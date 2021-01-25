National School Choice Week

Parents Who Opt Out of Public Schools Don't Deserve Smears From Teachers Unions

Union leaders shame parents, arguing that equity gaps will widen if parents pull their children out of public schools.

Marta Mac Ban is not a revolutionary. Ashley Ekpo is not disgruntled. And Brooke Hunt does not consider herself better than others. All three women just want the best education possible for their children.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, that has meant taking matters into their own hands. Rather than settling for public school solutions that put students in front of laptops all day, the parents have pulled their kids out of the system and tried alternatives.

The empowerment scares teachers unions, which have a long history of attacking choice. Normally when parents try homeschooling or other options, union allies brand them as weird or extreme. The newest smear is even uglier.

Parents who bring their children together in small learning groups during the pandemic not only get labeled as eccentric, but also as segregationists guilty of promoting racial division in a nation with an ugly history of "separate but equal."

The National Education Association lays out the talking point in a recent policy paper, and industry insiders have repeated the claim on dozens of platforms. Using loaded terms like "radical" and "unqualified," they have sounded the alarm about a massive parental revolt.

Popular targets include families that have organized themselves into pandemic pods and microschools—two variations of homeschool co-ops that allow in-person instruction to continue in residential settings while brick-and-mortar classrooms remain closed or restricted.

Union leaders blast the innovation not because it fails, but because it works. They argue that the proliferation of home study groups will widen opportunity gaps and worsen school segregation because well-resourced families will benefit disproportionately. New York University sociologist R. L'Heureux Lewis-McCoy says pod parents engage in "opportunity hoarding."

Gregory Hutchings, superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools in Virginia, warned about the opportunity gaps during a summer meeting with parents. Yet his concern that nobody get ahead during the pandemic applied only to others. Shortly after his lecture, he pulled one of his own children out of the district and enrolled her in a private Catholic school.

The pressure campaign is powerful, but many parents are no longer listening. Rather than worrying about the name-calling, they are reclaiming control.

'Room Mom' Opts Out

Marta Mac Ban, an Arizona parent who started homeschooling her 6-year-old daughter during the pandemic, says the jolt from COVID-19 is exactly what the school system needed. "The shakeup has reminded district leaders who their customers really are," she says. "If you don't give your customers what they want, they go elsewhere."

She and her husband did that in 2019 when they moved to Cave Creek, a small community north of Phoenix. They liked the local district, so they relocated as a form of school choice. Then they enrolled their daughter in kindergarten and got involved. Mac Ban volunteered as "room mom," creating classroom decorations and participating in parties. She also stayed active in the parent-teacher organization, compiling and sending monthly newsletters.

Everything went well until March, when classes switched to Zoom. Mac Ban, who tries to limit her daughter's screen time, quickly opted out. "She's not going to sit still for hours at a time staring at a computer," Mac Ban says.

She and her husband previously had considered homeschooling but were unsure if they had sufficient resources to pull it off. "We were already on the fence," Mac Ban says. "COVID was the push." Now she teaches at home, while teaming up with neighbors one day per week in a learning pod.

Despite the switch, Mac Ban does not oppose public schools. She sees many good things in her local district and continues to serve in the parent-teacher organization. What she supports is more choice. "One size does not fit all," she says. "It's ironic that they say, 'No child left behind' because so many kids are left behind when everyone is forced to go just to the one school."

Surprised by Success

Prior to the pandemic, Ashley Ekpo and her husband also relocated to find better schools. They switched from Prince George's County to neighboring Howard County in Maryland. The move extended the work commute for both parents, but they accepted the extra drive time as a sacrifice for their children.

Things went well until the pandemic. The parents initially jumped on board with distance learning through their public school, but soon found themselves overwhelmed with three school-aged children and two younger ones at home. "They were all lined up at the dining room table, and it was basically a nightmare," Ekpo says.

After a few weeks, she noticed a drop in educational quality, so she started researching options. When she and her husband decided to try homeschooling, they initially saw it as a temporary solution until they felt comfortable sending their children back to the classroom. Now, the parents aren't sure what they will do in 2021 and beyond. "We're staying open-minded because we're having a really good experience with it," Ekpo says.

A Place for Everyone

Brooke Hunt and her husband like choice so much that they let their older children decide for themselves what they wanted to do during the pandemic. All three opted to remain in public schools, while two younger ones started homeschooling in Mesa, Arizona. "We just made the big, brave decision in August," says Hunt, who has a degree in early childhood education.

Critics complain that homeschooling can cut children off from diverse classrooms, but Hunt sees the opposite in the co-op that she runs with two other families. Unlike public schools, which segregate students by age, the homeschooling group brings children together at different stages of development. This represents a type of diversity.

Participants in Hunt's group also come from different racial and ethnic backgrounds. "Lack of diversity is never an issue," she explains. Her only regret is that she cannot help more families in her little operation. "I wish I could open my home to everyone where there's a need," Hunt says.

Teachers unions could benefit from the same inclusive mindset. Parents like Mac Ban, Ekpo, and Hunt are not segregationists. They are innovators who should be celebrated, not smeared.

Daryl James is a writer at the Institute for Justice.

Erica Smith is a senior attorney at the Institute for Justice.

  4. Queen Amalthea
    January.25.2021 at 10:09 am

    If I read to my kids it’s going to contribute to equity gaps, so yeah, this is dumb.

    1. Mickey Rat
      January.25.2021 at 10:26 am

      It is quite an amazing thing to say. Parent’s primary interest is in getting their child a good education, not in getting an equitable education (which could mean equally poor). It also quite telling that the union does not see a family as a customer who does and should have choices. They see them as a source of money for the system who are properly locked in.

      1. Agammamon
        January.25.2021 at 10:46 am

        Which is why parenting needs to be destroyed.

        For the good of the state, all within the state, nothing outside the state.

        But don’t dare call it fascism.

    2. TJJ2000
      January.25.2021 at 10:59 am

      Why aren’t your kids as dumb as the dumbest person alive!!!!!
      We need them to attend the de-education camps… /s

    3. OneSimpleLesson
      January.25.2021 at 11:03 am

      That’s exactly why you need to stop reading to your kids. Haven’t you heard?

  5. ElvisIsReal
    January.25.2021 at 10:09 am

    Everybody “deserve” smears if they dare allow wrongthink to fester in their heads!

    It’s gonna be a long four years.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.25.2021 at 10:22 am

      It will be less. Midterm elections are famous for going against the President’s party, and the backlash from the lockdowns, rising energy prices, rising taxes, and increasing political correctness will make it more so in 2022. Biden / Harris look set to lose both the House and Senate to the GOP. Of course, the wild cards of a doubly-impeached Trump and a possibly deposed Biden will upset any number of apple carts.

    2. A Cynical Asshole
      January.25.2021 at 10:34 am

      It’s gonna be a long four infinite number of years.

      FTFY. This shit will never end. There will always be control freak authoritarians who will seek to shut down “wrongthink” and control others. And those assholes are always the ones who are attracted to government power and always will be.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        January.25.2021 at 11:04 am

        There will always be control freak authoritarians who will seek to shut down “wrongthink” and control others.

        ^ this

        The schools have long been the incubator for this movement. COVID has now proven they can do whatever they want as long as they combine Science! and Emergency! and shout down any questions with accusations. They are not satisfied, they are emboldened.

  9. Don't look at me!
    January.25.2021 at 10:17 am

    Put your concern for others ahead of your concern for your own kids.
    Like that is gonna happen.

    1. A Cynical Asshole
      January.25.2021 at 10:36 am

      “We haven’t had a very collective notion of these are our children. So part of it is we have to break through our kind of private idea that kids belong to their parents or kids belong to their families and recognize that kids belong to whole communities.” – Melissa Harris-Perry, professional asshat

      1. Agammamon
        January.25.2021 at 10:47 am

        That’s Melitha Harrith-Pewey bigot.

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        January.25.2021 at 11:07 am

        “You didn’t make that kid!” – Melissa Harris-Perry, peddler of New Science!

  10. A Cynical Asshole
    January.25.2021 at 10:21 am

    Union leaders shame parents, arguing that equity gaps will widen if parents pull their children out of public schools.

    Better that all students be forced into the same shitty public school system than some escape and actually learn something. Wouldn’t want some to get ahead. Fuck public schools and fuck teacher’s unions.

    1. Longtobefree
      January.25.2021 at 10:45 am

      Wear a condom, or you will surely catch something really nasty.
      The schools and unions have been fucking everybody for years.

  11. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.25.2021 at 10:21 am

    That last paragraph, wow. Teachers unions do not benifite when people realize how evil and corrupt they are. That’s why they are fighting tooth and nail to end pods, school choice, home schooling, etc.

  12. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    January.25.2021 at 10:22 am

    It’s just a fact of life that if a kid has parents who are dedicated to educating their children, that kid will probably have an advantage in life. This is even true in a public school setting.

  13. Red Rocks White Privilege
    January.25.2021 at 10:23 am

    Union leaders blast the innovation not because it fails, but because it works. They argue that the proliferation of home study groups will widen opportunity gaps and worsen school segregation because well-resourced families will benefit disproportionately.

    The solution to this is quite simple–re-open the schools, and fire the teachers who don’t want to come back to work.

    1. Minadin
      January.25.2021 at 10:48 am

      Give them 48 hours like Reagan did for PATCO.

    2. I, Woodchipper
      January.25.2021 at 10:55 am

      Solution to what? Leave the schools closed. Forever. It’s the only way to be sure.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        January.25.2021 at 10:59 am

        That only works if you stop paying them

        1. I, Woodchipper
          January.25.2021 at 11:01 am

          I disagree. If the choices are to keep the schools closed forever and continue paying the teachers or to restart the government schooling operation, the choice is obvious.

  14. A Cynical Asshole
    January.25.2021 at 10:26 am

    On the plus side if the enormous number of spambots posting here are to be believed there will be plenty of opportunities for making money at home, and apparently you don’t even need to be able to understand English or proper grammar in order to do it.

  15. Bill Godshall
    January.25.2021 at 10:30 am

    If Reason editors (and financier Charles Koch) actually believe the headline of this article, they wouldn’t have spent four years trashing Trump (who aggressively campaigned for school choice), nor would they have spent the past year campaigning for Joe Biden and Doctor Jill (EdD), who have opposed school choice (except for their own children).

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.25.2021 at 10:38 am

      It’s not quite that simple-minded. They had many articles about Betsy DeVos, some interviews with her, and generally applauded it all.

      But their continual hatred of Trump’s ugly facade (thank you JesseAZ!) while while admitting Biden’s foundation was far far worse was the epitome of TDS. I wish Reason was so influential that Biden’s squeaker of an election victory could be blamed on Reason, but they are just noise in the signal; the mainstream media is the culprit.

  16. Cal Cetín
    January.25.2021 at 10:31 am

    “Union leaders blast the innovation not because it fails, but because it works.”

    Good catch. But soon they’ll be back to their talking point that there’s no evidence that other forms of education are more effective.

  17. Cal Cetín
    January.25.2021 at 10:37 am

    OT – No more Mr. Nice Guy, no more No Enemies to the Left –

    “We have just confirmed that Facebook has disabled the page of the International Youth and Students for Social Equality at the University of Michigan, as well as the accounts of all admins.”

    https://twitter.com/Andre__Damon/status/1353385644404465665

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.25.2021 at 10:39 am

      Wait – it doesn’t look banned to me…

      1. Longtobefree
        January.25.2021 at 10:46 am

        General hint; twitter is not a reliable source.

        1. Cal Cetín
          January.25.2021 at 10:49 am

          But what about the World Socialist Web Site?

          https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/01/25/pers-j25.html

          1. Sevo
            January.25.2021 at 10:50 am

            No.
            Socialists lie; it’s what they do.

  18. Sevo
    January.25.2021 at 10:49 am

    “Union leaders shame parents, arguing that equity gaps will widen if parents pull their children out of public schools.”

    Which says more than they’d hoped regarding the teachers and government schools.

  19. Jerryskids
    January.25.2021 at 11:00 am

    Parents Who Opt Out of Public Schools Don’t Deserve Smears From Teachers Unions

    “Deserve”‘s got nothing to do with it. As long as the smears work, who gives a shit if there’s any truth to them? As long as you’re defending yourself from these smears rather than attacking those doing the smearing, the tactic has worked. Ignore the smears, start doing some smearing of your own, fight fire with fire.

    For example, it’s well known that the reason teachers want all your children in one place under their authority is because all teachers are pedophiles and this gives them the best opportunity to molest your children. And I’ve got plenty of anecdotal evidence that teachers have molested children, how can you refute actual evidence in the form of news reports of teachers actually being arrested, charged and convicted for molesting children?

  20. Heraclitus
    January.25.2021 at 11:02 am

    It’s the “soft bigotry of low expectations”. All too often teachers do not want high flying students to get ahead or be extra challenged because they fear the gaps will increase. The assumption being that only the white kids will get ahead. They do not subscribe to the belief that if you raise the bar for the whole school the culture will change and everyone will up their game just a little more due to peer effects.

    I have one kid in high school and he is fine because he is in AP and honors classes. He actually gets homework and is learning stuff. My middle-schooler has very little work to do. It’s pathetic. I believe that the teachers fear that if they give too much work it will stress the kids out or that some will do it and some will not and the gaps will increase. Instead, we have everyone doing very little.

  21. Juice
    January.25.2021 at 11:18 am

    “The shakeup has reminded district leaders who their customers really are,” she says. “If you don’t give your customers what they want, they go elsewhere.”

    Jokes on you. They already have your money.

Please to post comments