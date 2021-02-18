Reason Roundup

Biden's Immigration Plan: The Good, the Bad, and the Unclear

Plus: Legal cannabis workers now outnumber electrical engineers in the U.S., Portland cops defend dumpsters from hungry people, and more...

|

cecreative044650
(Rafael Ben-Ari/Chameleons Eye/Newscom)

Good and bad in new immigration proposal from President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats. The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress are slated to unveil a new immigration policy proposal today. The centerpiece of it will be an eight-year path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants already living in the country.

According to the Associated Press, the plan—which has not yet been released in full as of this writing—will reportedly not contain any of the "border security" measures desired by the right, which makes its ultimate chances of passing slim.

The whole "no border security" thing is pretty misleading, however. In fact, the proposal reportedly contains a number of bad security theater measures and drug war enhancements.

It would "expand transnational anti-drug task forces in Central America and enhances technology at the border," the A.P. reports. (While it does not say what kind of tech, this likely means facial recognition.) And it would give $4 million to the amorphous goal of promoting development and fighting "corruption" in Central America (which could simply be another way of saying that the U.S. will spend more time targeting drugs there).

But the Biden immigration plan will supposedly contain a number of good policies, too. In addition to the path to citizenship,

The plan would raise the current per-country caps for family and employment-based immigrant visas. It would eliminate the penalty barring those immigrants who live in the U.S. without authorization and who then leave the country from returning for three to 10 years. It also would provide resources for more judges, support staff and technology to address the backlog in processing asylum seekers.

Democrats in the House of Representatives are supposed to release the full text of the legislation today.

FREE MINDS

Police in Portland are literally defending trash. They've been stationed in a grocery store parking lot where people were trying to dumpster dive for discarded food after the store lost its power and had to throw out a lot of products. Rather than let hungry Portland residents make use of this food waste from the Fred Meyer supermarket, cops formed a barricade around the store and blocked public access to its dumpsters. Authorities justified this move by saying that the food had been unrefrigerated for too long and could cause food poisoning.

FREE MARKETS

Marijuana legalization has been great for job creation. There were "321,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs supported by legal cannabis as of January 2021," according to the cannabis website Leafly.

That total includes both plant-touching and ancillary jobs—everyone from budtenders to bean-counters.

To put that in perspective: In the United States there are more legal cannabis workers than electrical engineers. There are more legal cannabis workers than EMTs and paramedics. There are more than twice as many legal cannabis workers as dentists.

You can read the latest Leafly jobs report in full here.

QUICK HITS

• Matt Yglesias makes a compelling case for disregarding now-conventional wisdom about political polarization.

• I talk to Phoebe Maltz Bovy about QAnon, radical feminists, massage parlor panic, and the state of sex trafficking discourse in the U.S.

• You don't have to enlist in the culture wars, Matthew Walthers at The Week reminds people.

• When it comes to civil asset forfeiture, Reason's Jacob Sullum writes that "a new study provides further evidence that property seizures are driven by financial motives rather than public safety concerns."

• Three young adults in Indiana are suing the state's Department of Child Services, saying the agency placed them and other foster children in "serious and unconstitutional danger."

• It seems that authoritarian leaders abroad are taking tech policy ideas from U.S. Republicans in Congress.

• Two more Kroger-owned grocery stores in Seattle will close "next month due in part to a new law requiring 'hazard pay' for frontline grocery employees who have continued to work during the coronavirus pandemic."

National Review's Alexandra DeSanctis explores what's quickly becoming a core feature of the Biden administration: a belief that identity trumps actions and symbolic representation is good enough.

• South Carolina tries (again) to outlaw abortion.

• Why decentralizing online communication can help improve internet culture.

• Florida unveils another dumb proposal aimed at big tech that wouldn't fly if targeted at any other industry.

• Good news on civil asset forfeiture out of Arizona:

NEXT: TikTok After Trump

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:34 am

    Why decentralizing online communication can help improve internet culture.

    Everyone goes where Trump is.

    1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      February.18.2021 at 9:37 am

      a belief that identity trumps actions and symbolic representation is good enough.

      Sleight of hand, ham of fist.

      1. R Mac
        February.18.2021 at 9:46 am

        “ham of fist”

        What does Fist’s lunch have to do with anything?

        1. VanessaRMcAlpine
          February.18.2021 at 10:25 am

          Biden said. “We’re going to have a fantastic third quarter. 2021 year is going to be an incredible year for jobs. Here is Job opportunity for everyone! Because of Corona Work from comfort of your home, on your computer And you can work with your own working hours. You can work this job As part time or As A full time job. You can Earns up to $1000 per Day by way of work is simple on the web. It’s easy, just follow instructions on home page, read it carefully from start to finish Check The Details.

          ||||| Visit Biden Govt Online Jobs 2021

          1. Maria Owens
            February.19.2021 at 3:32 pm

            I get paid 95 $ each hour for work at home on my PC. I never thought I’d have the option to do it however my old buddy is gaining 65k$/month to month by carrying out this responsibility and she gave me how.

            Give it a shot on following website……..VISIT HERE

    2. JesseAz
      February.18.2021 at 9:44 am

      I will never move to Florida.

      1. Longtobefree
        February.18.2021 at 9:50 am

        Thank God.

        1. JesseAz
          February.18.2021 at 10:04 am

          I’d have to change my username then.

          1. JesseFl
            February.18.2021 at 10:39 am

            Too late bitch.

            1. JesseAz
              February.18.2021 at 10:53 am

              God damnit.

              1. NashTiger
                February.18.2021 at 12:39 pm

                lol

                1. MirandaCarita
                  February.19.2021 at 4:29 pm

                  I basically make about $8,000-$12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home.lna I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web.
                  COPY HERE———->> USA ONLINE JOBS

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:36 am

    …a core feature of the Biden administration: a belief that identity trumps actions and symbolic representation is good enough.

    Reporter: Kids are still being put in cages at the border.

    Whatsherface: I think it’s important to note first of all that the president has appointed a Trans Person of Color to oversee those cages.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2021 at 10:49 am

      I’m sure they’d be storming the ICE facilities if Snowpocalypse 2021 wasn’t keeping them indoors.

    2. newshutz
      February.18.2021 at 10:58 am

      “Whatsherface”
      Come on man, Psaki is fun to say, fun to spell, and fun to smell.

  3. Pepin the short
    February.18.2021 at 9:37 am

    Listen ENB. Matt Yglesias is the last damn person that I want to hear from in regards to anything. WTF is this clown show doing writing for Reason?

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.18.2021 at 9:51 am

      Circuses need clowns. It’s simple.

    2. The White Knight III: The White Knight Fails!
      February.18.2021 at 10:15 am

      We need to be inclusive of despotic libertarianism, and Matty brings some great authoritarian ideas to the table.
      You CACLALs can’t just have your Trumpite “no rules” club here.

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        February.18.2021 at 10:53 am

        CACLALs?

        1. R Mac
          February.18.2021 at 10:57 am

          She coined it!

          1. A Cynical Asshole
            February.18.2021 at 11:07 am

            Figures. I tried googling it to see if it was “an internet thing” that I wasn’t aware of yet but all I got was stuff concerning the chemical formula “CaClAl.”

            1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
              February.18.2021 at 11:58 am

              Anything about the chemical formula for water? That’s been a source of confusion for some posters here.

              1. Mother's Lament
                February.18.2021 at 12:31 pm

                I believe our resident alchemist White Knight figured it out for us:

                https://reason.com/2021/01/12/antique-plate-fiestaware-school-evacuation/#comment-8695663

                1. A Cynical Asshole
                  February.18.2021 at 12:41 pm

                  Wow… that’s just… wow. *smdh*

                2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
                  February.18.2021 at 1:42 pm

                  Aren’t you Canadian though? I think that disqualifies you from any chemistry conversations that don’t involve maple syrup.

                  1. Mother's Lament
                    February.18.2021 at 2:24 pm

                    That seems to be White Knight’s take. I guess we’ll just leave all the comment section chemicalstry, in his obviously capable hands.

          2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
            February.18.2021 at 11:21 am

            Apparently, it is some kind of sin to coin an acronym. According to Mother’s Lament, in Canada, one has to have all acronyms approved by Ottawa and the Académie Française.

            1. Mother's Lament
              February.18.2021 at 11:42 am

              *White Knight waves little American flag*

              Just pretending to be patriotic and nationalistic isn’t going to make you seem any less retarded.

              1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
                February.18.2021 at 3:07 pm

                Says the Canadian who pines for a second American civil war. Absolutely reprehensible.

                1. Mother's Lament
                  February.18.2021 at 4:50 pm

                  Just flat-out making shit up won’t stop us from picking on you, retard.

      2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.18.2021 at 11:18 am

        Rent free, baby. Rent free.

        And I don’t know about you bunch of CACLL knuckleheads, but I couldn’t read the Yglesias article because of a paywall.

        1. Mother's Lament
          February.18.2021 at 2:25 pm

          The White Knight
          October.22.2020 at 3:18 pm

          It means conservative and conservative-leaning libertarian, and I coined it.

          1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
            February.18.2021 at 3:06 pm

            Here in the good ol’ U.S. of A., anyone is free to coin an acronym. I know that must fill you with envy.

            1. Mother's Lament
              February.18.2021 at 4:53 pm

              Up here in Canada we forbid our retards from forcing their own memes.
              No pudding cup after nap time if they do it anyway.

              1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
                February.18.2021 at 5:12 pm

                Well, that sure sounds like a country with liberty.

                1. Mother's Lament
                  February.18.2021 at 5:54 pm

                  Lol. You certainly are special.

    3. Zeb
      February.18.2021 at 11:54 am

      Yglesias has been writing some surprisingly sensible things lately.

    4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      February.18.2021 at 4:28 pm

      Matt Yglesias makes a compelling case

      That his mother should have have been allowed an abortion?

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:37 am

    Two more Kroger-owned grocery stores in Seattle will close “next month due in part to a new law requiring ‘hazard pay’ for frontline grocery employees who have continued to work during the coronavirus pandemic.”

    They never stocked enough economics books for Seattle patrons.

  5. JesseAz
    February.18.2021 at 9:38 am

    More hard hitting immigration analysis without any look at costs. Good work.

    1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      February.18.2021 at 9:40 am

      I prefer my immigration soft-hitting and tender.

      1. ElvisIsReal
        February.18.2021 at 11:27 am

        So did Robert Kraft.

    2. NashTiger
      February.18.2021 at 12:42 pm

      Am I the only one that missed “the Good” entirely?

  6. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
    February.18.2021 at 9:39 am

    You don’t have to enlist in the culture wars, Matthew Walthers at The Week reminds people.

    Enlist? I do this for free. Bloodsport. Skull goblets. Worship of the war gods.

    1. End Child Unemployment
      February.18.2021 at 10:07 am

      BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
      SKULLS FOR THE THRONE OF BONE!

    2. M.Scott Peck
      February.18.2021 at 10:19 am

      SPLIT YOUR LUNGS WITH BLOOD AND THUNDER
      WHEN YOU READ THE WHITE KNIGHT

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.18.2021 at 11:23 am

        Rent free, baby. Rent free.

        1. Mother's Lament
          February.18.2021 at 12:27 pm

          You’re our very own version of Ralph Wiggum.

        2. diWhite Knightoxide
          February.18.2021 at 12:45 pm

          Another lefty wish list item you are all in favor of

          1. Mother's Lament
            February.18.2021 at 4:57 pm

            “diWhite Knightoxide”

            LMAO

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:39 am

    It seems that authoritarian leaders abroad are taking tech policy ideas from U.S. Republicans in Congress.

    Taking policy ideas from Democrats in Congress would lead to vastly different tech censorship?

  8. JesseAz
    February.18.2021 at 9:40 am

    Afteelr the Biden town hall babylon bee throws in the towel.

    The Babylon Bee
    @TheBabylonBee
    To Save Time, The Babylon Bee Will Now Just Republish Everything Biden Says Verbatim

    1. Rich
      February.18.2021 at 10:21 am

      Beautiful.

      “Here’s the thing. Here’s the deal.”

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:41 am

    …a new study provides further evidence that property seizures are driven by financial motives rather than public safety concerns.

    LEO [sitting in Maserati]: No it’s not.

  10. JesseAz
    February.18.2021 at 9:43 am

    The left continues its assault on math and science, declaring right answers to be white supremacy and the like.

    https://mises.org/wire/math-racist-does-not-compute

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.18.2021 at 9:57 am

      Any discipline in which any black person, anywhere in the country, underperforms relative to a white person is racist. Black failure — unlike white, asian, or brown failure — is always the product of racism. Actually, blacks are the superior beings. The overabundance of melanin is indicative not only of intelligence, but virtue. The only explanation for what everyone can see, the constant failure and underperformance across all disciplines, is clearly external sabotage.

      Blacks aren’t stupid. They don’t need to learn or study or try. Everyone else is evil.

      1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
        February.18.2021 at 10:02 am

        It looks like you’re trying to articulate positive discrimination. Would you like some help?

        1. Mother's Lament
          February.18.2021 at 10:24 am

          But it’s not even positive. It’s just patronizing and infantilizing.
          The bigotry of low expectations.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            February.18.2021 at 10:25 am

            Bingo.

      2. Ron
        February.18.2021 at 10:39 am

        they so smart its okay to be stupid

      3. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.18.2021 at 10:54 am

        Someone’s been reading their Frances Welsing!

    2. A Cynical Asshole
      February.18.2021 at 11:00 am

      Currently, the most famous example is from the Oregon Department of Education. It advertised a February 21 “Pathway to Math Equity Micro-Course” that espouses “ethnomathematics” in order to begin “dismantling racism in mathematics,” because mathematics reflects “white supremacy culture.” In contrast, ethnomathematics would help overcome the “unequivocally false” belief in “mathematics being purely objective” and counter “the idea that there are always right and wrong answers,” which “perpetuate[s] objectivity.” Alleged evidence includes that “the focus is on getting the ‘right’ answer” and that students are “required to ‘show their work.’”

      Instead of focusing on a right answer, the training urges teachers to “come up with at least two answers that might solve this problem.” It also suggests “unpacking the assumptions that are made in the problem,” and “identify[ing] and challeng[ing] the ways that math is used to uphold capitalist, imperialist, and racist views.”

      That’s it, I give up. Is Musk still planning on colonizing Mars by 2030 or some shit? I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.18.2021 at 11:39 am

        Yeah, but you have to pay him to not turn the air fans off after Quade escapes.

      2. Mother's Lament
        February.18.2021 at 11:52 am

        Ethnomathematics are all fun and games if you’re a social parasite like Ibram X Kendi, but if you’re a black kid who aspires to be an astronaut or a physicist, it’s cancer.

        It’s like they’re consciously trying to uneducate black people. If the KKK had engineered a plan to disenfranchise Blacks it wouldn’t look any different.

      3. Brian
        February.18.2021 at 11:59 am

        I assume that there are no grades, since it’s all subjective

      4. Brian
        February.18.2021 at 12:00 pm

        “Come up with more than one answer to solve a problem?” Sounds kinda objective and racist to me. Who says there’s a problem to begin with? And that it needs an answer? And who decides if the answer is an answer? The white mail cisgender heterosexual shitlords, that’s who!

        1. A Cynical Asshole
          February.18.2021 at 12:45 pm

          Who says there’s a problem to begin with?

          “Calling something a ‘problem’ and implying that there is even an answer, much less a ‘correct’ answer is an exercise of white male privilege. Check your privilege, shitlord!”

          I foresee a future where answering math questions with the above will result in a grade A++, although “grades” will also be outlawed as an exercise in white supremacy as well.

      5. Outlaw Josey Wales
        February.18.2021 at 1:33 pm

        Wasn’t the concept of Ebonics in a similar vein for language inequity?
        How did that turn out?

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:43 am

    You don’t have to enlist in the culture wars, Matthew Walthers at The Week reminds people.

    But as Rush (RIP) said: you still have made a choice.

    1. Commenter_XY
      February.18.2021 at 9:46 am

      Neal Peart said it too = …you still have made a choice

      You can choose a ready guide
      In some celestial voice
      If you choose not to decide
      You still have made a choice
      You can choose from phantom fears
      And kindness that can kill
      I will choose a path that’s clear
      I will choose free will.

      1. Union of Concerned Socks
        February.18.2021 at 9:51 am

        Dude. Whoosh.

        1. Fist of Etiquette
          February.18.2021 at 9:55 am

          It was so beyond egregious that I have to believe it was on purpose.

    2. Mother's Lament
      February.18.2021 at 10:28 am

      “You don’t have to enlist in the culture wars”

      Just ignore the progs. They only want the Sudetenland and are merely saber rattling on Poland.

    3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      February.18.2021 at 5:51 pm

      I have it on good authority that we shouldn’t be listening to the opinions of Canadians.

  12. Commenter_XY
    February.18.2021 at 9:44 am

    Border security…..from Brain-Damaged Biden? AYFKM?

    The man cannot put together five sentences coherently.

    1. President Joe
      February.18.2021 at 10:33 am

      Shut the fuck up you dog-faced pony soldier or I’ll mobilize trunalimunumaprzure…

      1. newshutz
        February.18.2021 at 11:03 am

        And they’ll do, you know, the thing.

      2. A Cynical Asshole
        February.18.2021 at 11:10 am

        Don’t make me call my old pal Corn Pop…

    2. Moonrocks
      February.18.2021 at 1:20 pm

      Yes. We’re going to secure our border with Florida.

  13. icandrive,nigga
    February.18.2021 at 9:44 am

    No tribute to the passing of a libertarian-leaning legend?

    Feminism was established to allow unattractive women easier access to the mainstream.

    “You want a good magazine? Reason magazine… It’s a magazine for libertarians. It’s a magazine for everybody. It’s a magazine for the world. Reason magazine: A good, good magazine.”
    Rush Limbaugh, Talk Radio Host

    1. Commenter_XY
      February.18.2021 at 9:47 am

      No mention of Governor Cuomo, either.

      Does anyone think that is ‘just an oversight’ from this useless tart?

      1. R Mac
        February.18.2021 at 9:55 am

        She’s probably holding out hope that the DNC and the media will figure out a way to spin it to blame Trump.

      2. icandrive,nigga
        February.18.2021 at 9:57 am

        If not for Rush Limbaugh blazing the trail for “right-of center” media ENB would still be reviewing menstrual cups at Bustle

      3. JesseAz
        February.18.2021 at 10:08 am

        She was tired after writing 800 words on Tik Tok.

      4. Zeb
        February.18.2021 at 11:51 am

        What happened with Cuomo? Is he dead too?

        1. Gaear Grimsrud
          February.18.2021 at 1:51 pm

          Tragically suffocated on a giant novelty swab.

    2. R Mac
      February.18.2021 at 9:51 am

      Local story.

      Honestly, it’s probably for the best, because I doubt ENB could actually discuss his legacy without demonizing him.

      1. Ron
        February.18.2021 at 10:42 am

        Now that he can’t defend himself the left is lying through their teeth about him. of course we all knew this would happen. its sad that all the media seem to repeat the same lie.

    3. Moonrocks
      February.18.2021 at 1:21 pm

      You expected anything else from a leftist publication?

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:45 am

    Three young adults in Indiana are suing the state’s Department of Child Services, saying the agency placed them and other foster children in “serious and unconstitutional danger.”

    Whoa, going after the agency’s whole mandate?

  15. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 9:45 am

    Oh My: Cuomo Threatened Me To Keep His Cover-Up In Place, Says … NY Dem; UPDATE: Cuomo Trying To “Distract Us From His Fatally Incompetent Management”
    https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2021/02/17/oh-cuomo-threatened-keep-cover-place-says-ny-dem/

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been pleading with lawmakers for support and even threatening political retribution against Democrats who have criticized him in an aggressive effort to contain political fallout from revelations that his administration had concealed the full extent of nursing home-related deaths during the Covid pandemic.

    Describing an alleged exchange with the governor that has not been previously reported, Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim told CNN that he received a call on his cell phone from the governor last week as he was bathing his children at home.

    “Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience,” Kim said. Cuomo proceeded to tell the assemblyman that “we’re in this business together and we don’t cross certain lines and he said I hadn’t seen his wrath and that he can destroy me,” according to Kim. …

    “No man has ever spoken to me like that in my entire life,” Kim said of his phone call with Cuomo. “At some point he tried to humiliate me, asking: ‘Are you a lawyer? I didn’t think so. You’re not a lawyer.’ It almost felt like in retrospect he was trying to bait me and anger me and say something inappropriate. I’m glad I didn’t.”

    1. Griffin3
      February.18.2021 at 10:42 am

      Cuomo lied, people died.

      And, although I am not detracting from his standing up and not helping in the cover up, anyone who says:

      … it was a very traumatizing experience,” Kim said

      needs to learn what true trauma is all about.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.18.2021 at 11:05 am

        Yeah, Kim’s clearly using feminized language to make him look more sympathetic, including the little tidbit about him bathing his kids.

        Like we’re really supposed to believe that these guys don’t get business calls outside normal business hours.

    2. Ron
      February.18.2021 at 10:44 am

      at least we have names instead of anonymous reports.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.18.2021 at 11:03 am

        Kim’s been a thorn in Cuomo’s side for a while. Those guys really don’t like each other at all.

        1. R Mac
          February.18.2021 at 11:23 am

          In which case it shows even more what an arrogant gangster Cuomo is for calling him like that.

    3. A Cynical Asshole
      February.18.2021 at 11:27 am

      “Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience,” Kim said.

      He was just “making you an offer you can’t refuse.” If you think that was traumatizing, just wait until you wake up with a horse head in your bed.

      “No man has ever spoken to me like that in my entire life,” Kim said of his phone call with Cuomo.

      Must’ve been his first time dealing with a mob boss.

    4. Jason A
      February.18.2021 at 2:10 pm

      And surprise, nobody at Reason is covering it. Fuck you ENB and Sullum and Boehm and the rest of you faux libertarians.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 9:46 am

    https://twitter.com/seanmdav/status/1361894515381002241

    This guy has more empathy for genocidal monsters who put minorities in concentration camps than he does for Americans who didn’t vote for him. He calls the former misunderstood and the latter terrorists.
    Quote Tweet
    Tommy Pigott
    @TCPigott
    · Feb 16
    Why is Joe Biden trying to explain away China’s human rights violations?

    While discussing China’s actions in Hong Kong and the genocide against Uighurs, Biden disgracefully says, “culturally there are different norms”

    1. JohannesDinkle
      February.18.2021 at 10:00 am

      His point, as nearly can be determined allowing for pauses and vague looks offstage, is that we will not interfere with internal matters of other nations because of “different norms.”
      So, if Hitler had not invaded Poland, concentration camps in Germany would have been OK with Joe.

      1. mamabug
        February.18.2021 at 12:02 pm

        I watched the whole statement and it was weird. He started off as if his point was going to be the usual ‘having a cordial relationship won’t stop me from criticizing human rights abuses’ but then it lost it’s point about 2/3rds of the way through and ended up with the ‘different cultural norms’ thing.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2021 at 11:08 am

      You’d think a self-described cabal that worked to rig a national election would at least set up their Potemkin president a little bit better by putting a mic in his ear to feed him his lines.

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        February.18.2021 at 11:44 am

        Who says they didn’t? That may be the best he can do at following what he’s being told to say.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          February.18.2021 at 11:53 am

          Maybe his hearing is going, too.

      2. ElvisIsReal
        February.18.2021 at 11:49 am

        Salute the Marines!

      3. Moonrocks
        February.18.2021 at 1:24 pm

        I think it’s like the two masks thing. They’re fucking with us to show that they can.

    3. Moonrocks
      February.18.2021 at 1:23 pm

      Why is it so surprising that Democrats are sympathetic to slaveholders?

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:46 am

    Marijuana legalization has been great for job creation.

    Wake me when it gets close to matching the black market’s employment numbers.

    1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      February.18.2021 at 10:04 am

      That’s right! Black unemployment is super low right now.

    2. diWhite Knightoxide
      February.18.2021 at 12:51 pm

      Queen Amalthea says we shoukd thank the Moral Majority, who calls all the shots

  18. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.18.2021 at 9:46 am

    “National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis explores what’s quickly becoming a core feature of the Biden administration: a belief that identity trumps actions and symbolic representation is good enough.”

    Ugh, DeSanctis is a theocratic extremist who literally wants to turn this country into The Handmaid’s Tale by denying access to abortion care. Reason.com shouldn’t link to her screeds.

    Even worse, her last name is very close to that of the governor of Florida, the state with probably the worst pandemic response in the entire country.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:47 am

    Rather than let hungry Portland residents make use of this food waste from the Fred Meyer supermarket, cops formed a barricade around the store and blocked public access to its dumpsters.

    Insert here some joke about a trough.

    1. R Mac
      February.18.2021 at 10:00 am

      I was expecting something about cheese.

      1. Jerryskids
        February.18.2021 at 10:54 am

        I was expecting something about Venezuela.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          February.18.2021 at 11:09 am

          The food poisoning risk sounds like a self-correcting problem.

    2. Gaear Grimsrud
      February.18.2021 at 2:02 pm

      ENB forgot to mention that store employees called the cops because the ravenous crowd was trespassing. Turns out private businesses don’t have to serve anyone who demands it. Who knew?

    3. damikesc
      February.18.2021 at 4:55 pm

      Didn’t Portland morons spend all summer setting dumpsters on fire?

      Would YOU allow a dog you know wasn’t house broken into your house?

  20. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 9:47 am

    The False and Exaggerated Claims Still Being Spread About the Capitol Riot
    Insisting on factual accuracy does not make one an apologist for the protesters. False reporting is never justified, especially to inflate threat and fear levels.
    https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-false-and-exaggerated-claims

    After publication of these two articles, this horrifying story about a pro-Trump mob beating a police officer to death with a fire extinguisher was repeated over and over, by multiple journalists on television, in print, and on social media. It became arguably the single most-emphasized and known story of this event, and understandably so — it was a savage and barbaric act that resulted in the harrowing killing by a pro-Trump mob of a young Capitol police officer.

    It took on such importance for a clear reason: Sicknick’s death was the only example the media had of the pro-Trump mob deliberately killing anyone. In a January 11 article detailing the five people who died on the day of the Capitol protest, the New York Times again told the Sicknick story: “Law enforcement officials said he had been ‘physically engaging with protesters’ and was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.”

    But none of the other four deaths were at the hands of the protesters: the only other person killed with deliberate violence was a pro-Trump protester, Ashli Babbitt, unarmed when shot in the neck by a police officer at close range. The other three deaths were all pro-Trump protesters: Kevin Greeson, who died of a heart attack outside the Capitol; Benjamin Philips, 50, “the founder of a pro-Trump website called Trumparoo,” who died of a stroke that day; and Rosanne Boyland, a fanatical Trump supporter whom the Times says was inadvertently “killed in a crush of fellow rioters during their attempt to fight through a police line.”

    This is why the fire extinguisher story became so vital to those intent on depicting these events in the most violent and menacing light possible. Without Sicknick having his skull bashed in with a fire extinguisher, there were no deaths that day that could be attributed to deliberate violence by pro-Trump protesters. Three weeks later, The Washington Post said dozens of officers (a total of 140) had various degrees of injuries, but none reported as life-threatening, and at least two police officers committed suicide after the riot. So Sicknick was the only person killed who was not a pro-Trump protester, and the only one deliberately killed by the mob itself.

    …The problem with this story is that it is false in all respects. From the start, there was almost no evidence to substantiate it. The only basis were the two original New York Times articles asserting that this happened based on the claim of anonymous law enforcement officials.

    Despite this alleged brutal murder taking place in one of the most surveilled buildings on the planet, filled that day with hundreds of cellphones taping the events, nobody saw video of it. No photographs depicted it. To this day, no autopsy report has been released. No details from any official source have been provided.

    Not only was there no reason to believe this happened from the start, the little that was known should have caused doubt. On the same day the Times published its two articles with the “fire extinguisher” story, ProPublica published one that should have raised serious doubts about it.

    The outlet interviewed Sicknick’s brother, who said that “Sicknick had texted [the family] Wednesday night to say that while he had been pepper-sprayed, he was in good spirits.” That obviously conflicted with the Times’ story that the mob “overpowered Sicknick” and “struck him in the head with a fire extinguisher,” after which, “with a bloody gash in his head, Mr. Sicknick was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support.”

    But no matter. The fire extinguisher story was now a matter of lore.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.18.2021 at 9:50 am

      Investigators struggle to build murder case in death of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
      https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/02/politics/brian-sicknick-charges/index.html

    2. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      February.18.2021 at 9:57 am

      The lie isn’t just in the fire extinguisher story. It’s also leftists pretending to care about a police officer.

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        February.18.2021 at 11:52 am

        ^This^

        Although it is hilarious to see morons w/ “BLM” and “ACAB” in their twitter handles pretending to need a fainting couch over what those EVUL DRUMPH SUPPORTER NAZIS did that poor, innocent, Hero in Blue.

    3. Sevo
      February.18.2021 at 10:00 am

      You left out the 3 cops who committed suicide ’cause TRUMP!!!!!

    4. JesseAz
      February.18.2021 at 10:11 am

      chemjeff radical individualist
      February.9.2021 at 8:56 am
      What is there to talk about?

      From a libertarian perspective, Ashli Babbett was trespassing, and the officers were totally justified to shoot trespassers. Again from a libertarian perspective, the officers would have been justified in shooting every single trespasser. That would not have been wise or prudent, of course.

      They were all trespassers trying to be where they weren’t supposed to be.

      1. Mother's Lament
        February.18.2021 at 10:49 am

        That was one of the most fucked up things those fake libertarian poseurs have written yet.

        They’re trying to mash a narrative of private citizen shot a threat in self defense on private land, onto the fact that a federal employee killed an unarmed citizen in the most publicly owned building in the country, and it sounds completely retarded.

        Nobody in their right mind would attempt this unless they were paid shills with a narrative to push.

        1. JesseAz
          February.18.2021 at 10:55 am

          Why i will continue to post it. They through away any shred of their already low credibility.

      2. Commenter_XY
        February.18.2021 at 1:40 pm

        Only in the mind of a Leftist is the death penalty warranted for trespassing.

      3. Gaear Grimsrud
        February.18.2021 at 2:08 pm

        Gonna have to shoot all those dumpster divers in Portland.

    5. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2021 at 11:11 am

      After publication of these two articles, this horrifying story about a pro-Trump mob beating a police officer to death with a fire extinguisher was repeated over and over, by multiple journalists on television, in print, and on social media.

      And by certain commenters on a certain internet board, even after the post hoc ass-covering by the national media commenced.

    6. ElvisIsReal
      February.18.2021 at 11:50 am

      This is why GG gets my money.

    7. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      February.18.2021 at 4:46 pm

      This is the single thing that allows the lefty shills to call Jan 6 a deadly riot. They will never give up on it and it will go down in history as a ‘difference of opinion’, which is lefty code for we lied and you caught us.

      Remember – the more they emphasize a particular point (like Jan 6 was deadly) the more you can be sure it is a lie.

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:48 am

    Police in Portland are literally defending trash.

    You mean they’ve finally decided to protect the federal building?

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      February.18.2021 at 9:54 am

      They’re just looking out for themselves.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 9:48 am

    Michigan Removes 177,000 Voters From Voter Rolls After Legal Challenge
    Election watchdog calls settlement a check on voter fraud
    https://freebeacon.com/2020-election/michigan-removes-177000-voters-from-voter-rolls-after-legal-challenge/

    1. R Mac
      February.18.2021 at 10:07 am

      “Since November, my administration has continued to work with election officials across our state to review and strengthen all our election processes and protocols, in preparation for 2021’s local elections,”

      Great timing.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.18.2021 at 11:18 am

        I’m pretty certain that the only reason Florida was called so early, in comparison to Georgia, Texas, etc., was that DeSantis cleaned house in the Dem strongholds after he took over, especially when he sacked Brenda Snipes in Broward, who had a notable habit of playing reindeer games with ballots in key election years.

        1. Moonrocks
          February.18.2021 at 1:29 pm

          I’ve been thinking the same thing recently. Without the fraud, the national election would likely have looked like the swingiest of swing states that just had a massive influx of blue state refugees on top of the steady stream of blue state refugees that it’s been getting for years.

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege
            February.18.2021 at 4:56 pm

            Also, it’s worth mentioning that Snipes was appointed by none other than Jeb Bush in the wake of the 2000 election debacle.

            1. Moonrocks
              February.18.2021 at 5:54 pm

              A Raffensperger move on his part, I suppose.

    2. Ron
      February.18.2021 at 10:50 am

      I wonder how many voted?

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        February.18.2021 at 12:14 pm

        None secures election in history

      2. Moonrocks
        February.18.2021 at 1:30 pm

        About 300,000 of them.

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 9:49 am

    The centerpiece of it will be an eight-year path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants already living in the country.

    So long as you’re in a demographic group likely to vote democrat.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 9:50 am

    ‘Still in the fight? Be prepared to get roughed up.’ John Hayward’s thread on fighting BACK against the Left will make you fist-pump
    https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/12/still-in-the-fight-be-prepared-to-get-roughed-up-john-haywards-thread-on-fighting-back-against-the-left-will-make-you-fist-pump/

    We are not at the beginning of a great drama about the relationship between people and the State – we’re well past curtain call on the third act, and things are looking very grim for those who value liberty and tradition. The Right played no role in writing the script.

    We are not having a spirited discussion with the Left about how to steer the ship of the State. The ship’s crew is entirely against us, most of the compartments are locked, and you’ll be thrown overboard if you say anything about the rapidly approaching iceberg.

    We have already watched totalitarianism consume a thoroughly demoralized and destabilized American society. Now we are watching totalitarianism slide inexorably into authoritarianism, and you know what comes after that. We cannot stop that process by politely objecting to it.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2021 at 11:19 am

      Now we are watching totalitarianism slide inexorably into authoritarianism, and you know what comes after that. We cannot stop that process by politely objecting to it.

      Hell, some like Jonah Goldberg and Bill Kristol are actively enabling it now.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 9:50 am

    https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1360304499450023938

    BREAKING: Democratic Impeachment Managers explain that they had to recreate tweets because Twitter had deleted the President’s account.

    1. Longtobefree
      February.18.2021 at 9:55 am

      So, things are STILL Trump’s fault?

    2. R Mac
      February.18.2021 at 10:16 am

      I’ve been assured that impeachment is a political process, not a legal one, so fabricating evidence is nbd.

    3. JesseAz
      February.18.2021 at 10:27 am

      Soo….. they fabricated evidence.

    4. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      February.18.2021 at 10:32 am

      “And this one was about diet coke and thin people!”
      “What did it say exactly?”
      “I don’t know, but I am confident it was something about how he wants to use the bones of immigrant children as the mortar to his border wall.”

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.18.2021 at 11:22 am

        “Isn’t ‘Trump Tower taco bowls’ a dog whistle for ‘wetback holocaust’?”

    5. JesseAz
      February.18.2021 at 10:58 am

      By the way. The Calvary tweet was not deleted by Twitter. So why the false edits there?

    6. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2021 at 11:22 am

      You’d think their Tech Trust buddies could have at least done them a solid and provided them with the archive links.

      If you have to fabricate evidence, you don’t really have a case.

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        February.18.2021 at 12:06 pm

        I was thinking the same thing. Do they really expect people to believe that when Twitter nuked his account they didn’t have a backup/ archive of everything he ever tweeted?

        “Yes, I can definitely smell shite.”

        1. damikesc
          February.18.2021 at 4:56 pm

          As mentioned elsewhere, Gab had a full history of all of his tweets

  26. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/kathleenmRDN/status/1359910080141877251

    fellow white dietitians: please stop saying the mediterranean diet is the “healthiest” way to eat. this upholds white supremacy.

    1. Nail
      February.18.2021 at 10:05 am

      Holy fuck this reply is amazing:

      “I did 3 years at Chino out in Cali for a B&E. Never down w/ the Aryan Brotherhood before that.

      #3rd week in, WetNap, the dude who ran the yard told me if I wanted AB protection, I could stab a non-white rival or eat a piece of Focaccia Bread.

      I’ll save the details of how I begged for an alternative. A stabbing would get me a couple more years, but eating the bread violated everything I ever stood for my entire life. But I caved, I couldn’t stand the thought of more time. I’m out now, job/wife/son.

      Never told my wife. Never will. I’m a white supremacist. You can’t undo something like that. You just live w/ it. I died that day in the yard. The guy here now—he’ll eat antipasto just for the fun of it. It’s in me now and I’m all twisted up inside. Learn from my mistakes. Please”

      1. R Mac
        February.18.2021 at 10:22 am

        Perfect.

      2. Ron
        February.18.2021 at 10:54 am

        Focaccia Bread”
        is that prison slang for something other than what it is or was this serious?

        1. Anomalous
          February.18.2021 at 11:28 am

          It’s the perfect accompaniment to a tossed salad.

      3. Mother's Lament
        February.18.2021 at 11:01 am

        That’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever read.

        1. Nail
          February.18.2021 at 11:44 am

          The subtle genius of ‘I’ll save the details of how I begged for an alternative.’ Lol

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2021 at 11:25 am

      Someone better tell her that assuming that the Greeks are white, and not the direct descendants of sub-Saharan Africans, is white supremacy.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.18.2021 at 11:26 am

        Also, she apparently blocked her account because she was getting dunked on so badly.

    3. A Cynical Asshole
      February.18.2021 at 12:08 pm

      I guess on the plus side, that now means that Greeks and other Mediterranean people are officially considered “white” now.

      Welcome to the club! Your prize is a lifetime of being blamed for literally everything bad that has happened, is happening, or will happen in the future and in all parallel universes. Congratulations!

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        February.18.2021 at 12:10 pm

        Ha ha ha! I clicked on the link to the original tweet. Apparently the brave keyboard warrior who sent it has limited who can view their Tweets and deleted the original tweet. Guess they couldn’t handle other people pointing out what a moron they are.

  27. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.18.2021 at 9:52 am

    “Biden’s Immigration Plan: The Good, the Bad, and the Unclear”

    The good? That’s easy — Biden immediately liberated Orange Hitler’s concentration camps, freeing countless kids from cages. And I expect him to continue implementing the immigration policy demanded by his billionaire base. What makes me so confident? Check these stats:

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $3.48 billion

    It’s so refreshing to have the pro-billionaire party back in power.

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires
    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

  28. Ken Shultz
    February.18.2021 at 9:52 am

    Didn’t see this mentioned yesterday, but Biden made at least two ridiculous gaffs in his townhall with CNN the other day.

    1) He said, “You know I like kids more than people”, which is both strange and grist for the hair sniffing meme.

    2) He claimed that we didn’t have a vaccine when he took office!

    https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/02/17/part-1-entire-joe-biden-town-hall-february-16-vpx.cnn

    If this Biden putting his best foot forward for television, what’s he like in private?!

    He may be just a few months short of needing a caretaker.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.18.2021 at 10:01 am

      Here’s the text version:

      “Everybody knows that I like kids better than people”.

      —-Joe Biden

      “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator. How do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?”

      —-Joe Biden

      https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-cnn-town-hall-transcript-full-trump-vaccines-1569872

      Maybe he misspoke!

      He misspeaks a lot. And the progressives want to be in charge of policing “misinformation”.

      1. Mother's Lament
        February.18.2021 at 11:05 am

        The damndest thing is that they somehow think we don’t know exactly what they mean by “misinformation”.

      2. mamabug
        February.18.2021 at 12:10 pm

        A vaccinator? All the happy propaganda about getting a vaccine showed someone injecting it using a needle. Were they lying? Do we need some high tech piece of equipment?

    2. Ken Shultz
      February.18.2021 at 10:08 am

      We should also note that this may help explain why Kamala Harris is taking phone calls from foreign leaders on behalf of Joe Biden–without him being present.

      “Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday held her second call with a foreign leader — speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron after a talk earlier this month with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as with World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in January.”

      https://nypost.com/2021/02/16/kamala-harris-takes-foreign-calls-on-behalf-of-biden/

      The media narrative is already about how Kamala Harris is more than just a passive presence–a triumph for women and diversity in the halls of power. And isn’t that great if that’s the truth!

      After Biden’s performance in that CNN town hall, I suspect they’re not giving Biden the phone for fear of what he’ll say or misremember.

      1. Mother's Lament
        February.18.2021 at 11:12 am

        Harris is the one actually being the president for now, but she’s just a puppet too. Anyone who watched her campaign has to be cognizant of the fact that she’s not the brightest spark either.

        I wonder who exactly the mandarins calling the shots really are? I’m pretty sure that they populate the boards of Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, as well as a few others, but who exactly I’m not sure.

        1. R Mac
          February.18.2021 at 11:29 am

          I’d start by looking at the people that used to work for those companies that are now in the administration, and their closest friends and family members still at those companies.

    3. Weigel's Cock Ring
      February.18.2021 at 11:03 am

      You forgot to mention that he plays Mario Kart with his (27 year old) granddaughter.

      He even won, which probably mean that he practices.

      1. Mother's Lament
        February.18.2021 at 11:17 am

        I wish somebody would kiss me with the same sort of intense passion as when Joe kisses his granddaughter.

        http://bidenlovestheyoung.org/fam.html

  29. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 9:54 am

    Oregon promotes teacher program that seeks to undo ‘racism in mathematics’
    https://www.foxnews.com/us/oregon-education-math-white-supremacy

    Part of the toolkit includes a list of ways “white supremacy culture” allegedly “infiltrates math classrooms.” Those include “the focus is on getting the ‘right’ answer,” students being “required to ‘show their work,'” and other alleged manifestations.

    “The concept of mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false, and teaching it is even much less so,” the document for the “Equitable Math” toolkit reads. “Upholding the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuate objectivity as well as fear of open conflict.”

    The ODE, led by Colt Gill, confirmed the letter to Fox News. ODE Communications Director Marc Siegel also defended the “Equitable Math” educational program, saying it “helps educators learn key tools for engagement, develop strategies to improve equitable outcomes for Black, Latinx, and multilingual students, and join communities of practice.”

    1. JesseAz
      February.18.2021 at 10:32 am

      The sad part is we actually had to argue with one of our resident sophists here that 2+2 did not actually equal 5.

      1. Anomalous
        February.18.2021 at 11:31 am

        The limit of 2+2=5, as 2 goes to 2.5.

    2. Rich
      February.18.2021 at 10:39 am

      Oh, FFS!

      Instead of focusing on one right answer, the toolkit encourages teachers to “come up with at least two answers that might solve this problem.”

      “*Might* solve”?!
      Like, “Quit asking me to solve this problem or I’ll get you fired.”

      1. Ron
        February.18.2021 at 10:59 am

        could you imagine the astronauts asking the validity of a space ship. well we have two correct answers. No there is only one and it better be yes it flies not swims or jumps or hops but flies.

      2. Jerryskids
        February.18.2021 at 11:14 am

        2+2=4
        2+2=2×2
        2+2=1+3
        2+2=3+1
        2+2=8×1/2
        2+2=16/4
        And so on.
        But that’s probably not the sorts of alternative answers they’re looking for since that’s explaining equivalencies, the commutative property of addition, and the relationships between addition, subtraction, multiplication and division to the children and God forbid they should learn that there are such a thing as objective truths rather than simply lived experiences.

    3. mamabug
      February.18.2021 at 12:13 pm

      Does this mean I can blame racism for my son failing Algebra 3?

      –scan’s article–

      Oh, nope. Filipino’s aren’t on the list of those who need an ‘equitable’ outcome. Curse his overperforming Asian peers!

    4. Brian
      February.18.2021 at 12:20 pm

      This happens all the time: “Let me explain to you the right way to think about this: there is no right way to think about this!”

      Al statements are false!

      Go fuck your self, you self-contradictory retard, before you have everyone abandoning logic and reason.

      1. Brian
        February.18.2021 at 1:21 pm

        They teach this shit to children. It’s child abuse. God help us.

        1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          February.18.2021 at 4:53 pm

          They don’t know how to teach. They are no longer allowed to blame the students, so now they blame the subject.

          Here’s the only thing you ever need to say to these evil motherfuckers: “Find me more than one answer that gets a rover to Mars. It takes real math, you mendacious twat!”

    5. damikesc
      February.18.2021 at 4:59 pm

      Still don’t get how “EXPECTING MINORITIES TO KNOW HOW TO DO STUFF IS RACIST!” isn’t, itself, monumentally racist.

  30. Sevo
    February.18.2021 at 9:57 am

    “‘Another Lawsuit in the Making’: Pentagon Leaders Delayed Promoting Female Generals Over Fear Trump Would Replace Them with White Men”
    […]
    “According to the Times, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley agreed to withhold promotions for Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost of the Air Force and Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson of the Army because they “feared that any candidates other than white men for jobs mostly held by white men might run into turmoil once their nominations got to the White House.”…”
    https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/another-lawsuit-in-the-making-pentagon-leaders-delayed-promoting-female-generals-over-fear-trump-would-replace-them-with-white-men/

    The headline should read:
    “Top Military TDS Addled Shits Should Be Court-martialed”

    1. Omarosa
      February.18.2021 at 10:32 am

      It’s a pretty safe assumption that he only likes to promote white men.

      1. Sevo
        February.18.2021 at 10:37 am

        Sarc or stupidity?

        1. rbike
          February.18.2021 at 11:44 am

          Umm, you may have missed the obvious sarc in the OMAROSA handle who I believe is a nice black lady Trump promoted. Funny, but not as funny as focacia bread or the RUSH band reference above on free will. Still way above average.

          1. Sevo
            February.18.2021 at 1:19 pm

            That’s the reason I asked; never heard of the woman.

      2. Ron
        February.18.2021 at 11:01 am

        based on the number of women Trump had working for him i think he liked women. More than Biden who only likes women who were actually men at one time unless they are in their teens

      3. Weigel's Cock Ring
        February.18.2021 at 11:14 am

        Which obviously explains why he had more minorities in his administration than any of his predecessors.

      4. Mother's Lament
        February.18.2021 at 11:21 am

        Didn’t Trump employ more women and openly gay men in top positions than any previous president?

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2021 at 11:58 am

      Why in the hell would they think that a President who nominated two women to run the Air Force during his tenure have a problem with a couple of star chasers getting a promotion?

      1. Sevo
        February.18.2021 at 1:20 pm

        A uniform is no protection against TDS.

      2. Moonrocks
        February.18.2021 at 1:37 pm

        It’s a smear. I wouldn’t be surprised if the women were held back because they were too pro-Trump or something, and now they can score points with the establishment by using it to smear Trump.

  31. Longtobefree
    February.18.2021 at 10:03 am

    1. A real immigration plan would include a significant raising of the number of LEGAL immigrants allowed each year. Did I miss the reference in the article, or is Biden just peddling bullshit?
    2. Portland is just implementing common sense dumpster control. Everyone knows dumpsters are set on fire during insurrections. No dumpster access, no insurrection. Look at how many dumpsters are behind new walls in the occupied zone of DC.
    3. Marijuana jobs are green jobs. Why doesn’t Biden insist the laws be followed and have it removed from schedule one due to proven medical uses?
    4. If you don’t enlist in the culture wars, you will be drafted.
    5. When they take your stuff AFTER a conviction, it is called a “fine”, and the money should go to the courts, not to the cops. There is nothing civil about that procedure.

  32. Ken Shultz
    February.18.2021 at 10:17 am

    “Health-worker unions in Europe say thousands of their members refuse to take one of the three Covid-19 vaccines available in the region because of concerns over efficacy and reports of side effects, the latest setback for the continent’s slow vaccine rollout.

    Organizations representing health professionals across Europe said this week that doctors and nurses shouldn’t be forced to take the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC”

    —-Wall Street Journal

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/these-doctors-want-to-pick-their-covid-19-vaccine-fearing-reactions-lower-efficacy-11613649603?

    When it comes to vaccines, there’s a lot more to the argument than just pro-vaccination and anti-vaccination.

    How much you want to bet that the professional organizations of Europe won’t give the same weight to the concerns of their patients as they demand for the professionals they represent? People should always be free to make these choices for themselves.

    1. A Cynical Asshole
      February.18.2021 at 12:22 pm

      People should always be free to make these choices for themselves.

      Well, that’s just straight up crazy talk. I foresee a drone strike in your future if you keep that shit up.

  33. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 10:20 am

    https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1361720318822404109

    One reason lots of people reject the authority of these self-proclaimed “fact-checking” entities is because they constantly dress up subjective political disputes as mere questions of “fact.” As though it’s somehow objective reality that “armed insurrection” is the correct term
    Quote Tweet
    PolitiFact Wisconsin
    @PolitiFactWisc
    · Feb 15
    This is ridiculous revisionist history. Police stopped only a fraction of the violent mob on Jan. 6, but we still know guns, explosives, knives and all manner of makeshift weapons were present as rioters attacked police and forced entry to the Capitol.

  34. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    February.18.2021 at 10:21 am

    Hello my name is Rev kuck
    It has been 7 days since I last clicked a sullum article.

  35. Minadin
    February.18.2021 at 10:22 am

    “I talk to Phoebe Maltz Bovy about QAnon”

    You know what’s weird? ALL of my progressive, liberal, liberal-leaning friends are extremely familiar with Q-Anon. None of my conservative friends know much or anything about it.

    1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      February.18.2021 at 10:33 am

      It’s easier to believe your enemy is stupid when you’re arrogant.

    2. JesseAz
      February.18.2021 at 10:35 am

      Not weird at all. They are also experts on Bugaloo Boys.

      1. damikesc
        February.18.2021 at 5:01 pm

        …except that they think the Proud Boys and Boogaloo Boys are the same when they, apparently, aren’t remotely friendly.

    3. Ken Shultz
      February.18.2021 at 11:04 am

      I know that QAnon started as a meme on 4chan.

      And I know not to take anything that starts on 4chan seriously.

      If I take anything that comes out of 4chan seriously, the joke’s on me.

      “The main tenets of the QAnon ideology were already present at 4chan before Q’s appearance, including claims that Hillary Clinton was directly involved in a pedophile ring, that Robert Mueller was secretly working with Trump, and that large-scale military tribunals were imminent. His posts specifically targeted individuals who were highly hated in the community beforehand, namely Clinton, Barack Obama and George Soros. The idea of the “Storm”, central to the QAnon canon, was claimed to have been copied from another poster named Victory of the Light, who predicted the “Event”, in which mass, televised arrests of the “Cabal” were forthcoming.[74]

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/QAnon

      I suspect that the reason most of the people who propound it or wear the “Q” do it for the same reason NFL players took a knee during the national anthem–to be provocative. It’s the same metal kids used to scribble pentagrams and upside down crosses in public bathrooms. No, there is not an epidemic of child sacrificing satanists sweeping America. It’s the same reason some people started dressing up as clowns during the Great Evil Clown Panic of 2016–because it’s hilarious when people take ridiculous shit seriously.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.18.2021 at 11:32 am

        4chan tricking tens of millions of people into believing “OK” was a white power gang sign is probably the greatest troll since “Remember the Maine”.

    4. Mother's Lament
      February.18.2021 at 11:27 am

      Q-Anon is a bogeyman the nomenklatura use to concern gullible wine moms.

      Outside of the pages of the WaPo, Atlantic and other gentry class rags it’s pretty much nonexistent. Even 4chan talks about it like it’s a joke.

      1. CLM1227
        February.19.2021 at 9:16 am

        I don’t know if I’d write it off as a joke. Someone described it as performance art. I tend to agree with that.

        It challenges our assumptions that just because we read NYT or WaPo that we know anything.

        We know nothing. We have been so subjected to lies upon lies upon lies by information gatekeepers that it matters not one whit if Q is true or not. Believing in Q is just as absurd as believing in the NYT and establishment media.

  36. Ron
    February.18.2021 at 10:32 am

    Legal cannabis workers now outnumber electrical engineers in the U.S.”

    Yea and most are Trimmigrants not much of a career so don’t get to excited about it

    back to reading the article

    1. R Mac
      February.18.2021 at 10:52 am

      That’s why we need to fight for a $20 minimum wage!

      1. Ron
        February.18.2021 at 11:04 am

        even then its only a one month job the rest of teh time the trimmigrants steal stuff which probably pays more

  37. Rich
    February.18.2021 at 10:32 am

    This odd strategy of avoiding questions by looking to score identity-politics points might distract observers for a time. But Psaki should know it won’t work forever.

    She can then switch to the “Let me first say this” distraction.

  38. A Cynical Asshole
    February.18.2021 at 10:37 am

    Democrats in the House of Representatives are supposed to release the full text of the legislation today.

    Is that before or after they’ve taken the time to carefully read and understand it…

    *insert clip of J. Jonah Jameson from the first Spiderman movie laughing hysterically here*

  39. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 10:45 am

    Build your own Australia

    Facebook news ban stops Australians from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content
    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-02-18/facebook-to-restrict-sharing-or-viewing-news-in-australia/13166208

    1. A Cynical Asshole
      February.18.2021 at 12:26 pm

      I have a feeling a lot of Australians are going to have to start learning about VPNs and how to circumvent georestrictions now.

  40. A Cynical Asshole
    February.18.2021 at 10:48 am

    National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis explores what’s quickly becoming a core feature of the Biden administration: a belief that identity trumps actions and symbolic representation is good enough.

    But isn’t that true? I mean, that’s what the woke crown has been pushing for the last who knows how many years with all their “MuH RepReNtAyShUn!11!!!1!!!!!” bullshit, isn’t it?

    1. CLM1227
      February.19.2021 at 9:42 am

      I can not figure out what on earth makes these elites better than the rest of us. If anything, they are miles behind us on spotting trends and where things are going.

  41. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.18.2021 at 10:50 am

    To put that in perspective: In the United States there are more legal cannabis workers than electrical engineers.

    One requires significantly more drive, intellect, and training than the other. I’d bet there’s more legal cannabis workers than neurosurgeons, too.

    1. R Mac
      February.18.2021 at 10:56 am

      There’s now more farmers than astrophysicists!

    2. TJJ2000
      February.18.2021 at 11:48 am

      The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress are slated to unveil a new invasion policy proposal today. The centerpiece of it will be an eight-year path to citizenship for criminals who have broken the laws already and living in the country illegally.

      Trespass, Break the Law, Invade others territory = A gold star.
      Abide by the law, Respect others territory = Back of the Line!

      Democrats ARE THE EXACT REASON we have border problems.

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.18.2021 at 3:02 pm

        Your premise is flawed.

        https://reason.com/2021/02/18/bidens-immigration-plan-the-good-the-bad-and-the-unclear/#comment-8769852

        1. Mother's Lament
          February.18.2021 at 5:11 pm

          Your narrative is a deliberate, oikophobic lie.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      February.18.2021 at 12:23 pm

      Drive and mathematics are racisist

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        February.18.2021 at 12:28 pm

        Well, duh, “drive” is just another way of saying “protestant work ethic” which, of course, is white supremacy. And mathematics? Don’t even get me started you racist ass cracker!

  42. Nardz
    February.18.2021 at 11:00 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/jerome-powell-says-we-must-sacrifice-what

    Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell called for a “society-wide” commitment to reaching full employment. As Peter Schiff put it, Powell basically handed the US government a blank check in order to achieve this “maximum employment goal.”

    We’re told we shouldn’t even worry about the massive deficit spending and additional debt this will incur. It’s all hands on deck and everybody needs to sacrifice. But what exactly does the Fed mean by “maximum employment?” What are we to sacrifice for?

    Nobody knows. Not even the Fed.

    1. Ron
      February.18.2021 at 11:07 am

      there is only one way to get full employment and that is through forced worker camps. and there is a certain group with a certain political identity that will be the first to enter such camps even if they are already employed

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        February.18.2021 at 12:34 pm

        there is a certain group with a certain political identity that will be the first to enter such camps even if they are already employed

        Not to worry, their positions will be backfilled with preference given to those who are higher on the Progressive Stack as opposed to qualifications (since qualifications are a tool of the white supremacist, hetero-normative patriarchy).

    2. Mother's Lament
      February.18.2021 at 12:18 pm

      “We’re told we shouldn’t even worry about the massive deficit spending and additional debt this will incur.”

      They’re counting on runaway inflation in the next decade to trivialize the debt.

  43. Nardz
    February.18.2021 at 11:01 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/doctors-endorse-delay-2nd-pfizer-jab-even-new-research-shows-low-efficacy-against-south

  44. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 11:06 am

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1361696701422198790

    A COVID rules enforcer was caught on camera doing a ‘happy dance’ after she shut down a brewery in California under false pretenses right before the Super Bowl.

  45. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 11:11 am

    Video captures climate official commenting on need to ‘break’ consumers

    https://www.newburyportnews.com/news/video-captures-climate-official-commenting-on-need-to-break-consumers/article_bd87cbd6-67ff-11eb-a170-af01af29250b.html

    Gov. Charlie Baker called out an official in his environment secretariat on Friday, describing comments that Undersecretary for Climate Change David Ismay made last month about pushing consumers to reduce carbon emissions as something that “no one who works in our administration should ever say.”

    The right-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance published a video clip Thursday of Ismay addressing the Vermont Climate Council at a Jan. 25 virtual meeting.

    “Sixty percent of our emissions come from residential heating and passenger vehicles,” Ismay said, according to the video. “Let me say that again: 60 percent of our emissions that need to be reduced come from you, the person (inaudible) the street, the senior on fixed income. There is no bad guy left, at least in Massachusetts, to point the finger at, turn the screws on, and break their will so they stop emitting. That’s you, we have to break your will.”

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2021 at 11:38 am

      “Sixty percent of our emissions come from residential heating and passenger vehicles,” Ismay said, according to the video. “Let me say that again: 60 percent of our emissions that need to be reduced come from you, the person (inaudible) the street, the senior on fixed income. There is no bad guy left, at least in Massachusetts, to point the finger at, turn the screws on, and break their will so they stop emitting. That’s you, we have to break your will.”

      New Englanders really haven’t changed all that much since the days of the Puritans–they’ve always been a bunch of moral-scolding busybodies, they just change in whose name they’re acting as the years go on.

    2. Bill Godshall
      February.18.2021 at 12:21 pm

      China’s annual coal consumption has tripled during the past 20 years, while US carbon emissions have declined about 30% (largely due to low carbon natural gas replacing a third of US coal consumption).

      Those who truly desire to reduce global carbon emissions (i.e. which doesn’t include Biden or Democrats) must work to reduce the increasing carbon emissions in/by China (as carbon emissions in the US will continue declining, while increases by China will more than offset US declines).

      If Biden truly desired to reduce global carbon emissions, the first thing he’d do is get back out of the Paris climate accord (as Trump wisely did), because it requires the US to reduce carbon emissions by another 25% this decade, while allowing China to continue increasing their carbon emissions (which renders all declines in the US irrelevant).

      And if Bill Gates truly desired to reduce carbon emissions (as he has long insisted), he wouldn’t have just invested $4.7 billion in Signature Aviation PLC, which manufactures extremely high carbon emitting private jets, perhaps even the one John Kerry uses to fly to Davos and climate action press conferences around the world.

      The hypocrisy by climate virtue signalers is as terrible as the hypocrisy of left wing news media who fail to report these brutal truths, especially because doing so would make Trump appear to be as smart as he was/is in dealing with China (and hypocritical self serving left wing billionaires).

  46. Ra's al Gore
    February.18.2021 at 11:45 am

    https://twitter.com/steve_hanke/status/1359904207709622273

    In this #Xinjiang camp, #Uyghur children are forcefully separated from their parents and ordered to chant, “My mother is China, we love our mother, we love China.”

    The inner workings of #China’s #Communist re-education machine on full display.

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.18.2021 at 12:09 pm

      But according to the lefties here in the comments Reason totally isn’t basically ignoring the worst occurrence of tyranny and despotism in the twenty-first century.

      This is odd to me because a lot of international left-wing magazines and newspapers are giving the story the attention it demands. It’s really only the Democrats and big business who are tied up with Xi’s CCP, so maybe it’s less a left thing and more some other reason why our resident leftists and Reason ignore it.

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.18.2021 at 2:52 pm

        Mother’s Lament wanks away.

        1. Mother's Lament
          February.18.2021 at 6:30 pm

          Ugh.
          It’s enough having fucking sarcasmic dreaming of us jerking off, I don’t need your creepy ass fantasizing about it too.

      2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.18.2021 at 2:59 pm

        Any time a CACLL here asserts that Reason never covers Issue X, it’s a better than even bet Reason actually has covered Issue X:

        https://reason.com/2020/09/08/disney-thanks-chinese-labor-camp-authorities-in-mulan-credits/

        And, of course, Mother’s reply will be, “Well, they don’t write about it as often as I think they should!”

        1. Mother's Lament
          February.18.2021 at 6:14 pm

          Listen up, Misek 2. What’s happening to the Uighurs right now is a twenty-first century Auschwitz.
          It’s the most important story of the 21st century so far, you disgusting fascist.

          ENB wrote about Trump being mean to TiK TaK an amazing 14 times. Sullum wrote full articles about Trump making court challenges 64 times in three months.
          All Reason’s done for making this enormously important story front and center, was that blurb in a Round-Up, and a one paragraph Brickbat. That’s it. The video’s that Stossel and the other guy made were creators.com content, etc. Not Reason’s.

          This isn’t even a fucking left versus right issue. Some of the people doing the most on the issue are left-wing media outlets.

          But here you are minimizing it, and making excuses for Reason ignoring it, and I know why.
          On Reason’s end, Charles Koch doesn’t want Reason pissing off his Chinese business partners
          And on your end you’re a shill who’s paid to propagandize and play holocaust denier here.

          Fuck you and everything you stand for, fascist accessory to genocide.

      3. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.18.2021 at 3:00 pm

        Of course, that’s when CACLLs aren’t complaining about Reason’s covering Trump too often. Maybe the acronym should be FICLLs.

        1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          February.18.2021 at 4:58 pm

          3 posts, that’s $1.50 for the propagandist.

          Got any fire extinguisher stories for us, you lying cunt?

          1. Don't look at me!
            February.18.2021 at 5:19 pm

            She’s the Reason intern. Pay no attention.

        2. The White Knight III: The White Knight Fails!
          February.18.2021 at 6:26 pm

          Please, please, please ask me about what FICLL means!
          I’m so smart because no one else knows how to coin acronyms and try and force their use.

    2. Moonrocks
      February.18.2021 at 1:42 pm

      That’s fine. Cultural difference. We should take lessons from our Chinese overlords friends.

    3. Jason A
      February.18.2021 at 2:21 pm

      Lebron James hardest hit.

  47. TJJ2000
    February.18.2021 at 11:49 am

    The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress are slated to unveil a new invasion policy proposal today. The centerpiece of it will be an eight-year path to citizenship for criminals who have broken the laws already and living in the country illegally.

    Trespass, Break the Law, Invade others territory = A gold star.
    Abide by the law, Respect others territory = Back of the Line!

    Democrats ARE EXACTLY WHY we have immigration problems.

  48. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
    February.18.2021 at 2:50 pm

    “we have immigration problems”

    Your premise is flawed. We don’t any major immigration problems. We have a xenophobia problem, and a whole slew of bigger problems than immigration.

    1. TJJ2000
      February.18.2021 at 4:40 pm

      Right; because moving in entire State’s population from h*llholes doesn’t make a h*llhole here…. You’re delusional.

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.18.2021 at 5:06 pm

        I’m delusional? When has literally an entire state’s population immigrated elsewhere?

        Never. You exaggerate.

        1. Don't look at me!
          February.18.2021 at 5:18 pm

          Dummy.

          1. The White Knight III: The White Knight Fails!
            February.18.2021 at 6:23 pm

            Did you notice what I tried to do?
            I’m so smrat, I took TJJ2000’s number comparison and then instead inferred he had said an entire state’s population had moved.
            Then I claimed that he was the exaggerator.

            Nobody will notice my rhetorical trick because I’m just so clevor. Fifty cents just like that.

        2. TJJ2000
          February.18.2021 at 10:01 pm

          It’s Biden’s plan/goal. 125,000 per year over his 1st Term is the entire population of WY.

  49. Its_Not_Inevitable
    February.18.2021 at 4:08 pm

    “the amorphous goal of promoting development and fighting “corruption” in Central America” just means giving more US taxpayer dollars to Central American governments.

  50. Its_Not_Inevitable
    February.18.2021 at 4:10 pm

    Correction: Marijuana legalization has been great for on the record tax paying job creation.

  51. Hank Phillips
    February.18.2021 at 7:40 pm

    NARAL defeated God’s Own Prohibitionists for their ceaseless fanatical crusade to reverse the early exercise of Libertarian spoiler vote clout. That was the Roe v Wade decision the LP wrote and the Supreme Court copied early 1973 once the electoral votes were counted. Comstock republicans and the Prohibition party have since that time threatened, intimidated, infiltrated and cowed the LP. So women voters chose NARAL to enforce their 13th and 14th Amendment rights via the 19th–the same Amendment that enabled Pauline Sabin to get the 18th repealed.

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.18.2021 at 10:02 pm

      I hope when it’s your turn to cross the Sanzu, Hank; that all the aborted kids piling rocks on its shores, beat the ever-loving fuck out of you.

  52. AnyoneStillCareAboutFreedomInHere?
    February.18.2021 at 11:52 pm

    Police in Portland are literally defending trash.

    What else is new?

Please to post comments