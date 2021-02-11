Reason Roundup

Impeachment Evidence Leaves Republicans Cold, Dems Hot, and America Tired

Plus: Dems ask FDA to change abortion pill prescribing rule, Vice targets Clubhouse, and more...

|

(Greg Nash/POOL/CNP/startraksphoto/Greg Nash/POOL via CNP/InStar/Cover Images/Newscom)

Impeachment managers will wrap up their case against former President Donald Trump today, after spending yesterday showing senators hours of video taken from inside the U.S. Capitol building on January 6. One shows a Capitol police officer screaming while being smashed between two doors as rioters try to rush past him to get inside. Another shows Sen. Mitt Romney (R–Utah) narrowly avoiding a direct encounter with the mob.

But will the footage—while evocative and chilling—make a difference?

Most of it had already been made public, as had clips of Trump's words and conduct that impeachment managers say incited the riot.

And most Republicans in the Senate seem unwilling to budge a smidge on backing their dear leader, even now. They've been calling the impeachment trial at best a waste of time and, at worst, unconstitutional.

Whether or not Trump's actions and rhetoric rise to the level of impeachment-worthy conduct, they're still deceitful, dastardly, and deserving of blame for the events that ensued on January 6.

Trump may not have imagined things going down exactly as they did, but his lies still created the conditions that led to them—a situation the Wall Street Journal editorial board sums up nicely in a new editorial about how much responsibility Trump bears in all of this:

Mr. Trump's defenders point out that he also told the audience to make their voices heard "peacefully." And contra Rep. Eric Swalwell, who argued the incitement to attack the Capitol was "premeditated," it's difficult to think Mr. Trump ever envisioned what followed: that instead of merely making a boisterous display, the crowd would riot, assault the police, invade the building, send lawmakers fleeing with gas masks, trash legislative offices, and leave in its wake a dead Capitol officer.

But talk about playing with fire. Mr. Trump told an apocalyptic fable in which American democracy might end on Jan. 6, and some people who believed him acted like it. Once the riot began, Mr. Trump took hours to say anything, a delay his defenders have not satisfactorily explained. Even then he equivocated. Imagine, Rep. Joe Neguse said, if Mr. Trump "had simply gone onto TV, just logged on to Twitter and said 'Stop the Attack,' if he had done so with even half as much force as he said 'Stop the Steal.'"

Republican leaders, had they any backbone or integrity, might at least condemn Trump's encouragement of stolen-election conspiracy theories and role in rallying rioters to action without conceding that this warrants his impeachment.

Instead, however, they've competed with one another to see who can perform the most nonchalance over what happened and denied that they, Trump, or anyone else should have to show some personal responsibility.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R–Calif.) yesterday blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol riot and suggested that the impeachment trial was part of a continued "coup" attempt by Democrats.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) is viewing it as a fundraising opportunity:

FREE MINDS

Who's afraid of Clubhouse? Another day, another media outlet freaking out about the fact that somewhere, somehow, people might be communicating with one another in ways that neither the mainstream press nor government officials can control. Vice takes issue with the fact that some users of the new audio-based chatroom app might utter untrue things without being fact-checked. At this rate, we're not far off from this imaginary headline conjured by podcaster Katie Herzog:

FREE MARKETS

Democrats are pushing to free abortion pills from a rule requiring that they be prescribed in person. A federal judge lifted the medically unfounded requirement toward the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Trump administration fought the deregulatory move in court and the Supreme Court took the administration's side.

Now, Democrats in the House Committee on Oversight and Reform are asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to intervene.

"Imposing this requirement in the midst of a deadly pandemic—one that has disproportionately impacted communities of color across the United States—needlessly places patients and providers in harm's way, and further entrenches longstanding health inequities," the representatives wrote in a letter to the FDA.

QUICK HITS

RIP Larry Flynt.

• Inside the internal dysfunction at The New York Times.

• A retired physics and botany professor in Minnesota is being hounded by city authorities for having what the city feels is too many plants and flowers growing in his own yard.

• States are considering some important criminal justice system reforms:

• Is there a future for fusionism?

• Former Republican officials are reportedly considering the launch of a new political party.

NEXT: Will Biden 'Listen to the Science' on GMOs?

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    February.11.2021 at 9:32 am

    But will the footage—while evocative and chilling—make a difference?

    After last summer, flyover America might be footaged out.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.11.2021 at 9:34 am

      Rioting works, if the Establishment backs you.

      1. yajow80590
        February.11.2021 at 9:57 am

      2. Earth Skeptic
        February.11.2021 at 9:58 am

        If the Establishment backs you, its not rioting. Its righteous public support for noble causes.

        1. Fist of Etiquette
          February.11.2021 at 10:09 am

          It should go without saying but I don’t support the rioters either. I don’t know if the idiots were drawn by the (tacit and stated) support the other side’s rioters seemingly got, but that’s irrelevant. They’re grown people who should know the difference between protest and rioting and the consequences of the latter.

          Now, back the comedy.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    February.11.2021 at 9:33 am

    And most Republicans in the Senate seem unwilling to budge a smidge on backing their dear leader, even now.

    They can’t accept that we have a new dear leader.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:34 am

    https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17031/hr1-chaotic-elections

    H.R.1 packs into one 791-page bill every bad idea about how to run elections and mandates that the states must adopt the very things that made the election of 2020 such a mess. It includes all of the greatest hits of 2020: Mandatory mail ballots, ballots without postmarks, late ballots, voting in precincts where you do not live…. The Senate companion bill, S.1, might be even worse.

    In 2020, states such as Nevada and New Jersey sent ballots through the mail to anyone on their registration lists despite having voter rolls full of errors. The Public Interest Legal Foundation documented thousands of ineligible registrations in Nevada alone that received mail ballots. Some were sent to vacant lots, abandoned mines, casinos and even liquor stores.

    States also would be blocked by H.R.1 from signature verification procedures.

    H.R.1 rigs the system for any lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the law. All lawsuits can only be filed in one court — federal court in the District of Columbia. And all opposition must be consolidated into one brief with only one attorney being able to argue the merits.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:34 am

    https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/4/1376/htm

    In this article, we aim to develop a political economy of mass hysteria. Using the background of COVID-19, we study past mass hysteria. Negative information which is spread through mass media repetitively can affect public health negatively in the form of nocebo effects and mass hysteria. We argue that mass and digital media in connection with the state may have had adverse consequences during the COVID-19 crisis. The resulting collective hysteria may have contributed to policy errors by governments not in line with health recommendations. While mass hysteria can occur in societies with a minimal state, we show that there exist certain self-corrective mechanisms and limits to the harm inflicted, such as sacrosanct private property rights. However, mass hysteria can be exacerbated and self-reinforcing when the negative information comes from an authoritative source, when the media are politicized, and social networks make the negative information omnipresent. We conclude that the negative long-term effects of mass hysteria are exacerbated by the size of the state.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    February.11.2021 at 9:35 am

    Whether or not Trump’s actions and rhetoric rise to the level of impeachment-worthy conduct, they’re still deceitful, dastardly, and deserving of blame for the events that ensued on January 6.

    Thou shalt not impugn election integrity… this time.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:35 am

    https://twitter.com/JerylBier/status/1359871134121025537

    Stealth edit alert:
    @NBCNews
    removes “China” from list of “American allies” called by President Biden. Article contains nothing noting the editing/revision.

    See screenshots and link to archived version below:

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.11.2021 at 9:35 am

    “Former Republican officials are reportedly considering the launch of a new political party.”

    They shouldn’t give up like that. Instead of starting a new party, the early 2000s neocons (Frum, Kristol, etc.) need to regain control of the GOP. Because although the Iraq War they promoted was arguably misguided, it was nowhere near as bad as Drumpf’s war on immigration.

    #LibertariansForABetterGOP
    #PutTheNeoconsBackInCharge

  8. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:36 am

    https://twitter.com/jpaceDC/status/1359841474993618945

    In June 2020, members of Lincoln Project leadership were informed in writing and in subsequent phone calls of at least 10 specific allegations of harassment against co-founder John Weaver, including two involving Lincoln Project employees.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    February.11.2021 at 9:37 am

    Instead, however, they’ve competed with one another to see who can perform the most nonchalance over what happened…

    They should instead be spending their time turning the Patriot Act loose on Americans. (Well, more loose on different Americans.)

    1. Earth Skeptic
      February.11.2021 at 10:02 am

      Especially on “patriots”, right?

  10. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:37 am

    https://twitter.com/rebeccaballhaus/status/1359637591004479488

    Insane WSJ scoop: About 90 people were hospitalized with Covid-19-like symptoms in central China in the two months before the disease was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019, according to World Health Organization investigators.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:38 am

    https://twitter.com/Yascha_Mounk/status/1359676196968136705

    A Pakistani-American doctor was fired *and is being prosecuted* because he gave an opened vaccine to anyone he could find rather than letting it go to waste.

    Apparently, it would have been more “equitable” to throw the vaccine out.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      February.11.2021 at 10:04 am

      Never offend the God of Equity!

  12. Jerryskids
    February.11.2021 at 9:38 am

    I saw that chilling footage of Mitt Romney nearly dying from heading down an empty hallway and I must say if that doesn’t prove the need to raise the import quota for Turkish pistachios, I don’t know what does.

    1. Echo Chamber
      February.11.2021 at 9:41 am

      “Brave Sen Romney ran away
      Bravely ran away away
      When danger reared its ugly head
      He bravely turned his tail and fled
      Yes, brave Sen Romney turned about
      And gallantly he chickened out
      Bravely taking to his feet
      He beat a very brave retreat
      Bravest of the brave, Sen Romney!”

    2. H. Farnham
      February.11.2021 at 9:46 am

      Something similar happened to me at work a while back. I was walking down the hallway, and a heroic colleague shouted that the floor was wet. Apparently, a group of degenerate custodians had gotten together and mopped without putting a sign out. My neck could have been violently broken without the warning. I’m trying to get the custodians charged with attempted murder, and the maintenance supervisor should be charged with criminal conspiracy and racketeering.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        February.11.2021 at 10:05 am

        What about sedition?

  13. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:39 am

    https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2020/10/08/equity-through-accuracy-changes-our-hate-map

    Black separatism is a response to white supremacy and white nationalism; it has not, however, received the same mainstream attention as white nationalism. Nor do Black separatists have the overwhelming share of racially motivated violence attributed to their overall goals of separation. Yes, some Black nationalists have committed violence against Jewish communities, but those are fueled by antisemitism, not separatism. Additionally, Black separatism is rooted in valid concerns about how federal and state institutions treat Black people.

  14. Ken Shultz
    February.11.2021 at 9:40 am

    “And most Republicans in the Senate seem unwilling to budge a smidge on backing their dear leader, even now.

    —ENB

    Actually, they’re representing their constituents–and why wouldn’t they?

    1. The_Unknown_Pundit
      February.11.2021 at 9:49 am

      The writers at Reason are really clueless about politics.

    2. Moonrocks
      February.11.2021 at 9:56 am

      I thought they were just deciding based on evidence.

    3. Commenter_XY
      February.11.2021 at 10:08 am

      She is such a tart.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:40 am

    Why Are the Feds Hiding Brian Sicknick’s Medical Report?
    http://ace.mu.nu/archives/392615.php#392615

    I have a theory: they’re hiding it because the medical report says he died of a stroke, and suffered no injuries at all (that is, the stroke was not caused by the riots), and the feds are hiding this fact until their Democrat allies have their show trial for Trump.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      February.11.2021 at 10:07 am

      Hey, if just reading bad words is violence, then seeing mean people must be accepted as deadly assault.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:40 am

    https://mises.org/wire/troop-deployments-washington-are-disaster-waiting-happen

    Forty years later, the Cleveland Plain Dealer published an investigation of the Kent State shooting based on new analyses of audio recordings from the scene. The Plain Dealer concluded that an FBI informant who was photographing student protestors fired four shots from his .38-caliber revolver after students began threatening him. That gunfire started barely a minute before the Ohio National Guard opened fire. Gunshots from the FBI informant apparently spooked guard commanders into believing they were taking sniper fire, spurring the order to shoot students. The informant denied having fired, but witnesses testified differently. (The FBI hustled the informant from the scene and he later became an undercover narcotics cop in Washington, DC.) Though there is no evidence that the FBI sought to provoke carnage at Kent State, FBI agents involved in COINTELPRO (the Counterintelligence Program) in the 1960s and 1970s boasted of “false flag” operations which provoked killings.

    If some malicious group wanted to plunge this nation into chaos and fear, National Guard troops at a checkpoint would be an easy target—at least for the first moments after they were fired upon (most of the troops do not have ammo magazines in their rifles). The sweeping reaction to January 6 might be far surpassed if troops are gunned down regardless of whether the culprits were right-wing extremists, Antifa, or foreign infiltrators. An attack on the troops would likely perpetuate the military occupation and potentially spur Biden to declare martial law.

  17. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.11.2021 at 9:41 am

    LOL

    Ted Cruz is such a moron! I don’t know what pathetic schools he (barely) graduated from, but here he is getting brutally fact-checked by a much smarter member of the media.

    @SenTedCruz says #ImpeachmentTrial is like Shakespeare full of sound and fury signifying nothing. No, that’s Faulkner

    How embarrassing!

    1. Gray_Jay
      February.11.2021 at 10:03 am

      At least Mrs. Greenspan apologized when shown her error.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:41 am

    I have nipples, can you milk me?

    New Rule: Say “Chestfeeding” Instead of “Breastfeeding” to Be TransFriendly
    https://kprcradio.iheart.com/featured/walton-and-johnson/content/2021-02-10-new-rule-say-chestfeeding-instead-of-breastfeeding-to-be-transfriendly/

  19. chemjeff radical individualist
    February.11.2021 at 9:43 am

    Good Lord. Is this what they really believe?

    https://twitter.com/JasonSCampbell/status/1359624256183795712

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    February.11.2021 at 9:43 am

    Republican leaders, had they any backbone or integrity, might at least condemn Trump’s encouragement of stolen-election conspiracy theories…

    Look, I don’t know the election was “stolen” and, in fact, really doubt it was. I can’t stand Trump almost as much as I can’t stand Biden.

    [Now that my throat is cleared]

    I’m also not pretending so hard that there’s no possibility that I’m going to go fucking ape on the very notion that it might have happened. This is next level creepy hive-mind Overton window moving.

    1. Idle Hands
      February.11.2021 at 9:47 am

      The amount of people going ape at the suggestion after 4 years of election interference talk from the same people is quite something. Did you read the Time Magazine article Fist? I mean it’s Time but they basically outline how a “Cabal” of forces protected Democracy from orange man in ways that far surpassed what they accused the Donald and tHE rUSSiaNs of doing last time around.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        February.11.2021 at 10:00 am

        I did read the Time article. It’s a lot of the same thing that they do every election, both sides, just a lot more coordinated. The only thing I saw in it that seemed legally sketchy was the way election laws had been changed for the pandemic, but what do I know.

        And I might be a little more okay with this concerted back-turning of the conspiracy theories if we all didn’t, yes, just go through four years of the very same thing. This isn’t a discussion about the physics of whether jet fuel can melt steel. This is a discussion about hyper-partisans possibly doing what hyper-partisans try to do every election: game it, rig it, and generally getting around letting the voting pubic have its way.

        I’m all for faith in the system but ffs, after the year we all just had, why are we incensed others don’t share it? We’ve been lied to by our leaders and their experts over and over. I don’t really get why we’re going so hard at this thing.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        February.11.2021 at 10:03 am

        Did YOU read the article? Other than that one single sentence from the article that was cut and pasted all over right-wing Twitter?

        The “shadowy cabal” did things like advise local Boards of Elections where to put ballot drop boxes, and help publicize to people how to vote by mail. Not exactly cloak-and-dagger stuff.

        What specifically from that article did you find most disturbing?

        And by the way, here is the article:

        https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/

        What did you find in that article that was so egregious?

  21. Jerryskids
    February.11.2021 at 9:43 am

    Democrats are pushing to free abortion pills from a rule requiring that they be prescribed in person.

    If only Congress had some way of influencing what the FDA does.

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    February.11.2021 at 9:45 am

    New from Vice: “The Problem with Private Conversations: How Radicals Are Avoiding Content Moderation by Speaking in Person”

    Ms. Herzog taking a job with The Babylon Bee.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:46 am

    https://twitter.com/mattdizwhitlock/status/1359592840729423878

    One of the many reasons Swalwell was a ridiculous choice for impeachment manager.

    He’s talking about threats to officials.. but when Susan Collins and her staff got violent rape threats during the Kavanaugh confirmation he tweeted “boo hoo” and “where are you sleeping?”

  24. Longtobefree
    February.11.2021 at 9:46 am

    “it’s difficult to think Mr. Trump ever envisioned what followed:”

    Even more difficult to envision what started even before he finished.
    Enough with the time travel.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      February.11.2021 at 9:48 am

      This is a completely ridiculous take from Team Red.

      We are supposed to believe that Trump couldn’t have incited the riot because the riot started before Trump finished talking?

      You know, it is possible for both claims to be true:
      1. That Trump incited the riot
      2. That some people did not wait for his speech to end to begin the riot

      It’s not an either/or thing you know.

      1. sarcasmic
        February.11.2021 at 9:58 am

        Rabble rabble rabble…

  25. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:46 am

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1359598603011051520

    Democrats are now talking about how the group that led the riot wore earpieces and planned in advance

    Completely destroying their entire premise of this impeachment

    1. MollyGodiva
      February.11.2021 at 10:00 am

      Not at all. They have shown that they were incited to riot before Jan 6.

  26. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:47 am

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1359748012155822081

    BREAKING: Georgia Sen. Warnock Under Investigation For Voter Registration Misconduct

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      February.11.2021 at 9:53 am

      Jack Posobiec. Internet grifter, troll, provocateur, scumbag. Why does he have such a following on the right? He flirts with literal Nazis.

  27. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:48 am

    https://twitter.com/timesunion/status/1359853879261863940

    The Catholic bishops of New York sold a lucrative insurance business they controlled and stored the proceeds in a foundation they also administer, keeping billions out of the reach of survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

  28. Earth Skeptic
    February.11.2021 at 9:49 am

    “But talk about playing with fire. Mr. Trump told an apocalyptic fable in which American democracy might end on Jan. 6, and some people who believed him acted like it.”

    I can’t even remember when Democrats did not tell us fables every day that included the end of democracy.

    1. Moonrocks
      February.11.2021 at 10:00 am

      But he was wrong. Time reports that American democracy ended on Nov 3.

  29. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:49 am

    https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1149297375527047168

    Former Disney employees discuss awful experience of being forced to train their foreign replacement, due to H1B Visa program.

    Attorney: “So many American workers across the country, hundreds of thousands, are losing their jobs because they’re being replaced by foreign workers.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.11.2021 at 9:50 am

      https://twitter.com/ShelbyTalcott/status/1359722682858819585

      The point that Gina Carano’s post made isn’t even a “wild take,” and she certainly isn’t the first person to get cancelled for viewpoints that differ from the woke mob.

      What a dangerous, sad era to live in — where expressing a particular view could cost you your livelihood. Downwards arrow
      ————
      Gina Carano’s post made the point that mass violence starts with hatred for your neighbor. This is not only uncontroversially true but also one perspective of the commandment to love your neighbor. That idea is not a call to empty niceness. It’s how you prevent suffering.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        February.11.2021 at 9:51 am

        https://twitter.com/AnOpenSecret/status/1359722735090495490

        Disney World Manager Arrested On Child P-rn Charges

        Brett Kinney, 40, of Lake Alfred FL, claimed a 22 year history of viewing child p-rn

        1. Ra's al Gore
          February.11.2021 at 9:52 am

          https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1359863781833273351

          oh no now they want to fire Pedro

          I used to like Pedro, Mandalorian is a good show

          Now that we know Pedro is a nazi so what do we do?

          1. Ra's al Gore
            February.11.2021 at 9:58 am

            https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1359708511274291201

            As long as Disney caters to China’s human rights abuses and literal concentration camps for $$$, pretty much any excuse they use to fire an actor over offensive social media posts is beyond ridiculous. It’s that simple.

  30. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    February.11.2021 at 9:49 am

    “Whether or not Trump’s actions and rhetoric rise to the level of impeachment-worthy conduct, they’re still deceitful, dastardly, and deserving of blame for the events that ensued on January 6.”

    How? Without taking anything trump said out of context and giving the actual time table of events, can you provide any evidence that this statement is true? It is not impeachment worthy, you predetermined the outcome because you are a dim with who’s only thought is trump bad, progressive good.

  31. Jerryskids
    February.11.2021 at 9:51 am

    Former Republican officials are reportedly considering the launch of a new political party.

    I for one fully support your leaving the Republican Party.

  32. Earth Skeptic
    February.11.2021 at 9:52 am

    “Imposing this requirement in the midst of a deadly pandemic—one that has disproportionately impacted communities of color across the United States”

    Because nothing is truly unfair unless it makes black and brown people (and their over-seers) sad.

  33. Earth Skeptic
    February.11.2021 at 9:53 am

    “The Problem with Private Conversations: How Radicals Are Avoiding Content Moderation by Speaking in Person”

    Wait, I thought meeting in person was already illegal.

  34. sarcasmic
    February.11.2021 at 9:54 am

    I’m curious how de-escalation training for cops is going to work. Right now their training stresses zero tolerance for anything that could compromise officer safety, and zero tolerance for non-compliance. The latter means they are expected to escalate the moment someone doesn’t obey. Any de-escalation training is going to go against the very core of how they operate.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      February.11.2021 at 9:59 am

      Yeah I think “de-escalation training” is just empty words put out by police departments to try to fool people that they are “doing something” about all of the bad apples in their departments.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:55 am

    https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1359675634730102784

    And the primary argument impeachment advocates are making against Trump is that he “failed to protect us,” meaning he failed to “protect” them, the politicians. This whole exercise is about the well-being of politicians, whose “pain” they then attempt to transfer onto the public

    1. MollyGodiva
      February.11.2021 at 10:02 am

      No. That is one argument. The primary argument is he spent months whipping his supporters into a frenzy with lies, encouraged the violent ones, and then pointed them all at the capital.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        February.11.2021 at 10:08 am

        Shush. You don’t want to intrude upon Right-Wing Reality. It will trigger the precious snowflakes and then they will be mad.

  36. Earth Skeptic
    February.11.2021 at 9:56 am

    “A retired physics and botany professor in Minnesota is being hounded by city authorities for having what the city feels is too many plants and flowers growing in his own yard.”

    Wait until they find out how many atoms he has in his house.

  37. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 9:57 am

    https://twitter.com/HotlineJosh/status/1359838435985530882

    AP: “The unexpected success of the Lincoln Project has extended a lifeline to some founders who have spent much of the past decade under financial distress.”

  38. yajow80590
    February.11.2021 at 9:57 am

  39. Ra's al Gore
    February.11.2021 at 10:01 am

    Electric cars will double world power consumption
    https://wretchard.com/electric-cars-will-double-world-power-consumption/

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that electricity consumption will double if the world’s car fleets are electrified, increasing the need to expand nuclear, solar, geothermal and wind energy generating sources.

    1. sarcasmic
      February.11.2021 at 10:06 am

      Never thought about it, but yeah. I mean, duh. Replacing gasoline with electricity means A LOT more electricity.

  40. xibabir423
    February.11.2021 at 10:02 am

  41. Ken Shultz
    February.11.2021 at 10:10 am

    Iran has openly violated Obama’s unconstitutional nuclear deal by producing uranium metal right in front of IAEA inspectors.

    “Iran has produced a material that is banned under the 2015 nuclear accords and could be used to form the core of a nuclear weapon, as it seeks to step up pressure on the Biden administration to lift economic sanctions on Tehran.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/iran-has-started-producing-uranium-metal-in-violation-of-2015-accords-iaea-says-11612981889?

    Biden has killed the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE and Biden reimposed tariffs on the UAE that the Trump administration rescinded after they normalized relations with Israel.

    Trump did all of this to create an alliance to resist Iranian aggression in the region, so that the US could extricate itself, and our allies could defend themselves without our participation. Biden undid all of that because he plans to appease Iran, because he plans to deal with them directly, or because he’s stupid.

    Biden said last week that he would not lift sanctions unless Tehran unilaterally stopped enriching uranium. Now that Iran is forcing the issue, we’ll get to see what the Biden administration actually does.

    When Trump refused to lift sanctions, the Iranians tried to break the resolve of the Europeans to support the sanctions by trying to provoke the US to attack them. They seized other countries’ oil tankers as they traveled through the Strait of Hormuz (the only access between the Persian Gulf and the ocean–and Trump did nothing. The Iranians then tried to provoke the US into attacking them by targeting Saudi oil production facilities, and again, Trump did nothing. Once the Iranians targeted Americans, Trump retaliated against the general who ordered the attack, but the rest of the world’s support for the sanctions didn’t disappear over that.

    Now they want to see what the Biden administration is made of, and we should all be concerned–regardless of whether the Biden administration proves to be appeasers or neocon warmongers. Either approach courts disaster. Allowing Iran to enrich their own uranium probably ends in war, and working so hard to undermine Saudi Arabia’s and the UAE’s ability to defend themselves suggests Biden intends to handle any wars in the region alone.

    Also note that the multistage, hard fuel rocket that Iran used to successfully launch a satellite into orbit a week ago has an estimated range of 3,100 miles–far enough to hit any of our allies in the EU or the UK. Now that Iran is openly flaunting Obama’s agreement until our European allies and/or the Biden administration capitulate on sanctions, the status quo is untenable. We needed Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and all of Iran’s other enemies in the region to be able to stand on their own. Now this is our fight.

  42. Fist of Etiquette
    February.11.2021 at 10:10 am

    Inside the internal dysfunction at The New York Times.

    More like the New Woke Times. Am I right?

Please to post comments