sure they will, eventually. It’s just a question of when. The market is there. Most people don’t eat tofu as a meat substitute they eat it as tofu.

      2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        March.11.2021 at 3:48 pm

        Even more interesting will be when they go beyond trying to recreate existing types of meat, and start creating meat with new flavors and textures.

        I’d also like to see cultivated broths.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.11.2021 at 4:06 pm

          Are regular broths no longer sufficient for your daily enema cleansing rituals?

          1. some guy
            March.11.2021 at 4:12 pm

            We get it. You’re a crotchety old man who hates change and hasn’t done anything new in at least two decades. Don’t worry, you’ll probably be dead before any of this matters.

            1. Geiger Goldstaedt
              March.11.2021 at 4:17 pm

              I’d be willing to wager I am at least a decade younger than you, and probably at least ten IQ points ahead.

              1. some guy
                March.11.2021 at 4:21 pm

                Ok, so you’re a crotchety young man who likes to virtue signal and thinks IQ is somehow relevant here.

  2. Zeb
    March.11.2021 at 3:18 pm

    I just can’t enjoy my food unless I know it suffered.

    1. some guy
      March.11.2021 at 4:14 pm

      It had to be fear sweat!

  3. Ron
    March.11.2021 at 3:19 pm

    an area nearly the size of North America could be allowed to revert to nature.”

    Why when you let cows roam they fertilize the land and eliminate underbrush that helps stop ladder fires. Just because something uses land does not make the land un usable. when we go camping in the Sierra nevada we encounter free range cattle all the time and guess what the lions and bears and all sorts of other things are still there as well.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.11.2021 at 3:20 pm

      Get in your pod and eat your bugs!

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.11.2021 at 3:24 pm

      A lot of grazing land is unfit for other purposes. Removing all those cows won’t turn west Texas into a forest.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.11.2021 at 3:25 pm

        But it will make for a damn good golf course for members of the patrician class.

        1. Outlaw Josey Wales
          March.11.2021 at 4:15 pm

          And a ranch for raising, you know, cattle. For their consumption only of course.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.11.2021 at 4:21 pm

            “BOOOOM!!! Headshot! Conked that fat bitch heffa’ right in the face with ma’ golf ball!”

      2. some guy
        March.11.2021 at 3:32 pm

        Yeah, but then we can bring the bison back and let them roam free!

    3. Moonrocks
      March.11.2021 at 3:31 pm

      But the Experts know better.

    4. Gray_Jay
      March.11.2021 at 3:43 pm

      “…an area nearly the size of North America could be allowed to revert to nature.”

      Not that you’ll be allowed to visit any of it, serf. It’s for Party members only. That camping in the Sierra Nevada will be a thing of the past too. I guess you could walk there, but ‘free market incentives’ will prevent you from simply hopping in your truck and driving there.

      1. some guy
        March.11.2021 at 4:17 pm

        I’m sure it will be on a high speed rail route.

    5. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      March.11.2021 at 3:59 pm

      Hopefully we will see more of this type of thing:

      https://www.americanprairie.org/

      Also, old technologies tend to stick around when new ones are invented. They do become more niche, though. I can’t find a link right now, but someone once took a Sears catalog from 100 years ago and found that virtually everything sold in it is still being manufactured somewhere.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.11.2021 at 4:18 pm

        So, what you’re saying is you don’t have a cite?

  4. Moonrocks
    March.11.2021 at 3:32 pm

    So that means Congress can now ban meat by 2030.

    1. Vulgar Madman
      March.11.2021 at 3:37 pm

      Then congress will be on the menu.

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        March.11.2021 at 4:13 pm

        Perhaps at first, but…

        Many of my relatives are cattle ranchers, and are dead set against all of this, of course. However, I have way fewer relatives who are cattle ranchers as I did about three decades ago. It’s not the thriving family business it once was, and that is caused by all kinds of pressures from the popular diet changing to Brazilian beef imports.

        On the other hand, growing all this lab meat is going to require inputs like lots of protein and other inputs. Is that ultimately going to come from some kind of farming? Farmers might be quite happy with cultivated meat.

  5. Cornpop
    March.11.2021 at 3:40 pm

    “Projected To Be ”

    lol

  6. Don't look at me!
    March.11.2021 at 3:50 pm

    Hooray! It costs less, but tastes like shit!

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.11.2021 at 4:19 pm

      If you eat nothing but shit, and have nothing to compare it to, it may as well be filet mignon.

Please to post comments