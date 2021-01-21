Coronavirus

D.C.'s Unscientific Vaccination Plan Pits the Elderly Against the Obese

Even as the district struggles to vaccinate seniors, it will soon allow half the city to get in line.

|

upiphotostwo775591
(Jacquelyn Martin/UPI/Newscom)

When Washington, D.C., enters its next phase of vaccine distribution in February, all residents who are smokers, have asthma, suffer from high blood pressure, are obese, or possess a wide range of other health conditions will be permitted to get the jab.

The list of included conditions is so vast that a huge portion of the city will be eligible. For instance, the city considers an obese person to be anyone with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher. But as Nate Silver points out, the average U.S. adult male possesses a BMI of around 29. (BMI is a flawed tool for gauging health in any case, as people who are extremely muscular tend to have high BMI scores even though they are not obese.)

There's practically no scientific basis for this plan. While the morbidly obese may be at risk for worse-than-normal COVID-19 health outcomes, people with a basically average BMI do not fall into this category.

"We don't see anything in our data—and this is a very large data set that I'm talking about—I don't see an association below [BMI] 30," Sara Tartof, an epidemiologist with Kaiser Permanente, told The Washington Post. "And for death, we don't see a statistically significant association below 40."

The Post's article is unrelentingly critical of the district's vaccination plans, and for good reason. Like many other municipalities, D.C. has encountered logistical difficulties as it attempts to vaccinate its health care workers and seniors, with long lines, appointments that fill up the second they become available, and technical problems with the city's website. D.C. has not yet vaccinated everyone in the 65+ category, which is by far the most at-risk population. Government officials and health experts all over the country must do a better job ensuring that the elderly receive the vaccine first—because deaths from COVID-19 are overwhelmingly concentrated among the very old.

But D.C.'s new vaccination plan—which is truly unique in all the country, in terms of sheer expansiveness, according to the Post—will ensure that many, many people who are not in the extremely at-risk 65+ category are now able to take up spots in line. This is very bad. If health officials are vaccinating fewer seniors because they are vaccinating people with asthma or slight weight issues, they are not engaged in a rational prioritization of existing vaccine reserves.

The Post article suggests that city officials were unhappy with the racial breakdown of vaccination; D.C. was vaccinating many more wealthy and white senior citizens than poor and black senior citizens. Since the city's minority population is disproportionately obese, the government's thinking is evidently that the new prioritization plan will include more minorities. This is deeply misguided—akin to the CDC's initial, eventually revised guidance that suggested many "essential workers" (an ambiguous category) should be vaccinated ahead of the elderly in order to remedy racial inequities.

In fact, the D.C. plan is much worse, because just about anyone can claim to possess one of the prioritized conditions. The city has confirmed that vaccine providers will not ask for verification of a person's BMI or smoking history.

"With a lot of this, it's the honor system, attestation," Ankoor Shah, a pediatrician directing the city's vaccination program, told the Post. "As a health department, as a city, we have to strike that balance of ensuring the right people are getting in line without creating barriers for them."

There are many, many, many groups claiming they should be covered under "the right people." Kidney doctors and patients have released a statement requesting prioritization. So have people with intellectual disabilities. So have dentists, diabetes patients, and farmworkers. In a strict sense, they're right: Everybody should get the vaccine! It's a miracle prophylactic for a horrible disease that's killed millions of people.

But while supplies are limited, we need to prioritize vaccination for the most at-risk population. The "right people," to use Shah's phrasing, are the elderly. Any plan possessing so many loopholes that most people who are not 65+ could nevertheless find a way to justify vaccine prioritization for themselves is idiotic. It's akin to saying that everyone—barring the exceptionally fit and healthy—should go ahead and get in line or book an appointment right now.

NEXT: New U.K. Visa Scheme Would Allow 5.4 Million People To Escape Hong Kong

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Victoria
    January.21.2021 at 11:51 am

    I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn money.Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I just work.You will call yourself after doing this JOB,It’s a REAL job. Here is More information.

  2. Don't look at me!
    January.21.2021 at 11:54 am

    So if I start smoking I can get vaccinated?

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.21.2021 at 12:02 pm

      Seems like it. Great hobby. Never too late to start.

    2. Jefferson's Ghost
      January.21.2021 at 12:07 pm

      Even easier: you just have to CLAIM be a smoker. Honor system. What could possibly go wrong?

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.21.2021 at 11:56 am

    “The government is overreaching and doing stupid things. The solution? Hmm. I know! The government should do SMART things!”

    Fuck.

    Libertarianism, eh?

    1. pifefi8668
      January.21.2021 at 11:58 am

      Open position for everybody! Work from solace of your home, on your PC And you can work with your own working hours. You can work this work As low maintenance or As A regular work. You can procure from 65$ An hour to 1000$ A day! There is no impediments, everything depends from you And the amount you need to acquire every day. Earnapp2.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    January.21.2021 at 12:01 pm

    The WHO Finally Updates COVID-19 Testing After Biden https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2021/01/20/the-who-finally-updates-its-covid-19-testing-policy-1-hour-after-bidens-inauguration-n1398857

    Today, within an hour of Joe Biden being inaugurated and signing an executive order mandating masks on all federal property, the WHO sent out a notice to lab professionals using the PCR test. It said:

    WHO guidance Diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2 states that careful interpretation of weak positive results is needed (1). The cycle threshold (Ct) needed to detect virus is inversely proportional to the patient’s viral load. Where test results do not correspond with the clinical presentation, a new specimen should be taken and retested using the same or different NAT technology.

    The WHO went on, stating:

    Most PCR assays are indicated as an aid for diagnosis, therefore, health care providers must consider any result in combination with timing of sampling, specimen type, assay specifics, clinical observations, patient history, confirmed status of any contacts, and epidemiological information.

    In short, a positive PCR test in the absence of symptoms means nothing at a Ct of higher than 30, according to the experts interviewed by the New York Times and according to Jaafar et al. Yet positive tests is the number CNN loves flashing on the screen.

    If the percentage found by the Times in August holds, there have been approximately 2.43 million actual cases to date, not 24.3 million. There is also no way to calculate the deaths from COVID-19 rather than deaths with some dead viral debris in the nostrils.
    What I have referred to as the “casedemic” since September will be magically solved just in time for Joe Biden to look like a hero.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.21.2021 at 12:04 pm

      Obama admin shut down H1N1 testing, complicating Biden’s attacks on Trump’s coronavirus screening
      https://www.foxnews.com/politics/flashback-obama-admin-halted-state-h1n1-testing-complicating-bidens-attacks-on-white-house

      However, during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, the Obama administration suddenly told states to shut down their testing, without providing much in the way of explanation. And, Biden’s top advisor at the time has acknowledged that the Obama administration didn’t do “anything right” to combat that pandemic, before walking back those comments.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        January.21.2021 at 12:06 pm

        Shades of the NYT article about overestimating the ‘ro.

        Swine Flu Cases Overestimated?
        https://www.cbsnews.com/news/swine-flu-cases-overestimated/

        If you’ve been diagnosed “probable” or “presumed” 2009 H1N1 or “swine flu” in recent months, you may be surprised to know this: odds are you didn’t have H1N1 flu.

        In fact, you probably didn’t have flu at all. That’s according to state-by-state test results obtained in a three-month-long CBS News investigation.

  5. Ken Shultz
    January.21.2021 at 12:04 pm

    Our plan shouldn’t be scientific.

    Markets bring down costs and make things more widely available than can happen with experts and planning–yes, a bunch of idiots working together in markets can make better choices both for themselves and the group as a whole.

    Qualitative preferences have no authoritative basis–unless we’re talking about connoisseurship, which isn’t the case here. Market forces would distribute these vaccines in the least expensive way, the most equitable way, and the fastest.

    I don’t care if we’re talking about Hollywood studios being willing to pay a fortune to get he vaccine for their production staff so they can start filming again or getting the vaccine to elderly people on fixed incomes living in a nursing home. Markets only require people to want something and the freedom to serve their markets to work better than anything else.

    If we couldn’t distribute smart phones without the input of scientific experts and their concern for equity, most every poor kid in the American underclass wouldn’t have one.

  6. Idle Hands
    January.21.2021 at 12:22 pm

    at this point I just don’t care just stick everyone so there are no more excuses and we can go back to living our lives.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      January.21.2021 at 12:30 pm

      “Have you or a loved received the COVID-19 vaccine? If so, please call Weitz & Luxenberg today.”

      If you’re comfortable with the prospect of making that phone call in ten to twenty years, go right ahead.

      1. Rich
        January.21.2021 at 12:35 pm

        It’ll give a whole new meaning to “qualified immunity”.

  7. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    January.21.2021 at 12:29 pm

    I have been waiting for years for the Running Man gameshow to appear. Winner gets vaccinated?

  8. avb
    January.21.2021 at 12:31 pm

    Are they vaccinating people that already had COVID? The first person I personally know that got vaccine was also the first person I personally know that tested positive.

  9. Rich
    January.21.2021 at 12:32 pm

    The Post article suggests that city officials were unhappy with the racial breakdown of vaccination; D.C. was vaccinating many more wealthy and white senior citizens than poor and black senior citizens.

    So, the article suggests that city officials were unhappy with *themselves* for being classist and racist?

Please to post comments