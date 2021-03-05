Reason Roundup

Cuomo's Office Covered Up Nursing Home Death Toll Last Summer

Plus: Utah says phones must come with anti-porn filters, bills banning trans girls from sports are trending, and more...

|

sipaphotoseleven492034(2)
(Erik McGregor/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Cuomo aides kept nursing home death numbers quiet. A damning new report from The New York Times suggests Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office knew as early as last June how deadly the governor's plans were proving for nursing home residents, but still concealed this information from the public.

Early in the pandemic, Cuomo had ordered that nursing homes could not reject patients from returning to those facilities after testing positive for COVID-19 and being hospitalized. He also barred the deaths of COVID-19 patients transferred from nursing homes to hospitals after catching the virus from being counted among nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

At this point, New York has seen more than 47,000 deaths from COVID-19, including more than 15,000 deaths among nursing home residents.

Last June, a report from New York health officials listed 9,000 COVID-19 fatalities among the state's nursing home residents. The number "was not public, and the governor's most senior aides wanted to keep it that way," the Times reports.

They rewrote the report to take it out, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times.

The extraordinary intervention, which came just as Mr. Cuomo was starting to write a book on his pandemic achievements, was the earliest act yet known in what critics have called a monthslong effort by the governor and his aides to obscure the full scope of nursing home deaths.

When Cuomo finally released the data this year, he blamed the delay on concern that the Trump administration would play politics with the information. But according to the Times, "Cuomo and his aides actually began concealing the numbers months earlier, as his aides were battling their own top health officials, and well before requests for data arrived from federal authorities, according to documents and interviews with six people with direct knowledge of the discussions, who requested anonymity to describe the closed-door debates."

Cuomo's office told the Times this week that they excluded the data because they "could not confirm it had been adequately verified."

FREE MINDS

A solution in search of a problem? These days, one of the trendiest ways for state lawmakers to perform conservatism is by introducing bills to ban transgender female athletes from playing on girls' sports teams. "Legislators in more than 20 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls' sports teams in public high schools," notes NBC.

Yet in almost every case, sponsors cannot cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

The Associated Press reached out to two dozen state lawmakers sponsoring such measures around the country as well as the conservative groups supporting them and found only a few times it's been an issue among the hundreds of thousands of American teenagers who play high school sports.

FREE MARKETS

Utah lawmakers say all phone and tablet manufacturers must pre-install anti-porn filters on their devices. Opponents of the new measure, which is on its way to the state's governor, "argued the proposal is unworkable and could raise constitutionality concerns," notes The Salt Lake Tribune.

"State Sen. Jake Anderegg told his colleagues that the proposal won't work because it tasks manufacturers with turning on the filters — even though the software to do so hasn't yet been loaded onto the devices," the paper points out. "The option to activate the adult content blockers isn't available until further down the supply chain, he said."

Nonetheless, Anderegg voted for the bill, saying it "sends a good message."

"According to analysts, international manufacturers of phones and computers like Apple or Google could face civil liability if they don't comply," notes Gustavo Turner at XBiz, pointing out that the bill was sponsored "by staunch anti-porn crusader Wayne A. Harper" and then "speedily passed by the House only hours after it had cleared the committee stage by the narrowest of margins (a 6-5 vote)" earlier in February.

It passed the state Senate in a 19-6 vote yesterday.

QUICK HITS

• Some good news on the jobs front this month:

• Last week, Conor Friedersdorf of The Atlantic, Reason's Peter Suderman, and I did a Clubhouse panel discussion on the intersection of journalism, technology, and advocacy, organized and moderated by Ivy Astrix. You can now listen here.

• Kentucky is trying to make it illegal to taunt police officers if it provokes police to violence.

• A Dallas police officer has been charged with two counts of capital murder. Officer Bryan Riser "is charged in the murders of Lisa Saenz, who was found shot dead in the Trinity River in March 2017, and of Aubrey Douglas, who was reported missing in Feb. 2017 but whose body was never found," reports NBC News.

NEXT: California's Zero-Emission Car Mandate Is Empty Virtue Signalling

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:33 am

    Cuomo aides kept nursing home death numbers quiet.

    But the Emmy was for acting competent and above board.

    1. A Warning About White Knight
      March.5.2021 at 9:55 am

      There is a paid troll here in the Reason comments (one of several fifty-centers) who uses the moniker “White Knight”.

      This troll’s purpose is to try and deflect criticism of the Democratic Party and, to a lesser extent, Reason Magazine articles and writers who support the agenda of the Democratic Party.

      In order to halt conversation, the trolls here use disruption techniques.

      White Knight’s favorite disruption technique is to demand a citation even for the most ordinary or obvious statements. Keep in mind that these requests aren’t just reserved for controversial statements but often for matters of common knowledge (e.g. the formula for water is H2O). The purpose of this is twofold:

      In the first, a commenter will waste time and energy hunting down a citation.
      When such a citation is posted White Knight will then redefine the criteria and claim that the citation is worthless; or, if unequivocal, White Knight will ignore the response, and move elsewhere. Either way the purpose of disruption was served.

      In the second, if the commenter ignores White Knight or refuses to play along, White Knight will then follow the commenter along, claiming at every post that they are dishonest and can’t back up their statements. Here too, harassment and disruption are the purpose.

      It is important for us all not to enable White Knight.
      If you see White Knight making an inane citation request over an uncontroversial claim, please respond by posting “Fuck off, White Knight”, or by pasting this warning.

      1. Mother's Lament
        March.5.2021 at 10:00 am

        White Knight demanded a cite from me yesterday that security searches crowds attending a sitting president’s speech.
        The fucker’s nuts.

      2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        March.5.2021 at 10:01 am

        I’m flattered that you felt the need to write a whole essay about me this morning.

        1. The Real Story
          March.5.2021 at 10:03 am

          No you really aren’t and no one believes you are.

          1. Terry Cloth Stop
            March.5.2021 at 10:09 am

            It’s just what he says when he’s embarrassed. He says it a lot.

        2. WK's daily tally
          March.5.2021 at 10:14 am

          $ .05

        3. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.5.2021 at 10:14 am

          Cite?

        4. Mother's Lament
          March.5.2021 at 10:22 am

          “Fuck off, White Knight”

          Lol.

      3. Definitely not White Knight
        March.5.2021 at 10:02 am

        Cite?

      4. Pepin the short
        March.5.2021 at 10:07 am

        I like you. You’re a good chap.

        WK is a weasel. Everyone here knows that.

      5. JesseAz
        March.5.2021 at 10:12 am

        White Knight’s favorite disruption technique is to demand a citation even for the most ordinary or obvious statements.

        Needs to be changed to demand and then ignore when provided.

        1. Keep Reading
          March.5.2021 at 10:15 am

          “if unequivocal, White Knight will ignore the response, and move elsewhere”

      6. Sevo
        March.5.2021 at 10:18 am

        I find it hard to believe that anyone would pay such a steaming pile of shit as WK.

      7. bignose
        March.5.2021 at 10:21 am

        (one of several fifty-centers)

        Yep, just like all the Trump fans here are actually Russian bots.

        1. damiksec
          March.5.2021 at 10:24 am

          White Knight probably would fuck you sockpuppet

        2. Mother's Lament
          March.5.2021 at 10:26 am

          White Knight pulls out the socks for damage control.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.5.2021 at 10:28 am

            Yup.

          2. Farkus
            March.5.2021 at 10:28 am

            WbigKnose

          3. Union of Concerned Socks
            March.5.2021 at 10:28 am

            Concerning….

        3. DiIlinger
          March.5.2021 at 10:26 am

          wondered which sock you’d use to defend yourself

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:35 am

    A damning new report from The New York Times…

    Thank Gaia this didn’t come out before all the elections.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.5.2021 at 9:54 am

      Local story. As were the other states, including PA, where the person in charge got her mother out of the nursing home to keep her safe while doing the same as Cuomo. She is now a Biden appointee

      Nobody cares.

      This is how Socialism killed 100 million people during the previous century. Die by left wing government mandate and nobody cares.

      1. End Child Unemployment
        March.5.2021 at 10:08 am

        Yes yes, but how many deaths are we avoiding by reducing a the number of mean tweets by like 300%? You have to look at the entire equation!

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:36 am

    …Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office knew as early as last June how deadly the governor’s plans were proving for nursing home residents, but still concealed this information from the public.

    The governor seized the deadly facts by the face and asked them for a smooch.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 9:37 am

    Cuomo lied, grandma died.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.5.2021 at 9:43 am

      Do you have any idea how lonely he was?

      1. subcasmic
        March.5.2021 at 10:03 am

        As lonely as me?…

    2. Union of Concerned Socks
      March.5.2021 at 10:31 am

      Cuomo lied sexually assaulted grandma, grandma died.

      Fixed.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 9:37 am

    Reporter to Sue Gov. Whitmer Over Nursing Home Death Data
    https://www.theepochtimes.com/reporter-to-sue-gov-whitmer-over-nursing-home-death-data_3720514.html

    A legal foundation in Michigan is preparing to file a lawsuit on behalf of a reporter against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the release of comprehensive COVID-19 nursing home death data.

    Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie LeDuff wrote in a recent tweet: “We are preparing a lawsuit against Gov. Whitmer of Michigan. She refuses to turn over COVID death data and accurate nursing home numbers to the public.

    “All the way to the Supreme Court, Madam. Thanks to the [Mackinac Center Legal Foundation], who has agreed to take our case.”

    Michigan state data covering the period of Jan. 1, 2020, to Feb. 23, 2021, shows that 5,523 nursing home residents died of COVID-19. Yet questions have swirled about the accuracy of this data, with Republican state legislators in Michigan recently issuing a call for a probe into Whitmer’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic and claiming “discrepancies” in the death data.

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.5.2021 at 9:38 am

    #BidenBoom update.

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $3.12 billion

    Mr. Koch is now the 16th richest person on the planet. Recall that under Drumpf he actually fell out of the top 20. At this rate I predict he’ll return to the top 10 by the end of the year.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

  7. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.5.2021 at 9:38 am

    Cuomosexuals hardest hit.

    The entire liberal media should be fucking crucified for its role in covering for Cuomo, frankly.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.5.2021 at 9:54 am

      Did they ever settle which Cuomo brother was hotter?

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.5.2021 at 10:04 am

        The only way the Cuomo brothers are going to outrun this mess is by pulling a classic Wachowski brothers switcheroo.

        The Cuomo sisters, to be sure, would be literally untouchable.

      2. Mother's Lament
        March.5.2021 at 10:06 am

        Jeffrey Toobin was wrestling with the question when he lost his job.

      3. Longtobefree
        March.5.2021 at 10:12 am

        If you subscribe to the “liar, liar, pants on fire” school of reporting, they are equally hot.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:38 am

    Early in the pandemic, Cuomo had ordered that nursing homes could not reject patients from returning to those facilities after testing positive for COVID-19 and being hospitalized.

    To be fair, at the time he thought that COVID-19 infection was going to confer protected class top status which of course equals additional, absolute rights.

  9. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.5.2021 at 9:39 am

    “Cuomo’s Office Covered Up Nursing Home Death Toll”

    FAKE SCANDAL

    1. Troglodyte Rex
      March.5.2021 at 10:16 am

      Exactly. Attempted rape is the real scandal.

      Isn’t that what the dems call looking at a woman these days?

  10. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 9:39 am

    America’s elites are waging class war on workers and small biz
    https://nypost.com/2021/03/04/americas-elites-are-waging-class-war-on-workers-and-small-biz/
    In America, class warfare is often disguised as culture war, and culture war is often cloaked by talk of race. But underneath it all, the class warfare is still there. Whether accidentally or intentionally, America’s upper classes seem to wind up harming the working class and small businesses, always in the name of some high-minded cause.

    On immigration, for example, the go-to move is to call people who object to open borders racists and nativists. But what’s behind it? As Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein commented: “A tight job market pressures employers to boost wage offers . . . One equally surefire way to short-circuit this useful dynamic is to turn on the immigrant spigot every time some group’s wages go up.” Immigration as a way of keeping working-class wages down.

    Likewise, efforts to defund police or de-police neighborhoods are treated as anti-racism, but their actual, predictable effect is to make poor and working-class neighborhoods much less safe, in order to make wealthy woke activists feel good about themselves. Similarly, Anthony Lukas’ classic book, “Common Ground,” told the story of how wealthy white activists placed most of the burden of desegregating Boston’s public schools on poor black and white families, while those behind the policies retreated to leafy suburbs, far from the problems they had created, or made worse.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:39 am

    He also barred the deaths of COVID-19 patients transferred from nursing homes to hospitals after catching the virus from being counted among nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

    DeSantis is such a sneak.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:40 am

    When Cuomo finally released the data this year, he blamed the delay on concern that the Trump administration would play politics with the information.

    What difference, at this point, does it make.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 9:41 am

    Create your own Amazon, which will or will not have antitrust laws enforced against it depending on whether it bans what the government wants banned.

    Big Tech Censorship Is Now Hitting Completely Non-Political Businesses And Nonprofits
    Three stories about apolitical businesses and charities, like the many others before them, portend a scary future for using social media platforms to market one’s cause or business.
    https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/04/big-tech-censorship-is-now-hitting-completely-non-political-businesses-and-nonprofits/

    Let me tell you what happened. Justin Donald wanted to spread his unique financial message to the average investor. He hit it big. His recently released book, “The Lifestyle Investor: The 10 Commandments of Cash Flow Investing for Passive Income and Financial Freedom,” landed No. 1 on the Wall Street Journal’s best-seller list. Pretty cool, right?

    It almost didn’t happen. As Justin was planning to launch his book, he needed to get it loaded onto Amazon’s platform for sale. Amazon refused.

    That’s right, Amazon refused to put Justin’s book on their platform because he had dared to describe (in his book) how he invested and made money during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon’s explanation? They said Justin was not a medical professional, so he wasn’t allowed to even use the following words in his book: “pandemic,” “COVID,” “COVID-19,” and “coronavirus.” I’m not making this up.

    Even though Justin was only using those medical terms to address how his investment portfolio performed during the pandemic, Amazon refused to budge. So he removed the terms from his book.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.5.2021 at 9:47 am

      “Expert Fact Checkers”.

    2. Mother's Lament
      March.5.2021 at 10:19 am

      I saw a twitter post that a guy was forced to remove yesterday that said “this is like those people who think vaccines cause autism”. It was in response to the silly Out-of-India theory regarding Indo-European migration.
      Twitter bots flagged him for spreading Covid-19 misinformation. He appealed for human arbitration and the idiot agreed with the bot.

      And that’s the problem. Doctors, geneticists, virologists, etc. are being censored by idiots who’ve read a Voxsplainer or got an out of date facts sheet from the CDC.

    3. JesseAz
      March.5.2021 at 10:20 am

      Operation Choke Point was just a test run to prove it is possible. now government friendly corporations will operate choke point “on their own” so the government can claim they aren’t doing it. Ignore the corporatism.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 9:42 am

    https://twitter.com/iemmys/status/1331027649423138817

    Watch
    @NYGovCuomo
    receive the 2020 International Emmy Founders Award presented by International Academy President Bruce Paisner. Joining him were Spike Lee,
    @billyjoel
    ,
    @BillyCrystal
    , Robert De Niro,
    @rosieperezbklyn
    , and
    @RedHourBen
    . #iemmys

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:43 am

    Yet in almost every case, sponsors cannot cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

    The bills are as stupid as allowing defacto male students compete in women’s sport and thinking it’s not a problem for everyone, but who on earth thinks the current climate is conducive to high school girls complaining openly about gender identity?

    1. Grape-Aid
      March.5.2021 at 10:06 am

      I guess we need large-scale factory style rights violations before ENB cares.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 9:43 am

    https://twitter.com/Bogs4NY/status/1367584576944689154

    BREAKING: Effective March 19 … Connecticut is lifting ALL capacity limits on restaurants, retail, libraries, personal services, indoor recreation, gyms, museums, offices & houses of worship

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.5.2021 at 9:44 am

      NEANDERTHALS!!!

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.5.2021 at 9:48 am

      They want everyone to die!

    3. Longtobefree
      March.5.2021 at 10:16 am

      Founded by Dutch. Who were/are white.
      Therefore racists trying to kill people of color with the Communist Chinese Virus.

  17. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.5.2021 at 9:44 am

    “These days, one of the trendiest ways for state lawmakers to perform conservatism is by introducing bills to ban transgender female grown male athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams.”

    Let’s be honest, please.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.5.2021 at 9:49 am

      If you can’t compete with a girl with testicles, maybe you shouldn’t be an athlete.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.5.2021 at 9:57 am

        There are no chicks with dicks, Johnny, only guys with tits.

        – Ted

    2. Longtobefree
      March.5.2021 at 10:19 am

      I still remember a discussion in 1970, during the first wave of feminism, when one guy asked “Where will this end? Will the girls back up to urinals, or will they make us all squat to pee?”

      Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.
      The real women deserve this for not speaking up earlier.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 9:45 am

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1367838319569215490

    This — “Ron Johnson, Senator from Wisconsin, by way of Moscow” — is as batshit crazy and as much conspiratorial derangement as anything from QAnon, and far more damaging since it’s mainstream, but because it’s on a corporate outlet, it doesn’t count:

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.5.2021 at 9:55 am

      Joy Reid is a mindless clown aping the popular liberal zeitgeist in a desperate bid to remain relevant.

      Wait.

      Aping or parroting? SSheeeeeeeeiit!

      1. Troglodyte Rex
        March.5.2021 at 10:20 am

        Can you say “aping” in reference to a negress?

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.5.2021 at 10:22 am

          Wow. Okay. You just went ahead and used gendered language like it’s nothing, huh? Negress? Come on. The proper way to refer to a black human in a fair way and neutral way is niggerx.

          1. Troglodyte Rex
            March.5.2021 at 10:29 am

            God dammit. Coffee just spewed from my nose.

    2. JesseAz
      March.5.2021 at 10:22 am

      We had the entire media and hollywood in uproar over the weekend about an Odin symbol at CPac… and then they turn around an push QAnon nonsense as mainstream.

  19. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 9:46 am

    https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1367472463932760067

    Fact checking organizations use CNN and NYT to fact check

    With that being the case that means corporate news outlets for the most part can never be wrong

    The result is that everyone must parrot whatever they say, even when they are provably wrong otherwise Facebook defames you

  20. JesseAz
    March.5.2021 at 9:47 am

    In more WK hardest hit news (but he waits for ALL the facts)… there were no kill teams or reserves waiting in Virginia to storm the Capitol.

    In the government’s memo seeking to jail Watkins, prosecutors wrote that on December 30, Watkins messaged Thomas Caldwell, another defendant, about the plan. Caldwell mentioned “a quick reaction force bringing the tools if something goes to hell.

    Also they never brought guns into the rally:

    Bennie Parker: “We are not bringing firearms. QRF will be our law enforcement members of Oathkeepers.” Parker responded: “Good to know.”

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/byron-yorks-daily-memo-what-were-the-capitol-rioters-thinking?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true

    So who was the Quick Response Force?

    Oath Keepers defendant say ‘quick reaction force’ was indeed one person — ‘in his late 60s, obese, and has cardio-pulmonary issues, a bad back, a bum knee, and is in need of a hip replacement.’

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.5.2021 at 9:50 am

      Sure, Jesse. Sure.

      Officer Sicknick (the most honorable man that ever lived) just happened to crush his own head into a chunky puddle of blood and brain matter with a fire extinguisher.

      Sure.

      1. JesseAz
        March.5.2021 at 10:23 am

        How did you leave out was blinded and rendered impotent due to chemical attacks from terrorists in that description?

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:51 am

    Nonetheless, Anderegg voted for the bill, saying it “sends a good message.”

    That message is, “Yes, we virtue signal, too, and, yes, we waste your tax dollars doing it.”

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:52 am

    U.S. added 379,000 jobs in February vs. 210,000 estimate; unemployment rate falls slightly to 6.2%

    Thank you, President Biden, and your vaccines.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.5.2021 at 9:54 am

      So dreamy.

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:53 am

    Kentucky is trying to make it illegal to taunt police officers if it provokes police to violence.

    A lot of cops’ wives are going to be sporting shiners in their mugshots.

  24. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    March.5.2021 at 9:54 am

    So what happened with the big March 4 insurrection we were all supposed to be so frightened of?

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.5.2021 at 9:55 am

      All those guys had jobs to go to.

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.5.2021 at 10:00 am

      The same thing that happened with Y2K, the Mayan Calendar Apocalypse, and the invading alien fleet clandestinely anchored to Oumuamua .

    3. Sevo
      March.5.2021 at 10:23 am

      Trump’s president again, and no body noticed. Expect WK’s head to explode.

    4. JesseAz
      March.5.2021 at 10:30 am

      Why do you think they were forced to increase jobs last month?

  25. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2021 at 9:56 am

    A Dallas police officer has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

    If only he’d found a way to do it in the line of duty.

  26. Don't look at me!
    March.5.2021 at 9:57 am

    Utah lawmakers say all phone and tablet manufacturers must pre-install anti-porn filters on their devices.
    Phone sales in Utah plummet, everyone buys out of state.

  27. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 10:02 am

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1367483926659366913.html

    Every crisis becomes a religion if it lasts long enough.

    One factor in that transformation is the Beautiful Theory phenomenon: the power elite insists its remedies are logical and politically correct so they MUST work, even if the actual evidence shows they obviously don’t.
    When Beautiful Theories crash into hard, cold reality and shatter, faith is the glue used by the elites to put their precious ideas back together. They need MILITANT faith to get the job done: true believers eager to crush doubt and compel obedience by making war on the infidels.
    Some are swept into the faith because they desperately crave a sense of control over the crisis. They need to believe Something Can Be Done, and they’d rather invest their faith in debunked Beautiful Theories than have no faith at all. Faith is a coin that demands to be spent.
    Some crave social approval, and the purveyors of Beautiful Theories have immense political, economic, and cultural power to make their faith seem fashionable. Virtue signaling is such a plague in modern society because the signals are pre-packaged and made very easy to send.
    Some aren’t even hoping they can assert control over a crisis by converting to its religion. They’ll settle for just having some MEANING, some simplicity, a sense that the righteous will fare better than the unbelievers, that virtue will be rewarded while sin is punished.
    That’s a very common impulse with the Church of Covid, since the Beautiful Theories were so very obviously wrong. There isn’t much left of the faith except the visceral communal satisfaction of hoping unbelievers will be punished for their blasphemies with sickness and death.

  28. ElvisIsReal
    March.5.2021 at 10:03 am

    Are you guys just figuring this out? We’ve known this since like last APRIL when we found out that as long as they got the barely breathing body out the door, they counted it as a hospital death.

    Why are you guys so fucking behind the curve?

  29. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 10:04 am

    https://twitter.com/RaheemKassam/status/1367516459233116164

    1 in 3 BLM/AntiFa Rioters Are Having Their Cases Dismissed by Biden’s Dept of Justice.

  30. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 10:06 am

    https://twitter.com/JesseKellyDC/status/1367468895154688000

    I’m still laughing at all the loony conspiracy theorists on the Right who thought the Democrats used some scheme to manipulate election results.

    Anyway, here’s Democrat bill H.R.1 that makes all that stuff federal law.

    1. Troglodyte Rex
      March.5.2021 at 10:24 am

      Would get tossed in a SCOTUS ruling about us not having federal, but rather state, elections.

  31. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 10:06 am

    https://twitter.com/KatiePavlich/status/1367543468764114949

    Psaki is placing responsibility for testing of illegal immigrants on NGOs, she won’t say it’s the federal government’s job to test people coming into the country, or to stop COVID positive illegal immigrants from getting on buses

  32. Ra's al Gore
    March.5.2021 at 10:07 am

    https://twitter.com/Oilfield_Rando/status/1367503478055141378

    LOLOLOLOL THEY GET TO KEEP ANY OF THE MONEY THEY DON’T SPEND. WOW

  33. Bill Godshall
    March.5.2021 at 10:08 am

    “Cuomo’s Office Covered Up Nursing Home Death Toll Last Summer”

    After trashing Trump for five years, and after covering up Cuomo’s nursing home death toll for the past eight months (when it was first reported), along with similarly disastrous policies imposed by left wing Democrat governors in NJ, PA, MI and other states, ENB finally acknowledges some of the ugly truths about Cuomo.

  34. JesseAz
    March.5.2021 at 10:11 am

    A solution in search of a problem? These days, one of the trendiest ways for state lawmakers to perform conservatism is by introducing bills to ban transgender female athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams. “Legislators in more than 20 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools,” notes NBC.

    Yet in almost every case, sponsors cannot cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

    Why do they have to wait for their state to have an issue before addressing it? This has already been an issue in states that opened up girls sports to men early, such as Connecticut. The issue exists already, you’re just adding a new layer of nonsense to cause other states to wait.

  35. Sevo
    March.5.2021 at 10:13 am

    “A damning new report from The New York Times suggests Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office knew as early as last June how deadly the governor’s plans were proving for nursing home residents, but still concealed this information from the public.”

    Yeah, but they did it because of Trump, so it’s OK.

    1. Ken Shultz
      March.5.2021 at 10:17 am

      +1

  36. Ken Shultz
    March.5.2021 at 10:17 am

    Cuomo’s office altering the report hid the fact that his policies contributed to the deaths of thousands of people in nursing homes. Among the excuses Cuomo’s office is offering, this one really stands out:

    “Melissa DeRosa, Mr. Cuomo’s top aide, explained the delay to state lawmakers during a Feb. 10 meeting. She said that the state sidelined a legislative request for the data because of a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry. Ms. DeRosa said the state was concerned the information would be politicized by the administration of former President Donald Trump, according to a transcript.”

    —-The Wall Street Journal

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/cuomo-advisers-altered-report-on-covid-19-nursing-home-deaths-11614910855?

    Cuomo wasn’t running for office. He wasn’t on the ballot in 2020. The reason Cuomo’s office refused to tell the truth was because they were afraid it might help reelect Donald Trump?!

    I’d write LOL, but if thousands more Americans died because of Cuomo’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, there isn’t anything funny about it. To the extent that the media or anyone else was complicit in promoting Trump Derangement Syndrome, they are also to blame, and if these people end up being tried for their crimes, I bet their lawyers counsel against trying to sway the jury with the Trump Derangement Syndrome defense.

    1. Sevo
      March.5.2021 at 10:29 am

      Thanks for finding that; that was specifically what I was referring to.
      So instead of the (imagined) ‘politicizing’ of the numbers by Trump, Cuomo ‘politicized’ them first, but TRUMP!!!!!!!
      And you’re right; there is no humor in that sort of mendacity. String that pile of lefty shit up on a lamp post.

  37. Jerryskids
    March.5.2021 at 10:18 am

    A damning new report from The New York Times suggests Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office knew as early as last June how deadly the governor’s plans were proving for nursing home residents, but still concealed this information from the public.

    I’m sure this is news to the NYT, the rest of us knew about this as early as last June because we don’t get our fucking news from the NYT.

    1. Mitch in Reno
      March.5.2021 at 10:24 am

      We can only assume that now that Cuomo is getting #MeTooed, the NYT has decided it’s okay to report unflattering news about him.

  38. Mitch in Reno
    March.5.2021 at 10:20 am

    “A damning new report from The New York Times suggests Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office knew as early as last June how deadly the governor’s plans were proving for nursing home residents, but still concealed this information from the public.”

    So, apparently, did the New York Times.

    I didn’t pay much attention to this story at the time, but right-wing participants in some on-line forums I frequented were ranting about this all last summer. I admit I didn’t give their comments much credence, since I couldn’t find much information about it except on right-wing blogs.

    And now the New York Times has suddenly discovered “news” the Deplorables were talking about for the last eight months. That’s some hard-hitting journalism right there.

  39. sarcasmic
    March.5.2021 at 10:25 am

    Reason needs an ignore function. Flagging 28 comments is cumbersome.

    1. Sevo
      March.5.2021 at 10:31 am

      You could just fuck off; plenty of folks here wouldn’t miss you.

Please to post comments