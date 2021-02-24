LGBT

As Generation Z Comes of Age, America Is Getting Noticeably More LGBT

A new poll says 5.6 percent of Americans identify as gay, bisexual, or transgender.

(Victor Moussa / Dreamstime.com)

More Americans than ever are describing themselves as gay, bisexual, or transgender, Gallup reported today in a newly released poll.

The latest estimate, based on interviews during 2020 with 15,000 people over the age of 18, has 5.6 percent of Americans identifying as LGBT. This is a 1.1 percent increase over Gallup's last survey in 2017.

The poll results show an increased willingness to self-identify across all four categories: More people are willing to call themselves gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender. As with Gallup's 2017 poll, the new survey data shows younger generations are far more willing to identify as LGBT. Millennials are three times more likely than older generations to identify as LGBT. Gen Z is actually five times more likely to identify as LGBT.

And among those millennials and zoomers, there's a big jump in those who identify as bisexual. Only 1.8 percent of Gen Xers identify as bisexual. A full 11.5 percent of Gen Z adults identify the same way. And there's a much greater number of millennial and Gen Z adults identifying as transgender than previous generations, though it's still a fairly small percentage.

This should be treated as good news for individual liberty. Resist the urge to see this necessarily as some sort of folly of youth or of the kids trying to be "trendy." While the percentages look big, it still only amounts to a small increase in the total population self-identifying as LGBT.

The reality is that for a significant amount of American history, especially the late 20th century, our culture has treated LGBT people as dangerous or deviant and therefore individuals were encouraged to suppress or just not act on non-heterosexual attractions. There's been an absolutely dramatic shift in acceptance of LGBT people over the past 20 years and so it should not be surprising to see a greater percentage of young adults willing to identify as LGBT.

The increase in the number of LGBT self-identification is a positive result of allowing people to define themselves and their sexual identities absent government pressures forcing them to conform to majority preferences in order to enjoy the same rights granted to everyone else.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Joe M
    February.24.2021 at 2:23 pm

    I hate the name Gen Z. So uncreative. Also puts you in a corner for the next generation coming after that. What will they call it, Generation A Prime?

    Also, it’s not “Traditionalists”, it’s the Silent Generation.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      February.24.2021 at 2:44 pm

      Gen z is planning global genocide so they will be the last generation

  2. Jerryskids
    February.24.2021 at 2:27 pm

    Yeah, more Americans than ever are identifying themselves as ponies, puppies, and Pontiac Trans Ams, too. They’re nuts.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      February.24.2021 at 3:09 pm

      I self identify as a polar bear.

  3. De Oppresso Liber
    February.24.2021 at 2:31 pm

    Pretty sure the % claiming they are bisexuals will decrease as they get older and the chicks stop making out with each other for attention at bars/parties.

    1. mad.casual
      February.24.2021 at 3:02 pm

      Grandpa was called for jury duty in front of a judge that he played golf with (so he wasn’t going to be on the jury anyway). When the attorney asked him if he’d lived in town all of his life, he replied “I dunno, I’m not dead yet.”

      When I read that teenagers are more likely to identify as LGT than geriatrics, it strikes me that given the long arc of their history the geriatrics are probably more authoritatively and objectively correct.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.24.2021 at 2:36 pm

    This should be treated as good news for individual liberty.

    It would be great for liberty when it only stops at self-identification.

    1. Square = Circle
      February.24.2021 at 2:42 pm

      Reporting from the front lines as I often do, I’m noticing that among the undergrads the culture is starting to shift to “I’m okay with all pronouns – I’m not one of those people who insists on making you use a specific one!”

      Since the fellow who told me that literally had a beard, I chose to go with “he/him,” and he wasn’t offended at all.

      I’m encouraged that we’ve hit peak Woke and the tide is starting to turn.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        February.24.2021 at 2:48 pm

        Not so great for liberty.

        Scotland’s hate-crime bill could land Joanna Cherry in the dock
        It might soon be an offence to criticise any aspect of transgenderism.

        During a meeting of Holyrood’s Justice Committee last week, the justice minister, Humza Yousaf, faced an interesting line of questioning from Labour politician Rhoda Grant: ‘Does the Scottish government believe there are only two sexes or does it think that sex is a spectrum?’

        A few years ago such a question might have elicited a chuckle. The idea that there are two sexes, male and female, has been perfectly orthodox since about the beginning of time. Asking if there are, in fact, three, four or a hundred different sexes is akin to asking whether water is wet or dry.

        But there was no whiff of humour in the exchange. A grave-faced Yousaf ducked the question, refusing to be drawn on whether men and women are, well, men and women. The fact that he did so is instructive.

        In Scotland today, the debate over ‘sex’ and the more abstract term ‘gender’ is about as toxic as it gets. The online world is awash with tribal skirmishes over the meaning of these words and how legislation might retain or alter their meaning. On one side of the debate there are women, keenly aware that many hard-won rights and entitlements are grounded in biological sex. Campaigners for women’s equality, both historical and modern-day, have affirmed conventional definitions of the terms sex and gender.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          February.24.2021 at 2:50 pm

          The bill would usher in a raft of new offences on the ‘stirring up of hatred’, including on the grounds of ‘transgender identity’. It’s unclear what ‘hatred’ means for the purposes of the bill. This is worrying when many activists insist that certain views about the nature of sex are ‘hateful’ and ‘transphobic’ in and of themselves.

          Disturbingly, there is currently no free-speech provision in the bill on the issue of transgender identity. Only two free-speech clauses exist, on religion and sexual orientation. The Scottish government has proposed an amendment to allow ‘discussion and criticism’ of transgender identity. But ‘discussion and criticism’ is hardly a proper articulation of free speech, which must include the offensive, the provocative and the heretical.

          1. Square = Circle
            February.24.2021 at 2:59 pm

            Oh, don’t get me wrong – I’m not saying this is going away tomorrow, or anything.

            I’m just saying that from where I sit, where this is now a full-blown, easily-recognizable trend among Bay Area tweens, to the point where most of the parents are laughing and rolling their eyes now when the next 12-year-old girl announces she’s non-binary just after all of her friends did, and where even Woke activists are starting to distance themselves from pronoun-policing, I think we’re past the peak.

            But since the wave tends to start in CA and move east, I’m guessing that the East Coast and the UK have a few more circles of retardation to sink through before awareness of their absurdity starts to strike them.

            1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
              February.24.2021 at 3:04 pm

              Have you read about the scandal in the UK? Where there are a rash of young people who declared themselves non-binary and were hustled into a life-altering medical gender-transformation process, without input from the parents?

              1. Square = Circle
                February.24.2021 at 3:18 pm

                I have not – I’ve been pretty mercilessly busy of late. Do you have a link handy?

    2. Tony
      February.24.2021 at 2:56 pm

      What are you worried about? You think you’ll be forced to fuck someone you don’t want to?

      Real radical individual freedom means you probably have to be less wedded to your stupid cultural habits than the average person, not more, but that’s why libertarians, who are socially conservative for the most part, can’t hack it. They want liberty for themselves, and fuck everyone else’s liberty. That’s what it’s always been about.

      1. Square = Circle
        February.24.2021 at 3:01 pm

        What are you worried about? You think you’ll be forced to fuck someone you don’t want to?

        I’m going to guess that his worries go more along the lines of what he posted about people actually getting into legal trouble for showing symptoms of having incorrect views about gender.

      2. Brian
        February.24.2021 at 3:04 pm

        Some people are worried that their daughters will have to play high school basketball against 220 pound, 7 foot tall girls with Adam’s apples and penises.

        It’s harder to win a basketball scholarship like that.

      3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        February.24.2021 at 3:10 pm

        The rise and fall of Stonewall
        The charity’s embrace of trans rights could well be its undoing.

        Bailey is not the only one to have engaged in legal action against Stonewall, thanks to its advocacy of trans rights. A 13-year-old girl took Oxfordshire County Council to the High Court over the Stonewall-backed transgender guidance it offered to schools. The council’s trans-inclusion Toolkit said that children should be allowed to use the changing rooms and toilets of their preferred gender. The schoolgirl’s legal challenge claimed the guidance was unfair and made her feel powerless, which prompted the council to withdraw the toolkit.

        Another schoolgirl, aged 14, is taking on the Crown Prosecution Service over its LGBT hate-crime guidance for schools, which was drawn up in partnership with Stonewall, which is hardly a surprise given the CPS is an official Stonewall Champion. The schoolgirl claims that, under the CPS’s LGBT guidance, children could be guilty of a hate crime merely for excluding someone from a friendship group, or ‘not wanting to work with them’.

        As John Ford, managing partner at law firm Sinclairslaw, which is representing the girl, explained:

        ‘Not only does [Stonewall] advocate for legal change; it seeks to embed its values and views of what it thinks the law should be in organisations which subscribe to its Stonewall Champions programme. This enables biological males to access female-only spaces and disciplines those who refuse to accept a person’s gender self-identification.’

      4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        February.24.2021 at 3:11 pm

        Ahh, being gay, it was nice while it lasted.

        In October last year – at around the same time that Garden Court Chambers was given a major diversity-and-inclusion award – Allison’s employers released a statement on Twitter explaining that she would be under investigation. Tweets in support of the LGB Alliance from Allison’s personal Twitter account had drawn the attention of trans activists, who had then alerted Stonewall and Garden Court Chambers.

        The LGB Alliance is a growing group of lesbian, gay and bisexual people who feel let down by the approach of the mainstream LGBT organisations like Stonewall. In recent years, without any consultation, Stonewall has redefined the term ‘homosexual’ to mean same ‘gender’ attraction rather than same-sex attraction, so as to be inclusive of those who identify as transgender. But the upshot is that you can fall foul of the Stonewall stasi for objecting to the claim ‘some lesbians have penises’. Naturally, this has come as a surprise to actual lesbians.

        1. Tony
          February.24.2021 at 3:20 pm

          The gays and lesbians are feeling the heat same as everyone else.

          The trans community is a total mess. There are people whose major life goal is to be able to move around in public without anyone ever noticing they are trans.

          Then there are those who want to impose a pansexual ethos on everyone where rejecting someone because of inconsequential things like what’s between their legs is considered bigotry.

          They have arguments, and they get ugly. This is why I’ve always insisted that the Acronym people should be considered only loosely allied for shared political goals, not on a unified team in opposition to heterosexuals.

          Of course, categories of people tend to be false and unhelpful in the end, so who knows where it will end up. Hopefully not someplace where we’re all required to submit ourselves to rape or else be considered bigots.

          I demand the right to be sexist and even racist in choice of sexual partner. But of course, don’t knock it until you try it.

  5. Square = Circle
    February.24.2021 at 2:39 pm

    A new poll says 5.6 percent of Americans identify as gay, bisexual, or transgender.

    And I can attest that in the 11-14 female demographic, at least in the Bay Area, that’s much closer to 100%.

    On the up side, this means middle-school girls can do all their maneuvering around crushes without involving the boys at all, who are 100% ignoring all of this, as far as I can tell.

  6. Tony
    February.24.2021 at 3:15 pm

    Any phenomenon where people are more comfortable fucking the strange and novel doesn’t have to be seen as an innovation, necessarily, just a rejection of long-held cultural habits brought to you by Jesus and patriarchal dickholes acting in His name.

    In our natural environment, humans will fuck any warm hole they can find, or dry one. Just look at the Kinsey report. And the only difference would be what people are willing to admit to.

    I say kill Christianity and see where the chips fall. I bet there will be less death and misery.

    1. Square = Circle
      February.24.2021 at 3:20 pm

      In our natural environment, humans will fuck any warm hole they can find, or dry one. Just look at the Kinsey report.

      That’s in no way an accurate portrait of the Kinsey Report.

Please to post comments