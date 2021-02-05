Reason Roundup

In First Tie-Breaking Vote, Kamala Harris Helps Senate Dems Pass Budget Resolution

Plus: Pandemic housing prices are overvalued, U.S. will withdraw support for war in Yemen, and more...

|

covphotos116491
(Greg Nash/POOL via CNP/InStar/Cover Images/Newscom)

Budget resolution passage bodes well for Biden's $1.9 billion stimulus package. Concluding a 15-hour voting spree that began Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Senate on Friday approved a budget resolution backed by Democrats and decried by Republicans. The vote was 50 to 50, necessitating that Vice President Kamala Harris cast her first tie-breaking vote to give the budget resolution the edge it needed to pass.

What does it all mean?

"With passage of this budget resolution, Dems can now pass a Covid relief bill with a simple majority, no GOP votes needed," points out Politico congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio.

"President Joe Biden's $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill is one step closer to becoming law," notes CNN.

The resolution that passed early this morning was not itself the COVID-19 package; it merely lays the groundwork for that by ensuring that Democrats can use the budget reconciliation process to get around needing any GOP votes. Politico called it "the first step Friday toward sidelining their Republican colleagues in the stimulus process."

Passage of the budget resolution came after senators spent the night voting on amendments to the budget resolution. While most Republican amendments were rejected, "the process also highlighted some bipartisan consensus," CNN reports:

One of the more significant amendments came from a bipartisan group of senators, led by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, that would prevent "upper income taxpayers" from being eligible to receive $1,400 Covid relief checks. While the amendment was adopted 99-1, it is not binding and does not mean that the eligibility requirements will be changed in the final Covid relief bill. But it expresses broad consensus to make the changes.

On one closely watched issue, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa offered an amendment to prevent a hike in the minimum wage to $15 an hour during a pandemic. Democrats want to include a $15 minimum wage in the Covid relief bill, but her measure could have been complicated for centrist members—like Manchin, who has a different position than most of his caucus and supports a more modest increase in the minimum wage.

But before a roll call vote was called, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent who is the chair of the Budget Committee and a champion of the $15 minimum wage, intervened and said his proposal would actually make the jump to $15 over five years, not right away as Ernst had formulated in her amendment. With that, her amendment was quickly adopted by unanimous consent.

FREE MINDS

Gender reassignment bill in Kansas unlikely to get a hearing. Kansas Republicans are pushing a bill that would make it a felony crime for a doctor, under any circumstances, to provide a "gender reassignment service"—including prescribing puberty blockers—to someone under 18 years old. Violators would face eight months in prison and lose their medical license. "Kansas is among at least eight states where lawmakers are considering such a measure," notes ABC News. But the bill is "unlikely to get a hearing, the head of the committee to which it has been assigned said Thursday."

FREE MARKETS

A pandemic housing bubble? Having lived through one previous recession, during which a housing market crash was central, it's still peculiar to me to see home sales and prices in the U.S. continue to climb during the pandemic and resulting nationwide economic woes. Of course, it makes sense, what with home—and the new requirements and possibilities for what that means—being a defining feature of the current crisis. But pressing demand for new housing may be driving a housing bubble. "Home prices are 5.5% overvalued nationally as of the fourth quarter of 2020," MarketWatch noted yesterday, reporting on a new analysis from Fitch Ratings. "Through November, home prices were up some 8.9% nationally since the start of the year."

Rapidly rising home prices are driving overvaluation, they say, and reflect more demand for housing than supply.

To some extent, this is a reflection of the fact that many homeowners are reluctant to list their homes for sale amid the pandemic. The imbalance between supply and demand is also the result of homebuilding activity remaining muted following the Great Recession and the preceding housing bubble.

Some housing markets are far more overvalued than others, the report noted. Fitch estimates that around 25% of metropolitan statistical areas (meaning major cities) around the U.S. are more than 10% overvalued.

Among the 20 largest metro areas nationwide, Las Vegas was the most overvalued, with Fitch estimating that home prices were overvalued by approximately 28%. Dallas–Fort Worth was next, with Fitch projecting that prices were overinflated between 20% and 24%.

Comparing states, the analysts found that Idaho had the most overvalued home prices. Other states with highly inflated home prices included Arizona, Texas, Kansas, and North Dakota. Just four states—Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, and New Jersey—were judged to have an undervalued housing market, while 17 "were found to have housing markets where homes were sustainably priced," MarketWatch points out.

QUICK HITS

• In Yemen, "war has to end," said Biden on Thursday. "And to underscore our commitment, we're ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales."

• New York has repealed a law against "loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense," which many detractors referred to as the "walking while trans" law. The law allowed police to arrest people as suspected sex workers for merely being in public and doing anything a cop deemed to manifest an intent to sell sex.

• Rep. Bennie Thompson (D–Miss.), House Homeland Security Committee chair, tells tech companies to censor more content or else.

• Columbus, Ohio, police officer Adam Coy has been arrested and charged with felony murder, felonious assault, and dereliction of duty over the fatal shooting of Andre Hill. Coy shot Hill "four times after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. When he and another officer arrived at the scene, Mr. Coy found Mr. Hill in a garage and opened fire within seconds."

• A Minnesota lab "has run 20,000 flu tests—10 times as many as it processed the season before—and zero have come back positive," notes Katherine J. Wu at The Atlantic. "'It's absolutely remarkable,' [Matt] Binnicker, the Mayo Clinic's director of clinical virology, told me. 'I fully expected there to be a typical influenza season this year.'"

• Keith "Malik" Washington, chief editor of the San Francisco Bay View paper and an incarcerated resident of a GEO Group halfway house, "says when he told a colleague from the local news website 48 Hills about a COVID-19 outbreak in the center, the prison corporation retaliated," reports the San Francisco Examiner. Washington is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

• It looks like they're basically planning to throw every bad, overly broad, federal criminal statute possible at the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol. The latest rumor is Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges.

• "Dennis A. White, the commissioner of the Boston Police Department, was put on leave Wednesday — just two days after he was sworn in — as allegations of past domestic abuse prompted the city to begin an investigation," reports The New York Times.

NEXT: Americans Shouldn't Be Treated Like ISIS Insurgents

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.5.2021 at 9:40 am

    We Koch / Reason libertarians supported Biden largely because we prioritize #ImmigrationAboveAll. But we also knew his decades of foreign policy experience would be extremely useful.

    President Biden: “I made it clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions – interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning its citizens – are over.”

    We must retaliate for Russia’s attack on our 2016 election — with military force if necessary.

    #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 9:46 am

      Let the Bidenwars begin!

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        February.5.2021 at 9:55 am

        If I was assigned male at birth but came out as nonbinary in college, am I eligible to get drafted?

        Actually, I hope I am. I will gladly put my life on the line if Commander in Chief Joe Biden asks me to.

    2. Nardz
      February.5.2021 at 10:03 am

      https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/head-strategic-command-warns-nuclear-war-russia-china-real-possibility

      The head of US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) warned that a nuclear war with Russia or China is a “real possibility” and is calling for a change in US policy that reflects this threat.

      “There is a real possibility that a regional crisis with Russia or China could escalate quickly to a conflict involving nuclear weapons, if they perceived a conventional loss would threaten the regime or state,” Vice Adm. Charles Richard wrote in the February edition of the US Naval Institute’s monthly magazine.

      1. Helenaa
        February.5.2021 at 10:25 am

    3. JesseAz
      February.5.2021 at 10:15 am

      Which is why his first act with Russia was to restart the START treaty which is a big win for Russia as they continue to develop tactical nukes while stopping the US from doing so, as an example.

    4. yidis
      February.5.2021 at 10:19 am

    5. Moonrocks
      February.5.2021 at 10:28 am

      The election is over, illegitimate president Biden has more flexibility now.

    6. yidis
      February.5.2021 at 10:30 am

    7. yidis
      February.5.2021 at 10:31 am

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.5.2021 at 9:41 am

    “What does it all mean?”

    That we are all fucked.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 9:45 am

      We were robbed by people wearing masks.

  3. natox62930
    February.5.2021 at 9:41 am

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    February.5.2021 at 9:44 am

    Dennis A. White, the commissioner of the Boston Police Department, was put on leave Wednesday — just two days after he was sworn in — as allegations of past domestic abuse prompted the city to begin an investigation…

    I doubt Boston wants to open this can of worms for all its police.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      February.5.2021 at 9:46 am

      #BelieveWomen
      #(ExceptTaraReade)

      1. Ra's al Gore
        February.5.2021 at 10:17 am

        Harris believed Reade during the 2020 primaries. Funny how nobody asked her about that during the general election.

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.5.2021 at 9:45 am

    Another great day for Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch.

    Mr. Koch earned $283,000,000 yesterday.

    I wonder if some of the people Biden liberated from Drumpf’s concentration camps have already started jobs with Koch Industries. That would explain the increased productivity.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    February.5.2021 at 9:46 am

    It looks like they’re basically planning to throw every bad, overly broad, federal criminal statute possible at the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

    I wouldn’t have imagined the kind of performative overreaction the political and pajama class loudly engaged in would lead to something like this.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 9:47 am

      They are just a basket of deplorables.

    2. damikesc
      February.5.2021 at 10:25 am

      I liked the Congressional Pity Olympics last night.

      It is becoming more and more apparent that we NEED to scare these prissy shits more than we do.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    February.5.2021 at 9:47 am

    A Minnesota lab “has run 20,000 flu tests—10 times as many as it processed the season before—and zero have come back positive…

    Uh-huh.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 9:48 am

      The flu is dead, long live the flu!

    2. Earth Skeptic
      February.5.2021 at 9:52 am

      Lock downs forever!

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        February.5.2021 at 10:14 am

        Lock downs forever!

        Influenza has probably killed billions of people. If social distancing and masks are this successful in the prevention of its transmission, no one ever need die of influenza ever again. We have a duty as members of the human race to protect the health of our fellow beings by never coming in contact with them ever again.

        Birth to the grave without a single touch is the goal here. Top Science! persons are working in on it right now.

    3. Anomalous
      February.5.2021 at 10:09 am

      A Minnesota lab “has run 20,000 flu tests—10 times as many as it processed the season before—and zero have come back positive,” notes Katherine J. Wu at The Atlantic.

      Insert “Wu Flu” joke here.

      1. Don't look at me!
        February.5.2021 at 10:28 am

        Logic would tell you that result is wrong.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    February.5.2021 at 9:48 am

    Columbus, Ohio, police officer Adam Coy has been arrested and charged with felony murder, felonious assault, and dereliction of duty over the fatal shooting of Andre Hill.

    He might get one out of those three. (And guess which one.)

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    February.5.2021 at 9:49 am

    Rep. Bennie Thompson (D–Miss.), House Homeland Security Committee chair, tells tech companies to censor more content or else.

    At least it’s not Republicans doing it.

    1. damikesc
      February.5.2021 at 10:28 am

      The lack of outraged columns over this is duly noted.

  10. natox62930
    February.5.2021 at 9:50 am

    CCP Biden claimed during a presidential debate in 2007 that he was shot at in Baghdad’s “Green Zone.”

    CCP Biden later walked back his claim and said, “I was near where a shot landed.”

    CCP Biden on Thursday revived his old, dubious claim he was “shot at” overseas during a foreign policy speech at the State Department.

    I feel sorry for this clown. READ More

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 10:07 am

      Was cornpop with him?

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.5.2021 at 10:13 am

      Hey that’s pretty good for a bot, but aren’t you confusing him with Hilda von Broomstick?

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    February.5.2021 at 9:51 am

    The law allowed police to arrest people as suspected sex workers for merely being in public and doing anything a cop deemed to manifest an intent to sell sex.

    Facilitating unconstitutional arrests is constitutional as long as they’re easy arrests.

  12. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.5.2021 at 9:51 am

    Oh no!

    52,000 civilians killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, opposition claims

    Just terrible. But on the plus side, this provides us Koch / Reason libertarians with the opportunity to show how much we care about Black bodies: we should invite Ethiopia’s entire population to immigrate to the US.

    #Libertarianism101

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    February.5.2021 at 9:52 am

    “And to underscore our commitment, we’re ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales.”

    Biden’s people have a new buyer.

    1. damikesc
      February.5.2021 at 10:29 am

      Nah. Just want US back doing the killing of dark skinned folks.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        February.5.2021 at 10:54 am

        For all of Trump’s “America first” rhetoric he still allowed the violence to get outsourced. Biden is here to correct that.

  14. natox62930
    February.5.2021 at 9:54 am

    Trump’s new book is coming out: “My Presidency of Grifting the FKups” Detail

    1. End Child Unemployment
      February.5.2021 at 10:01 am

      Trump never claimed to be a grifter. He’s a professor of gritting.

      1. End Child Unemployment
        February.5.2021 at 10:01 am

        Grifting. This is what I get for trying to comment from my phone.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 9:54 am

    A WaPo Editor Floats U.N.-Sponsored ‘Disarmament’ for American Racists
    https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/02/a-wapo-editor-floats-u-n-sponsored-disarmament-for-american-racists/

    The other day, Karen Attiah, Global Opinions editor at the Washington Post, one of the largest and most prestigious newspapers in the world, reasoned that “if America were another country, we would be talking about how post-Civil War America is still in desperate need of a U.N.-sponsored Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) program for white supremacists and segregationists.”

    Well, perhaps “reasoned” is an overstatement. The idea, of course, is as preposterous as it is juvenile, but more seriously, it betrays a corrosive illiberalism and warped understanding of American life that’s infected so much of the Left these days.

    It’s alarming, to say the least, to see left-wing punditry obsessed with limiting free expression — sometimes the speech of those with genuinely reprehensible views, but often the speech of their political foes, rationalized through collective guilt. Progressives have convinced themselves, or pretend they have, that far-right extremism is rampant among ordinary Americans. So much so, that if we weren’t weighed down by pesky constitutional protections, we could use some international intervention to straighten things out.

    1. Anomalous
      February.5.2021 at 10:07 am

      Not today, Karen!

    2. Moonrocks
      February.5.2021 at 10:12 am

      This from the same people who cheered on and raised millions of dollars for the white mobs that destroyed black neighborhoods and burned black children alive in their own homes.

    3. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.5.2021 at 10:17 am

      “Progressives have convinced themselves, or pretend they have, that far-right extremism is rampant among ordinary Americans.”

      They are striving to bring about that exact thing, as justification for steamrolling their “enemies” [those who do not share their narrative and hope and dreams for this country].

      I expect, sooner than later, they will succeed, but it may turn out as they hope.

  16. 6cc2d28
    February.5.2021 at 9:54 am

    The election was rigged, and they’re already bragging about it

    https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/

    Trump was a threat to democracy so we killed it before he could

  17. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 9:54 am

    https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1355599519325548549

    Flashback: Hillary Clinton disputed validity of 2016 election, called Trump”illegitimate president” & told Biden not to concede “under any circumstances.” Dems also objected to 2016 Electoral College. This is the same thing U.S. media is losing their minds about “because Trump.”

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    February.5.2021 at 9:54 am

    Some housing markets are far more overvalued than others…

    Selective bubbles bursting wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing.

  19. Jerryskids
    February.5.2021 at 9:54 am

    In Yemen, “war has to end,” said Biden on Thursday. “And to underscore our commitment, we’re ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales.”

    Saudi Arabia must be punished for their hostility toward Iran.

  20. End Child Unemployment
    February.5.2021 at 9:55 am

    Strange that the marketwatch/Fitch story said nothing about how they determined homes to be overvalued. In my experience when they tell you nothing about their analytical methods it’s not a great sign.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 10:08 am

      It means the author can’t afford the McMansion he wanted.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 9:56 am

    Enjoy your government/corporate fusion, aka fascism. Sullom?

    https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/

    There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain–inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests–in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.

    The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted. For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President. Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors. The scenario the shadow campaigners were desperate to stop was not a Trump victory. It was an election so calamitous that no result could be discerned at all, a failure of the central act of democratic self-governance that has been a hallmark of America since its founding.

    …That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.5.2021 at 9:57 am

      Start your own bank.

      Bank of America is working with the FBI to hunt down Trump supporters
      https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/02/bank_of_america_is_working_with_the_fbi_to_hunt_down_trump_supporters.html

      And that gets me to Tucker Carlson’s report on Thursday night. It turns out that Bank of America voluntarily got on the computer and searched its databases – that means, it searched your private financial records – to learn whether you traveled to D.C., stayed anywhere within a vast radius of D.C., bought anything at a weapons store in D.C. (whether ammo or a can opener), and bought airline tickets to anywhere.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        February.5.2021 at 10:02 am

        https://twitter.com/Doc_0/status/1357685733583187968

        China’s social credit system is here. You were never given a chance to vote against it. You were not told it was under construction. You might have resisted if you knew what your Big Business and Big Government overlords were building.

  22. Ken Shultz
    February.5.2021 at 9:56 am

    “The resolution that passed early this morning was not itself the COVID-19 package; it merely lays the groundwork for that by ensuring that Democrats can use the budget reconciliation process to get around needing any GOP votes. Politico called it “the first step Friday toward sidelining their Republican colleagues in the stimulus process.”

    Budget reconciliation is a means around the filibuster, and we should be explicit about that. They’ll do the same thing with Biden’s Green New Deal sometime over the next 90 days.

    It’s important for the Republicans to stay as unified as possible in opposition–to everything. Come 2022, it will be better for Biden’s awful policies to be 100% owned by the Democrats like ObamaCare rather than feature shared ownership like TARP.

    Coming to terms with the powerlessness of libertarians and capitalists to resist the authoritarian and socialist policies of Biden and the Democrats over the next 90 days will be difficult, but if we’re powerless to stop them until 2022, then that’s what we are.

    Just, please, for goodness’ sake, come to terms with the fact that the only way to end this authoritarian and socialist nightmare two years from now will be to vote for Republicans. If we stop them, it will only be because Democrats lose seats and Republicans win them.

    Our powerless is a result of the Democrats controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress. It isn’t because some Republicans believe in fires started by satellites. It isn’t because of the Capitol riot. It isn’t because some Republicans are insufficiently principled.

    Libertarians and capitalists are powerless to stop the Democrats from instituting authoritarian and socialist policies because the Democrats have control of all the levers of government. Our powerlessness to stop them won’t go away until they no longer control the government. We simply must break their control by voting in Republicans.

    1. Nardz
      February.5.2021 at 10:10 am

      LOL

      Yea, voting in 2022 will totes work.
      Not false hope at all – totalitarianism can totes be voted out!

    2. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 10:11 am

      Our best days are behind us.

    3. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.5.2021 at 10:22 am

      The only real solution, apart from open war, is nullification. That is, the refusal of states to comply with federal mandates. The federal government can readily deal with protests, riots, and outbreaks of violence. It cannot effectively deal with mass nullification.

    4. damikesc
      February.5.2021 at 10:32 am

      But there will be simps like Cheney and Murkowski who will want to exercise their inner John McCain and protect idiotic policies to hurt the rubes who vote for them.

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    February.5.2021 at 9:58 am

    The vote was 50 to 50, necessitating that Vice President Kamala Harris cast her first tie-breaking vote to give the budget resolution the edge it needed to pass.

    It means Republicans will totally own it somehow.

    1. damikesc
      February.5.2021 at 10:32 am

      Remember when Reason said the Republicans had to have an alternative to Obamacare to end it?

      Glad that rule was not in place for slavery.

  24. JesseAz
    February.5.2021 at 9:58 am

    A bunch of crying children invaded the House floor yesterday.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/ocasio-cortez-tlaib-capitol-tearful-therapy

  25. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 10:00 am

    https://twitter.com/Doc_0/status/1357689145372639233

    When you see a group of politicians as frantic to criminalize all challenges to their legitimacy as the Biden Democrats, you can bet they’re planning to massively abuse their power. You don’t equate dissent with sedition unless you’re expecting a LOT of dissent.

    …The Democrats have been openly challenging the legitimacy of Republican presidents for decades. It reached its apex under Trump, who was treated as semi-legit at best (Russia collusion!) and told he could not exercise even the clearest powers of his office.

    …So when you see the Dems frantically criminalizing every challenge to THEIR legitimacy, every question about the election, every reservation about Biden’s imperial executive orders, you know they’re planning to abuse their office to the same degree they sought to limit Trump’s.

    The new model of government taking shape in America and much of the Western world – “managed democracy,” or limited authoritarianism – needs a new rationale for the legitimacy of power, because its core tenet is that you DON’T get to vote against certain people or policies.

    That silly old chestnut of “democracies can’t be tyrannical” no longer applies, not even as a thin pretense. After the Great Reset, you explicitly will NOT be allowed to vote against certain “consensus” elements of government. You won’t even be allowed to talk about them.

    In truth, a huge amount of government power and money has been placed beyond the reach of voters since the Great Society, but there was always at least the polite fiction that you could theoretically vote to change the system. That pretense is ending.

    …The pandemic dramatically accelerated the rollout. From every corner of power, the message is now clear: your “consent” is no longer relevant. You’re too foolish, shortsighted, racist, greedy, sexist, close-minded, and reactionary to be allowed to withdraw your consent.

    …And let’s be honest: if you’re no longer allowed to say “no” to certain things, what’s the point of wasting the valuable time of your ruling class on some silly charade to persuade you to say “yes?” Consent of the governed is a silly fiction when the governed cannot refuse.

  26. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 10:00 am

    https://areomagazine.com/2021/02/01/critical-race-theory-is-coming-for-the-dogs-katja-guenthers-the-lives-and-deaths-of-shelter-animals/

    Yet, in her recent book The Lives and Deaths of Shelter Animals, Katja Guenther claims that dogs are being killed because of “capitalism, anthroparchy, white supremacy and patriarchy.” She argues that allowing dogs to sleep inside is a privilege reserved for the white and wealthy and that policies against keeping dogs chained up in backyards are intended to oppress people of color by imposing “middle-class norms of animal keeping in which companion animals are considered family and treated accordingly,” which ignore the fact that people of color “are themselves trapped in poverty, may have few options for legitimate income generation and possibly rely on their dogs for … status.”

    Unfortunately Guenther’s misguided book is gaining traction. Shelter director Kristen Hassen opines that Guenther “gets it right” in concluding that “racism, classism and the caste system are at the heart of the broken animal sheltering institution.” Arguing that laws to prevent mistreatment of dogs discriminate against “anyone in the US other than white, middle class and upper-class individuals,” Sloane Hawes, Tess Hupe and Kevin Morris of the University of Denver Institute for Human-Animal Connection cite the book in their proposal to relax enforcement of animal protection laws—a proposal that threatens to reverse decades of hard-won progress.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 10:15 am

      They know that things are going to get so bad we will be eating dogs.

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.5.2021 at 10:21 am

      “capitalism, anthroparchy, white supremacy and patriarchy.”

      It’s like Thomas Sowell’s description of racism being like ketchup; “liberal put it on every thing.”

      At what point do we jointly say, “ok, jokes over?” Seems they are following the Bernays/ Goebbels plan for repeating the lie so big and so often that enough people just accept it.

  27. JesseAz
    February.5.2021 at 10:01 am

    New House rules include the majority party choosing who cab be on the committees for the minority party. Surely this won’t backfire on democrats ever.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/marjorie-taylor-greene-stripped-from-committees

    1. Moonrocks
      February.5.2021 at 10:20 am

      Seditious Democrat Insurrection Succeeds! Democrats Overturn Legitimate Election In Successful Coup.

      1. Moonrocks
        February.5.2021 at 10:31 am

        Also, will Cortez be similarly stripped of her committee assignments for the crazy conspiracy theories she’s been vigorously promoting for the last several weeks?

  28. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 10:02 am

    43,000+ Teacher Association Leader Is “Revolutionary Socialist” Following Mao’s Teachings, Weaponizing Schools Into ‘Revolutionary’ Hotbeds.
    https://thenationalpulse.com/culture/nc-teacher-association-tied-to-liberation-road/

    From Mao, the methods of the mass line and the united front — how to learn from the experiences and insights of workers and broad masses to formulate demands and build struggles that are as broad and inclusive as possible yet also really challenge the system; and the insight that the transitional relations of production under the socialist state generate new exploiters who must be prevented from restoring capitalism.

  29. JesseAz
    February.5.2021 at 10:03 am

    The FBI actually argued that Page’s lawful exercise of his First Amendment rights — he was giving media interviews and considering writing a book — might be proof he was carrying out a Russian plot, according to a newly declassified version of the final FISA warrant reviewed by Just the News.

    https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/fri-fbis-desperate-justification-keep-spying-carter-page

  30. sarcasmic
    February.5.2021 at 10:03 am

    Mild flu season? Nope. There must be a conspiracy happening to hide the true numbers. Probably the same people who stole the election. Because, as we all know, all the efforts being used to stop the spread of COVID don’t do anything except encourage communism. They certainly won’t have an effect on cold of flu. Nope. It’s Deep State operatives in hospitals fudging the numbers. Has to be.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 10:17 am

      But those efforts had little effect on the China virus, look at the pile of dead bodies!

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        February.5.2021 at 10:24 am

        LOL

        Don’t spill water on his robot brain.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      February.5.2021 at 10:21 am

      ching! $.50

    3. Sevo
      February.5.2021 at 10:37 am

      Rely on shit-for-brains here to NEVER argue against a fact; if it weren’t for strawmen, he’d never post.
      Fuck off and die, you pathetic TDS-addled lefty shit.

      1. sarcasmic
        February.5.2021 at 10:39 am

        Must have hit close to the mark to get your panties in such a twist.

        1. Sevo
          February.5.2021 at 10:41 am

          Rely on shit-for-brains here to NEVER argue against a fact; if it weren’t for strawmen, he’d never post.

          1. sarcasmic
            February.5.2021 at 10:44 am

            Boo!

  31. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 10:03 am

    https://twitter.com/60Minutes/status/1082068489597267968

    “There’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right,”
    @AOC
    says in response to criticism that she’s made factual errors.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 10:20 am

      She was raped with words. Can you imagine the horror?

    2. Moonrocks
      February.5.2021 at 10:21 am

      We choose Truth over facts, and completely totally perfectly legitamite Presidente Biden’s Truth Czar will make sure you do too.

  32. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 10:04 am

    https://twitter.com/Doc_0/status/1357335826888228867

    “Don’t bug me about the facts because I’m MORALLY right!” is an interesting stance coming from the party that claims to love and revere SCIENCE! above all other things, but of course that’s how they view “science” too. Conclusion first, then find or create “data” to support it.

    Totalitarianism is the politicization of everything, including science AND morality. Political calculations are much more important than objective truth. Any standard or universal set of rules that would impede Correct Politics must be bent or discarded.

    Correct Politicians only want the best for everyone. They are dedicated to the Greater Good. Any rule or standard that would obstruct their pursuit of the Greater Good is, by definition, evil. That is explicitly how left-wing “scholars” view the Constitution.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.5.2021 at 10:05 am

      And it all descends from the ideal so neatly expressed by AOC: if you’re “morally right” – politically correct – then you don’t have to be “concerned” with being “factually” correct. Such concerns are unacceptable limits on the power of Good People to do the Right Thing

      1. Don't look at me!
        February.5.2021 at 10:21 am

        We choose truth over facts!
        SleepyJoe

    2. Moonrocks
      February.5.2021 at 10:23 am

      Never forget: The “morally right” side is the one that supports the murderers that burned black children alive in their own homes last year.

  33. JesseAz
    February.5.2021 at 10:12 am

    In Yemen, “war has to end,” said Biden on Thursday. “And to underscore our commitment, we’re ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales.”

    This is an ask from the Iranian regime on Biden, nothing more. This basically stops US sales to SA. I’m sure Boehm will discuss this in a free trade rant later today. But this is the one area of the world where we don’t have boots on the ground, so why highlight thus talking point and not say blocking troops withdrawal from Germany or ramping up Syria?

    https://news.antiwar.com/2021/01/22/us-convoy-reported-moving-into-syria-from-iraq/

  34. Lee
    February.5.2021 at 10:12 am

    Why California Is In Trouble – 340,000 Public Employees With $100,000+
    Paychecks Cost Taxpayers $45 Billion- Forbes May 19, 2020

    california thanks American taxpayers for covering failing schools, 50b unemployment fraud and illegal aliens, raises for everybody.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 10:13 am

    GOP challenger Bill Weld: Trump committed treason and ‘the penalty for treason … is death’
    https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/23/politics/gop-primary-bill-weld-mark-sanford-joe-walsh-trump/index.html

    Former Massachusetts governor and longshot candidate for the GOP nomination for president Bill Weld on Monday accused President Donald Trump of “treason” for pressing Ukraine’s President to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and stated bluntly “the penalty for treason under the US code is death.”

    “Talk about pressuring a foreign country to interfere with and control a US election, it couldn’t be clearer,” Weld said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “And that’s not just undermining democratic institutions, that is treason. It’s treason pure and simple.”

    “The penalty for treason under the US code is death. That’s the only penalty,” Weld added. “The penalty under the Constitution is removal from office and that might look like a pretty good alternative to the President if he could work out a plea deal.”

    1. Moonrocks
      February.5.2021 at 10:25 am

      This is totally not what a tinpot dictatorship looks like. The elections were completely free and fair and perfect in every way, and this is just further proof of that.

    2. damikesc
      February.5.2021 at 10:35 am

      Good job Libertarians. THIS guy was YOUR choice to be VP in 2016.

  36. goseno4488
    February.5.2021 at 10:13 am

  37. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 10:16 am

    Baltimore’s spy planes will fly no more

    The program had planes constantly taking high-resolution pictures of the city
    https://www.theverge.com/2021/2/5/22267303/baltimore-maryland-shut-down-spy-plane-surveillance-program-vote

    Baltimore, Maryland city officials have unanimously voted to end the city police department’s spy plane surveillance program, according to The Baltimore Sun (via Vice). Sorry, wait, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) had a spy plane program?

    Yes, and it was called AIR, which stands for Aerial Investigation Research. The program was run by a company called Persistent Surveillance Systems (super friendly name), and it used airplanes and high-resolution cameras to capture what was happening in a 32-mile square mile area of the city. It also started out as a secret, with the police department paying for it not with city funds, which would be subject to public scrutiny, but with funding from two Texas billionaires.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.5.2021 at 10:24 am

      “…funding from two Texas billionaires.”

      That’s your cue, OBL.

  38. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.5.2021 at 10:21 am

    Please learn some basic economics and apply some basic common sense. Home prices are not “overvalued” in general; any object’s value is exactly what someone pays for it. Everything is overvalued by its seller and undervalued by its buyer up until they reach a deal and set the value.

    All that blather about overvalued homes is just blather.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 10:33 am

      Life would be better if SleepyJoe set the price for everything.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      February.5.2021 at 10:41 am

      any object’s value is exactly what someone pays for it

      That is true of single objects, but not of the market for those objects.

      The market for homes can easily be overvalued by migration. Prices in ID are being driven by people fleeing CA who overpay because of the vast difference in price received for the home they are selling and the massive tax implications. But there are only so many people wanting to relocate to ID. Once all those buyers are satisfied, the market returns its previous level.

  39. Nardz
    February.5.2021 at 10:23 am

    This just proves their dedication to representative government is so pure they’d never even think of committing vote fraud

    https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1357670396225597442?s=19

    Congressional Democrats refuse to recite the pledge of allegiance because they claim it is symbol of white supremacy that reinforces racism.

    1. Moonrocks
      February.5.2021 at 10:26 am

      Ransacking black neighborhoods and burning black children alive in their own homes, on the other hand, is completely fine and not white supremacy at all.

    2. damikesc
      February.5.2021 at 10:37 am

      But don’t you DARE call them unAmerican.

  40. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 10:24 am

    https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1357707495725297665

    AOC says here what she’s doing now is “telling that story as many times as possible” in order to “heal.” Jason Crow says “doubters” of any aspect of AOC’s account are “re-victimizing” her. Any affront to AOC is an affront to all “survivors” of “trauma”

    Of course there shouldn’t be any stigma if people suffering from genuine mental distress need to seek help — but that’s not what’s happening here. They are inserting the language of private psychotherapeutic evaluation into the public domain for expressly political purposes

    1. Moonrocks
      February.5.2021 at 10:28 am

      They’re re-victimizing her of a crime that she was never the victim of in the first place. Again, will Reason even bother to comment on Cortez’ fact-free assertions and dangerous conspiracy theories?

      1. Don't look at me!
        February.5.2021 at 10:34 am

        “We choose truth over facts”

  41. Ra's al Gore
    February.5.2021 at 10:32 am

    https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/18/zuckerberg-drops-additional-100-million-safe-elections-project-looks-like-democrat-gotv-effort/

    18 Oct 2020
    Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that he and his wife have donated an additional $100 million to a “safe elections” project run by the non-profit Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), bringing their total contributions to that project to $350 million since September 1.

    Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, also announced a separate $50 million personal contribution in September to another non-profit, the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), to “assist [state] election officials as they seek to inform voters about their voting options and any changes [due to the coronavirus pandemic], educate them about how they can successfully ensure their ballot is received and counted, and bolster transparency and legitimacy.”

    Critics say the CTCL project’s grants look a lot more like Democratic “Get-out-the-Vote” (GOTV) efforts in major cities around the country than good government efforts to protect the integrity of the electoral process of all Americans, regardless of their party affiliation.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 10:35 am

      How did we ever get along without this brave hero?

  42. Sevo
    February.5.2021 at 10:34 am

    “Home prices are 5.5% overvalued nationally as of the fourth quarter of 2020,”

    Bozos claiming to ‘know’ the value of a good are to be ignored.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.5.2021 at 10:36 am

      SleepyJoe will fix this problem.

  43. Ken Shultz
    February.5.2021 at 10:37 am

    “Voting technology company Smartmatic files $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over ‘disinformation campaign’”

    https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/04/media/smartmatic-fox-news-giuliani-powell-lawsuit/index.html

    Looks like a SLAPP lawsuit to me.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.5.2021 at 10:40 am

      “In the typical SLAPP [Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation], the plaintiff does not normally expect to win the lawsuit. The plaintiff’s goals are accomplished if the defendant succumbs to fear, intimidation, mounting legal costs, or simple exhaustion and abandons the criticism . . . . A SLAPP may also intimidate others from participating in the debate.”

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strategic_lawsuit_against_public_participation

      Seems to me that this is what’s happening with the pending lawsuits against Giuliani, the new case against Fox for what someone said on air, and other high profile targets sure to come–going after all of them for the things they said about how the election results were counted. It isn’t clear to me that any of these lawsuits are likely to prevail in court, but the primary intent of those lawsuits may be just to silence everyday critics.

      They’re afraid voters like you will criticize them and hurt the sale of their products, but voters expressing themselves about who they want to count their votes and how they want their votes counted is and should be entirely protected by the First Amendment.

      “Congress shall make no law” in the First Amendment means our defamation laws cannot abridge our right to freedom of speech or our right to petition the government for grievances. Companies that don’t wish to open themselves up to that sort of criticism by taking on a government contract, should avoid taking on government contracts.

      Oh, and anyone who thinks it’s absurd to sue Fox News for something Giuliani said on-air really needs to reevaluate their position on Section 230. The only thing worse are people who supported Section 230 right up until the moment Fox News became the defendant.

      1. Mother's Lament
        February.5.2021 at 10:55 am

        Well said.
        These antics are what unstable dictatorships pull when first trying to consolidate power.

  44. Mother's Lament
    February.5.2021 at 10:51 am

    “It looks like they’re basically planning to throw every bad, overly broad, federal criminal statute possible at the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol. The latest rumor is Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges.”

    The establishment are absolutely terrified.
    They know they fixed the election. They know polls are saying essentially half the country believes that they stole power. And they’re terrified that as they institute the Great Reset to change America, they’ll end up like Mussolini or Ceausescu.

    That’s why there’s barbed wire and troops in the capitol.
    That’s why free speech is being blocked on public platforms.
    That’s why after five years of screaming about Russia, questioning election integrity is suddenly outside acceptable discourse.
    That’s why the military is having a purge “pause” to investigate “extremism” in its ranks.
    That’s why they are trying to permaban Trump from public life and punish everyone who associates with him.
    And that’s why the protesters are called insurrectionists when other DC protests that year were 100 times worse.

    They’re going to make an example of these guys because they’re scared of the people. They want to try and delay any reaction until they’ve consolidated permanent political (and physical) power.

Please to post comments