Coronavirus

Texas Has Hundreds of Thousands of Coronavirus Carriers. The Governor Is Worried About 'Hundreds' of COVID-Positive Migrants.

Greg Abbott's fear is hard to take seriously, but it jibes with hoary stereotypes about immigrants.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

President Joe Biden this week said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift most of his state's remaining COVID-19 restrictions was "a big mistake" that reflected "Neanderthal thinking" about the pandemic. Biden inaccurately suggested that Abbott was dismissing the value of face masks because he was no longer legally requiring them, when in fact Abbott "strongly encouraged" Texans to continue covering their faces in public when they are in close proximity to other people.

Abbott fired back on Twitter with an equally misleading charge against Biden, accusing him of promoting virus transmission by "recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities." That policy, he averred, is a "callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID."

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro echoed that charge on her show last night. "We've got people being released at the border right now who've got COVID," an outraged Pirro shouted at Geraldo Rivera, who unsuccessfully tried to get in a word of rebuttal. "Wait a minute, I listened to you; you listen to me! They've got COVID! They've got all kinds of diseases! They are being released into the United States!"

Abbott and Pirro seem to have been reacting to reports that a small fraction of asylum seekers released in Brownsville have tested positive for COVID-19. The city, which tests migrants at the bus station after they are released from Border Patrol custody, this week said 108, or 6.3 percent of the total tested between January 25 and March 1, were carrying the coronavirus. Like anyone else who tests positive for COVID-19, they were urged to quarantine themselves.

To put that number in perspective, Texas has recorded nearly 2.7 million COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. COVID-19 modeler Youyang Gu estimates that the actual number, taking into account people who have not been tested, is more than 9 million. The state's estimate of active cases is more than 170,000, while Gu thinks the total is close to 300,000. The seven-day average of newly identified infections in Texas, per Worldometer, was about 6,600 as of yesterday.

Based on the official numbers, those 108 COVID-positive migrants represent about 0.06 percent of current infections in Texas. Based on Gu's estimate, their share is more like 0.04 percent. The foreign-born COVID-19 carriers who sent Pirro into a fit of apoplexy represent less than 2 percent of the new cases that Texas detects every day.

The notion that such a tiny cohort is contributing significantly to the epidemic in Texas, even assuming that they completely ignore the recommended precautions, is hard to take seriously. But it jibes with hoary stereotypes about immigrants, who have long been feared because they supposedly carry "all sorts of diseases."

Today former House Speaker Newt Gingrich complained that he "just got suspended by Twitter" because of a post "saying that having illegal immigrants come in without any controls is a public health issue in the time of COVID." Gingrich's account actually seems to still be active. But the offending tweet has been removed for an unspecified violation of Twitter's rules.

"If there is a covid surge in Texas," Gingrich said, "the fault will not be Governor Abbott's comon [sic] sense reforms. The greatest threat of a covid surge comes from Biden's untested illegal immigrants pouring across the border. We have no way of knowing how many of them are bringing covid with them." Or as Gingrich put it more pithily in a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson yesterday, "If there's a problem with COVID in Texas, it's not Gov. Abbott; it's Biden's illegals."

It is simply bonkers to argue that admitting "hundreds" of COVID-positive asylum seekers poses a grave "public health issue," let alone that it will by itself cause a COVID-19 "surge," in a country with millions of active carriers, all of whom are just as free to disregard quarantine advice. Abbott likewise is weirdly fixated on an infinitesimal share of people infected by the coronavirus. If he is guilty of "Neanderthal thinking," this is a much better example than his decision to lift the face mask mandate.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Moonrocks
    March.5.2021 at 2:44 pm

    So you’re saying that Texas has a problem, so it should do what it can to make the problem worse?

  2. Barnstormer
    March.5.2021 at 2:45 pm

    Jacob, this is specious horseshit. Did Shika phone this in to you?

    1. jdd6y
      March.5.2021 at 2:51 pm

      Lol. Right?

  3. raspberrydinners
    March.5.2021 at 2:48 pm

    Incompetent governor wants Texans to forget how badly they got fucked by the power outages of his party’s doing by doing something stupid to distract them.

  4. Adans smith
    March.5.2021 at 2:51 pm

    I usually never comment on this subject. Let me clear this up though. If you live in Texas, and are a citizen you do have a right to live there or have a visa or green card , covid or not. If your not, then, you do not. Don’t confuse the the two.

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.5.2021 at 2:51 pm

    What is the point of this article? That COVID isn’t that bad, or that illegals don’t have COVID?

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      March.5.2021 at 2:58 pm

      The point is that the fundamental, non-negotiable principle of Koch / Reason libertarianism is open borders.

      #ImmigrationAboveAll

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.5.2021 at 2:55 pm

    Precisely.

    Alt-right white nationalists will try to convince you that a pandemic provides justification for immigration restrictions. Don’t believe them.

    We Koch / Reason libertarians know that, actually, a pandemic is the perfect time to implement the open borders agenda of our billionaire benefactor Charles Koch. Remember when our hospitals got totally overrun? That was because there were too few available doctors. A policy of unlimited, unrestricted immigration would have allowed millions of Mexican doctors to cross our Southern border and strengthen our healthcare system.

    #OpenBorders
    #(EspeciallyDuringAPandemic)

  7. BYODB
    March.5.2021 at 2:56 pm

    I’m not saying Abbott is a great guy or anything, but it seems valid to ask why Biden would let COVID carriers loose in America when it’s equal to Super Ebola and will surely kill you dead. At least, according to FedGov that is. Isn’t Biden part of the Federal administration, and has new magical super powers for writing their own immigration legislation?

    Both of them are pretty two faced. Abbott opens up under political pressure and pays lip service to ‘dangerous disease’, and Biden closes down under political pressure and pays lip service to ‘dangerous disease’. Neither one of them seriously believes it’s a dangerous disease, they’re just trying to score points on each other with people who already agree with whatever policy they’ve prescribed.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.5.2021 at 3:00 pm

      “Neither one of them seriously believes it’s a dangerous disease, they’re just trying to score points on each other with people who already agree with whatever policy they’ve prescribed.”

      Exactly this.

      Though, when you strip away the veneer of PLAGUE! from the discussion, controlling illegal immigration is still a sensible policy proposal whereas lockdowns and mask mandates into perpetuity are not.

  8. Ken Shultz
    March.5.2021 at 2:59 pm

    “It is simply bonkers to argue that admitting “hundreds” of COVID-positive asylum seekers poses a grave “public health issue” in a country with millions of active carriers, all of whom are just as free to disregard quarantine advice.”

    When the asylum seeker crisis was at its zenith in May of 2019, more than 100,000 a month were flooding into the system–80% of them children or families traveling with their children. The question isn’t about those few hundred. It’s about the deluge of asylum seekers that are sure to come flooding across our border in the wake of the Biden administration dismantling Trump’s policies.

    If you want to argue that the border should be opened to asylum seekers, you should do that in spite of the risks of doing so, I’m all for that. In fact, I’ll make the argument myself. If more than 100,000 people per month come flooding across our border, it would be better if the border were open so we could test them before letting them into the country or packing them in with tens of thousands of other children, who are all being released piecemeal to aunts, uncles, and cousins all over America.

    In the meantime, we need to have a serious conversation about why we’ve had two or three asylum seeker crises already–since Barack Obama instituted DACA.

    And the fact is that before DACA, we received less than a thousand asylum seekers per year from Northern Triangle countries–almost none of them children–and after DACA, we started having regular asylum seeker crises with more than 100,000 asylum seekers per month–80% of them children or families traveling with children.

    Correlation doesn’t equal causation, but it sure as hell doesn’t rule it out either. There’s this thing called moral hazard. Only progressives and socialists are obtuse or dishonest enough to maintain that promising not to deport people who come here as children doesn’t incentivize extremely poor people to send their children to the United States.

  9. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    March.5.2021 at 3:00 pm

    Sure, it’s a relatively small number. But if they had just come from a bar or a Super Bowl party the presstitutes would be shitting themselves. “Sooper Spreaders!!!!”

Please to post comments