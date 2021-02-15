Free-Range Kids

Cops Arrest Mom Working Evening Shift at Pizza Place for Leaving Kids, Ages 10 and 2, Alone

Is that really helping?

An Ohio mom has been arrested for leaving her kids, a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old, in a motel room while she worked her shift at a pizza shop.

A tip to the police led officers to a Motel Six in Youngstown at about 6:15 p.m. on Thursday night. The 10-year-old explained that her mom was working and would be home at 10:00 p.m.

The officers went to the pizza shop where the mom, Shaina Bell, 24, told them she usually has someone look in on the kids every hour. She was booked into jail on two counts of child endangerment and the kids were sent to their father. She got out on bail.

It's certainly not ideal for a mom to have to work at night while her 10-year-old babysits her little sister. But the facts—the motel room—seem to suggest that the family is under serious financial strain. And when that is the case, and there is a pandemic, and you are a mom trying to earn a living, it does not make your kids better off if you are under arrest, or in a cell, or possibly now contending with custody lawyers and the courts to get back on your feet.

We don't know any more details about the case. A GoFundMe for the family was started and then stopped. The comments section on the local news story is rife with folks trying to figure out her relationship to the kids' dad and his family. But having the police and probably child protection authorities in the middle of this family's drama—all because mom had to go to work an evening shift—is not going to make life easier for the kids or teach them any lessons we would want them to know.

Think about the moral of the story from the viewpoint of the 10-year-old. She answered the door responsibly, gave the information requested, and seemed to be managing fine at the time the police were called. Now the lesson may be, You should be afraid when mom asks you to watch your younger sibling. Or even, Don't trust mom.

In the name of protecting kids, this intervention may not be protecting kids at all. And in a country busy rethinking whether it really makes sense to have cops handling cases involving mental illness, this seems like a good time to also consider the mismatch between the usual law enforcement responses and parents in poverty. Instead of arrest, charge, jail, bail—nothing that actually helps the family and plenty that puts it even further behind the eight ball—the cops should, like doctors, first do no harm.

"This case is far too common—so common that Congress has started to get the message that family poverty is not neglect," says Diane Redleaf, co-chair of United Family Advocates and Legal Consultant to Let Grow. "Instead of punishing parents for being poor, we need to start building up community responses so children can be safe and supported. And when children are not in obvious immediate danger due to real abuse, it might be time for authorities to stand back. Ask the mom what help she needs, but don't make poverty a crime."

That sounds sensible to me.

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience, and founder of the Free-Range Kids movement.

  1. Brian
    February.15.2021 at 2:02 pm

    Heroes.

    1. Dorothy Harness
      February.15.2021 at 2:47 pm

    2. Woodchipper for Preet Bharara (preet.bharara@nyu.edu)
      February.15.2021 at 3:14 pm

      Democrat policies + Nanny Statism.

      1. Libertymike
        February.15.2021 at 4:07 pm

        = Misery.

      2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        February.15.2021 at 5:29 pm

        WOULDN’T NEVER HAPPEN WITH TRUMP!

        You morons act like child poverty only started with the Great Society in the 1960s.

        1. Woodchipper for Preet Bharara (preet.bharara@nyu.edu)
          February.15.2021 at 6:00 pm

          Looks like you you got butt hurt over there buttplug.

          I know buddy. Truth hurts. But the fact of the matter is - democrats are the party of safety nets and social programs and endless nannyism over the entirety of your life.

          Oh - and by the way, we weren't talking about child poverty. We were talking about the leftist state letting parents know what your 10 year old can and can't do, instead of parents.

          But whatever man. Pull your buttplug out, and bend over, because Biden is approaching from the rear, and he wants to know what your hair smells like.

        2. Woodchipper for Preet Bharara (preet.bharara@nyu.edu)
          February.15.2021 at 6:03 pm

          Oh! - and the 60s were not a "great society." Pretty much everything about your statement was a false premise.

        3. Mark Thrust, Sexus Ranger
          February.15.2021 at 10:28 pm

          Trump was president. Presidents don’t enter into this. Her arrest is a function of state and local government. You’re too busy raping children and/or jacking it to kiddie porn to think anything through.

          Kill yourself.

        4. IceTrey
          February.15.2021 at 10:45 pm

          Until about 20 years ago most of the world was in poverty.

    4. neon-flame
      February.15.2021 at 11:43 pm

      Doctors with kevlar armor and dog packs should be treating the crime problem, not gutting motherhood of its rightful share of personal problems. Right, Buck?

  2. icandrive,nigga
    February.15.2021 at 2:17 pm

    The only thing the mom did that I can see is not teach her 10 y/o not to talk to the cops.

    1. Granite
      February.16.2021 at 5:59 am

      This is how kids will grow up to be domestic terrorists. It’s almost like they’re pushing for it.

  3. Rob Misek
    February.15.2021 at 2:19 pm

    Hell she was a mother at 14 herself.

    Hope her kids are smarter.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      February.15.2021 at 3:15 pm

      Regression to the mean is a positive outcome in many cases.

      1. damiksec
        February.15.2021 at 3:29 pm

        Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you don’t have any self-awareness.

        1. Jovetis
          February.15.2021 at 4:57 pm

        2. Mark Thrust, Sexus Ranger
          February.15.2021 at 10:30 pm

          Then there’s all that valor he stole when he falsely claimed to be a war vet. SF even. Though in reality he’s just a sock for Chemjeff/Cytotoxic.

      2. Lawrence E
        February.16.2021 at 6:35 am

        Why was the father not arrested if the mother was ?
        Neither one was there .
        Why was the father not tending to the kids while mom was at work ?
        Just Questions

    2. IceTrey
      February.15.2021 at 10:46 pm

      The best way to help her is to give her some condoms.

  4. Sometimes a Great Notion
    February.15.2021 at 2:22 pm

    Is that really helping?

    The mother and the family; no.
    The police union; hell yeah!

  5. NashTiger
    February.15.2021 at 2:26 pm

    I wish Lenore Skenazy would do some political reporting for Reason. She at least has some clear principles she doesnt deviate from depending on the circumstance and the parties involved

    1. NashTiger
      February.15.2021 at 2:27 pm

      Oramge Man Bad not being a real clear principle for the rest of the crew

      1. Brandybuck
        February.15.2021 at 3:41 pm

        Orange Man Does No Wrong is not a real clear principle either.

        1. damiksec
          February.15.2021 at 3:50 pm

          It’s fun watching you try to conjure a counter for your TDS out of thin air.

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            February.15.2021 at 4:35 pm

            It’s fun watching you counter a perfectly cromulent message by blaming the messenger.

            1. Nardz
              February.15.2021 at 4:46 pm

              It’s a pathetic strawman used to deflect from fair criticism, and serves as an example of the person using it behaving exactly as those they’re accusing.

              1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
                February.15.2021 at 4:51 pm

                It’s the exact counterpart of what it responded to. If one is a strawman, so is the other. TDS works both ways.

                1. Nardz
                  February.15.2021 at 7:30 pm

                  None of what Nash said is a strawman, it’s a clearly stated conclusion he’s reached about Reason.
                  If you want to defend this publication’s integrity and objectivity, go for it.
                  But be better than an emotionally insecure parrot living on your knees.

                  1. Mark Thrust, Sexus Ranger
                    February.15.2021 at 10:32 pm

                    An insecure parrot living on his knees? Nice. Although in his case that sounds like a compliment.

      2. SQRLSY One
        February.15.2021 at 5:01 pm

        Oramge Man Bad … !?!?

        What is an oramge man, is it related to an origami man?

        Now about ORANGE man being bad…

        Orange Man bad?!? He BAD, all right! He SOOO BAD, He be GOOD! He be GREAT! He Make America Great Again!

        We KNOW He can Make America Great Again, because, as a bad-ass businessman, He Made Himself and His Family Great Again! He Pussy Grabber in Chief!

        See The Atlantic article by using the below search-string in quotes:
        “The Many Scandals of Donald Trump: A Cheat Sheet” or this one…

        https://reason.com/2019/09/02/republicans-choose-trumpism-over-property-rights-and-the-rule-of-law/

        He pussy-grab His creditors in 7 bankruptcies, His illegal sub-human workers ripped off of pay on His building projects, and His “students” in His fake Get-Rich-like-Me realty schools, and so on. So, He has a GREAT record of ripping others off! So SURELY He can rip off other nations, other ethnic groups, etc., in trade wars and border wars, for the benefit of ALL of us!!!

        All Hail to THE Pussy Grabber in Chief!!!

        Most of all, HAIL the Chief, for having revoked karma! What comes around, will no longer go around!!! The Donald has figured out that all of the un-Americans are SOOO stupid, that we can pussy-grab them all day, every day, and they will NEVER think of pussy-grabbing us right back!

        Orange Man Bad-Ass Pussy-Grabber all right!

        We CAN grab all the pussy, all the time, and NONE will be smart enough to EVER grab our pussies right back!

        These voters simply cannot or will not recognize the central illusion of politics… You can pussy-grab all of the people some of the time, and you can pussy-grab some of the people all of the time, but you cannot pussy-grab all of the people all of the time! Sooner or later, karma catches up, and the others will pussy-grab you right back!

        1. SQRLSY One
          February.15.2021 at 5:46 pm

          I have been told that origami man knows when to hold ’em, knows when (and WHERE) to fold ’em!

  6. Mother's Lament
    February.15.2021 at 2:31 pm

    Good thing those cops never visited the eighties, or they would have had to arrest everyone.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.15.2021 at 2:35 pm

      Before Twitter. Ancient of History.

      1. sarcasmic
        February.15.2021 at 2:37 pm

        Wasn’t the cast of Stranger Things blown away by the freedom the children enjoyed?

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          February.15.2021 at 2:38 pm

          I wouldn’t be surprised. There wasn’t a managed play-date anywhere in that script.

        2. Velvet Thunder
          February.15.2021 at 2:50 pm

          Including the actors who played the older siblings? Because I’m their age and my childhood was just like the kids in the show, except with unsupervised pick-up sports and air soft gun fights instead of D&D.

          1. JeremyR
            February.15.2021 at 3:20 pm

            Air soft? We had bottle rocket fights

            1. sarcasmic
              February.15.2021 at 3:23 pm

              Pussy. We used roman candles and bb guns.

              1. damiksec
                February.15.2021 at 3:30 pm

                You try so hard to fit in and yet are still a pariah.

              2. Velvet Thunder
                February.15.2021 at 3:43 pm

                a) wasn’t meant as a brag, more a lamentation that things considered pretty tame just 15-20 years are unconscionable to many parents today. b) roman candles are expensive, thus roman candle duels were reserved for special occasions. c) my parents would’ve been pissed if we used bb guns or roman candles indoors.

                1. sarcasmic
                  February.15.2021 at 3:46 pm

                  Indoors?!?!

                  1. damiksec
                    February.15.2021 at 3:51 pm

                    Oh god you’re still trying

                    SMDH

                    1. De Oppresso Liber
                      February.15.2021 at 4:02 pm

                      You know that thing you said about self awareness a little earlier?

                      Might want to try it.

                    2. Kade Sothron
                      February.15.2021 at 4:09 pm

                      Ok I am aware that it made you big mad.

                      Hey it worked!

                    3. damiksec
                      February.15.2021 at 4:10 pm

                      “You know that thing you said about self awareness a little earlier?”

                      Pissed you off did it.

                      lolololol

                    4. Kade Sothron
                      February.15.2021 at 4:12 pm

                      Why does he keep giving us these easy layups?

                    5. damiksec
                      February.15.2021 at 4:17 pm

                      “Why does he keep giving us these easy layups?”

                      In case we weren’t already absolutely certain that making him look stupid pissed him off.

                    6. De Oppresso Liber
                      February.15.2021 at 6:16 pm

                      You guys are doing a pretty great impression of a troop of baboons. Except you are supposed to throw the poop, not smear it on your face.

                    7. damiksec
                      February.15.2021 at 6:34 pm

                      Lol it bothered you so much!

                    8. R Mac
                      February.15.2021 at 10:13 pm

                      Man, DOL got real upset here.

                  2. sarcasmic
                    February.15.2021 at 4:25 pm

                    The guy who is being ignored thinks he’s getting zingers when his comments go unread. What a loser.

                    1. damiksec
                      February.15.2021 at 4:34 pm

                      “when his comments go unread.”

                      “De Oppresso Liber
                      February.15.2021 at 4:02 pm
                      You know that thing you said”

                      lol

                    2.  Nardz
                      February.15.2021 at 4:40 pm

                      He’s so mad about you pointing out how he tries to fit in and fails that he’s become illiterate.

                    3. Kade Sothron
                      February.15.2021 at 4:41 pm

                      Damn DOL and sarc’s scalp in the same thread.

                    4. D-PizzIe
                      February.15.2021 at 4:45 pm

                      Doesn’t your whining about it prove he is though?

                    5. R Mac
                      February.15.2021 at 10:14 pm

                      Flagged!

                    6. Liberty Lover
                      February.16.2021 at 4:45 am

                      Reason really needs an “ignore” button. That would send the trolls packing. It is not hard, most other comment sections have one.

              3. gaoxiaen
                February.16.2021 at 2:09 am

                We played army with BB guns. My one buddy was blinded in one eye, poking his head up while pinned down behind a log.

            2. Minadin
              February.15.2021 at 7:41 pm

              Did you ever load a bunch of cut-off match heads into an empty air pistol C02 cylinder and launch it like a missile? We put a 6 inch hole into a sheet of plywood with one of those.

              The 80s / early 90s were great.

              1. gaoxiaen
                February.16.2021 at 2:11 am

                No, but we used to make gasoline beer can apple cannons.

    2. Ragnarredbeard
      February.15.2021 at 8:18 pm

      I know. When I was 10 I walked to and from school just under a mile away (about 100 yards or so further and I would have ridden the bus) and got home from school about 2 hours before my parents. I was completely unsupervised for 2 whole hours. Horrors.

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.15.2021 at 2:34 pm

    Is that really helping?

    Yes.

    The goal is that lower income, working class wage earners are wards of the state. If she found a way to make ends meet without the state’s intervention, then the state will intervene the hard way.

    1. TangoDelta
      February.15.2021 at 2:56 pm

      Agreed, it’s a poor word choice. The question should be who is that really helping?

  8. MatthewSlyfield
    February.15.2021 at 2:46 pm

    Now the lesson may be, You should be afraid when mom asks you to watch your younger sibling. Or even, Don’t trust mom.

    The correct lesson is never trust the police.

  9. Inigo Montoya
    February.15.2021 at 2:50 pm

    Umm, don’t 10-year-olds (at least responsible ones) often earn pocket money by babysitting? So it’s okay for them to look after other people’s young kids but not their own siblings?

    I grew up in the 80s, so maybe that is not the case anymore. You probably need at least a bachelors degree in early childhood education and a certificate in diversity training before you can even think about babysitting those days.

    1. TangoDelta
      February.15.2021 at 3:14 pm

      The Red Cross offers babysitting courses for children but they have to be 11 to enroll. Ohio doesn’t have anything on the books requiring a minimum age so it becomes like so many other vague and ethereal “knowing it when they see it” laws rather than having any actual substance. Of course we can’t forget the county and city nannies might have their own set of gossamer rules.

    2. Brandybuck
      February.15.2021 at 3:39 pm

      Well in my day (the 70s) baby sitters tended to be teens. Usually 13 to 16. Because the 17 and 18 year old girls had jobs. They did until the 80s when unions made war on part time work by teenagers.

      1. Libertymike
        February.15.2021 at 4:08 pm

        Safety third.

      2. Minadin
        February.15.2021 at 8:28 pm

        I think I was babysitting at 10 or 11, but I only did if for a couple of years, since by 12 or 13 I was making more money mowing neighbor’s lawns at $10-$20 a pop. Then from 14-16 I had summer jobs doing janitorial work at the local church and school in addition to the lawn mowing.

        I wanted to have enough cash saved up to buy a car the week I turned 16.

        1. Its_Not_Inevitable
          February.15.2021 at 8:56 pm

          I thought you were gonna say you were making 900 buck week two hour day online…

          1. Minadin
            February.15.2021 at 10:35 pm

            Nah, I still work at Shoprite. I’m the only employee left.

      3. Real Books
        February.16.2021 at 6:01 am

        “Well in my day (the 70s) baby sitters tended to be teens.”

        An obvious falsehood. Teens cannot have obtained the necessary Ph.D. in Babysitting Studies.

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion
      February.15.2021 at 3:48 pm

      I grew up 80s-90s. Sometime in the early 90s the law changed for the legal age of babysitting in MD and my Aunt was one of the early recipience of a CPS report from a “concern” neighbor for having her 10 year old watch her 8 year old. I know this because I started working a summer on the payroll job at 11 years old but when I hit 12 I got to take the next summer off to watch my lil brother and my cousins above. Which was actually great since 1) got to goof off by the pool all summer while being paid and 2) gov’t didn’t take a piece of my earnings that summer.

      1. rbike
        February.15.2021 at 10:24 pm

        I was 11 or 12 in the 1970’s when I started babysitting. I had gone with my sisters a few times to learn what to do. Started with some relatives kids and then moved on to friends of my parents typically. I was pretty good at it and learned a lot and earned some cash to buy kid stuff. Without it, I would have been totally broke and even unhappier with life. Going rate was about a dollar an hour. I probably cleared $300 a year until I was 16. I never had my son do it as apparently boys don’t do this anymore. He would have been good at it. My daughter started at 12 and took classes. I never took any babysitting classes.

        1. EISTAU Gree-Vance
          February.16.2021 at 12:18 am

          “…. and even unhappier with life.”

          At 11 or 12? Damn, dude. Bummer.

    4. sarcasmic
      February.15.2021 at 4:29 pm

      So it’s okay for them to look after other people’s young kids but not their own siblings?

      Don’t know about where you live, but around here you can’t legally leave kids alone unless someone is older than thirteen.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.15.2021 at 2:58 pm

    Today in libertarian news and commentary.

    Facebook is silencing debate on lockdown
    Two of the scientists behind the Great Barrington Declaration on their brush with Big Tech censorship.

    On 2 February, we put up a post in favour of the Covid vaccine on the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) Facebook page. We, as two of the primary authors of the GBD, are firmly in favour of voluntary vaccination, using vaccines that regulatory authorities have carefully evaluated and approved for use. Our post argued for prioritising the elderly for vaccination against Covid-19 as a tool for the focused protection of this vulnerable group. It generated a vigorous debate in the comment section among people against the Covid vaccines and people who agreed with us.

    On 4 February, without warning, Facebook deleted the entire Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) page. The only explanation it provided was that the page violated its ‘community standards’, but it did not specify what standards the page violated. A week later, again without any explanation, Facebook restored the page.

    1. Longtobefree
      February.15.2021 at 3:17 pm

      The first time is the warning; next time you sleep with the fishes.

    2. Brandybuck
      February.15.2021 at 3:37 pm

      At least it wasn’t the government. People want the government to be in charge of this stuff. But how would government be any better? Cops with guns arresting moms for working in pizza parlors are now going to be in charge of what gets posted? No fucking way.

      Facebook may be a bunch of assholes, but government is a bunch of assholes with guns. See the difference?

      1. damiksec
        February.15.2021 at 3:52 pm

        “People want”

        I’ll take hurried deflections with straw men for 1000 Alex.

        1. Libertymike
          February.15.2021 at 4:13 pm

          Facebook cooperates with government; Facebook gets government money; Facebook conspires with government to coordinate clandestine surveillance; Facebook assists government in imposing democracy; and Facebook operates to please government and silence government’s adversaries.

          Somehow, Facebook is “private.”

          1. Brandybuck
            February.15.2021 at 4:44 pm

            And somehow moar government is the answer.

            1. Libertymike
              February.15.2021 at 6:19 pm

              No, it is not.

              I can make the case without resort to my anarchic utopia: the federal government can be dramatically downsized and Facebook as well as the FAANGS can be defanged.

              1. Red Rocks White Privilege
                February.15.2021 at 8:00 pm

                It’s seriously pathetic how some people on here, who for years have talked about the dangers of crony capitalism, suddenly get a massive blind spot when it comes to a Gilded Age-style trust like Big Tech, even after 20-plus years of government investment from front groups like In-Q-Tel and proxies such as Greyhawk. Or the fact that these companies are now deep in bed with the government by providing them with contract services for their comm infrastructure, which as we now know, are vulnerable to massive hacks.

                Somehow, they’ve deluded themselves into thinking that these companies are acting as independent actors, rather than carrying out a mutually parasitic relationship with their government sponsors.

          2. Its_Not_Inevitable
            February.15.2021 at 8:59 pm

            It is private, and I freely and voluntarily deleted my account several years ago.

    3. neon-flame
      February.15.2021 at 11:39 pm

      Uh, FB just launched a new “viewpoints” app. No idea what it does but maybe it could be to move contentious key words into a quarantine zone?

  11. mad.casual
    February.15.2021 at 3:09 pm

    A GoFundMe for the family was started and then stopped.

    Meanwhile, the GoFundMe for the retard who gorilla-glued her hair to her head collected $20K which, thanks to her plastic surgeon’s generous donation of free surgery, she can now give to charity.

    1. perlhaqr
      February.15.2021 at 9:12 pm

      People sent $23k so a moron wouldn’t have to shave her head? WTF?

  12. JeremyR
    February.15.2021 at 3:16 pm

    I expect an article soon blaming Trump for this, because his immigration policy prevented her from hiring a Central American immigrant as a nanny for 50 cents a day.

    1. JeremyR
      February.15.2021 at 3:18 pm

      And then another by ENB blaming Republicans for this because the mother couldn’t get free taxpayer abortions

    2. gaoxiaen
      February.16.2021 at 2:20 am

      And can who is also literate.

      1. gaoxiaen
        February.16.2021 at 2:21 am

        *And is also literate. LOL!

  13. Longtobefree
    February.15.2021 at 3:19 pm

    I thought equity was the point of everything now.
    If a 10 year old is mature enough to select their own gender, they surely are mature enough to watch a two year old.

    1. sarcasmic
      February.15.2021 at 3:29 pm

      I’m sure a ten year old is mature enough to have sexual intercourse with a two year old, as long as they both self identify. But perform childcare? You need college-trained, licensed-professionals for that. I stress the “licensed” part. They’re not qualified unless they paid the government for a piece of paper.

      1. R Mac
        February.15.2021 at 10:33 pm

        Gross pervert.

    2. Brandybuck
      February.15.2021 at 3:34 pm

      Surely the 10 year old could have identified as an adult?

      1. damiksec
        February.15.2021 at 3:56 pm

        No one wants to hear about your bedroom behavior.

    3. fafalone
      February.15.2021 at 9:07 pm

      Yes, the police force is such a well known bastion of progressivism, they’re definitely all about transgender rights.

      Jackass.

  14. Katun Thunderheart
    February.15.2021 at 3:32 pm

    She’s black right? Fuck her, welcome to equity.

  15. Brandybuck
    February.15.2021 at 3:33 pm

    Back in summer rich White folk were bothered and befuddled as to why poor Black folk didn’t trust the police. Well here is the answer. Poor White folk don’t trust the cops either, but they don’t tend to make the news. Poor folk in general KNOW the cops aren’t there for them. This confuses the middle class White folk who trust the cops and demand cops oversee every aspect of other people’s lives. “Why should I be afraid if I haven’t done anything wrong?” they tell themselves. Well this mom didn’t do anything wrong. The hotel room wasn’t ideal, but how is it any different than an apartment?

    Don’t trust the cops. This is what that ten year old is learning.

    1. GivenABadName
      February.15.2021 at 6:50 pm

      Hotel room is different from apartment in that hotels/motels often have rules about who can be left alone in the room. Generally children cannot be left in a motel room while the parent/guardian is not on the premises. I don’t know what the cutoff age is, it may vary by motel. But even in a town with no minimum babysitting age, if the motel has rules that are being violated, they can call the cops. Once the motel realized the kids were unattended, that’s when the ball starts rolling, because what if something happened and the motel was liable. So they follow their procedure and call the police. That is my guess as to what happened. Who told the motel? Not sure.

      Motel 6 is housing So Many low-income people, all over the country. As a chain they are performing a public service in addition to making money. But they are businesspeople and it is too much to expect them to allow unattended children even if it would be fine in an apartment.

  16. GroundTruth
    February.15.2021 at 3:43 pm

    Welcome to my life in the 60’s.

    And don’t forget that my 6 year old sister was there too!

    But getting paid for it? Keeping an eye on the pests was part of “things we expect you to do around here as a member of the family”.

  17. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.15.2021 at 4:43 pm

    This is hilarious. I guess the news media was forced to deal with the fabricated evidence. Lawyer goes scorched earth on the reporting being dismissive about carefully doctoring evidence– doctoring that no one disputes.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.15.2021 at 4:57 pm

      Oh, and the NYT continues to edit away its fabrications about officer Sicknick. I’m guessing that within six weeks, the original NYT article will still have the headline about an officer dying DURING a pro-trump Rampage, with the article text simply mentioning his passing.

  18. Rossami
    February.15.2021 at 5:02 pm

    How about “10 year olds are perfectly competent to be babysitters so the mom did nothing wrong in the first place.”

    1. 6caf496
      February.15.2021 at 5:45 pm

      Up next, the mom who hires the neighbor’s 10-year-old to baby sit gets arrested.

      The nanny state can’t handle competition.

      1. mtrueman
        February.15.2021 at 8:56 pm

        If you are too young to have kids, you are too young to look after them.

        1. Peter Mathewson
          February.16.2021 at 12:14 am

          It depends upon the child and really your opinion here is meaningless.

  19. Hank Phillips
    February.15.2021 at 5:14 pm

    Look at the bright side. In another ten years the Second Amendment will kick in. Then, who knows, maybe some of the initiators of force will get a taste of their own favorite medicine. Picture the trailer: “Do you remember bullying my mom?”
    The Republican party found out how this feels back in November.

  20. Moderation4ever
    February.15.2021 at 5:22 pm

    The problem here is like so many others, using the police as first responders for social and mental health problems. If you send police to deal with child welfare or a person in a mental health crisis you are looking for this kind of trouble. This of course is not the fault of the police, we just dump the problems on them. “Hey while you out on crime patrol can you do these six or seven other things that are only tangentially crime related”.

    So here a thought, next time the Police Chief turns in a budget saying he needs more money, and they always do. Let have the Mayor and the city counsel say we can’t give you any more but we are going to shift some of this work off your staff.

    1. Cyto
      February.15.2021 at 8:38 pm

      Excellent point.

  21. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.15.2021 at 5:31 pm

    Update on Kyle Rittenhouse.

  22. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    1. Your impeachment record
      February.15.2021 at 6:37 pm

      0 and 2

    2. Cyto
      February.15.2021 at 8:08 pm

      Among those, at least 4 who were actually innocent and were framed by their government in order to provide cover for illegal surveillance of American citizens by the FBI and CIA at the behest of the Obama administration. Not something I’d be crowing about.

    3. Union of Concerned Socks
      February.15.2021 at 8:09 pm

      Aren’t you the kid fucker?

      1. perlhaqr
        February.15.2021 at 9:25 pm

        You can see why he’s steering the conversation away from children in motel rooms.

  23. 6caf496
    February.15.2021 at 5:44 pm

    For once, the spam comments on here are slightly relevant.

  24. Homple
    February.15.2021 at 7:00 pm

    Maybe being single with kids is not such a hot lifestyle after all.

  25. Cyto
    February.15.2021 at 8:05 pm

    So…. Reason.com advertising is doing something odd that makes my computer take forever to finish loading these pages. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. Strike “forever” and go with “a good 30 seconds”.

    I have not found the offending script, but i did find out that adding this to my adblock filter makes the page responsive and useful sooner.

    reason.com##DIV[class=”sidebar magicSidebar”]

    It gets rid of the links and stuff on the sidebar – and a couple of ads that seem to go with it. The “loading” indicator still spins away nearly as long… but without waiting around to draw those elements, it becomes more useable.

    1. Longtobefree
      February.16.2021 at 8:46 am

      30 seconds IS forever in internet years.
      On a real computer, chrome and adblock work well.

  26. Union of Concerned Socks
    February.15.2021 at 8:08 pm

    Yes we can!

    1. mtrueman
      February.15.2021 at 8:45 pm

      “we need to start building up community responses so children can be safe and supported… That sounds sensible to me.”

      That sounds socialist to me.

      1. Its_Not_Inevitable
        February.15.2021 at 9:10 pm

        De[pends on what one means by community. The people living there by free and voluntary association or through more gubmnt plans, programs and laws?

        1. mtrueman
          February.15.2021 at 10:07 pm

          “The people living there by free and voluntary association”

          In the USA? Are you nuts?

  27. Cyto
    February.15.2021 at 8:32 pm

    A couple of thoughts:

    I was babysitting for cash when I was 12. Couples would often stay out until 2am. I never sat for a 2 year old at that age… but I did have a good number of 4 and 5 year old kids.

    I’m not sure about 10. My daughter just turned 11 days ago, and she’s whip-smart and pretty danged responsible. More responsible than her brother was at that age. I’m not sure if I’d leave her for 9 hours with a 2 year old sibling… but if with someone looking in every hour? In a pinch? Maybe….

    Second thought:

    When I was just starting out, the wife and I lived in a cheap apartment in the Atlanta area. There was a family downstairs in similar straits. Daddy was in jail. Mom worked at a hotel as a maid. She was trying.. but ill equipped. She had 3 kids. 12, 5 and 3. The 12 year old was supposed to watch the little ones. He didn’t. He ran off to play with his friends, leaving the 5 and 3 year old alone.

    The 5 year old was a force of nature. Crazy smart and a born leader. She brought her brother up to knock on our door. They were hungry. We went downstairs with them to investigate. Mom left them with no real food in the house. Just a bowl of hard candy.

    So we had them up for some food. They hadn’t eaten all day.

    Now…. time for a choice. Do you call the police? Child welfare?

    We sent them home with a jar of dry roasted peanuts to snack on until mom came home and left her a note explaining the situation and asking her to come see us.

    She told us her story. Alone, dad set to get out of jail in a couple of months. Trying, but drowning.

    We pointed her toward a couple of service organizations that could help her get the aid she needed. I gave her a ride to the offices of a charity that helps navigate the system of government aid and private charities. They helped ensure that food was in the house.

    The 5 year old still stopped by with her brother regularly when whatever babysitter that was (or wasn’t) arranged fell through. The 5 year old always asked to be taught. That first day, she saw a notepad on the table and asked me to teach her to write. She was desperate to learn.

    So we gave them a hand up, best we could. I taught the kids about science, and I read to them and taught them their letters. We didn’t have much ourselves, but we had a hell of a lot more than they did.

    I have no idea how it worked out. Dad got out of jail and they moved away, never to be heard from again. Mom was completely uneducated and kinda dumb as a stump too. But she was trying hard. The kids were pretty amazing, especially the 5 year old girl. she’ll be the CEO of a major organization one day. (even if that major organization is a criminal organization. Or worse… government)

    So I probably did the wrong thing, by these people’s standards. I should have called the police so mom could go to jail and the kids could be split up into foster homes. The 5 year old probably stood a good chance of charming her way into an adoption. The 12 year old? Yeah… permanent foster care and probably what they call a “troubled” life. And the little one? He seemed kinda below average at first glance… so probably no adoption for him.

    I suppose rather than concerning myself about busybodies who are all too eager to wreck a family in order to save it, I should thank my lucky stars that none of these types were around to point at my wife and I, shrieking like Donald Sutherland in “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and making all kinds of wild accusations about how horrible we were for helping out this young family instead of turning them in like good little party members.

    1. mtrueman
      February.15.2021 at 8:53 pm

      10 is too young. Mother Nature has decided that child rearing starts after puberty, not before.

      ” I should have called the police so mom could go to jail and the kids could be split up into foster homes. ”

      I disagree. Involving the police in these situations is unlikely to make things better.

      “We didn’t have much ourselves,”

      Kids don’t demand much. They are usually content if you are willing to give them nothing more than your time and attention.

      1. Its_Not_Inevitable
        February.15.2021 at 9:13 pm

        And food. Kids need food.

        1. mtrueman
          February.15.2021 at 10:18 pm

          Sharing food with the hungry is a rewarding experience. Still, it’s probably better if the food is prepared and doled out by an adult rather than a child. There’s a reason why all of the world’s most notable chefs are considerably older than 10.

          1. VinniUSMC
            February.16.2021 at 8:01 am

            “There’s a reason why all of the world’s most notable chefs are considerably older than 10.”

            Because we don’t typically teach kids the finer points of cooking by that age?

      2. Cyto
        February.16.2021 at 8:55 am

        Apparently I embody storytelling failure. “So I probably did the wrong thing, by these people’s standards” was supposed to convey that modern busybodies would insist that I did the wrong thing by getting involved and helping people myself. In their version of the best possible world, only the state can solve problems, so you call the police if someone is in need.

        “We didn’t have much” was supposed to invoke and understanding that we were in a crappy apartment working in fairly low-paying jobs and hoping to get a leg up so we could start our own family. We were hardly in the position to feed and cloth a random stranger’s kids, and the demands on our time at that age were such that providing free (and random) childcare wasn’t really on our agenda. It was more than just a little bit of a sacrifice to look after this broken family of complete strangers.

        Why is that important? Because the Karens of today are in charge, and they insist that Big Brother fix these situations. Put mom in jail. That’ll teach her! Send people with guns, that’s sure to help. Whatever you do, don’t get involved. Don’t offer a simple bit of charity, person to person. What could you possibly gain from that? Better to vote for politicians who promise to give the government more money and more power to handle the situation for you.

        It is my thesis that this mentality is the root of many of our problems. When settlements were small, people knew each other. Simple human empathy drove people to help one another when things went south. But now we have a huge layer of government between us and our neighbor. Very few people feel the need to get their hands dirty helping a neighbor, because they quench that need to help others by voting for a politician who promises to do it for them by taking money from someone else.

        The world would be a much better place if everyone had a little more personal charity and a little less “I’ll let government use force to handle things for me”.

        The thing is… this sort of thing can be rough. That family just left one day. I never met dad. He never came by to say thanks. Mom never came by to let us know what was happening. Heck, she really only offered the perfunctory “thanks” when she accidentally was in the same space with us, after that initial encounter where I took a whole day being her personal chauffeur and guide to the social services world.

        We did even more for another family years later. Several families in our church took a mom and her kids under our wing because they were in a bad place and they asked. Mom was probably an ex prostitute – maybe a current prostitute, but one without much earning potential at this point… We helped her get a job, twisting church member’s arms to give her a break. We bought her a mini-van. We got her an apartment, then a rental home. We bought her kids clothes and supplies and toys. We bought her furniture.

        She was doing OK, the job was going well. But then she saw a better grift, and burned all her bridges and left town. Stuck the couple that provided the rental home at way below market with a mess, didn’t pay a couple months rent and left with no notice of any kind. Ended up suing the company that gave her the job.

        That’s what helping people in need can look like.

        So the pressure from every side pushes us away from the one thing that could truly make this world better – an individual human connection between people and a willingness to help where it is needed, even at some cost – and toward a depersonalized big-brother solution. It doesn’t make society better… but it does solve problems with “out of sight, out of mind” solutions. Better to give up some taxes (that hopefully someone else will pay) and some freedoms…. that’s safer than getting involved and doing it ourselves.

    2. MasterThief
      February.16.2021 at 4:32 am

      This echoes my sentiments. Generally speaking, 10 is young to fend for themselves all day. It’s even worse imo for that child to be tasked with a toddler. If the youngest was a couple of years older then I’d have less issues. My older kid is about to be 13, but we don’t trust her to watch the 2 year old for more that about half an hour. Just hasn’t shown the necessary interest and responsibility to provide the care and attention a toddler requires.
      The situation from this article is certainly concerning to me. I don’t know that I’d advocate calling cps or police. People do get stuck in hard places and sometimes rough situations like this become a short term necessity. Ideally, a friend or neighbor could do what you did for that family.
      What gets me is that I’m supposed to be outraged that the kids were removed from a bad situation and placed with their father. Considering none of the relevant details have been provided, is it possible that the father is the more fit custodial parent? Is it also possible that he didn’t get custody because of the legal system’s bias towards awarding custody to mothers?

      1. Cyto
        February.16.2021 at 8:31 am

        The most interesting thing about your reply?

        That I had the same thought about the father and promptly discarded it as a topic for discussion. PC culture is so pervasive that anything that smacks of “men’s rights” is like the 3rd rail of internet comments. You just don’t go there.

        Of course, you are right, a priori. Mom couldn’t take care of her kids and they took them over to dad’s place.

        Which makes one wonder what in the world is going on with these people’s lives that she has kids living alone in a seedy hotel room and can’t call the father to take them.

        Once you’ve seen it, you can’t unsee it. Why did mom refuse to call in dad? Does he have any relationship with the kids? Is he a serial abuser that she was escaping at any cost? Is she a mentally unstable fabulist who was hiding her kids from their father? The idea of making a home in a motel and leaving young kids unattended in this single room home for entire work days raises so many questions, invites so much speculation.

        Now I kinda want to know. We need Maury Povich to unearth all the seedy details and spread them before the public.

  28. neon-flame
    February.15.2021 at 11:34 pm

    … Or how Eleven Thousand Years of female empowerment and gains in women’s rights and marketplace fare such as “instant contact devices” just swish around aimlessly in the Ohio government toilet bowl.

  29. John Harpers
  30. Zippy 2
    February.16.2021 at 7:13 am

    OMG, I was left in charge of four younger siblings when I was 10. Do I need to turn my mom in? She just turned 85 but I want to to the best for our great leaders so I’m ready to get her sent to a reeducation camp.

  31. Longtobefree
    February.16.2021 at 8:48 am

    “Instead of punishing parents for being poor, we need to start building up community responses so children can be safe and supported.”

    Here’s a really wild and outside the box idea; end the lockdowns.

  32. Earth Skeptic
    February.16.2021 at 9:47 am

    Choice ends at birth.

Please to post comments