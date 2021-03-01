Regulation

Democrats Demand Bureaucrats Regulate Bureaus More Heavily

The STURDY Act would mandate new testing standards to prevent dressers from killing people.

|

reason-blumenthal
(Demetrius Freeman - Pool via CNP/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom)

Are you sitting down? Well, maybe you shouldn't be, given the risks posed by America's stock of dangerously unregulated furniture. A new bill in Congress aims to prevent deaths from tipped-over dressers.

"The furniture industry has been allowed to self-regulate for too long—and with tragic consequences, as a child is injured by tipped furniture every 17 minutes," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D–Conn.) in a press release promoting the Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act. "As kids spend more time at home due to the pandemic, unanchored or top-heavy furniture poses a greater than ever risk."

Sens. Blumenthal, Bob Casey (D–Penn.), and Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.) introduced the STURDY Act last Thursday. The legislation would require the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to develop more rigorous standards for dressers and other free-standing "clothing storage units" to prevent them from tipping over.

Deaths from falling furniture have attracted increased attention recently. According to the CPSC, which has released a series of reports on these incidents, 571 people, including 451 children, have died in the last 20 years from accidents involving unstable TVs, furniture, and appliances.

Most of these fatalities involved either falling TVs or falling furniture. Incidents involving only a tipped-over dresser or bureau, the subject of the STURDY Act, have produced 115 deaths in two decades.

"The nation's furniture tip-over epidemic is particularly insidious because the danger is all around us, inside our homes—unless parents, grandparents, and other caregivers use special kits to strap or anchor furniture to wall," wrote Consumer Reports in its 2018 investigation of the topic.

In that investigation, Consumer Reports conducted tip-over tests on 17 commercially available dressers. They found that nine of these dressers could fall over when a 50-pound weight was hung from the open top drawer. Only five dressers managed to withstand a 60-pound weight being hung from an open top drawer. (The idea was to simulate a child pulling on the front of a dresser.)

Blumenthal's bill would require dressers and other "clothing storage units" to undergo similar simulations of a 60-pound child pulling on the dresser, as well as other real-world uses that could result in tip-over. It would also require new warning requirements to inform consumers of the danger of these collapsing cabinets.

The STURDY Act was first introduced in 2019. It passed the House but never made it through the Senate.

That same year ASTM International, an organization that develops voluntary technical standards for testing materials and products, revised its dresser stability standard to cover clothing storage units as short as 27 inches. The old standards covered only dressers that were 30 inches or taller.

The American Home Furnishings Alliance (AHFA) has raised a number of issues with the STURDY Act, saying the vague language in the bill would give furniture makers and sellers no clear guidance on how to comply with the new rules. The group also suggested several amendments to the bill, including a proposal that its requirements be limited to products intended for children.

Every preventable death is a tragedy, particularly when the victim is a child. It is nevertheless worth noting that approximately five of the 50 million children in the U.S. under the age of 12 die each year from falling furniture, according to a 2020 CPSC report.

The costs of the new regulations would meanwhile be borne by millions of consumers, including those who don't have children. Four of the five dressers that withstood Consumer Reports' 60-pound test cost more than $500. All dressers that cost less than $100 failed the 60-pound test.

A $150, 30-inch-tall dresser from IKEA did pass the 60-pound test, prompting Consumer Reports to say this proves that "a stable, affordable dresser at this height is possible." But if such a dresser already exists on the marketplace, regulations mandating it into existence are unnecessary. The primary effect of stricter rules would be to eliminate the cheapest products. Would safety be ill-served by allowing childless adults on a budget to continue to purchase those?

Parents concerned about rickety dressers also have the option of securing furniture to the walls with straps and furniture anchors. Since 2015, the CPSC has run an "Anchor It!" educational campaign to encourage parents to do just that. Given the rarity of deaths from wobbly wardrobes and the existence of safe, affordable alternatives, it would be wise for legislators to shelf their STURDY Act proposal.

NEXT: How Congress Could Send Bigger Stimulus Checks, Fund School Reopening, and Save $1 Trillion

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.1.2021 at 4:39 pm

    “The furniture industry has been allowed to self-regulate for too long—and with tragic consequences, as a child is injured by tipped furniture every 17 minutes,”

    Oh Jesus, I haven’t heard an argument framed that ways since the 90s.

    1. Michael P
      March.1.2021 at 4:45 pm

      Lucky you — that kind of framing is used on the Internet at least once every 13 minutes, although 87.6% of statistical claims are made up on the spot.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        March.1.2021 at 4:52 pm

        I blame global warmcooling.

  2. Eeyore
    March.1.2021 at 4:52 pm

    Maybe they should require a building permit to install or move furniture.

  3. Bob1062
    March.1.2021 at 4:53 pm

    This sounds like an onion article.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      March.1.2021 at 4:56 pm

      They all do.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.1.2021 at 4:54 pm

    We need common sense furniture control. Nobody needs more than 3 drawers.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      March.1.2021 at 5:02 pm

      I never go through women’s drawers without their explicit consent.

  5. MatthewSlyfield
    March.1.2021 at 4:57 pm

    Form of argument:
    Something must be done.
    This is something.
    Therefore this must be done.
    Think of the children.

    Dear Sen. Richard Blumenthal:

    Smacking you upside the head with a 2X4 is something….

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.1.2021 at 4:57 pm

    “As kids spend more time at home due to the pandemic, unanchored or top-heavy furniture poses a greater than ever risk.”

    Actually, the risk stays the same. Exposure to the risk increases due to the pandemic government overreach.

  7. mad.casual
    March.1.2021 at 4:59 pm

    Just lock all the kids in unfurnished cages for their own good.

  8. Quo Usque Tandem
    March.1.2021 at 5:01 pm

    “The nation’s furniture tip-over epidemic…”

    Definition of epidemic:

    1: affecting or tending to affect a disproportionately large number of individuals within a population, community, or region at the same time
    typhoid was epidemic
    2a: excessively prevalent
    b: CONTAGIOUS sense 4
    epidemic laughter
    3: characterized by very widespread growth or extent : of, relating to, or constituting an epidemic
    the practice had reached epidemic proportions

    “571 people, including 451 children, have died in the last 20 years from accidents involving unstable TVs, furniture, and appliances.”

    That is 28.6 per year; 2.4 per month, .08 per day. Does not seem like much of an “epidemic” to me, that is if actual definitions matter.

  9. Minadin
    March.1.2021 at 5:04 pm

    Dressers and wardrobes and armoires and the like have featured either wall or floor anchored anti-tip systems for at least the past 15 years. Appliances too – my new (gas! – still allowed!) stove / range came with at least two different options. I imagine that other large appliances like fridges and laundry machines do as well, but haven’t had to install one in a while.

    They are almost never installed in a residential application. It makes it a pain to move for maintenance or cleaning. What is going to make people install them now? Who is going to ensure that they are installed properly? Are we going to need permits and inspections? What if I want to re-arrange my bedroom? Do I fill out paperwork with the municipality, county, or the feds?

    1. mad.casual
      March.1.2021 at 5:17 pm

      Appliances too – my new (gas! – still allowed!) stove / range came with at least two different options. I imagine that other large appliances like fridges and laundry machines do as well, but haven’t had to install one in a while.

      I’ve installed a handfull of the above appliances (combined) in the past 5 or so years. I haven’t seen an anchoring system on a single one. Of course, for decades, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators and the like put their compressors and motors in the bottom making them tip-resistant intrinsically. If your kids are tipping over the refrigerator, they should really get a place of their own.

  10. Quo Usque Tandem
    March.1.2021 at 5:10 pm

    Ok, so I at one time I had

    1. A three year old daughter [she is a self supporting, accomplished, and delightful adult now, thank you]
    2. A corner cupboard

    While we lived in an apartment before purchasing our first house, we used to corner cupboard to store her children’s books.

    One day I heard a panicked “DADDY!” and rushed to my daughters room to find her standing on the shelf of it as it tittered on the balance, of remaining upright or falling over, glass doors shattering on my beautiful little girl.

    I cursed my stupidity and carlessness, and then promptly anchored to the wall. Problem solved. It never occurred to me to write my congressman about it.

  11. Number 2
    March.1.2021 at 5:15 pm

    28.55 people, out of a nation of 328.2 million, die per year from falling furniture, and that’s an “insidious epidemic?” That’s 0.0000087% of the population.

    By comparison, 49 Americans die every year from lightning strikes. Clearly we have allowed lightning to self-regulate for far too long!

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.1.2021 at 5:38 pm

      We need common sense lightning control laws!

  12. Sometimes a Great Notion
    March.1.2021 at 5:17 pm

    I blame CS Lewis.

  13. Bubba Jones
    March.1.2021 at 5:20 pm

    Ikea furniture comes with wall anchors.

    Are they insisting that I now buy furniture that’s too heavy for a 50 lbs weight to tip over?

    What’s the carbon footprint of shipping all that extra weight?

    1. mad.casual
      March.1.2021 at 5:29 pm

      What’s the carbon footprint of shipping all that extra weight?

      A sea level rise of even just 2 inches has the potential to kill 50 million babies every year.

  14. Bubba Jones
    March.1.2021 at 5:21 pm

    >Incidents involving only a tipped-over dresser or bureau, the subject of the STURDY Act, have produced 115 deaths in two decades.

    This needs to be emphasized. The subject of the legislation is *5 deaths* per year.

  15. mad.casual
    March.1.2021 at 5:23 pm

    When my now 7 yr. old was 3, he tipped a piano bench onto his toe.
    After looking at the x-rays, the doctor said he’d probably lose the toenail and that he should refrain from running on it and any kicking activities for the next month. Being the mature, responsible father I am, I felt compelled to ask the most important question, “Will he be able to play the piano?”

  16. Brandybuck
    March.1.2021 at 5:32 pm

    > as a child is injured by tipped furniture every 17 minutes

    > Incidents involving only a tipped-over dresser or bureau… have produced 115 deaths in two decades.

    Okay, one is injuries and the other deaths. Still, it’s a huge disconnect. Where is the evidence that a child is injured every 17 minutes? Was that just pulled out prune face’s ass?

    Yes, such injuries, and deaths, happen. And it’s not laughing matter. But that’s why private firms like Underwriters Laboratories and Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval exist. The former is so trusted that it’s nearly impossible to find an appliance without the UL label on it. I’ve worked on a project evaluated by UL and they’re damned thorough. The solution is not Prune Face (wasn’t he a Batman villain) but parents voluntarily choosing Good Housekeeping approved furniture. Pretty soon stores stop stocking non-GH furniture and the problem goes away.

    Contrary to Democrat Party myths, businesses do NOT make a profit by killing off the toddlers of their clients!

    So, only two deaths a month for the past two decades. Not perfect, but hardly cause for a Democrat witch hunt. Surely there are other means at their disposal than a new Furniture Czar. Hell, I bet more toddlers die of strawberries than that. Okay, I was joking but I just looked it up. A child chokes to death at THREE TIMES THE RATE of furniture tipping.

    1. mad.casual
      March.1.2021 at 5:35 pm

      Prune Face (wasn’t he a Batman villain)

      That’s Dick Tracy, Zoomer.

    2. Brandybuck
      March.1.2021 at 5:35 pm

      My maths is wrong. I blame my libruhl ahrts edumacation. Only about half a death a month, or around 5 per year.

Please to post comments