Coronavirus

To Mitigate Racial Inequity, the CDC Wants To Vaccinate Essential Workers Before the Elderly

Vaccinating by age would save many more lives.

Deaths from COVID-19 are overwhelmingly concentrated among the elderly, and thus it would seem obvious that vaccinating older Americans should be a top priority. Yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released guidance suggesting that millions of essential workers should receive the vaccine before many people 65 and older.

Part of the reason for this, according to a CDC report, is to mitigate and racial and ethnic "health inequities." Older Americans are disproportionately white, whereas the essential worker category includes a larger percentage of racial minorities and low-income people.

"Older populations are whiter, " Harald Schmidt, a professor of ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times. "Society is structured in a way that enables them to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit."

It's not as if there's a consensus that this is the right thing to do. The Times notes that this approach "runs counter to frameworks proposed by the World Health Organization, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and many countries, which say that reducing deaths should be the unequivocal priority and that older and sicker people should thus go before the workers, a view shared by many in public health and medicine."

Indeed, this is a prime example of progressive thinking on racial justice leading otherwise intelligent people to take a position that actually hurts racial minorities. While it's true that the 65-and-up demographic is somewhat whiter than the general population, there are still millions of elderly people of color, and they have by far the greatest risk of dying from COVID-19—the age skew of the disease's victims is extreme. A policy of vaccinating police officers, firefighters, and grocery store employees before the elderly is clearly suboptimal, even from the standpoint of just trying to save as many people of color from dying as possible.

"The decision here is to not prioritize vaccinating them, but to instead vaccinate a different, less vulnerable group of people and then assert that this creates some kind of abstract collective racial benefit," notes Matt Yglesias in a terrific post on this subject. "There have been a lot of takes lately about woke liberals prioritizing symbolic racial issues over the concrete needs of non-white people, but this idea really takes the cake."

As Yglesias explains in greater detail:

Basically, if you take 1,000 prime-age Americans you'd expect to have 150 African-Americans in the pool versus about 100 if you take 1,000 senior citizens. So in that sense, vaccinating essential workers promotes racial equity because you're giving shots to more Black people. But since the infection fatality rate for senior citizens is at least 10 times the rate for non-seniors, you're not actually saving Black people's lives this way. You're opting for a strategy that leads to more Black deaths and more white deaths than the "vaccinate seniors first" strategy, but deciding that it's better for equity and this is what ethics requires.

There are other problems with vaccinating essential workers before senior citizens, in that the former is an expansive and debatable category. Depending on who gets counted, some 70 percent of the workforce can be deemed essential, though restricting it to just "front line" workers gets that percentage down significantly, according to the Times. And while it's true that vaccinating people in the workforce who are most likely to spread the disease to others could be a sound strategy for ultimately preventing deaths, this is a complicated approach and the current supply of vaccines is inadequate.

Yglesias recommends vaccinating health care workers, and then going by age: 85 and up, then 80 and up, then 75 and up, etc. This idea has a lot of merit, especially when the vaccine supply remains limited.

Ultimately, it's up to the states to determine who gets vaccinated first; the CDC's guidance is only a recommendation. Still, it's regrettable that the CDC has embraced an approach to racial equity that might keep people in need of the vaccine from getting it first.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. BigT
    December.18.2020 at 5:52 pm

    “Essential” workers are potential super spreaders, and are more exposed than the general population, so they should be offered the vaccine first. The elderly can be protected best by vaccinating their care-givers, and a selection of their closest family members (maybe 2 for each).

    1. Dan S.
      December.18.2020 at 7:46 pm

      It does seem to make sense to give it to health-care workers first. But the elderly should be next, and racial or ethnic considerations should not enter into it at all. Who at the CDC is responsible for deciding that “racial justice” should be a factor in allocating the vaccine? Perhaps he (or she) should get a well-deserved “You’re fired!” from our current president before he leaves office.

      1. Lester224
        December.18.2020 at 8:41 pm

        I think it’s rather complicated. It makes more sense to me to vaccinate the young cleaner who mops floors in a care home then to vaccinate a 75 year old retiree who is living in their own home.

        1. Lester224
          December.18.2020 at 8:44 pm

          I meant vaccinate all the care home workers, first along with the health care workers, prior to, not instead of the elderly living in their own homes.

          1. Andrea Haga
            December.19.2020 at 2:02 pm

          2. Sanford Sanchez
            December.19.2020 at 7:08 pm

      2. Sanford Sanchez
        December.19.2020 at 7:09 pm

    2. Claptrap
      December.18.2020 at 11:55 pm

      “The way to stop discriminating on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” – some dude who probably isn’t really black, technically.

      1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
        December.19.2020 at 11:34 pm

        The best way to do this is to euthanize progressives.

    3. huynhlap
      December.19.2020 at 8:54 am

    4. Rossami
      December.19.2020 at 8:58 am

      If the CDC had offered that as their sole justification, you’d be able to defend that position. Instead, the CDC admitted to including prohibited racism in their decision.

      1. Ecoli
        December.19.2020 at 1:24 pm

        Agreed. There was no need to insert an indefensible racist aspect to the decision. These CDC guys are supposed to be our brightest minds and then they go ahead and base their vaccination guidance on something so utterly stupid and divisive. Woke thinking is more infectious than C19.

        Shaking my head.

    5. con_fuse9
      December.19.2020 at 10:14 am

      Look, this is all theory and conjecture. I bet there are even competing models on what works better.
      Unfortunately, the best anyone will be able to do is stick with a plan unless and until it is obvious the plan isn’t working. If other countries try a different plan, then we will able to compare, in 20/20 hindsight which way was better.

      I guess we are out of tRump stories?

    6. JulieGlatt
      December.19.2020 at 12:48 pm

    7. SandraShah
      December.19.2020 at 1:50 pm

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.18.2020 at 5:57 pm

    Part of the reason for this, according to a CDC report, is to mitigate and racial and ethnic “health inequities.”

    “Older populations are whiter, ” Harald Schmidt, a professor of ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times.

    I knew I smelled a bioethicist.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.18.2020 at 6:54 pm

      They reek… you can smell them from space.

      1. Mother's Lament
        December.19.2020 at 1:00 am

        It’s the fermenting values.

        1. yopam
          December.20.2020 at 4:48 pm

    2. rsteinmetz
      December.19.2020 at 11:42 am

      This amounts to a death panel for older white Americans.

      1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
        December.19.2020 at 11:36 pm

        The only people who should face death panels are progressives.

    3. damikesc
      December.19.2020 at 8:04 pm

      I love how many of them bemoan overpopulation and the evils of whiteness…yet never off themselves.

  3. H. Farnham
    December.18.2020 at 6:00 pm

    Pussies. If they really want to promote racial equity, they’ll give all black people vaccinations first, and give all white people injections of the live virus… maybe ebola, too.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      December.18.2020 at 7:32 pm

      Or give white people that secret virus that turns them black. And then use the Area 51 time machine to send them to Alabama in 1850.

  4. Brandybuck
    December.18.2020 at 6:10 pm

    Death panels.

    1. StRaw
      December.18.2020 at 10:08 pm

      It’s big of you to admit Sarah Palin had one right.

  5. Minadin
    December.18.2020 at 6:12 pm

    Our Top Men aren’t just stupid and inept, they are also evil and racist.

    1. Kungpowderfinger
      December.18.2020 at 7:29 pm

      The government’s effort to ensure inoculations are distributed with racial considerations should be given a project name, how about “Tuskegee2020”?

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee_Syphilis_Study

      1. pirij84
        December.19.2020 at 4:10 pm

    2. John el Galto
      December.19.2020 at 9:15 am

      But they were racist against blacks in the past. So if they just flip the script and act racist toward whites, it will make it all better.

  6. Rich
    December.18.2020 at 6:14 pm

    “Society is structured in a way that enables them to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit.”

    “If you catch my drift.”

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      December.18.2020 at 6:17 pm

      I don’t think ‘let the white people die’ is going to go over the way they think it will.

      1. Rich
        December.18.2020 at 6:30 pm

        “Oh, very well. ‘Let the old white people die.'”

        1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
          December.18.2020 at 11:11 pm

          Poor white people. So oppressed all their lives.

          1. Claptrap
            December.19.2020 at 12:03 am

            Anti-racism: the overriding belief that two wrongs make everything right.

            1. con_fuse9
              December.19.2020 at 10:17 am

              Anti-Anti-racism: the overriding belief that its impossible to correct a wrong, therefor we shouldn’t try.

              1. Harv
                December.19.2020 at 1:48 pm

                Hey man, if you want to do evil in service of your ideology just try it and stop soft selling it.

                1. 16x9
                  December.19.2020 at 1:49 pm

                  “We must do something and racial genocide against whites is something!”

                  1. yopam
                    December.20.2020 at 4:39 pm

              2. damikesc
                December.19.2020 at 8:05 pm

                You’re free to kill yourself to resolve white guilt.

                But given that I have never owned a slave nor oppressed anybody, I don’t give two shits.

              3. Red Rocks White Privilege
                December.20.2020 at 1:35 pm

                Yeah? How is that inaccurate, especially given the last 10,000 years of human civilization?

          2. Mother's Lament
            December.19.2020 at 1:04 am

            “Poor white people. So oppressed”

            Usually by rich white people.

    2. Careless
      December.18.2020 at 9:15 pm

      Completely false, of course. The large majority of minorities are Hispanic and Asian, and they both average longer lives than whites.

    3. John el Galto
      December.19.2020 at 9:16 am

      The gotta kill off the Trump voters before 2024.

  7. creech
    December.18.2020 at 6:16 pm

    See, and a lot of you questioned whether or not there was “systemic racism” in U.S.

    1. Rich
      December.18.2020 at 6:17 pm

      This.

      1. Rich
        December.18.2020 at 6:20 pm

        Less succinctly: If the CDC does not issue a statement attempting to rebut Yglesias’s analysis, they would appear to be part of “the problem”.

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.18.2020 at 6:18 pm

    So BLM protesters are immune…

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.19.2020 at 1:12 am

      Wait until they realize that rich white liberals are insisting blacks go first because they are testing it on them.

      1. con_fuse9
        December.19.2020 at 10:19 am

        “rich white liberals” – ugh, “New Money”

      2. rsteinmetz
        December.19.2020 at 11:44 am

        There is evidence that a sizable number of blacks already believe that and are reluctant to take the vaccine. I could well even out.

  9. lap83
    December.18.2020 at 6:26 pm

    I started to suspect that these people literally want grandma to die after they were putting sick people into nursing homes and after months of making no effort to target the pandemic approach to protecting old people. This just proves it. The racialist BS is a red herring. The question is, why? And I don’t mean in an emotional “why God, why?!?” way. I think we should be literally asking, why are they doing this?

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      December.18.2020 at 6:35 pm

      Short answer is politicians and bureaucrats are not very bright. Longer answer is they aren’t bright and don’t care who knows.

      But I suppose it’s possible there’s a more nefarious death panel answer although I doubt it.

      Honestly those in government spending time worrying about justice or racial issues are just worthless meat bags. I had hoped a second Trump admin would remove them. Now we’ll be getting more of it.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      December.18.2020 at 7:33 pm

      Three words: Social Security solvency.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.18.2020 at 7:40 pm

        Yep.

      2. Outlaw Josey Wales
        December.19.2020 at 10:43 am

        Not only that, but think of the inheritance taxes that will flow back to the Gov along with the Soc Sec.

        Win win.

        It will be tough when the millennials become Walmart greeters though.
        ‘What’s your number so I can text you a waving Emoji of myself?’

    3. MK Ultra
      December.18.2020 at 8:54 pm

      Older folks are more likely to vote Republican?

  10. Roberta
    December.18.2020 at 6:44 pm

    If the vaccine hadn’t already been paid for by tax money, we could just have it marketed like any other consumer product, i.e. have it “rationed” by price.

    1. R Mac
      December.18.2020 at 6:59 pm

      Now THAT would be racist.

      1. MK Ultra
        December.18.2020 at 8:55 pm

        Is it time for black flag raising and throat slitting yet?

        1. MK Ultra
          December.18.2020 at 8:56 pm

          Was supposed to be a stand-alone comment. Apologies.

          1. StRaw
            December.18.2020 at 10:11 pm

            Works pretty much anywhere.

        2. Hank Ferrous
          December.19.2020 at 9:37 am

          Yes. And, give them a whiff of the grapeshot, although the wusses have stopped their mostly peaceful protesting now that the Lightbringer’s comedic sidekick has been chosen.

          1. MK Ultra
            December.19.2020 at 9:48 am

            You can’t get that large a crowd when it’s cold outside (Pacific Northwest idiots excluded).

            After three months of kenneling, they’ll be back at it.

        3. con_fuse9
          December.19.2020 at 10:21 am

          Wait, we are still waiting for the “go” signal? Asking for a friend.

  11. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.18.2020 at 6:55 pm

    Oh, BTW, expect all this ‘equity’ shit to jump to factor 11 after January.

    1. Rich
      December.18.2020 at 7:03 pm

      Yep. Who will be the Equity Czar?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        December.18.2020 at 7:18 pm

        Kamala Harris. The first Vice President to win by affirmative action.

        1. Rich
          December.18.2020 at 9:46 pm

          “Affirmative action”, eh? Is *that* what the kids are calling it these days?

        2. John el Galto
          December.19.2020 at 9:37 am

          The first Vice President to win by fraud.

          There, I fixed it for you.

          1. con_fuse9
            December.19.2020 at 10:22 am

            “imagined fraud”

            There, I fixed it for you.

            1. 16x9
              December.19.2020 at 1:51 pm

              “EVERY VOTE MUST COUNT!!! UNLESS I WON AND THEN IT’S OVER!!!”

              1. newshutz
                December.20.2020 at 1:20 pm

                “SPECIALLY THE DEAD”

      2. Mother's Lament
        December.19.2020 at 1:15 am

        Diana Moon Glampers

  12. BYODB
    December.18.2020 at 6:57 pm

    So, Kill Whitey?

    1. [your name here]
      December.18.2020 at 7:26 pm

      So, Kill Whitey?

      It’s not that they want to kill white people, it’s just that they want the white people not to be alive anymore…

    2. John el Galto
      December.19.2020 at 9:36 am

      OR…they secretly want to give it to black folks first in case there are some side effects that haven’t been discovered yet.

      We are talking about Democrats here…historically the party of segregation and black oppression.

      1. con_fuse9
        December.19.2020 at 10:24 am

        Agreed, the Republicans are just all warm and snuggly when it comes to people with skin color other than white. Big old love fest!

        1. 16x9
          December.19.2020 at 1:52 pm

          Others being awful doesn’t make it ok for you to be awful too.

          /your dad’s job

        2. Red Rocks White Privilege
          December.20.2020 at 1:37 pm

          What do you have against white people?

  13. Mr. Tibbs
    December.18.2020 at 7:26 pm

    “…reducing deaths should be the unequivocal priority….” What a quaint concept, when we have historical inequities that need to be addressed with fake solutions.

    1. RabbitHead
      December.19.2020 at 9:12 am

      Not so much addressed as discussed. They have little real interest in solving things, it all performative.

  14. Earth Skeptic
    December.18.2020 at 7:33 pm

    “Older populations are whiter, ”

    Yes, add not dying to the list of racist offenses.

    1. RabbitHead
      December.19.2020 at 9:14 am

      It’s not even just that. There weren’t as many non-whites in the country 85 years ago.

      So being born back then is automatically racist

  15. bevis the lumberjack
    December.18.2020 at 7:47 pm

    This right here is a wonderful example of why you don’t want the government in charge of the healthcare system.

  16. inoyu
    December.18.2020 at 8:25 pm

    There is no hope. Giving a vaccine first to people who may die, but certainly do not contribute to the spread of a pandemic virus is the perfect triumph of foolish.

  17. JonFrum
    December.18.2020 at 9:54 pm

    I thought every living black person in the United States spends five minutes every day thinking about The Tuskegee Experiment. At least every other day a white person on NPR says so. So how many of Our People Of Color are going to WANT to take the vaccine? After all, racism, no?

    All the more for us.

  18. XM
    December.18.2020 at 11:22 pm

    Is it constitutional for the federal government to prioritize vaccination for one race group over another? Asking for a friend. And maybe John Roberts.

    And what happens if all the colored people who took vaccines early start displaying more side effects than whites? And all the old white people get better vaccines later? Oh sorry, you can’t sue Pfizer. And you never know, the lache’s doctrine may come into play.

    What’s the point of doing all this? The POCs apparently suffer from health inequity, but they all vote for the same democrats that run all their local governments, hospitals, schools, etc.

    1. John el Galto
      December.19.2020 at 9:31 am

      You have to give the Democrats credit for going from the party of black oppression and segregation, to convincing blacks to vote for them…on a platform of black oppression and segregation. That is kind of an amazing feat.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        December.20.2020 at 1:46 pm

        They were already trending Democrat after the Great Depression kicked off. The key is that the Democrats transferred their urban political machine operational methodologies to include race-based advocacy during that time, and then kicked it into overdrive when the New Left started taking over the party in the late 60s and early 70s. Most of the activity initially centered around black churches, cutting the ministers in on the graft, and then expanding to government officials after black candidates began running for office.

        There’s no functional difference between Tammany Hall in the 1870s, the Rainbow Coalition in the 1980s, or Black Lives Matter today. It’s all a means of using a front group as a money-laundering operation for favor-trading and political graft. There’s no incentive for the black population at large to change their voting habits because they would rather reign in hell than serve in heaven.

  19. JeremyR
    December.19.2020 at 12:17 am

    Probably half my store has gotten it (including me). So I’m not sure if retail workers really need it at this point.

  20. Baby Rani
    December.19.2020 at 12:29 am

  21. IceTrey
    December.19.2020 at 12:37 am

    Why couldn’t they just say vaccinate the health workers for health reasons? These people are fucking insane.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      December.19.2020 at 12:46 am

      You just answered your own question.

    2. Actual Doc
      December.19.2020 at 6:50 am

      wheres the virtue signaling in that?

    3. RabbitHead
      December.19.2020 at 9:28 am

      I think everyone agrees to vaccinate health workers first.

      Its essential workers ( retail, daycare, warehousing, erc.) that are just posturing.

      Of course “Heath Workers” is a pretty loose category. I know an IT guy with no patient contact who got a dose.

      1. con_fuse9
        December.19.2020 at 10:29 am

        BTW, early in the pandemic, defense department contractors were considered “essential”. Granted, working at home is not possible when you are supposed to be working in a SCIF, but still – seems odd.

        1. 16x9
          December.19.2020 at 1:53 pm

          You an idiot I’m sure many things confuse you.

          I mean, you admit it in your name bruh.

      2. Echospinner
        December.19.2020 at 2:12 pm

        Yes but without IT the entire system falls apart. They are 24/7 and when crashes occur, which happens frequently, they are there.

        So sure put patient contact people in front of the line but they cannot work without dozens of other people in support. IT, pharmacy, radiology, supply, transport, EMS, communications, all that.

  22. Actual Doc
    December.19.2020 at 6:47 am

    The hilarious crux of this (vaccinating healthcare workers > old people).

    The main reason we as healthcare workers want to get it, is not that we will die from the disease (odds are far in favor of a mild or uneventful course). It is that we will spread it to the OLD SICK PEOPLE WE TAKE CARE OF on the regular! It would make our jobs a little easier if we could have some peace of mind knowing we arent going to kill someones grandma because we were in a rush and had to run from a trauma to another emergency and didnt get a perfect handwash in. And it would benefit that 80 year old that just came in from a car wreck who we are about to take care of that is high risk.

    So the reason for vaccinating essential or healthcare people, is still very much for the purpose of protecting greater society and limiting deaths (yes, of OLD WHITE PEOPLE too). To propose it as a means of evening out racial injustice by allowing the privileged whites to die, is sociopathic.

    Maybe we should just allow reverse lynchings to let everyone get their angry feelings toward whites out? Then we can have a rational conversation about how to use a vaccine? Or do we just need to kill off a bunch of whites until the number we reach is satisfactory to the woke? Then we can start doing normal science again?

    1. Mickey Rat
      December.19.2020 at 8:56 am

      That is a reason that makes sense for public health reasons, if true. The reason the CDC representatives want to prioritize health care workers over the elderly are nonsensical for public health and openly bigoted.

    2. Echospinner
      December.19.2020 at 9:27 pm

      As you know doc it has nothing to do with race, if there is such a thing.

  23. Jerryskids
    December.19.2020 at 7:52 am

    We should listen to the science. These people are in no way political or biased, they deal strictly in facts.

    1. John el Galto
      December.19.2020 at 9:28 am

      The guy is also an ethicist, which means he surely holds himself to the highest ethical standards of liberalism.

  24. Jerry B.
    December.19.2020 at 8:05 am

    So the CDC wants to kill grandma, if she’s White.

    Considering that 80% of Covid deaths are in the 65 and over age cohort, meaning only 20% of deaths are in the population between 1 and 64, seems older people are at more risk of death, and should be vaccinated earlier. (The fact that I’m 71 has no bearing on this rational decision).

    1. MT-Man
      December.19.2020 at 8:40 pm

      Yes. Im confused on why we had a panic about kiling grandma and now we aren’t giving them the vaccine first? Really feels like i wasted 9 months on a false narrative.

  25. Fist of Etiquette
    December.19.2020 at 8:09 am

    Jesus, how hard is it to make a plan that directly prioritizes POC? Simply have the population line up based purely on skin tone.

    And these people call themselves scientists.

    1. Mickey Rat
      December.19.2020 at 8:59 am

      It is easy . It is providing plausible deniability for the courts that that is what you are doing that is difficult.

  26. Longtobefree
    December.19.2020 at 8:44 am

    Biden and Harris are not even sworn in, and their racists policies are being advanced.
    Welcome to the revolution.
    (move to GA and vote republican. For America.)

    1. John el Galto
      December.19.2020 at 9:26 am

      “move to GA and vote republican.”

      Andy Yang says only Democrats can do that. It’s called voter fraud when Republicans do it.

  27. Mickey Rat
    December.19.2020 at 8:50 am

    The CDC wants to treat a demographic group differently, not for utilitarian pragmatist reasons, but for bigoted ideological reasons.

    This is the intellectual rot in our public policy institutions that are supposedly “following the science”.

    1. John el Galto
      December.19.2020 at 9:25 am

      But a “scientist” (and an “ethicist”) said so! You’re not a “denier,” are you?

  28. Reason is rare
    December.19.2020 at 8:55 am

    Will someone throw Nero’s fiddle in the trash?

  29. Jerryskids
    December.19.2020 at 10:09 am

    The question is, why are we listening to the CDC? What have they got to do with anything? Sure, they were originally tasked with dealing with this sort of thing – malaria, polio, whooping cough, measles, and so on – but having defeated most of our more dangerous communicable diseases they moved on to such “epidemics” as childhood obesity, gun violence, and systemic racism, things that are not in fact communicable diseases. It’s the perfect illustration of mission creep and systemantics, that the primary purpose of any bureaucracy is to perpetuate itself and it’s going to keep going long after it’s forgotten its original purpose. Which is where Dr. Fauci and the NIAID come in – the CDC no longer looks after infectious diseases and can be safely zeroed out of the budget but you can’t kill a bureaucracy so you create a new one on top of the old one to do what the first one was supposed to do. What does the NIAID say? What does that repulsive little troll Fauci say? Or is he just ducking out of the fight and keeping his mouth safely closed except to pop up from time to time to mutter some platitudes and deny that he has any responsibility for this shit?

  30. con_fuse9
    December.19.2020 at 10:43 am

    BTW, if you actually read the CDC power point, the author was trying to compare the benefits – inoculating elders vs. Essentials vs. High Risk Adults.
    The power point claimed that from a science point of view (number of people saved) – it would be a wash.
    From an implementation point of view (getting it out there) it would be slightly easier to get it older people. Slightly!
    However, it did mention that there was an ethics benefit for giving it to health care workers because they tend to have a diversity in economics (ie many poor) and a diversity in race.
    Those 3 factors were not equally weighted.

    The actual proposal was
    1st Health care workers and long term care residence.
    2nd Essential workers
    3rd Adults with high risk

    1. Ben of Houston
      December.19.2020 at 11:50 am

      The issue I have is that they shouldn’t be deciding medical care based on race at all.

    2. 16x9
      December.19.2020 at 1:53 pm

      “BTW, if you actually read the CDC power point,”

      This is how we got eugenics.

  31. Bill Godshall
    December.19.2020 at 11:14 am

    If/when the new covid vaccines are found to cause deadly, debilitating or otherwise undesirable side effects in recipients, the same race baiting activists (who promoted BLM and claimed the US is still systemically racist) now lobbying for racial minority preferences for covid vaccines will flip flop and quickly condemn CDC, DHHS and others of being racist (for targeting minorities with a potentially harmful vaccine).

    1. Cal Cetín
      December.19.2020 at 7:05 pm

      That would never happen – I mean, yes, they went from calling for high drug penalties to protect black black communities from drugs (and don’t you want to protect black communities, you racist?) to indignantly pointing out the racism of locking up all those black drug offenders.

      Thomas Sowell is right, you really can spread “racism” on everything like ketchup.

  32. Sevo
    December.19.2020 at 11:25 am

    Don’t worry, this plan is only for 5 years.

  33. CE
    December.19.2020 at 12:03 pm

    At Stanford Medical Center, the nurses and doctors treating COVID-19 patients are protesting because the early doses of the vaccine were goingt to senior doctors, even if they don’t deal with COVID patients….

    1. Echospinner
      December.19.2020 at 1:47 pm

      The residents and nurses have a point.

    2. Cal Cetín
      December.19.2020 at 7:06 pm

      Obviously the ethicists should get it first, if it wasn’t for them we’d all be racists.

  34. Olivia_John
    December.19.2020 at 12:05 pm

  35. Rock Lobster
    December.19.2020 at 2:17 pm

    As an old white man who is also a critical care RN in a large metro safety net hospital, I’d already had the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine before having had the chance to ingest the CDC’s “wisdom” from the SJW perspective.

    In the interests of correcting “racial and ethnic health inequities,” (and in demonstrating my virtue over all you less virtuous motherfuckers), I wonder if I should give it back?

  36. Foo_dd
    December.19.2020 at 2:55 pm

    healthcare workers do need to be in the first group to have vaccines, because they are exposed to the virus….. but so do old people. old people are the ones being most screwed by this thing. it has much higher fatality rates for them, and as a result friends and family are staying away. all the worst impacts of the pandemic are falling hardest on them. absolute BS to suggest letting them continue that way in the name of “equality.”

  37. TJJ2000
    December.19.2020 at 2:58 pm

    You know the RACIST slavery party is winning when even pandemic vaccines starts preference depending on the color of a persons skin.

  38. n00bdragon
    December.19.2020 at 3:47 pm

    Some people are more equal than others I see.

  39. MoreFreedom
    December.19.2020 at 10:50 pm

    To say medical workers should get vaccinations before the elderly because of racial disparities, is putting race before the fact that medical workers are the ones risking exposure to the virus to help the ill including those with the virus, and we need them to help treat the ill. There are shortages of medical personnel nationwide now, and people sometimes die as a result. I’m a bit disappointed Mr. Soave didn’t mention it though he does recognize the progressive thinking. This is more of a utilitarian rather than libertarian approach to vaccine distribution.

    Further, complaints/concerns about how the vaccine are distributed, seem like looking a gift horse in the mouth, perhaps in an effort to avoid giving some credit to Trump’s hard work pushing to get us a vaccine in unprecedented time.

  40. Brian
    December.19.2020 at 11:12 pm

    Ok, you can turn in your “Science!” cards now.

  41. mamun
    December.20.2020 at 2:16 am

    If the vaccine hadn’t already been paid for by tax money, we could just have it marketed like any other consumer product, i.e. have it “rationed” by price.

  42. Weaubleau
    December.20.2020 at 11:25 am

    So killing white people is now our government’s official policy, nice to know, I guess white people should act accordingly then.

  43. Hank Phillips
    December.20.2020 at 2:00 pm

    …but some animals are more equal than others.
    Hydroxychloroquine is unobtainable without a mother-may-I prescription. The candidates I (and a handful of others) voted for in the last 10 elections would let us order Pfizer vaccine, etc. from Amazon, no questions asked. But people get what the cowardly majority was stampeded into voting for.

  44. Woody
    December.20.2020 at 2:02 pm

    The casual disregard for human life by people in government office is very reminiscent of Nazi Germany. Perhaps to “level the playing field” even faster we should be put into camps.

    Wokism is as much a threat to humanity as the concept of untermenschen.

  45. Titus PUllo
    December.20.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Pure racism driven by the usual cultural marxists who have created this tribal “inclusion/diversity/equity” bullsh%%. if we are to determine who get this first shouldn’t it be based on risk factors? Race as we are told is a social construct. The question is why are blacks have a higher rate? Or same for other “groups”? the only evidence I see is obesity and smoking as key factors. Blacks have a higher % of their cohort who are obese and smoke..but the point is if you playing this game shouldn’t it be based on these factors not skin color?

    Or is that even fair? If people don’t take care of themselves why should they get the vaccine first?

Please to post comments