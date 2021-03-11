Reason Roundup

CDC Can't Force Landlords To Provide Free Housing, Says Court

Plus: Mexico moves closer to legalizing marijuana, Facebook fights monopoly allegations, and more...

|

(Rafael Ben-Ari/Chameleons Eye/Newscom)

Court protects property rights. A nationwide eviction moratorium mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is outside the scope of the agency's authority, a federal court ruled yesterday. The case (Skyworks Ltd. v. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) upends the CDC's September 4, 2020, ban on eviction actions against tenants who don't pay rent.

The CDC order—which is different from the eviction moratorium issued by Congress that expired last July—was first imposed through December 31, 2020, and later extended through March 31, 2021. It declared that "a landlord, owner of a residential property, or other person with a legal right to pursue eviction or possessory action shall not evict any covered person." It did not extend to people being evicted for property damage or reasons other than not paying rent.

The order was challenged by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a group of Ohio landlords and property managers in a lawsuit filed last October in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge J. Philip Calabrese ruled against the CDC.

"One may view the CDC's eviction moratorium as good and essential public policy or the opposite. But those considerations are not for the Court," wrote Calabrese in his opinion. "Nor may the Court decide this case based on its own personal or policy preferences or its views of the competing public interests involved. Instead, this dispute presents a narrower question. This case turns on whether Congress has authorized the CDC to adopt a nationwide eviction moratorium."

On this question, Calabrese found that Congress had not.

The CDC's orders "exceed the agency's statutory authority…and are, therefore, invalid," he wrote.

"This decision makes clear that federal agencies can't exercise power Congress has not given them," said the Pacific Legal Foundation's (PLF) Steve Simpson, who represented the landlords, in a statement. "Now our clients no longer have to provide housing for free."

PLF is also representing plaintiffs in another challenge to the order (Chambless Enterprises, LLC v. CDC); that case is on appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

FREE MARKETS

Mexico moves forward with legalizing marijuana. On Wednesday, Mexican lawmakers in the country's Chamber of Deputies voted 316-129 to legalize marijuana for recreational, not just medical, purposes. "The measure is widely expected to sail through the Senate before being sent to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has signaled support for legalization," notes The New York Times. "The measure, as of Wednesday night, would allow adults to smoke marijuana and, with a permit, grow a small number of cannabis plants at home. It would also grant licenses for producers — from small farmers to commercial growers — to cultivate and sell the crop."

FREE MINDS

Prostitution decriminalization push comes to Louisiana. State Rep. Mandie Landry (D–New Orleans) is promoting a path to decriminalize paid sex between consenting adults in the state. She plans to introduce a bill to this effect when the legislature is back in session in April. "The younger generation, people my age and younger, don't understand at all how the government could ever enter your bedroom and tell you what to do," she said. "If two people engage in a relationship in their own home, whether they exchange money or not, it's between them."

QUICK HITS

• Almost five years after being blocked from becoming a Supreme Court justice, Merrick Garland has been confirmed as the next attorney general of the United States.

• Facebook asks courts to dismiss the antitrust lawsuits against the company. "You only have to look at your phone to know that the government's assertion that Facebook monopolizes 'personal social networking services' doesn't make sense," Facebook spokesperson Christopher Sgro said in a statement. "The government ignores these realities and attempts to rewrite history with its unprecedented lawsuit."

• Massachusetts grandmother Malinda Harris is fighting back against civil forfeiture.

• Nonprofit donor disclosure requirements are a violation of the First Amendment,  explains Reason's Jacob Sullum.

• The great food appropriation debate continues (and is as dumb as ever):

• Against Biden's proposed rollback of due process in campus disciplinary proceedings:

NEXT: The FDA Stole Your Bucatini

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.11.2021 at 9:32 am

    Almost five years after being blocked from becoming a Supreme Court justice, Merrick Garland has been confirmed as the next attorney general of the United States.

    The online celebration of this event is cult-like.

    1. buckleup
      March.11.2021 at 9:45 am

      The Messiah finally got his boy a promotion.

    2. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      March.11.2021 at 9:46 am

      Well, we all like to see our pets/spawn do well. After all, towing the party line and not getting rewarded for it demoralizes the Useful … Folks, no?

  2. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
    March.11.2021 at 9:33 am

    ‘personal social networking services’

    Nested implication there.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.11.2021 at 9:33 am

    “You only have to look at your phone to know that the government’s assertion that Facebook monopolizes ‘personal social networking services’ doesn’t make sense,” Facebook spokesperson Christopher Sgro said in a statement.

    “I mean, even I can’t believe any people at all still use us.”

    1. Moonrocks
      March.11.2021 at 9:56 am

      I mean, if you want your own social network you can just start your own social network. Oh, wait…

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    March.11.2021 at 9:34 am

    Nonprofit donor disclosure requirements are a violation of the First Amendment…

    The first what? The what amendment?

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.11.2021 at 9:36 am

      Nobody pays attention to that moldy old document, do they?

    2. Pangolin
      March.11.2021 at 9:48 am

      The Journalist Licensing Act of 1788.

  5. Don't look at me!
    March.11.2021 at 9:35 am

    Mexico moves forward with legalizing marijuana.
    Oh great. Now they will start sneaking it over the border.

    1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      March.11.2021 at 9:39 am

      “The Mexican pot-wolf, or ganja cayote, scientifically lupus cheech, has gained notoriety the last few years as being the only indigenous species of wolf that can be found in line at a Taco Bell after midnight on a workday.”

  6. 6cc2d28
    March.11.2021 at 9:36 am

    Mexico also told Biden to stop with the open borders crap because it’s destroying communities and empowering cartels.

    The utopia you’re all paid to peddle does not exist.

    1. Moonrocks
      March.11.2021 at 9:57 am

      destroying communities and empowering cartels

      Feature not bug.

  7. Don't look at me!
    March.11.2021 at 9:37 am

    So the money grubbing evil landlords won? Now everyone will be thrown out on the street.

    1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      March.11.2021 at 9:43 am

      Don’t forget Landladies, Landpersons, and Landwhales.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    March.11.2021 at 9:38 am

    What’s a “South Asian curry dish?”

    IF IT HAS TURMERIC IN IT THEN IT’S CURRY AND IT’S APPROPRIATION. And the outrage it allows is tastier than any Indian dish.

    1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      March.11.2021 at 9:40 am

      Is it “Two Merrick” or “tour mo’rick?”

      1. Anomalous
        March.11.2021 at 9:56 am

        Term Eric.

      2. Unicorn Abattoir
        March.11.2021 at 10:04 am

        One Merrick is enough.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    March.11.2021 at 9:40 am

    Against Biden’s proposed rollback of due process in campus disciplinary proceedings…

    BREAKING NEWS: The administration topped by the two most prosecutor-friendly candidates the Democrats could find is against due process.

  10. JesseAz
    March.11.2021 at 9:41 am

    Mexico goes after Biden for the border crisis, blames his lax policies and open invites for funding cartels.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/mexico-worried-that-biden-is-stoking-illegal-immigration

  11. JesseAz
    March.11.2021 at 9:43 am

    ACLU properly under fire for not apologizing for pushing the race hoax at Smith College last year.

    Led to the firing of one woman who has not been able to get a job due to the claims she was a racist by the student and amplified by the ACLU.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/03/10/aclu-under-fire-for-helping-to-destroy-lives-of-smith-college-workers-falsely-accused-of-racism-n1431676

  12. JesseAz
    March.11.2021 at 9:46 am

    Congrats to TDS!

    https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-03-10/federal-relief-cities-states-could-end-los-angeles-city-budgtrumpets!

    with passage of a massive federal relief package that’s expected to send $1.35 billion directly to Los Angeles.

    The legislation is expected to provide $306 million to San Diego, $192 million to Oakland and $223 million to San Jose, according to one analysis of the bill. Los Angeles County is in line to receive more than $1.9 billion.

    The true costs of mean tweets.

    1. Moonrocks
      March.11.2021 at 9:59 am

      Thank god blue state residents won’t have to pay for their own fiscal recklessness.

  13. JesseAz
    March.11.2021 at 9:48 am

    Democrats are promising to end the filibuster of the senate blocks “voting fortification” that includes things like not allowing prosecutors to indict illegal immigrants for voting illegally.

    Kaine said, “H.R. 1 and S. 1 are bills to make sure we protect people’s rights to vote. And that bill passed out of the House, and now on the Senate, we are going to take it up in the Senate in committee and on the floor, and we’re going to let the Republicans show what they think about voters and participation. And look, if they decide that they want to block voters and participation, the same way that the filibusterers in the 1960s did, then we’re going to have a moment of reckoning on the floor of the Senate to decide whether Senate rules are more important than people’s rights and ability to participate in this democracy.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.11.2021 at 10:09 am

      So will people in other countries be able mail in their votes? Because everyone should participate in US elections.

  14. JesseAz
    March.11.2021 at 9:50 am

    Almost five years after being blocked from becoming a Supreme Court justice, Merrick Garland has been confirmed as the next attorney general of the United States.

    The word blocked implies the seat was deservedly his. It wasn’t.

    Also if enb bothered to read or watch his hearings she should be thankful he didnt get to the high court. He is another strict partisan that will make the AG office vigorously political.

    1. Gray_Jay
      March.11.2021 at 10:09 am

      In a perfect world, the act of accepting an AG position, should all by itself show the candidate was unfit for high judicial office. The temperament required for an effective AG doesn’t fit with the neutral dispassionate one you’d like to see in a judge.

  15. JesseAz
    March.11.2021 at 9:52 am

    Lol. David French crying about actions Biden taking after biden promised to take them on the campaign trail is hilarious. Dispatch is simply the lincoln project on a website instead of Twitter.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    March.11.2021 at 9:55 am

    Prostitution decriminalization push comes to Louisiana.

    Louisiana prosecutors are going to have to scramble to find new ways to fuck up people’s lives.

  17. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    March.11.2021 at 9:55 am

    Atlanta Fed GDP forecast:

    Latest estimate: 8.4 percent — March 8, 2021
    The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2021 is 8.4 percent on March 8, up from 8.3 percent on March 5. After this morning’s wholesale trade report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of first-quarter real nonresidential equipment investment growth increased from 19.4 percent to 19.6 percent.

    https://www.frbatlanta.org/cqer/research/gdpnow

    Trump four year GDP growth run was just UNDER 1%.

    2021 estimate is over 6%.

    Go Biden! Make the USA great again!

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      March.11.2021 at 10:01 am

      Do me a favor and re-post those numbers showing how much better Obama was for the economy than Drumpf. I’ve seen you post them at least two times so far but the evidence is so compelling it needs to be stressed as often as possible.

    2. Ken Shultz
      March.11.2021 at 10:07 am

      Shrike is amazed by the economy bouncing back after the pandemic is drying up and the lockdowns are disappearing because he’s an idiot.

      If ever you needed evidence that Shike doesn’t know anything about how the economy works, grows, or why, this is it. He’s clearly an ignoramus.

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.11.2021 at 10:10 am

      Wow! States are re-opening, and an uptick in GDP is expected? Who would have thought that!

      Oh, and:
      2017 – 2.3
      2018 – 3.0
      2019 – 2.2

      Its like something must have happened in 2020 that skewed the numbers down…

  18. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.11.2021 at 9:59 am

    “Against Biden’s proposed rollback of due process in campus disciplinary proceedings”

    Biden is doing the right thing here. Women virtually never lie about sexual assault. The only time it’s appropriate to doubt a woman’s claim is when she’s accusing a prominent Democrat. Like Joe Biden. Or Andrew Cuomo.

    #BelieveWomen
    #(ExceptTaraReade)
    #((AndCuomosAccusers))

  19. Ken Shultz
    March.11.2021 at 10:02 am

    Crunch time is here on gun control.

    1) Congress is considering bills that would appear to create a de facto national registry of gun owners–a preliminary step to confiscation. What’s the point of requiring all gun transfers to go through a background check without monitoring compliance?

    This isn’t only important from a civil rights perspective but it’s also a straw that’s likely to break the filibuster’s back. So far, the Democrats have more or less been able to get what they want by dodging the filibuster through reconciliation bills. That isn’t evidence of tolerance. When they can’t get something they want really bad because of the filibuster and decide to live by it anyway, then I’ll believe the filibuster is safe.

    2) I think everyone is expecting Biden to issue an EO against “ghost guns” in the very near future, those scary apparitions that suddenly appear in people’s hands, shoot a bunch of innocent school children, and then disappear without a trace back into the ether.

    Actually, “ghost guns” are guns people make themselves at home. It’s just a scary term like “identity theft”, which makes it sound like a doppelganger takes your job and sleeps with your wife without anyone knowing it’s not really you, but really just boils down to credit fraud. “Ghost gun” sounds so scary though, like “assault weapon”!

    No, the Democrats’ fear of average people exercising their constitutional rights isn’t limited to people exercising their First Amendment rights on social media. Their paranoia also extends to average people grinding pistols designed in 1911 for themselves in their garages.

    3) When we talk to friends, coworkers, and family about this stuff, we probably shouldn’t get lost in the statistics. The fundamental problem with gun control is that it makes criminals out of 99.9% of gun owners who’ve never pointed a gun at anybody–and have never done anything wrong.

    Convicting people who’ve never done anything wrong of crimes is the definition of injustice.

  20. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    March.11.2021 at 10:03 am

    Hello my name is Rev kuck and it’s been one day since I read a sullum article. Dang forgetting to read the author.

  21. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.11.2021 at 10:07 am

    #BidenBoom update.

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $5.32 billion

    Mr. Koch earned $495,000,000 yesterday. Proving once again Reason staffers knew what they were doing when they overwhelmingly endorsed Biden.

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

Please to post comments