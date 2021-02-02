Public schools

San Francisco Schools Renamed the Arts Department Because Acronyms Are a Symptom of White Supremacy

"We are prioritizing antiracist arts instruction in our work."

(Liu Yilin Xinhua News Agency/Newscom)

The San Francisco United School District isn't quite finished with its renaming binge: The district's arts department, previously titled VAPA (Visual and Performing Arts), will now be known as the SFUSD Arts Department.

This change has been made in accordance with "antiracist arts instruction," according to ABC-7 News.

"It is a very simple step we can take to just be referred to as the SFUSD Arts Department for families to better understand who we are," Sam Bass, director of the SFUSD Arts Department, explained in a memo obtained by the local news network.

Bass did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the memo isn't widely available. But ABC-7 reported that the decision was made to eliminate VAPA because the department realized acronyms are a symptom of "white supremacy culture."

The New York Post reported that the memo cites a 1999 paper by Tema Okun. That paper does not specifically say that acronyms are racist, though it does label "worship of the written word" as an aspect of white supremacy. Other purported characteristics of white supremacy are "perfectionism," a "sense of urgency," "individualism," and "objectivity." (If this list sounds familiar, it's because the National Museum of African American Arts and Culture got in trouble last year for promoting similar nonsense.) While some acronyms may be confusing to non-native English speakers, it's quite a stretch to describe them as a function of white supremacy.

Ironically, Okun's paper lists memos as characteristic of white supremacy, so the department should probably fire Bass for racism. And at risk of stating the obvious, the new name—SFUSD Arts Department—contains an acronym just as surely as the old one did. White supremacy is just that insidious; even an arts department dedicated to antiracism can't seem to rid itself of the stain.

This development follows the controversial decision by San Francisco's school board to formally rename 44 schools that currently honor George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and even Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D–Calif.). As Reason's Elizabeth Nolan Brown noted earlier this week, the decision to prioritize this effort at a time when schools aren't even open strikes many people as embarrassing. "[It's] a caricature of what people think liberals in San Francisco do," one parent, a self-described Elizabeth Warren Democrat, told The New York Times. 

San Francisco school officials sure seem to enjoy humiliation. When asked about the significant learning losses among students of color who have now been kept at home for nearly a year, School Board President Gabriela Lopez essentially shrugged.

"They're just having different learning experiences than the ones we currently measure, and the loss is a comparison to a time when we were in a different space," she told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The arts department's badly explained name change isn't nearly as consequential, but it's still emblematic of a school district caught in the throes of far-left orthodoxy. If VAPA was a confusing name, then the district was perfectly justified in changing it. There's no need to cloak this mundane and reasonable decision in social justice gobbledygook.

In any case, San Francisco students won't be doing any art—antiracist or otherwise—until officials bow to the scientific consensus and actually reopen the schools.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!
    February.2.2021 at 10:06 am

    I don’t know how people can stand to live there.

    1. contraryjim
      February.2.2021 at 10:19 am

      It is all they know, hate is the balm that soothes the lack of self respect.

    2. pijeta
      February.2.2021 at 10:51 am

    3. pijeta
      February.2.2021 at 10:53 am

    4. pijeta
      February.2.2021 at 10:54 am

    5. Brandybuck
      February.2.2021 at 10:56 am

      I know some people who live there. One is a republican who is perennially running for office and getting single digit percentages. The GOP is so small it went wingnut years ago. Crazy wingnut. Crazy screaming at the top of their lungs wingnut. Parties with 90% membership end up nuts, ditto for parties with 9% membership. Hell, even the Berkeley Republicans across the bay have better numbers and attitudes. My friend has slowly been deranged by that local party. But he lives there because that’s his home and the business he owns is there.

      Another friend is young and he loves the club scene. He also lives in a loft and commutes OUT of the city for a job that will pay for the loft. Frankly, I think he should move for simple economic reasons. Like rents a 1/20 the cost.

      And another friend is a famous/infamous libertarian activist who lives there because that’s where his work is. You all know him, but I won’t name drop.

      The thing is people usually don’t have much of a choice to get up and move away just because they don’t like the prevailing politics of a city. The opportunity to just get up and leave isn’t always available. Worse if one is married, because then both people have to feel the same way at the same time and have the same opportunity pop up at the same time. It’s NOT like just changing one’s haircut.

      I also know people who moved out of the state for these reasons. It does happen. But not everyone can do it. Those I know who did were small business owners with the sort of business they could just move without a massive destruction of their income. Or they lost their job and found another outside of the state.

      I personally will never go to San Francisco to visit. I used to a lot. But the literal shitting in the streets stopped me unless it’s important. I can’t stand the smell in certain areas. Last time I was there three years ago for a conference.

      I suspect a revolt is coming to the city. NOT a conservative revolt. But perhaps a neo-liberal revolt against the excess of wokism. The excesses will be there, but they will be out of power. We’re already seeing part of a revolt against the school name changes.

      SF will never be conservative. Even in the heyday of conservative California a century ago it was a bastion of weirdness. But no reason it has to be batshit crazy wokist.

  2. tiwoh18497
    February.2.2021 at 10:12 am

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.2.2021 at 10:13 am

    “Ironically, Okun’s paper lists memos as characteristic of white supremacy …”

    Written language is racist.

    1. Jerryskids
      February.2.2021 at 10:19 am

      Fuck you, oral language discriminates against the deaf hearing impaired sensorily-gifted and we ain’t having that.

  4. Jefferson's Ghost
    February.2.2021 at 10:17 am

    “‘This change has been made in accordance with “antiracist arts instruction,”‘

    Translation: all the managers wanted to order new letterhead and stationary. Especially now that the schools are closed.

  5. contraryjim
    February.2.2021 at 10:20 am

    Pay them no attention.

  6. contraryjim
    February.2.2021 at 10:20 am

    NOW is a good time to abolish government schools.

  7. Mickey Rat
    February.2.2021 at 10:21 am

    “Worship of the written word” is supposedly an indicator of white supremacy.

    You cannot caricature this ideology, it has already staked out the most ridiculous positions.

  8. Kevin Smith
    February.2.2021 at 10:25 am

    “And at risk of stating the obvious, the new name—SFUSD Arts Department—contains an acronym just as surely as the old one did.”

    SFUSD is more of an initialism than an acronym (although VAPA may also have been used as an initialism as well, this seems unlikely)

    1. Outlaw Josey Wales
      February.2.2021 at 10:37 am

      Also, the first three letters are commonly used for Shut the Fuck Up.
      Add Student Dissident and we have the perfect acronym for what they really want.

    2. Ignore me!
      February.2.2021 at 10:49 am

      Yes, acronyms can be pronounced as a word. SFUSD is indeed an initialism. Please be aware that I’ve reported you for reeducation.

    3. Brandybuck
      February.2.2021 at 10:58 am

      Making distinctions between acronyms and initialisms is itself a marker of White Supremacy.

  9. n00bdragon
    February.2.2021 at 10:28 am

    You chose to live in California. At some point the man living in the cesspit needs to stop complaining about the smell and move.

  10. Outlaw Josey Wales
    February.2.2021 at 10:35 am

    Bernie Sander’s outfit is now White Privelege:
    https://news.yahoo.com/did-bernie-sanders-inauguration-outfit-epitomize-white-privilege-a-san-francisco-teacher-thinks-so-204425621.html

    “What did they see? They saw a white man in a puffy jacket and huge mittens, distant not only in his social distancing, but in his demeanor and attire,” Seyer-Ochi wrote, adding, “What did I see? What did I think my students should see? A wealthy, incredibly well-educated and -privileged white man, showing up for perhaps the most important ritual of the decade, in a puffy jacket and huge mittens.
    “I don’t know many poor, or working class, or female, or struggling-to-be-taken-seriously folk who would show up at the inauguration of our 46th president dressed like Bernie.”
    Prior to the inauguration, Seyer-Ochi had also had her students analyze images from the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol.
    “This,” she told her students about the images from that day, “is white supremacy, this is white privilege. It can be hard to pinpoint, but when we see, it, we know it.”

    When we want to see it, we do.

    1. Outlaw Josey Wales
      February.2.2021 at 10:45 am

      On a lighter note, Bernie’s home state might have a new future.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKcUOUYzDXA

    2. Kevin Smith
      February.2.2021 at 10:47 am

      His jacket looks pretty similar to what the person to his right is wearing. As for the mittens, they are pretty much what I would expect anyone from Vermont to be wearing in January

  11. Earth Skeptic
    February.2.2021 at 10:41 am

    Jesus, are the darkies trying to prove that the Klan is right about their mental deficiencies?

  12. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.2.2021 at 10:57 am

    And at risk of stating the obvious, the new name—SFUSD Arts Department—contains an acronym just as surely as the old one did.

    At the risk of stating the obvious … no. SFUSD is an abbreviation, not an acronym.

  13. tafelah365
    February.2.2021 at 11:00 am

  14. The_Unknown_Pundit
    February.2.2021 at 11:00 am

    This is the result of Leftist lunacy dominating college campuses for the last 40 years. Nice job libs. We are a nation of degreed imbeciles thanks to damage the Left has done to our entire education system, from top to bottom. These Leftist idiots run the schools and indoctrinate, er, teach the students. Screwed we are.

