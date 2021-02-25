Reason Roundup

On Elite Campuses Like Smith College, Woke Students Have All the Power

Plus: Neera Tanden under siege, drama at CPAC, and more...

Pierce_Hall_-_Smith_College_-_Northampton,_MA_-_DSC02114
(Wikimedia Commons / Daderot)

During the summer of 2018, a Facebook post by a black Smith College student named Oumou Kanoute went viral. Smith recounted being harassed by a college janitor and police officer who had accused her of trespassing while eating inside a dormitory lounge. The incident left her shaken and frightened—in Kanoute's telling, she was persecuted for the crime of "eating while black."

The Washington Post and The New York Times both covered her story, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) came to her assistance. As a result of the attention brought to the situation, many of the employees involved—particularly the janitor and a cafeteria worker who had spoken with Kanoute—were publicly branded racists and subjected to extreme opprobrium. Kanoute eventually received a formal apology from Smith College's president, Kathleen McCartney.

"This painful incident reminds us of the ongoing legacy of racism and bias in which people of color are targeted while simply going about the business of their ordinary lives," said McCartney in a public statement.

Yesterday, the Times revisited the story, adding some key details. It turns out that Kanoute was trespassing: The dormitory in which she ate lunch was closed to students for the summer. Only children attending a summer camp were allowed to use the building's cafeteria. The janitor who approached Kanoute—a nearsighted man in his 60s—had every reason to call security, and the officer who showed up apologized for bothering the student. Contrary to Kanoute's claim that she thought her life might be in danger, the officer was quite unarmed.

According to the Times, Smith commissioned a report on the incident, and that report

cleared Ms. Blair altogether and found no sufficient evidence of discrimination by anyone else involved, including the janitor who called campus police.

Still, Ms. McCartney said the report validated Ms. Kanoute's lived experience, notably the fear she felt at the sight of the police officer. "I suspect many of you will conclude, as did I," she wrote, "it is impossible to rule out the potential role of implicit racial bias."

The report said Ms. Kanoute could not point to anything that supported the claim she made on Facebook of a yearlong "pattern of discrimination."

Ms. McCartney offered no public apology to the employees after the report was released. "We were gobsmacked — four people's lives wrecked, two were employees of more than 35 years and no apology," said Tracey Putnam Culver, a Smith graduate who recently retired from the college's facilities management department. "How do you rationalize that?"

Rahsaan Hall, racial justice director for the A.C.L.U. of Massachusetts and Ms. Kanoute's lawyer, cautioned against drawing too much from the investigative report, as subconscious bias is difficult to prove. Nor was he particularly sympathetic to the accused workers.

"It's troubling that people are more offended by being called racist than by the actual racism in our society," he said. "Allegations of being racist, even getting direct mailers in their mailbox, is not on par with the consequences of actual racism."

The revelation that the entire narrative surrounding the incident was a lie has not changed matters one bit at Smith. Employees must now undergo rigorous anti-bias training. Faculty are exempt from these sessions, but they are encouraged to attend "white accountability" Zoom groups, in which they are supposed to interrogate their prejudices.

The Times story is worth reading in full, because it's a welcome instance of the mainstream media giving much-needed attention to the phenomenon of ostensibly progressive (though considerably privileged) college students weaponizing false claims of racism or sexism to punish ordinary, innocent people who irked them. It's a tactic that is spreading from elite college campuses to elite media institutions—like the Times itself—which disproportionately hire graduates of places like Smith. And it's spreading still. As Andrew Sullivan once observed, "We all live on campus now."

FREE MINDS

Amazon is no longer carrying When Harry Became Sally, a socially conservative take on transgenderism by Ryan Anderson, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Amazon has not offered an explanation, but appears to have recently crafted a policy against "content that we determine is hate speech," according to The Washington Free Beacon.

As a private bookseller, Amazon is not required to stock its virtual shelves with any particular tome. But refusing to sell Anderson's book will prompt understandable charges of rank hypocrisy. Prime users can currently order Mein Kampf and have it delivered in 48 hours.

FREE MARKETS

The White House is still backing former Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget, but Senate Democrats are postponing committee votes on her nomination. According to Reuters:

Biden, a Democrat, still supports Tanden, an Indian American who would be the first woman of color to lead the agency.

"Neera Tanden is a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis," his press secretary, Jen Psaki, wrote on Twitter.

Asked later at the White House whether Tanden had offered to withdraw her nomination, Psaki said: "That's not the stage we're in."

QUICK HITS

• The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) begins today, and former President Donald Trump is slated to speak on Sunday. Rep. Liz Cheney (R–Wy.), who voted to impeach the president, thinks Trump should not continue to play a role in the Republican Party's activities, but she seems to be vastly outnumbered.

• Hillary Clinton is writing a thriller.

Mercia Bowser, elder sister of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, has died of COVID-19.

• New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing his own #MeToo scandal.

• Fans of Frasier and Avatar: The Last Airbender have reasons to celebrate.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    February.25.2021 at 9:31 am

    Amazon is no longer carrying When Harry Became Sally…

    Due to its shocking lack of any fake orgasms?

  2. Ra's al Gore
    February.25.2021 at 9:32 am

    And if the power goes out during the winter, no cooking, no boiling water, no NG generators. We can all just die.

    The battle over climate change is boiling over on the home front
    Municipalities want new buildings to go all electric, spurning gas-fired stoves and heating systems. The gas industry disagrees.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2021/02/23/climate-change-natural-gas/

    Cities and towns across the country are rewriting local building codes so that new homes and offices would be blocked from using natural gas, a fossil fuel that when burned emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. New laws would force builders to install heat pumps instead of gas furnaces and electric kitchen stoves instead of gas burners.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.25.2021 at 9:34 am

      The rich can do whatever they want. Fuck the peons. Free minds and free markets.

      Bill [“Shit Water”] Gates Defends Using Private Jets While Warning about Dangers of Climate Change
      https://www.newsweek.com/bill-gates-defends-using-private-jets-big-homes-climate-change-carbon-emissions-1571005

      Gates elaborated: “I am offsetting my carbon emissions by buying clean aviation fuel and funding carbon capture and funding low cost housing projects to use electricity instead of natural gas and so I have been able to eliminate it and it was amazing to me how expensive that was, that cost to be green… we’ve got to drive that down.”

      He continued: “I felt like, if we have this idealistic generation and this wonderful goal, we need a plan, and that my experience could help contribute to that plan.”

      In January this year, The Guardian reported Cascade Investment, a fund that oversees Gates’ wealth, was in a “£3bn bidding war” ($4.2bn) after teaming up with private equity firm Blackstone to buy private jet services company British firm Signature Aviation.

    2. Don't look at me!
      February.25.2021 at 9:36 am

      Don’t be silly, just burn the furniture to keep warm.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    February.25.2021 at 9:33 am

    The White House is still backing former Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget.

    She’s of Indian descent and Biden needs that box ticked.

    (So to speak.)

    1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      February.25.2021 at 9:34 am

      Don’t you mean “forehead dotted?”

  4. Ra's al Gore
    February.25.2021 at 9:35 am

    https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/24/msnbc-contributor-who-encouraged-isis-to-bomb-trump-tower-will-testify-on-domestic-terrorism/

    After wielding fabricated evidence at the recent Senate impeachment trial, Democrats plan to call a conspiracy-obsessed MSNBC Russia-hoaxer who once encouraged ISIS to bomb a Trump Tower to testify in Wednesday’s hearing on “domestic terrorism.”

    Malcolm Nance, a left-wing Navy veteran accused of exaggerating his military accomplishments while in the service, will join lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee to discuss the Capitol riots in early January.

    “This is my nominee for first ISIS suicide bombing of a Trump property,” Nance wrote in 2017 in a since-deleted tweet with a picture of Trump Tower Istanbul, building credibility among Democrats to offer congressional testimony on domestic terrorism.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.25.2021 at 9:38 am

      “One of us”.

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.25.2021 at 9:35 am

    “On Elite Campuses Like Smith College, Woke Students Have All the Power”

    And do you think “woke” people tend to agree or disagree with us Koch / Reason libertarians on our fundamental, non-negotiable issue — open borders? In my experience they almost always agree with us, because they see immigration as a racial issue. Therefore “wokeness” is the best thing to happen to libertarianism in the past century.

    #ImmigrationAboveAll

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    February.25.2021 at 9:37 am

    Hillary Clinton is writing a thriller.

    It’s about the second and last of a political dynasty brought down by Russian assets and not at all because of her complete lack of likeability, her overt political hackery and the truckloads of corruption baggage trailing behind her.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.25.2021 at 9:38 am

      IT WAS HER TURN!

  7. Ra's al Gore
    February.25.2021 at 9:38 am

    Why Do the Election’s Defenders Require My Agreement?
    The purpose of voting today is to give a democratic veneer to an undemocratic regime—not to give the people a say in the direction of their government.
    https://amgreatness.com/2021/02/23/why-do-the-elections-defenders-require-my-agreement/

    Yet if, as it seemed to me, it’s so important to Sullivan that I personally believe that everything that happened was on the up-and-up, he might try using his platform to call for, and get, serious local, state, and federal investigations of all of the above anomalies and others not mentioned. Those investigations would then have to be reported fairly and credibly by a media that actually wants to disseminate the truth and not cover for state and local corruption or for the Biden Administration.

    …Sullivan repeatedly demanded that I explain how Our Democracy™ can survive as a democracy if something like half the country doesn’t believe in it anymore. The question was rhetorical. Sullivan knows the answer: it can’t. His purpose in asking was to shift blame from those who rig everything, refuse to explain anything but instead gaslight, gaslight, gaslight, onto those who, in response, decline to believe.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    February.25.2021 at 9:38 am

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing his own #MeToo scandal.

    #BelieveCertainWomen

  9. Ra's al Gore
    February.25.2021 at 9:39 am

    Coronavirus was ‘best thing that ever happened’ to Biden, key aide says in book
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/coronavirus-best-thing-happened-to-biden-key-aide-says

    COVID-19 was the best thing that could have happened to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, according to one of his closest advisers.

    A new book revealed that Anita Dunn made the comment in private to “an associate,” according to the Guardian, which obtained a copy, at a time when the United States was struggling with rising death tolls, a shattered economy, and a health system close to breaking.

    The details are contained in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. It is the first major book on the 2020 election and is due to be published on March 2.

    It describes how Dunn said, “COVID is the best thing that ever happened to him,” in comments the authors suggested “campaign officials believed but would never say in public.”

    That private thinking reflects what many political analysts said at the time, that the rampant pandemic undermined then-President Donald Trump’s solid economic achievements and standing in national and battleground state opinion polls.

    But the comments could be seized on by Biden’s critics that his campaign used the suffering of the public in the opportunistic pursuit of power.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    February.25.2021 at 9:39 am

    Fans of Frasier and Avatar: The Last Airbender have reasons to celebrate.

    Crossover event! Frasier: the Hot Airbender

  11. Ra's al Gore
    February.25.2021 at 9:39 am

    Capitol riot: Attorney claims suspect was mistreated, forced to remain naked in local jail
    https://www.journal-news.com/news/capitol-riot-attorney-claims-area-suspect-was-mistreated-forced-to-remain-naked-while-in-local-jail/FYN7XTYNBVFN5MLJULFPBWHMBE/

    A Champaign County woman accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol was forced to remain naked in her cell in full view of others for days, and her injuries were not treated while she was in local custody, attorneys said in a court filing Saturday….

  12. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.25.2021 at 9:40 am

    “The White House is still backing former Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget”

    I really hope she gets the position. As a Democrat who openly says the US should take oil from Middle Eastern countries, she’s uniquely qualified to promote progressive / neocon harmony. That’s why Bill Kristol and Jennifer Rubin support her.

    #LibertariansForTanden

Please to post comments