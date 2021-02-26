Brickbat: The Height of Incompetence

Liam Thorp is in his 30s and has no conditions that put him at a higher risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19, so he says he was surprised when the United Kingdom's National Health Service contacted him to offer a vaccine against the disease. He called his general practitioner, who found that Thorp had been moved to a high-priority category because his body-mass index was listed at 28,000. A BMI of 30 or higher is considered obese. It turned out NHS records had Thorp's height at 6.2 centimeters. Thorp is actually 6 ft. 2 in.