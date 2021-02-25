Brickbat: Gunning for a Ban

The Canadian parliament is expected to pass a bill that would allow cities to ban handguns. The bill would also make it easier to revoke gun licenses and make it easier for friends and family members to have police remove someone's guns. "We are not targeting law-abiding citizens who own guns to go hunting or for sport shooting," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "The measures we're proposing are concrete and practical. And they have one goal and one goal only: protecting you, your family and your community."