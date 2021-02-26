Reason Roundup

Trump-Biden Continuity As U.S. Military Carries Out Airstrikes in Syria

Plus: The Republican Civil War has ended before it began, Mr. Potato Head rage is misplaced, and more...

|

(Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/Newscom)

The U.S launched airstrikes Thursday on two compounds in Syria that were allegedly controlled by Iranian militias. A "handful" of enemy combatants were killed in the attacks, U.S. officials told the press.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed that President Joe Biden ordered the strikes in response to "continuing threats to American and coalition personnel there," according to The New York Times.

It was feared that the militants were part of a weapons smuggling operation, but the Biden administration also wanted to send a message that this sort of thing would not be tolerated, U.S. officials told CNN.

Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) condemned the airstrikes as a foolish intervention in Syria's ongoing civil war.

While Biden is perhaps not the outspoken hawk that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was, he did not exactly run for president as a proponent of a humble foreign policy. Indeed, during his decades in Washington, D.C., Biden has supported all sorts of costly, pointless wars, including those in Iraq and Afghanistan. And while he apparently opposed the Obama administration's disastrous intervention in Libya, he was unable to convince his boss to listen to him.

Members of Biden's team certainly had problems with drone strikes when President Donald Trump was the one ordering them. When the Trump administration took out Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani, then Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) panned the move as reckless. In 2017, Jen Psaki—now the White House press secretary—questioned the legal justification for an airstrike on Syria.

Needless to say, these objections will vanish now that a member of Team Blue is in charge. Consider the evolving positions of the author and liberal political activist Amy Siskind.

Life comes at you fast.

IN OTHER NEWS

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, it seemed as if a civil war was brewing within the Republican Party between a faction loyal to Trump at all costs and a faction desperate to be rid of him. The former is best represented by political figures like Sens. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) and Josh Hawley (R–Mo.), while the latter is exemplified by Rep. Liz Cheney (R–Wy.), who supported the second impeachment of Trump for his role in the Capitol riot.

Though the GOP has morphed into a political organization wholly dedicated to Trump over the past four years, it always seemed possible that defeat would strip him of his hold over the party. President George Bush, after all, commanded little loyalty from the Republican faithful in the wake of his successor's defeat in 2008; the circumstances were not exactly analogous since it was John McCain and not Bush who lost, but nevertheless most Republicans were eager to distance themselves from Bush.

The horrific spectacle of January 6, when Trump's bombastic rhetoric and embrace of conspiracy theories resulted in a literal assault on Congress, seemingly gave Trump non-enthusiasts even more ammunition. Trump lost the GOP the House, the Senate, the presidency, as well as its claim to be the party that opposes mob violence.

Last week, Trump released a vicious statement condemning Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) as "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling hack." If ever there was a time for McConnell to denounce the president, it was now.

But during a Fox News appearance on Thursday night, McConnell was asked whether he would support Trump in 2024 if he is the Republican nominee—and McConnell said "absolutely."

Yes, McConnell qualified the statement by noting that he expected a competitive nominating competition, with several Republican senators planning to run. Yes, McConnell pledged to support Trump in the general election, not necessarily as a primary candidate (though it is difficult to imagine, if not impossible, any major Republican figures endorsing a Trump rival over Trump in the primaries). But come on: It's obvious that if Trump chooses to run in 2024, he is likely to be the nominee, because he still commands the loyalty of a large contingent of GOP voters.

To truly be rid of Trump, GOP leaders would need to take affirmative steps to shun him, at the cost of angering many of their voters in the short term. This is a gamble they are clearly unwilling to take, even as the former president shows nothing but contempt for them.

The Republican Civil War is over before it began. It's Trump's party until the bitter end.

FREE MINDS

Yidong Chen is a remote student at the University of Illinois. He lives with his mother and rarely leaves home because she is at high risk for a negative COVID-19 health outcome.

But the university requires all students to get tested twice a week—even if they live off-campus and have no plans to physically be at the university. Chen had no idea he was violating campus policy in failing to get tested, but was suspended for a year anyway. According to The College Fix:

Chen is an international student, and the finding against him would have resulted in his and his mother's deportation.

Fortunately for the student, he's a member of the Graduate Employees' Organization, which filed a formal grievance against the university. It also launched a petition demanding UI rescind the punishment and change its practices around the communication of COVID-19 protocols to students.

The petition, which is above 37,000 signatures as of Thursday night, accuses the administration of setting nonsensical rules for remote students who are following COVID safety protocols off-campus. The university requires Chen to "increase the risk to himself, his mother, and the campus community."

The pressure worked and the university readmitted Chen last week, holding his dismissal in "abeyance" as long as he fulfills other requirements, according to Inside Higher Ed. Chen still must kiss the ring by writing two 1,000-word "reflective essays" and completing 25 hours of community service, down from 80 hours in his original punishment.

It's good that the university ultimately relented, but treating Chen like a rule breaker at all is ridiculous. Colleges shouldn't apply their COVID-19 rules in knee-jerk fashion.

FREE MARKETS

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) wants to punish large corporations that don't pay their workers a $15 minimum wage.

Not to be outdone:

QUICK HITS

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    February.26.2021 at 9:51 am

    Mr. Potato Head the toy will remain the strong, masculine spud he always was.

    Not without that mister he won’t.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      February.26.2021 at 10:07 am

      I am concerned that he has always been a potato of color. Where are the white potatoes? The red ones? Even purple!

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    February.26.2021 at 9:52 am

    “Unprecedented numbers of students have disappeared during the pandemic.”

    Due to the pandemic and not society’s response to it.

    1. mad.casual
      February.26.2021 at 9:58 am

      Pandemic? Response? I assumed it was because Trump had federal agents disappear them. After they voted of course.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    February.26.2021 at 9:53 am

    Lost superfans (I am one!) should read this Vulture article on the series finale’s legacy.

    SPOILER ALERT: Abrams was the hack back then that we now know him to be today.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    February.26.2021 at 9:54 am

    Forget the culture wars, she should be rejected for what she did in her official role, but they are still afraid.

    https://twitter.com/CassandraRules/status/1365012501738487810
    A senate source tells me that they expect Levine to get confirmed because “pussy Republicans are scared to go against a trans.”

    Their exact words.

    1. Moonrocks
      February.26.2021 at 10:05 am

      Wow, an anonymous source that actually sounds real.

    2. JesseAz
      February.26.2021 at 10:10 am

      Levine will do great harm to this country uf he gets his way.

  5. icandrive,nigga
    February.26.2021 at 9:54 am

    Calling non binary Potato Head “Mr” is deadnaming they

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    February.26.2021 at 9:54 am

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic response is still the “gold standard,” according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

    Optics, she means.

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.26.2021 at 10:09 am

      You mean, it should be repudiated by law?

    2. Moonrocks
      February.26.2021 at 10:09 am

      I suppose, in the same way that Democrats still consider Mein Kampf to be the “gold standard” of racial consciousness or the Holodomor to be the “gold standard” of food distribution or the Chinese social credit system to be the “gold standard” of democracy fortification.

  7. JesseAz
    February.26.2021 at 9:55 am

    Some news outlets are doing what the CDC should be doing and researching why flu numbers are so low.

    https://redstate.com/michael_thau/2021/02/25/about-that-mysterious-decline-in-flu-cases-n33253

    While the CDC and the media want masks to have stopped the flu, no actual scientist should believe correlation equals causation. The size of the covid virus is actually slightly larger than the flu. Do if masks stopped the flu it would stop covid. It hasn’t. There is no correlation between infection rates and mask usage rates.

    Instead the above article links to a previous study on PCR/test sensitivity of the flu virus. After just 6 days the detection of the flu virus drops by 80% whereas detection of covid virus satys up to 3 months after the infection has passed. Due to clinics prioritizing covid, it is reasonable to believe that the flu tests are just being delayed outside the small windows for detection.

  8. Don't look at me!
    February.26.2021 at 9:55 am

    First he murders 100,000 citizens with the China virus, then starts bombardment in Syria. Is there no end to the SleepyJoe bloodlust?

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    February.26.2021 at 9:55 am

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) wants to punish large corporations that don’t pay their workers a $15 minimum wage.

    No trust in an unmolested market.

    1. damikesc
      February.26.2021 at 10:08 am

      Can we punish politicians who don’t pay their entire staff that wage as well? Even the lowly interns?

  10. Ra's al Gore
    February.26.2021 at 9:55 am

    EXC: Congressional Black Caucus & Biden HUD Nominee Sent Constituents On Chinese Govt-Paid Trips To Laud “Amazing Communist Country.”
    https://thenationalpulse.com/news/black-caucus-biden-hud-ccp-trips/

    “Since 2013, students from several CBC member districts have participated in the student study visits to China under this program, including: Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13); Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-04); Rep. Marcia Fudge (OH-11); Rep. G. K. Butterfield (NC-01); Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY-05); and Rep. Charles Rangel (NY-13),” the program description adds.

    Students appear honor-bound to write glowing reviews of their trip and their sponsors, even denigrating America along the way.

    One testimonial from June 2017 asserted that the “culture and history of China far exceeds those of the United States” and said the trip would help them “spread the positive light of an amazing communist country”:

    “I learned that the culture and history of China far exceeds those of the United States – exceeds it so well, it’s predicted that China will be the #1 country of foreign policy and investments in less than 20 years. Open your eyes and your mind, research for yourself and don’t be corrupted by the misinterpretation the classrooms feed us.

    God knew that I needed to participate in this program. He saw me fit to be one of the 20 students that will help spread the positive light of an amazing communist country as well as help bridge that gap between the China-US cultural exchanges.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.26.2021 at 9:57 am

      Biden CIA Nominee Lies About Relationship With Chinese Communist Party Propaganda Front
      https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/biden-cia-lies-about-cusef-ties/
      “A Chinese businessman who serves on one of the communist party’s advisory boards joined Carnegie as a trustee. Zhang Yichen, the businessman, also donated between $750,000 and $1,550,000 to the think tank,” the Daily Caller also noted, revealing that Burns insisted “we are very fortunate to have Zhang Yichen on our board” in October 2016 when Zhang joined Carnegie.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    February.26.2021 at 9:56 am

    An amendment to take tax deductions away from large corporations that don’t pay above $15-an-hour wages.

    Flat tax. Consumption tax. Any fucking thing BUT what we have right now.

  12. De Oppresso Fever
    February.26.2021 at 9:57 am

    The U.S launched airstrikes Thursday on two compounds in Syria that were allegedly controlled by Iranian militias. A “handful” of enemy combatants were killed in the attacks, U.S. officials told the press.

    IT’S WORLD WAR 3!!!
    Oh, wait, Biden… Nevermind.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    February.26.2021 at 9:57 am

    https://www.algemeiner.com/2021/02/22/when-will-the-woke-go-full-caligula/

    I am quite certain, for example, that everyone in the world — including the Woke themselves — believes that Western civilization is more than just racism and genocide. Everyone believes that, while transgender people should never be subject to prejudice or violence, biological sex is nonetheless immutable and cannot be changed. Everyone believes that Abraham Lincoln and Winston Churchill are not the moral equivalent of Hitler. Everyone believes that, contrary to the New York Times’ quintessentially Woke 1619 Project, the United States was not founded in 1619 on the basis of chattel slavery. Everyone, in other words, is being told by insane people to adopt insane ideas.

    It is worth inquiring into the nature of this madness. When I read that attack on Bari Weiss, what sprang to mind was Albert Camus’ play Caligula, a retelling of the well-known tale of the deranged third emperor of Rome. In the play, the initially benign ruler suffers an existential crisis. Realizing that he alone wields absolute power, he decides to follow the logic of that power to its ultimate conclusion. “It’s just because no one dares to follow up his ideas to the end that nothing is achieved,” he says. “All that’s needed is to be logical right through, at all costs.”

    This logic leads Caligula to believe that he is beyond good and evil. Thus, he is free to choose evil. So he does; nothing, after all, can stop him. He initiates a reign of terror over his subjects, rapes the women of the nobility, randomly orders executions, declares himself a god, kills his wife, and in the end invites his own assassination.

    Rereading Caligula while writing this piece, I was shocked by the extent to which Camus had anticipated the Woke phenomenon. One can imagine the Woke repeating Caligula’s words. There is the imposition of an absolute ideology: “I wish men to live by the light of truth. And I have the power to make them do so.” A love of the spectacle of humiliation: “I invite you to the most gorgeous of shows, a sight for gods to gloat on, a whole world called to judgment. But for that I must have a crowd — spectators, victims, criminals, hundreds and thousands of them.” And the self-accorded right to crush anyone at any time: “A man dies because he is guilty. A man is guilty because he is one of Caligula’s subjects. Now all men are Caligula’s subjects. Ergo, all men are guilty and shall die. It is only a matter of time and patience.”

  14. JesseAz
    February.26.2021 at 9:58 am

    More documents released regarding the fbi entrapment attempt by Stephen Halper and the FBI.

    Documents show fbi ignored exculpatory statements from trump associates being spied on by the FBI. Also shows zero evidence generally needed to open such a wide open investigation against a citizen.

    https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/once-secret-fbi-informant-reports-reveal-wide-ranging

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.26.2021 at 10:05 am

      The FBI understands the importance of party loyalty in the USSA.

    2. R Mac
      February.26.2021 at 10:10 am

      What difference, at this point, does it make?

  15. Ra's al Gore
    February.26.2021 at 9:58 am

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/02/25/radical-school-board-member-says-reopening-schools-is-white-supremacy-n2585340

    1) When officials at the Oakley Union Elem. School district thought they were meeting privately, they used profanity to insult & threaten parents upset by the district’s prolonged school closures.

    Here’s when they realized their mtg was being broadcast to the public.

    “Uh, oh.”

  16. Ra's al Gore
    February.26.2021 at 10:00 am

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/02/25/the-latest-payoff-in-pelosis-relief-bill-will-enrage-you-n2585331

    The U.S. House version of the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” – a $1.9 trillion emergency aid package to help America recover from the coronavirus pandemic has an extra perk for federal workers: Enhanced paid time off if your child is enrolled in a school that isn’t back to full-time, in-classroom instruction.

    Critics call it a personal bailout for bureaucrats. It is funded through a new $570 million family leave account exclusively for federal workers.

    While millions of parents struggle to work from home with kids who are enrolled in shuttered or partially shuttered schools, and millions more left the workforce or lost jobs to care for their at-home children, evidently parents in the federal bureaucracy need their own, personal Covid-19 bailout.

  17. icandrive,nigga
    February.26.2021 at 10:00 am

    The horrific spectacle of January 6, when Trump’s bombastic rhetoric and embrace of conspiracy theories resulted in a literal assault on Congress

    Robbie’s pocket constitution only has the
    “or of the press” part.

    Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

  18. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.26.2021 at 10:00 am

    “Trump-Biden Continuity As U.S. Military Carries Out Airstrikes in Syria”

    That’s exactly the wrong way to look at it. The correct way is, we Koch / Reason libertarians are getting exactly the neocon-approved foreign policy we signed up for when we overwhelmingly backed Biden. Whereas Orange Hitler’s foreign policy was dictated by Putin.

    #LibertariansForBombingSyria
    #(WhenTheresADemocraticPresident)

    1. Ultra Tony
      February.26.2021 at 10:03 am

      Forever war’s back on the menu, boys!

  19. Mother's Lament
    February.26.2021 at 10:01 am

    “It was reported that Mr. Potato Head was going gender-neutral, but all the right-wing opprobrium this news generated was misplaced”

    If the fuck-up is on the left then the story is always the right’s reaction.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    February.26.2021 at 10:02 am

    China telling Zhou Biden what they think of him, and us.

    https://www.vice.com/en/article/bvxk9a/china-anal-covid-tests-us-diplomats

    The Chinese government has promised to stop using anal swabs on American diplomats to test for COVID-19 after Washington complained that the practice was undignified, the U.S. State Department said.

    “The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a State Department spokesperson told VICE World News on Wednesday.

    The spokesperson said Beijing had assured Washington that the test was given “in error” and that diplomatic personnel were exempt from the test, which was mandatory for incoming travelers in some parts of China.

    “We have instructed staff to decline this test if it is asked of them, as was done in the past.”

    On Thursday afternoon, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied Beijing had asked U.S. diplomats in China to undergo anal swab tests.

  21. Earth Skeptic
    February.26.2021 at 10:02 am

    “Consider the evolving positions of the author and liberal political activist Amy Siskind.”

    Evolving how? The mindless cunt hated Trump and loves the Democratic Party. Always has, always will.

  22. Moonrocks
    February.26.2021 at 10:03 am

    Damn that warmonger Trump that got us into Syria increased our presence in Syria kept troops in Syria Abandoned our Kurdish Allies!

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    February.26.2021 at 10:03 am

    “I’m looking at a tax penalty for mega-corporations that refuse to pay a living wage.”

    After a year of unrelenting, government mega-assaults on mega-corporations’ competitors in the form of blatantly extraconstitutional lockdowns…

  24. Ra's al Gore
    February.26.2021 at 10:03 am

    https://twitter.com/jrpsaki/status/850173258540474368

    Jen Psaki
    @jrpsaki
    Also what is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country.
    9:27 PM · Apr 6, 2017

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.26.2021 at 10:06 am

      https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/985008515038269440

      Congressional Democrats blasted President Trump for circumventing Congress in authorizing U.S. strikes against Syria, calling it “unconstitutional” and questioning the strategy.

  25. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.26.2021 at 10:04 am

    “Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic response is still the ‘gold standard,’ according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.”

    Yup. Best governor in America. Best handling of the #TrumpVirus by any objective metric. And obviously innocent of those fabricated sexual harassment charges made by a mentally unstable woman.

    #HarrisCuomo2024

  26. Earth Skeptic
    February.26.2021 at 10:04 am

    “The horrific spectacle of January 6, when Trump’s bombastic rhetoric and embrace of conspiracy theories resulted in a literal assault on Congress, seemingly gave Trump non-enthusiasts even more ammunition. Trump lost the GOP the House, the Senate, the presidency, as well as its claim to be the party that opposes mob violence.”

    Apparently, Trump lost Robbie, too.

  27. Ken Shultz
    February.26.2021 at 10:05 am

    We should save our condemnation of Biden’s entry into the Syrian civil war for when he’s actually perpetrating something like that, and while Biden’s actions are a continuation of Trump’s policy in this one regard, it isn’t because Biden is emulating Trump’s behavior as a warmonger. Trump’s actions were the opposite of a warmonger.

    “WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered airstrikes on buildings in Syria that the Pentagon said were used by Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in neighboring Iraq.”

    —-NBC News

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-orders-airstrikes-in-syria-retaliating-against-iranian-backed-militias/ar-BB1e2vEZ

    At some point, Robby’s comments should have included the fact that this was in retaliation for the Iranians targeting Americans, which is the same reason Trump targeted Soleimani (in retaliation for targeting Americans). I would argue that this a perfectly legitimate military response–but whether it’s smart is another question entirely.

    The difference between Biden and Trump is their objectives.

    When the Iranians seized our allies’ oil tankers in the Persian Gulf as they traveled through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump did nothing. When the Iranians targeted our allies oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia, Trump did nothing. When the Iranians targeted Americans, Trump retaliated by taking out the general who ordered the attack. When the Turks invaded Syria to go after our Kurdish allies, Trump did nothing.

    The message Trump was sending with his actions was that the United States would not be the guarantor of security in the Middle East, and unless our enemies attacked the United States (and it was in the best interests of the United States to retaliate), the United States would leave it to the countries of the Middle East to defend themselves. In fact, the Trump administration approved the sale of a tremendous amount of hardware to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others precisely because they refuse to defend those countries for them.

    The difference between what Biden is doing and what Trump did is that Biden retaliated against the Iranians for attacks on Americans–after killing the approval for the arms sales that the Trump administration had approved. With Biden, we have gone back to the days when the United States is both the guarantor of its own security–as well as the security of our allies in the Middle East.

    In other words, this may be a continuation of Trump’s policy to retaliate when the Iranians target Americans, but Biden is not doing this with the same goals as the Trump administration. The goal of the Trump administration was to extract the United States from implicitly guaranteeing the security of the Middle East like we have since before the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. The purpose of the Biden administration is to not only retaliate against Iran when they target Americans but also to guarantee the security of the region.

    And that is a big difference, my libertarian friends. We need to make this difference clear to our friends and family. Not accuse Biden of being a warmonger for retaliating against the Iranians for targeting Americans.

  28. Fist of Etiquette
    February.26.2021 at 10:06 am

    Chen had no idea he was violating campus policy in failing to get tested, but was suspended for a year anyway.

    Bureaucracy more than any other endeavor doesn’t need to make sense to continue to exist. In fact, it thrives on it. Add in public hysteria about the regulated and it’s pure chef’s kiss.

  29. JesseAz
    February.26.2021 at 10:07 am

    So strange on which topics Reason chooses to quote Paul on. He had a good confrontation regarding child surgeries this week as well. Yet… not a mention of it.

  30. Ra's al Gore
    February.26.2021 at 10:08 am

    https://twitter.com/kgosztola/status/1365151887561998336

    Liberal celebration of covert acts of war.

  31. Earth Skeptic
    February.26.2021 at 10:08 am

    “Mr. Potato Head the toy will remain the strong, masculine spud he always was.”

    But, just in case, the newest version comes with multiple genitalia, so kids can switch him/her/it back and forth–just like in real life.

  32. Ra's al Gore
    February.26.2021 at 10:09 am

    The same Iranians we want to pay.

    https://twitter.com/DanielLarison/status/1365280253648785412
    To sum up, we have to bomb targets in Syria without authorization to protect the troops that are in Iraq without authorization in order to pursue an unauthorized anti-ISIS mission that is really just an excuse to keep troops in the country for anti-Iranian reasons.

  33. soldiermedic76
    February.26.2021 at 10:09 am

    If the Republican voters want Trump, is it not the Republican politicians job to persuade them otherwise or shut the fuck up? It isn’t their job to try and force Trump out. And I hope Trump doesn’t running 24, but if the voters want him, that is their choice. They shouldn’t be dictated to by the party elites. Oh and BTW, I think Cheney, Murkowski and Romney are dead men walking, politically speaking and they realize it.

  34. Ra's al Gore
    February.26.2021 at 10:10 am

    https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris/status/985219586881675264

    I strongly support our men and women in uniform and believe we must hold Assad accountable for his unconscionable use of chemical weapons. But I am deeply concerned about the legal rationale of last night’s strikes.

  35. ElvisIsReal
    February.26.2021 at 10:10 am

    Of course the GOP belongs to Trump. With a couple exceptions, the entire group of them is worthless. Who’s longing for a return of the 2008-2016 GOP? Nobody.

