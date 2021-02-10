Media Criticism

The Guardian Fired Columnist Nathan Robinson After a Joke Tweet About Military Aid to Israel

The tweet was neither anti-Semitic nor "fake news."

|

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Nathan Robinson is editor of the leftist magazine Current Affairs, and until recently, a columnist for The Guardian. On Tuesday, he learned that his column would be discontinued.

The reason, according to Robinson, is that he tweeted a joke about U.S. military aid to Israel that perturbed The Guardian's U.S. Editor in chief John Mulholland who accused Robinson of spreading "fake news" and suggested the joke was anti-Semitic.

In December, Robinson tweeted a complaint that the COVID-19 relief package was looped in with $500 million worth of military aid to Israel. "Did you know that the US Congress is not actually permitted to authorize any new spending unless a portion of it is directed toward buying weapons for Israel?" lamented Robinson. "It's the law."

If it were not clear enough that this was a joke, Robinson followed up with a remark that this wasn't actually a component of federal law, but it might as well be.

Nevertheless, Robinson received an email from Mulholland, with whom he had never interacted previously. The email contained a link to the tweet and an assertion that Robinson was spreading fake news.

"No such law exists," wrote Mulholland in reference to Robinson's joke about a legal mandate to include more funding for Israel in all spending bills. "In which case this is, as one might say, fake news, irrespective of the later tweet."

"Given the reckless talk over the last year—and beyond—of how mythical 'Jewish group/alliances' yield power over all forms of U.S. public life I am not clear how this is helpful to public discourse," Mulholland continued.

The bottom of the email included a quote—it was not clear from whom—that read: "Saying that the only Jewish state controls the most powerful country in the world is clearly anti-Semitic. The myth of 'Jewish power' informs murderous hatred. Delete this and apologise."

Robinson says that his immediate reaction was to delete the tweet and apologize to Mulholland, not because he agreed with the criticism but because he didn't want to lose his job.

"I need my income, and while it was deeply frustrating to me to have the Guardian policing my tweets, I grudgingly felt I would have to accept the new limits I expected would be imposed on my public speech," wrote Robinson. "I knew that the censorship would be aggravating, but it seemed unavoidable and I hoped it would be limited."

Mulholland thanked Robinson for complying, and Robinson expected that would be that. But over the next few weeks, The Guardian ceased running his columns. Finally, this week, Robinson received confirmation that his column was discontinued. Robinson says a Guardian editor confirmed that his Israel tweet was the reason.

Mulholland's charges are fairly baffling considering that Robinson's tweet was 1) obviously satirical, 2) not in the least bit anti-Semitic, and 3) made a valid political point. Moreover, The Guardian is generally a progressive newspaper and does in fact publish articles that are critical of the state of Israel.

"The moment I irritated defenders of Israel on social media, I was summarily fired from my job as a newspaper columnist," wrote Robinson in a Current Affairs article about the incident.

It's possible, of course, that Robinson was actually let go for other reasons. Hiring and firing decisions are rarely as simple as they look to the outside world, as my colleague Matt Welch noted in his recent piece about two questionable New York Times employment issues. But the details that Robinson shared—which include the tweet in question and Mulholland's response—paint a troubling picture.

Mulholland did not respond to a request for comment, but a Guardian spokesperson sent me the following statement:

Nathan Robinson has written regularly for Guardian US but was neither a staff employee nor on contract. It is not true therefore that he was "fired".

As we enter a new political era, we believe it's important to publish diverse and original voices in our opinion pages. We continually review the range of regular columnists we publish and we would welcome further contributions from him in the future.

The Guardian supports its columnists to express a variety of perspectives on all topics, which are published on the site every day. Mr Robinson recognised that the tweets in question were ill-considered and it was his decision alone to delete them.

This ignores the fact that it was Mulholland who suggested the tweets were "ill-considered" in the first place. But Robinson's critique of the COVID-19 relief package was not unreasonable or unfair. In my own article about the $2.3 trillion spending bill that included $900 million in COVID-19 stimulus, I criticized foreign aid as well (though I did not specifically single out Israel). Israel is a very large recipient of U.S. public funds, and it is not an indicator of ethnic hatred to question whether U.S. taxpayers are obligated to fund a distant country's national defense program. Consider that no one has accused the Biden administration of Islamophobia for halting military aid to Saudi Arabia for its proxy war in Yemen.

The Guardian is obviously welcome to hire and fire whomever it wants. (It is also free to draw a distinction between employees and columnists, and claim the latter is not "fired" when their recurring column ends, though this seems like a trivial difference to me.) It is not required to run Robinson's columns any more than it is required to run my columns. (Disclaimer: The Guardian ran a wildly positive review of my book, for which I remain very grateful.) The situation is somewhat analogous to the Niskanen Center's firing of Will Wilkinson, which I objected to on the merits while maintaining the think tank's absolute right to work out its own employment decisions.

Fake news, much like the term disinformation, is rapidly becoming a smear that is deployed in bad faith. The fake news designation should be reserved for popular information that is factually wrong. For instance, the claim that antifa planned the Capitol riot is fake news; the idea that people should power-wash their groceries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is fake news; etc., etc. Robinson's tweet does not qualify, and the top editor of an influential newspaper really ought to know that.

Whether Robinson's firing counts as cancel culture depends on how narrowly one defines that term. Regardless, the objection to his tweet was based on two notions—it was "fake news" and it was anti-Semitic—that are both false. If that's truly the reason that Robinson's column was terminated, The Guardian appears to have betrayed its own commitment to "journalistic freedom and liberal values."

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. buckleup
    February.10.2021 at 5:48 pm

    They did him a favor the Guardian is too far left wing.

    1. Cabedog
      February.10.2021 at 6:34 pm

    2. Banake
      February.10.2021 at 6:55 pm

      I though that left wings were more pro Palestine and people such as Ben Shapiro and PragerU were the Israel guys…

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.10.2021 at 5:52 pm

    The Guardian is the biggest Joke news site of our time. What happens at the Guardian is really of little consequence to me.

    As such, I feel I should re-post this link.

    If you read the linked ‘hot takes’ from the Guardian, you begin to realize that anyone who reads and/or works for this organization kind of deserves whatever snake bites they get.

  4. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.10.2021 at 6:06 pm

    “Robinson says that his immediate reaction was to delete the tweet and apologize to Mulholland, not because he agreed with the criticism but because he didn’t want to lose his job.”

    Apologizing was his biggest mistake. If you don’t agree with the criticism levelled at you, do not apologize. Simple as that. For the left, an apology is nothing but an admission of guilt. So, the general rule for anybody accused by rabid leftists of doing anything wrong is to tell them to “fuck off.” Leftists have no standards whatsoever and trying to reason with them is futile.

    They are going to do whatever they want to do anyway, and abject apologies only lend them legitimacy.

  5. The Great Muta
    February.10.2021 at 6:09 pm

    Oh well.

  6. Cal Cetín
    February.10.2021 at 6:13 pm

    I found this in the Guardian without much effort.

    A sample:

    “Israel controls the type of food Palestinians put on their tables, the laptops they use, their electricity, water, underwear, razor blades – even the lasers they use at beauty salons.

    “However, despite the successful rollout of the vaccine so far in Israel, the country is not providing the vaccine for those in Palestinian Territories. In their minds, it is the authority’s responsibility to do so for its citizens. And it waits for other countries to provide the vaccine for Palestinians, happy to avoid its responsibilities as an occupying power.”

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jan/31/israel-west-bank-vaccinate-palestinians

  7. Cal Cetín
    February.10.2021 at 6:19 pm

    And here’s another one from way back in January – an editorial no less –

    “The Guardian view on Israel and apartheid: prophecy or description?

    “Editorial

    “With no roadmap for peace, Israel risks being compared to the old South Africa

    “…Many Israelis detest the idea that their country, one they see as a democracy that rose from a genocidal pyre, could be compared to the old racist Afrikaner regime. Yet figures such as Desmond Tutu and Jimmy Carter have done so.

    “There is a serious argument about injustices to be had….

    “…A system of separate and unequal law and systemic discrimination against Palestinians has been justified because it was meant to be temporary. But decades have passed and the situation worsens. If this is a twilight for democracy and equality in the Holy Land, one can only hope that the night will be short.”

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jan/17/the-guardian-view-on-israel-and-apartheid-prophecy-or-description

  8. Brandybuck
    February.10.2021 at 6:22 pm

    So I was cancelled today. Not by the Guardian, but by Reddit. What?

    In a discussion someone butted in and issued a screen full defense of the person I was having a discussion with. So I used the term “whiteknighting”.

    Little did I know at the time that the word was Unwoke, Politically Incorrect, and Hateful. So I was permabanned for hate speech. Wait… “whiteknight” is hate speech? Since when? So I looked it up and it turns out that Fourth Wave Feminism has appropriated the word and declared it hate speech. Because womyn do not need males to come to their rescue. Or something.

    But the discussion I was involved with did not have any indicators of sex or gender or genitalia preference. The topic was nowhere near feminism. Yet somehow by saying a whiteknighter was whiteknighting I had violated their hate speech code and I was permabanned.

    Quite frankly, I was gobsmacked.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.10.2021 at 6:26 pm

      Kinda sucks when the bullshit you endorse comes back to bite you in the ass, doesn’t it?

      1. Brandybuck
        February.10.2021 at 6:44 pm

        I have in no way ever endorsed any form of Wokeism or Progressivism or Fourth Wave Feminysm or anything similar.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          February.10.2021 at 6:47 pm

          Tell us more about the “insurrection.”

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.10.2021 at 6:41 pm

      The rules change constantly, and are retroactive. Think of the culture like you would Twitter’s terms of service.

      Sorry to hear that, but it’s not that surprising. The tech billionaires don’t much care about who’s in front of the firing squads, just that they continue operating.

      1. Brandybuck
        February.10.2021 at 6:45 pm

        Reddit’s not really one of the “tech billionaires”.

  9. TallDave
    February.10.2021 at 6:32 pm

    Oddly enough, despite its alleged influence, every one of the first 1000 or so search engine results for QAnon are its critics, and not any sort of actual QAnon site.

    Ken Schulz was 100% correct, QAnon is the single most epic troll of all time. Not so much because of the few people who actually fell for it, but for the blind panic it created in those who believed other people might fall for it.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.10.2021 at 6:43 pm

      Blind panics are the most valuable currency for totalitarians. The Soviets perfected the art of the panic.

      “Why do we have crop shortages?”
      “THE KULAKS ARE CONSPIRING! THEY ARE DESTROYING THE CROPS!”

      “Why are the factories not producing?”
      “THE WRECKERS! THEY ARE SABOTAGING THE FACTORIES!”

      “Why do we not have enough basic medicines?”
      “IT’S THE DOCTORS! THEY ARE THIEVING BASTARDS! THEY ARE SELLING OUR MEDICINE TO THE GERMANS! THE GERMANS!!”

      Every failure can be explained by an imaginary group of people working behind the scenes to discredit the party!

      Same shit, different century.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.10.2021 at 6:46 pm

      I don’t even know what Qanon is, except that its:

      1. Bad
      2. Full of Trump Supporters
      3. Has required endless debunking and continuous fretting by establishment news sources and blue checkmarks.

      Oh, speaking of blue checkmarks, we’re now seeing an interesting phenomenon taking place. Various people with said checkmarks *cough*New York Times Journalists*cough* who have built up a large following over the last four years, responding in real time to every Trump tweet now find themselves in an awkward position. they’re beginning to lash out at any other technology or platform that appears to ‘compete’ with Twitter. The logic seems to be that you’ve amassed a considerable following on a platform, that platform is now integral to your product– yourself. And when a competitor pops up, they’re not just competing with Twitter, they’re competing with you.

  10. Banake
    February.10.2021 at 6:56 pm

    Is The Guardian offensive to palestinians then…?

