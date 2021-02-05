Capitol Riot

Don't Let the Capitol Riot Become an Excuse for Expanding Government Power

The federal government should prosecute those people who committed acts of vandalism or violence. However, we should be leery about giving the feds additional powers.

(Abaca Press/Gripas Yuri/Abaca/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Many of my fellow libertarians were rightly in a tizzy after former CIA director John Brennan, commenting on the right-wing insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol, noted that the Biden administration is "now moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we've seen overseas."

In particular, they were dismayed by his description of an "unholy alliance…of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists—even libertarians." Brennan's former deputy chief of staff clarified the "even libertarians" comments to Politifact—noting that, "many self-identified libertarians acknowledged their participation in the disgraceful events of 6 January."

The big concern isn't the cheap swipe at libertarians, some of whom probably deserve it. Instead, the fear is that Brennan's words provide a template for the "mission creep" that accompanies every government effort to battle some growing threat.

Let's dispense with the obvious. The attack on the Capitol was an outrage. The federal government should prosecute those people who committed acts of vandalism or violence. Congress and voters have every right to inflict a political price on elected officials who fanned the flames of the insurgents. Homegrown radicalism is indeed a serious problem.

However, we should be leery about giving the feds additional powers. "The trouble with fighting for human freedom is that one spends most of one's time defending scoundrels," wrote Baltimore's famed journalist H.L. Mencken. "For it is against scoundrels that oppressive laws are first aimed, and oppression must be stopped at the beginning if it is to be stopped at all."

Or as former Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.), who was the first member of Congress from the Libertarian Party, tweeted in opposition to a new domestic-terrorism bill: "There are too many federal criminal laws already. Terrorists can be charged under multiple statutes. Laws passed in the heat of the moment, like the Patriot Act, are routinely applied nefariously against law-abiding Americans." Read that last sentence aloud for effect.

On April 19, 1995, Timothy McVeigh detonated a fertilizer bomb in a van at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people in the nation's deadliest terror incident before 9/11. That date marked the second anniversary of the federal siege of the Branch Davidian complex in Waco, Texas—an event that radicalized McVeigh and his accomplices.

At the time, a militia movement was gaining steam. The Oklahoma City atrocity spurred Congress to pass the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996. As is often the case with these "in the heat of the moment" proposals, this measure passed with strong bipartisan support in Congress. President Bill Clinton signed it into law.

The law meant to "deter terrorism, provide justice for victims, provide for an effective death penalty, and for other purposes," but mainly gutted the right to habeas corpus. Scholars call that constitutional protection the "Great Writ of Liberty" because it provides a process for wrongly imprisoned people to challenge their detention in court.

Fast forward to Oct. 26, 2001, when President George W. Bush signed the USA Patriot Act—a bipartisan effort to protect the country after the September 11 attacks. Critics have penned volumes on the law's unintended consequences, but this ACLU summary is succinct: "It gives sweeping new powers of detention and surveillance to the executive branch." It deprives "the courts of meaningful judicial oversight to ensure that the law enforcement powers are not being abused."

Now here we go again. The 17-page Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021 would "authorize dedicated domestic terrorism offices within the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to analyze and monitor domestic terrorist activity and require the federal government to take steps to prevent domestic terrorism."

What could go wrong with giving the feds more open-ended powers? "What characteristics are we looking for as we are building this profile of a potential extremist, what are talking about?" asked former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii) on a recent TV news show. She's right. If you give law-enforcement agencies an inch, they'll take a yard. In building a profile of extremists, she fears that the feds will zero in on evangelicals—or maybe even libertarians.

Of course, our state government is getting in on the action. State Sens. Henry Stern, (D–Los Angeles) and Tom Umberg (D–Santa Ana) have introduced a bill that would create state investigative teams to "assess potential threats" from right-wing agitators. Such groups definitely are troublesome, but how will the state define these terms? Will it surveil law-abiding people in the process?

You'd think Americans have learned enough from the unintended consequences of those 1996 and 2001 laws to rush down this path again. One needn't be a member of a wing-nut group—or even a libertarian—to understand how the government might misuse its new powers.

This column was first published in The Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. Jerryskids
    February.5.2021 at 8:15 am

    You’d think Americans have learned enough from the unintended consequences of those 1996 and 2001 laws to rush down this path again.

    You’d think Americans have learned enough from the unintended consequences of electing turd sandwiches over giant douches, too, but here we are again.

  2. Ken Shultz
    February.5.2021 at 8:22 am

    The Capitol riot really should just be seen as an excuse. The things the Democrats have been using the Capitol riot as an excuse to do are things they’ve been promising and threatening to do since long before the Capitol riot.

    The CEO of Parler was fired yesterday for wanting to crack down on QAnon, among others. The Democrats have wanted to purge conservatives from social media for a very long time, and the chilling effect we’re seeing now is precisely what they wanted.

    1. Kungpowderfinger
      February.5.2021 at 9:06 am

      The Democrats have wanted to purge conservatives from social media for a very long time

      Might as well quit kidding ourselves.

      1. Ken Shultz
        February.5.2021 at 9:14 am

        Yeah, but they’ve been openly threatening to break the Big Tech companies apart if they don’t crack down on conservative speech.

        They’ve wanted to do a lot of things in the past. The difference now isn’t the Capitol riot, anyway. The difference is that they now control the White House and the senate.

        I think a lot of people–journalists included–are skirting the issue because of their own complicity in Trump’s loss. They didn’t realize that Trump losing would mean a war on speech, but they sure as hell should have. Like I said, Democrat politicians have been publicly threatening to break up Big Tech companies unless they crack down on conservative speech. Now that there aren’t any Republicans to answer to in the White House or the Senate, what should we expect?

  4. Ben_
    February.5.2021 at 8:44 am

    If your leader isn’t popular with the news media middle-school mean girls crowd, Greenhut won’t be there to help you when you need it.

    The Greenhuts of the world are about offering mild complaints when it doesn’t matter. When it’s something that actually matters, they choose the in crowd.

  5. Moderation4ever
    February.5.2021 at 8:48 am

    I agree that we must avoid an over reaction that commonly follows incidents like that of January 6, 2021 or September 11, 2001. That said I would also like to see more balance in the approach to terrorism that addresses problems without regards to whether it is fomented within or outside the country. The best approach is to focus first charging and prosecuting on crimes without focusing on the motive behind that crime. Injuring people and damaging property should be addressed directly with less attention to the cause. There is room to look at motive when sentencing individuals.

    I also suggest that addressing homegrown and foreign terror would benefit from robust programs to address misinformation. I would not suggest censorship but rather counter programming. I think this approach would yield more effective results than more questionable surveillance of individuals and groups.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.5.2021 at 9:03 am

      “I would not suggest censorship but rather counter programming.”

      Does a bullet to the head qualify, you mendacious authoritarian fuck?

    2. H. Farnham
      February.5.2021 at 9:04 am

      “addressing homegrown and foreign terror would benefit from robust programs to address misinformation. I would not suggest censorship but rather counter programming.”

      Yes, O’Brien, best we quell those Winston Smiths before they become a problem.

    3. sarcasmic
      February.5.2021 at 9:14 am

      The Fairness Doctrine didn’t work so well in practice.

    February.5.2021 at 9:02 am

    So could the Minneapolis riot be used as excuse? How about the St. Louis, Portland, Seattle, Louisville, Chicago, Atlanta, etc. riots? Maybe the billions of dollars in property damage and 30 or so lives lost?

    Or was it just “mostly peaceful protest”?

    1. wreckinball
      February.5.2021 at 9:11 am

      30 + deaths and about $2B in damage. Versus the staged clown show on Jan 6 one death attributable to the actual riot, Ashli Babbitt a protestor.

      Rioting is already against the existing laws. Just enforce them.

  8. wreckinball
    February.5.2021 at 9:08 am

    The Capitol riot was a very light version of your typical mostly peaceful BLM/ANTIFA riots which occurred daily and still are occurring .

    I’m all against violence and rioting but if you can’t get worked up at all and actually support one but go nuts over the other you have zero credibility.

Please to post comments