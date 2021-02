In Birchington, England, David Mitchell logged onto the National Health Service website to see about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. He was perplexed to find that the closest location listed as providing the vaccine was in Swindon. That's 153 miles away from his home, though the website said it was 23.1 miles away. So Mitchell clicked on a link for a map and saw that it directed him to the middle of the North Sea.