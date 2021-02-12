Brickbat: Slight Mix-Up

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced she will step down after she failed to advertise as required by law a proposed constitutional amendment that would retroactively extend the timeline for sexual assault victims to file civil suits against their abusers. This means it will be at least 2023 before voters can vote on the proposal. Extending the statute of limitations for sexual abuse lawsuits is something that victims have been seeking for years and was a key recommendation of a 2018 report from a grand jury that investigated child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.