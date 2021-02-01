Brickbat: That's a Stretch

The Pakistani government has told leaders of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA to take down the organization's U.S.-based website or face prosecution under Pakistan's blasphemy laws. Ahmadis regard the sect's founder, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, as a prophet subordinate to Mohammad. They regard themselves as Muslim but are regarded as heretics and officially repressed in Pakistan. The leaders of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA are all U.S. citizens. But prosecution could make it dangerous for them to visit relatives in Pakistan.