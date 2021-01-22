Free-Range Kids

Canadian Mom Fined for Letting Grandparents Babysit Kids While She Went Grocery Shopping

"She was charged with violating the Reopening Ontario Act."

|

(Imageegami | Dreamstime.com)

A mom who dropped her kids off at their grandparents' house so she wouldn't have to drag them into the grocery store during COVID-19 has been fined $880.

Natasha Kohl is a mom of four in Simcoe, Ontario (population 13,922). Last week—on her birthday—she left three of her kids with family members so she could go buy food. Even under Ontario's lockdown orders, parents are allowed to access childcare.

The National Post reports that when Kohl came back from her shopping trip, her kids were happily eating pizza with their cousins, uncle, and grandparents. Kohl joined them, then she and the kids headed home.

As she was driving away, a cop car turned on its lights and made Kohl pull over. The policeman informed her that there had been complaints about "high traffic" at the grandparents' house. He handed her a ticket for failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

A press release from the Ontario Provincial Police Norfolk County detachment said, "It was determined that police were contacted after several people were seen at the residence. Officers attending the area subsequently stopped a vehicle seen leaving and conducted an investigation."

Kohl assumes that some neighbor must have complained about either the kids running around, or the wild craziness of a couple of drop-offs and pick-ups. But since when are cops in the business of turning cranky neighbors' complaints into $880 fines?

While obtaining or providing childcare is allowed under Ontario's stay-at-home orders, Derek Rogers, media relations coordinator for the OPP's west region office, disputed that Kohl was charged for dropping off her kids at their grandparents' house.

"She was charged with violating the Reopening Ontario Act," he said.

Oh. That makes things so much clearer.

Look, we are in the middle of a pandemic. Kohl had to quit her job to take care of the kids. Now she's got no job, no legal way to drop her kids off at her in-laws, and a fine on top if it all. Making it harder for a normal mom to do normal things in an abnormal era isn't making anyone safer.

Kohl plans to fight the ticket in court. Thankfully, an attorney has offered to represent her for free.

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience, and founder of the Free-Range Kids movement.

  1. Zeb
    January.22.2021 at 5:21 pm

    Fuck snitches.

  2. Ron
    January.22.2021 at 5:23 pm

    Socialism needs to destroy the family structure and what better way to break up families than to fine them for being together.I always say the government does not like competition. government wants to be your daddy and many people like having big daddy government take care of them instead of their real family

  3. SQRLSY One
    January.22.2021 at 5:23 pm

    Our fave resident of Canuckistanistanistanistanistanistan, Momma, AKA Mother’s Lament the moose-fucker, will doubtlessly VERY soon show up here, to assert that because Canuckistanistanistanistanistanistan is wise enough to NOT have an anti-freedom law like Section 230 on it’s books, the wisdom of residents, voters, and politicians of Canuckistanistanistanistanistanistan is FAR superior to stupid Amerikkkans, and so therefor, Government Almighty officials of Canuckistanistanistanistanistanistan are TOTALLY RIGHTEOUS when they PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH residents of Canuckistanistanistanistanistanistan for NOT obeying!!! ‘Cause Momma has one YUUUUGE punishment boner!!! OBEY YE NOW, Momma says!

  4. Don't look at me!
    January.22.2021 at 5:32 pm

    If it saves one life…..

    1. Mitch in Reno
      January.22.2021 at 5:50 pm

      Indeed. An $880 fine? These sociopaths won’t stop their dangerous irresponsible behavior until an example is made, and that requires hard prison time.

  5. Brandybuck
    January.22.2021 at 5:34 pm

    Fucking neighbors. Never buy or rent in a neighborhood with potential Karens. Heck, if they even look middle class White just stay the fuck away, just to be safe. You don’t see Black or Latina moms doing this shit.

    1. bignose
      January.22.2021 at 5:50 pm

      Switch the races and tell me if that comment sounds reasonable.

  6. Weedlify
    January.22.2021 at 5:38 pm

